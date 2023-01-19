LSU looks to shake shooting slump vs. No. 9 Tennessee
No. 9 Tennessee responded well to its first Southeastern Conference loss while the losses keep mounting for LSU.
The Volunteers will try to stay near the leaders and the Tigers will try to end a five-game losing streak when these teams meet Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from a loss to visiting Kentucky to win at Mississippi State 70-59 despite the absence of two starters Tuesday night.
"I would say it's a great team character win," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. "The fact that we had two starters out and going with a lineup I probably never practiced together."
Guards Santiago Vescovi (shoulder) and Tyreke Key (illness) missed the game against the Bulldogs, but both have a chance to return against LSU.
In their absence Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips led a strong second-half after a slow start.
Zeigler made his first start since November and scored a career-high 24 points -- 16 in the second half -- and added six rebounds and four assists while playing all 40 minutes.
"After the first eight minutes Zakai really settled in and got aggressive," Barnes said.
Tennessee made just five of its first 20 field-goal attempts and trailed 19-10. But the Vols finished the half on a 13-4 run to pull even at 23 at halftime.
"The way we ended the first half was huge that we were able to tie the game back up," Barnes said.
Tennessee trailed by two with nearly 10 minutes remaining in the game, but finished strong in the second half just like the first.
"We started making some shots in the second half," Barnes said.
The Tigers (12-6, 1-5) haven't won since defeating Arkansas 60-57 in their SEC opener on Dec. 28. Their offense was particularly troublesome in a 67-49 home loss to No. 16 Auburn on Wednesday night.
LSU shot a season-low 29.3 percent (17 of 58), its fourth straight game shooting below 35 percent, and missed 16 of their 20 attempts from behind the arc.
The Tigers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half and were behind 32-21 at halftime. They pulled within two points with 15:05 left, but then they had two turnovers and missed a 3-pointer as Auburn's lead reached nine before expanding to 19.
"All that work to start the half was down the drain and with our lack of ability to score and going back down with double figures was just too much for us to overcome," LSU coach Matt McMahon said.
LSU turned the ball over 11 times, leading to 15 Auburn points, and 10 Auburn turnovers led to just two LSU points.
The Tigers made just 1 of 16 shots in the final 8 1/2 minutes and missed their final 11 attempts.
"We got back to some of our offensive struggles to put the ball in the basket," McMahon said.
KJ Williams, who leads LSU with 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, was the only starter in double figures with 16 points against Auburn. Trae Hannibal added 16 off the bench.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:56
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-51
|4:56
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:56
|Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|5:16
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|71-50
|5:23
|Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|5:37
|Volunteers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:10
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point hook shot
|69-50
|6:16
|+2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point layup
|69-48
|6:31
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|6:33
|Santiago Vescovi misses two point layup
|6:58
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-48
|6:58
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-47
|6:58
|Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|7:06
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|67-46
|7:15
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|7:17
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Trae Hannibal turnover (offensive foul)
|7:31
|Trae Hannibal offensive foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|7:37
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|7:39
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup (Justice Williams assists)
|65-46
|8:12
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:14
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|65-44
|8:39
|Jalen Reed offensive rebound
|8:41
|Jonas Aidoo blocks Trae Hannibal's two point layup
|9:09
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|65-42
|9:11
|Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|9:13
|Tyreke Key misses two point layup
|9:32
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|9:32
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:32
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-42
|9:32
|Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|9:36
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|9:38
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|9:53
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:53
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|9:53
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|63-41
|10:09
|Jump ball. Jalen Reed vs. Julian Phillips (Tigers gains possession)
|10:11
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|10:13
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|10:32
|+1
|Kendal Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-39
|10:32
|Julian Phillips shooting foul (Kendal Coleman draws the foul)
|10:32
|+2
|Kendal Coleman makes two point layup
|63-38
|10:32
|Kendal Coleman offensive rebound
|10:34
|Justice Williams misses two point layup
|10:49
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|63-36
|11:17
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|61-36
|11:38
|+1
|Julian Phillips makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-34
|11:38
|+1
|Julian Phillips makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-34
|11:38
|Jalen Reed shooting foul (Julian Phillips draws the foul)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Trae Hannibal turnover (offensive foul)
|11:51
|Trae Hannibal offensive foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|11:55
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|11:57
|Julian Phillips misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|Adam Miller turnover (bad pass)
|12:40
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|59-34
|13:05
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|57-34
|13:27
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Julian Phillips assists)
|57-32
|13:53
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|54-32
|14:01
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|14:03
|Julian Phillips misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|Julian Phillips defensive rebound
|14:26
|Julian Phillips blocks Adam Miller's two point layup
|14:36
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot
|54-30
|14:45
|KJ Williams turnover (offensive foul)
|14:45
|KJ Williams offensive foul (Jonas Aidoo draws the foul)
|14:50
|Jonas Aidoo personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|15:02
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|51-30
|15:08
|Derek Fountain turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|15:31
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot
|49-30
|15:41
|Cam Hayes personal foul (Julian Phillips draws the foul)
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Adam Miller turnover (lost ball)
|16:19
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (offensive foul)
|16:19
|Olivier Nkamhoua offensive foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
|16:29
|+1
|Adam Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-30
|16:29
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
|16:29
|+2
|Adam Miller makes two point layup
|46-29
|16:48
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point dunk
|46-27
|16:53
|Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|17:19
|+2
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point alley-oop dunk (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|44-27
|17:19
|Derek Fountain personal foul (Olivier Nkamhoua draws the foul)
|17:18
|Olivier Nkamhoua offensive rebound
|17:20
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|17:40
|+3
|KJ Williams makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|42-27
|17:51
|Justice Williams defensive rebound
|17:53
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|18:23
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point hook shot
|42-24
|18:41
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|18:43
|Julian Phillips misses two point jump shot
|18:59
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|19:01
|Zakai Zeigler blocks Justice Williams's two point layup
|19:10
|Zakai Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (Justice Williams steals)
|19:17
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|19:19
|KJ Williams misses two point hook shot
|19:48
|+3
|Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|42-22
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Tigers offensive rebound
|0:00
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|39-22
|0:32
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|0:32
|KJ Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:32
|Volunteers 30 second timeout
|0:32
|Jonas Aidoo shooting foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
|0:32
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point hook shot
|37-22
|0:46
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|0:48
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|1:00
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point dunk
|1:07
|Justice Williams turnover (lost ball) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|1:18
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|1:20
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|37-20
|1:35
|Jalen Reed turnover (bad pass)
|1:46
|Jahmai Mashack personal foul (Justice Williams draws the foul)
|1:52
|+1
|Jonas Aidoo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-20
|1:52
|+1
|Jonas Aidoo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-20
|1:52
|Trae Hannibal personal foul (Jonas Aidoo draws the foul)
|1:52
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|1:54
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|2:02
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|2:04
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot
|32-20
|2:34
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|2:36
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|2:56
|TV timeout
|2:56
|Derek Fountain turnover (offensive foul)
|2:56
|Derek Fountain offensive foul (Zakai Zeigler draws the foul)
|3:10
|+2
|Jahmai Mashack makes two point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|29-20
|3:25
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|3:27
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|3:37
|Jahmai Mashack defensive rebound
|3:39
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|Justice Williams defensive rebound
|3:54
|Jahmai Mashack misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|+3
|Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot
|27-20
|4:37
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|27-17
|4:48
|+1
|Justice Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-17
|4:48
|+1
|Justice Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-16
|4:48
|Tobe Awaka shooting foul (Justice Williams draws the foul)
|5:10
|Julian Phillips turnover (lost ball)
|5:22
|Adam Miller turnover (offensive foul)
|5:22
|Adam Miller offensive foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|5:31
|Josiah-Jordan James turnover (lost ball) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|5:31
|Jump ball. Josiah-Jordan James vs. Trae Hannibal (Tigers gains possession)
|5:43
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|5:45
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|+3
|Julian Phillips makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|24-15
|6:31
|Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Julian Phillips steals)
|6:45
|+1
|Julian Phillips makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-15
|6:45
|+1
|Julian Phillips makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-15
|6:45
|KJ Williams shooting foul (Julian Phillips draws the foul)
|6:48
|Julian Phillips offensive rebound
|6:50
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|19-15
|7:48
|+3
|Santiago Vescovi makes three point jump shot (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|19-13
|7:54
|TV timeout
|7:54
|Cam Hayes personal foul (Jahmai Mashack draws the foul)
|7:54
|Jahmai Mashack offensive rebound
|7:56
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|8:00
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|8:02
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup
|16-13
|8:25
|KJ Williams offensive rebound
|8:27
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|8:38
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|16-11
|9:15
|Adam Miller defensive rebound
|9:17
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|9:37
|Olivier Nkamhoua blocks Derek Fountain's two point layup
|9:43
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|9:45
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|+1
|Jahmai Mashack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-9
|10:00
|Jahmai Mashack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:00
|Adam Miller shooting foul (Jahmai Mashack draws the foul)
|10:05
|Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|10:22
|Olivier Nkamhoua personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|10:22
|Derek Fountain defensive rebound
|10:24
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-9
|10:47
|+1
|Derek Fountain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-8
|10:45
|Tobe Awaka shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|10:48
|Derek Fountain offensive rebound
|10:50
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|+2
|Tobe Awaka makes two point hook shot
|15-7
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Justice Williams turnover (bad pass)
|11:52
|+3
|Zakai Zeigler makes three point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|13-7
|12:02
|Jalen Reed turnover (bad pass) (Zakai Zeigler steals)
|12:13
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|12:15
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Trae Hannibal turnover (offensive foul)
|12:37
|Trae Hannibal offensive foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|12:59
|+2
|Zakai Zeigler makes two point layup
|10-7
|13:20
|Kendal Coleman personal foul (Jonas Aidoo draws the foul)
|13:20
|Jonas Aidoo defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jalen Reed misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|13:35
|Tobe Awaka misses two point hook shot
|13:49
|Adam Miller personal foul (Santiago Vescovi draws the foul)
|13:57
|Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|13:59
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Adam Miller defensive rebound
|14:12
|Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|14:28
|Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|Jonas Aidoo turnover (lost ball)
|14:56
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|14:58
|Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|15:06
|KJ Williams misses two point hook shot
|15:24
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:27
|Zakai Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|15:45
|Trae Hannibal turnover (bad pass)
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Julian Phillips personal foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|16:12
|+2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|8-7
|16:35
|Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|16:37
|Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|Julian Phillips personal foul (KJ Williams draws the foul)
|17:04
|KJ Williams defensive rebound
|17:06
|Julian Phillips misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|Zakai Zeigler defensive rebound
|17:24
|KJ Williams misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|17:34
|Josiah-Jordan James misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|+3
|Justice Williams makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
|6-7
|18:24
|+3
|Julian Phillips makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|6-4
|18:37
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup (Justice Williams assists)
|3-4
|19:02
|+3
|Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Zakai Zeigler assists)
|3-2
|19:21
|+2
|KJ Williams makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|0-2
|19:35
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:37
|Zakai Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Olivier Nkamhoua vs. Derek Fountain (Zakai Zeigler gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:56
|Jalen Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:56
|Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|4:56
|+ 2
|Josiah-Jordan James makes two point layup
|5:16
|Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Josiah-Jordan James steals)
|5:23
|Volunteers turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:37
|+ 2
|KJ Williams makes two point hook shot
|6:10
|+ 2
|Jonas Aidoo makes two point layup
|6:16
|Jonas Aidoo offensive rebound
|6:31
|Santiago Vescovi misses two point layup
|6:33
|+ 1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|51
|Field Goals
|26-58 (44.8%)
|19-38 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|26
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|16
|17
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|13
|6
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|18
|Fouls
|15
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. James G
|8.9 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
00
|. Williams F
|17.9 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. James G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|K. Williams F
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|71.4
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|22
|4
|1
|9/16
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Z. Zeigler
|12
|2
|8
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Phillips
|10
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S. Vescovi
|6
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Aidoo
|4
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|22
|4
|1
|9/16
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Z. Zeigler
|12
|2
|8
|5/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Phillips
|10
|2
|1
|2/6
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S. Vescovi
|6
|2
|3
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Aidoo
|4
|6
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|10
|7
|0
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|J. Mashack
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Awaka
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Brizek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kegler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Shiflet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Dilione V
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sulack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|28
|13
|26/58
|12/28
|7/8
|15
|161
|7
|4
|5
|12
|16
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|13
|4
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Reed
|10
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Hannibal
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Williams
|13
|4
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Reed
|10
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|T. Hannibal
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Williams
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|6
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Coleman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Egemo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|22
|6
|19/38
|3/15
|10/14
|15
|131
|2
|0
|18
|5
|17
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA45
47
2nd 6:58 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD69
73
2nd 4:18
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
49
2nd 5:17 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN95
59
2nd 1:50
-
EKY
PEAY74
59
2nd 0.0
-
EWU
NAU69
66
2nd 4:45
-
FIU
UTSA71
66
2nd 1:00
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 7:32 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
48
2nd 4:54
-
STBN
LCHI49
58
2nd 3:24
-
9TENN
LSU71
50
2nd 4:56 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON59
52
2nd 5:08
-
UMES
SCST32
35
2nd 19:26
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC27
29
1st 2:36 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO13
15
1st 11:05
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO10
10
1st 14:00
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
9
1st 14:53
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
UNLV
FRES0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
VT
19CLEM0
0140 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
PVAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm
-
SOU
UAPB0
0145 O/U
+7
6:30pm
-
APP
ODU0
0130.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
WKY0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CLST
WRST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GRAM
MVSU0
0131 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
KENN
FGCU0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LAF
LEH0
0133.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
RMU
GB0
0133.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
UTA
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
UIW
LAM0
0141 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VALP
ILST0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
YSU
MIL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
BYU
SF0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
IDHO
NCO0
0153 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
PRST
IDST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
SACL
SMC0
0134.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
TUL
TLSA0
0158.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TXCC
HOUC0
0156.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UTVA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WASH
UTAH0
0139.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm PACN
-
CARK
NALAB0
0156.5 O/U
-6
8:15pm
-
FLA
MSST0
0128.5 O/U
-2
8:30pm SECN
-
24FAU
UTEP0
0133.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
MONT0
0134 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
NMST
UTU0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
WEB0
0128.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSB0
0119 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
CSUF
CSN0
0128 O/U
+6
10:00pm
-
6GONZ
UOP0
0158 O/U
+18
10:00pm ROOT
-
SDSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+9
10:00pm CBSSN
-
TRLST
CABP0
0132 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
USC
ASU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
ORE
STAN0
0138 O/U
+3.5
11:00pm FS1
-
18COC
NE87
61
Final
-
SYR
GT80
63
Final ESP+
-
DET
IUPU89
77
Final
-
GMU
URI79
72
Final
-
GTWN
8XAV82
95
Final FS1
-
17MIA
DUKE66
68
Final ESPN
-
MISS
25ARK57
69
Final ESP2
-
UCF
USF72
85
Final ESPU
-
DAY
GW69
76
Final USA
-
CIT
VMI60
52
Final
-
L-MD
BU53
66
Final
-
UNCW
STON62
51
Final
-
NH
UMBC69
80
Final
-
14TCU
2KAN83
60
Final CBS
-
MASS
JOES68
74
Final
-
VAN
UGA85
82
Final SECN
-
NAVY
ARMY77
71
Final CBSSN
-
AMER
COLG61
62
Final
-
BC
ND84
72
Final ESP+
-
CMU
OHIO68
96
Final
-
COR
HARV89
95
Final
-
DART
PRIN90
93
Final/OT
-
DEL
DREX74
77
Final/OT
-
DEP
22PROV64
75
Final FS1
-
FOR
DUQ65
58
Final
-
GWEB
WINT63
61
Final
-
HIPT
RAD80
95
Final
-
HC
BUCK80
73
Final
-
IOWA
OSU77
93
Final FOX
-
12ISU
OKST59
61
Final ESP+
-
JVST
STET81
87
Final
-
LIB
UNF73
62
Final
-
LON
PRES58
56
Final
-
NCAT
W&M90
86
Final
-
NEOM
SDAK68
84
Final
-
UNI
UIC78
72
Final
-
ORU
UND84
72
Final
-
QUEEN
JU70
77
Final
-
USA
CCAR81
85
Final/OT
-
SIU
MOSU61
57
Final
-
TA&M
UK67
76
Final ESPN
-
TTU
13KSU58
68
Final ESP2
-
5UCLA
11ARIZ52
58
Final ABC
-
UMKC
NDST75
73
Final
-
SCUP
UNCA58
64
Final
-
10UVA
WAKE76
67
Final ESPU
-
NEB
PSU65
76
Final BTN
-
AKR
WMU63
55
Final
-
HAMP
MONM83
66
Final
-
LAS
STL71
84
Final USA
-
DU
SDST61
76
Final