Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech 68-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday.
Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.
Kansas State trailed 33-28 at halftime. But the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to take a 50-47 lead with 9:26 remaining.
After Pop Isaacs hit a tying 3-pointer for Texas Tech, Kansas State went ahead to stay with a 10-0 spurt. Johnson capped the decisive stretch with two foul shots that made it 60-50 with 2:57 to go.
Nowell helped close it out with six foul shots in the final 63 seconds.
Isaacs and De'Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7), which shot 32.4% (23 for 71) from the field. The Red Raiders also went 5 for 12 at the line, compared to 20 for 27 for the Wildcats.
Kansas State made four 3s to account for the team's first 12 points, but Texas Tech closed the first half with an 11-2 run. Isaacs banked in a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.
Kansas State shot 34.6% (9 for 26) from the field in the first half. It also committed eight of its 14 turnovers for the game.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders struggled offensively and remained winless in the Big 12. They shot 27.5% (11 for 40) in the second half.
Kansas State: Coming off a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday, the Wildcats pulled away with some strong second-half defense.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: Hosts West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Kansas State: Visits No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday night.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Wildcats gains possession)
|19:34
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|0-3
|19:04
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|19:00
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup
|2-3
|18:51
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|18:49
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|18:28
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|18:18
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|Abayomi Iyiola offensive rebound
|18:11
|+3
|Cam Carter makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|2-6
|17:47
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point hook shot
|4-6
|17:38
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|17:32
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup (Kevin Obanor assists)
|6-6
|17:13
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Abayomi Iyiola offensive rebound
|17:07
|Abayomi Iyiola misses two point layup
|17:05
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|16:56
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point hook shot
|16:54
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|16:54
|Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
|16:52
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|16:41
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (traveling)
|16:34
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|16:08
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin personal foul
|16:07
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup (Lamar Washington assists)
|8-6
|16:07
|Keyontae Johnson shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|16:07
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:07
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|16:00
|Kevin Obanor personal foul
|16:00
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Ismael Massoud turnover (traveling)
|15:46
|Daniel Batcho turnover (bad pass)
|15:28
|Desi Sills misses two point layup
|15:26
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|14:59
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|14:53
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup
|10-6
|14:39
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot (Nae'Qwan Tomlin assists)
|10-9
|14:12
|Kevin Obanor turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|13:46
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (traveling)
|13:31
|Abayomi Iyiola blocks Fardaws Aimaq's two point hook shot
|13:29
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|13:20
|Abayomi Iyiola misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|13:00
|Desi Sills shooting foul (Jaylon Tyson draws the foul)
|13:00
|+1
|Jaylon Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|13:00
|Jaylon Tyson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:00
|Abayomi Iyiola defensive rebound
|12:43
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Abayomi Iyiola assists)
|11-12
|12:10
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|12:08
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|12:05
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Abayomi Iyiola defensive rebound
|11:56
|Ismael Massoud misses three point jump shot
|11:54
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|11:48
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|11:46
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|11:41
|+2
|Abayomi Iyiola makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|11-14
|11:22
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|11:20
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|11:20
|Markquis Nowell shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|11:20
|TV timeout
|11:20
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:20
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:20
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|10:56
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|10:54
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|10:48
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|Daniel Batcho offensive rebound
|10:40
|+2
|Daniel Batcho makes two point layup
|13-14
|10:19
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Markquis Nowell offensive rebound
|10:10
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|13-16
|9:52
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|9:27
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Lamar Washington steals)
|9:00
|Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|8:35
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot
|13-19
|8:01
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|7:59
|Daniel Batcho flagrant 1
|7:59
|TV timeout
|7:59
|David N'Guessan misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|7:59
|David N'Guessan misses flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|7:47
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|7:45
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|7:39
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point layup
|7:37
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|7:35
|Red Raiders turnover (5-second violation)
|7:11
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|7:02
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|6:55
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|6:55
|Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:55
|Keyontae Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:55
|Daniel Batcho defensive rebound
|6:32
|+3
|Kerwin Walton makes three point jump shot (Pop Isaacs assists)
|16-19
|6:15
|Cam Carter misses two point jump shot
|6:13
|Kerwin Walton personal foul
|6:07
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point dunk (Markquis Nowell assists)
|16-21
|5:40
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|19-21
|5:32
|Daniel Batcho shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|5:32
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|5:32
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|5:05
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|KJ Allen offensive rebound
|4:59
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks KJ Allen's two point layup
|4:57
|KJ Allen offensive rebound
|4:45
|Lamar Washington misses two point layup
|4:43
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|4:37
|Jaylon Tyson blocks Tykei Greene's two point layup
|4:35
|Tykei Greene offensive rebound
|4:30
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point jump shot (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|19-26
|4:04
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin personal foul
|3:43
|+3
|Jaylon Tyson makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|22-26
|3:27
|Desi Sills offensive foul
|3:27
|Desi Sills turnover (offensive foul)
|3:27
|TV timeout
|2:57
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (bad pass)
|2:46
|Cam Carter turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|2:25
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup (Kevin Obanor assists)
|24-26
|2:13
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|2:10
|Keyontae Johnson personal foul
|2:10
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-26
|2:10
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-26
|1:57
|Tykei Greene misses three point jump shot
|1:55
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|1:47
|Ismael Massoud personal foul (Pop Isaacs draws the foul)
|1:47
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-26
|1:47
|+1
|Pop Isaacs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-26
|1:31
|KJ Allen shooting foul (Abayomi Iyiola draws the foul)
|1:31
|+1
|Abayomi Iyiola makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|1:31
|+1
|Abayomi Iyiola makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|1:09
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|1:07
|Abayomi Iyiola defensive rebound
|0:58
|Cam Carter turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|0:43
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point alley-oop layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|30-28
|0:29
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:29
|TV timeout
|0:04
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Pop Isaacs steals)
|0:00
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|33-28
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|19:34
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|19:15
|+2
|Abayomi Iyiola makes two point layup (Cam Carter assists)
|33-30
|18:45
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|18:37
|Cam Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|18:27
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|18:12
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (Fardaws Aimaq assists)
|35-30
|17:52
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point pullup jump shot (Abayomi Iyiola assists)
|35-32
|17:32
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|17:32
|Jaylon Tyson personal foul
|17:25
|Kerwin Walton shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|17:25
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-33
|17:25
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-34
|17:11
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|Abayomi Iyiola personal foul
|17:00
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (3-second violation)
|16:41
|Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|16:41
|Markquis Nowell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:41
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|16:24
|Pop Isaacs misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|16:18
|Daniel Batcho blocks Keyontae Johnson's two point layup
|16:16
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|16:11
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|15:52
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive foul
|15:52
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin turnover (offensive foul)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:37
|Daniel Batcho misses two point alley-oop layup
|15:35
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|15:29
|Keyontae Johnson turnover
|15:00
|+3
|De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Obanor assists)
|38-35
|14:49
|Pop Isaacs personal foul
|14:36
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|14:27
|Kevin Obanor misses two point layup
|14:25
|Daniel Batcho offensive rebound
|14:25
|+2
|Daniel Batcho makes two point layup
|40-35
|14:25
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin shooting foul (Daniel Batcho draws the foul)
|14:25
|Daniel Batcho misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:25
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|14:07
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|13:52
|Jaylon Tyson shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|13:52
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-36
|13:52
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|13:40
|+3
|Kevin Obanor makes three point jump shot (Lamar Washington assists)
|43-37
|13:28
|Desi Sills misses two point layup
|13:26
|Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|13:20
|+2
|Pop Isaacs makes two point layup
|45-37
|13:11
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:11
|TV timeout
|12:55
|Cam Carter misses two point layup
|12:53
|Ismael Massoud offensive rebound
|12:51
|+2
|Ismael Massoud makes two point layup
|45-39
|12:24
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|12:22
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|12:15
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (bad pass)
|11:56
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Ismael Massoud assists)
|45-41
|11:29
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|11:27
|Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|11:26
|Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)
|11:26
|TV timeout
|11:15
|+3
|Ismael Massoud makes three point jump shot (Cam Carter assists)
|45-44
|10:45
|Cam Carter blocks Pop Isaacs's two point jump shot
|10:43
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|10:40
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|10:37
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point driving dunk
|45-46
|10:23
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|10:14
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|Desi Sills personal foul
|10:12
|Red Raiders turnover (5-second violation)
|10:04
|+2
|Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Ismael Massoud assists)
|45-48
|9:41
|Pop Isaacs misses two point layup
|9:39
|Daniel Batcho offensive rebound
|9:35
|+2
|Daniel Batcho makes two point dunk
|47-48
|9:26
|Lamar Washington shooting foul (Markquis Nowell draws the foul)
|9:26
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-49
|9:26
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-50
|9:15
|Pop Isaacs turnover (bad pass) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
|9:05
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|8:48
|+3
|Pop Isaacs makes three point jump shot
|50-50
|8:24
|Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|8:14
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|7:54
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|7:27
|Jaylon Tyson personal foul
|7:27
|TV timeout
|7:27
|+1
|Abayomi Iyiola makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-51
|7:27
|Abayomi Iyiola misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:27
|Kevin Obanor defensive rebound
|7:04
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|6:37
|+3
|Keyontae Johnson makes three point jump shot
|50-54
|6:04
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|6:02
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|5:41
|+2
|Desi Sills makes two point layup (Keyontae Johnson assists)
|50-56
|5:41
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|5:41
|Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:41
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|5:14
|Kevin Obanor misses two point turnaround jump shot
|5:12
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|5:04
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Pop Isaacs defensive rebound
|4:36
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|4:11
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|4:07
|Cam Carter blocks De'Vion Harmon's two point layup
|4:05
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|3:58
|TV timeout
|3:44
|+2
|Ismael Massoud makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|50-58
|3:22
|Pop Isaacs misses two point jump shot
|3:20
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|2:59
|Keyontae Johnson misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|Keyontae Johnson offensive rebound
|2:57
|Daniel Batcho shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
|2:57
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-59
|2:57
|+1
|Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-60
|2:35
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|2:11
|Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball)
|1:54
|+2
|Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup
|52-60
|1:52
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|1:26
|+2
|Ismael Massoud makes two point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|52-62
|1:23
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:15
|Ismael Massoud blocks De'Vion Harmon's two point layup
|1:13
|Red Raiders offensive rebound
|1:10
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|1:08
|Cam Carter shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|1:08
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:08
|Kevin Obanor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:08
|Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|1:03
|Jaylon Tyson personal foul
|1:03
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-63
|1:03
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-64
|0:51
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|54-64
|0:49
|Kevin Obanor personal foul
|0:49
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-65
|0:49
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-66
|0:40
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Desi Sills defensive rebound
|0:34
|Desi Sills turnover (lost ball) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|0:30
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|0:23
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup (Pop Isaacs assists)
|56-66
|0:22
|Red Raiders 60 second timeout
|0:17
|Keyontae Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Daniel Batcho steals)
|0:12
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Jaylon Tyson offensive rebound
|0:09
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup
|58-66
|0:08
|De'Vion Harmon personal foul
|0:08
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-67
|0:08
|+1
|Markquis Nowell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-68
|0:02
|Pop Isaacs misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|De'Vion Harmon offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|68
|Field Goals
|23-71 (32.4%)
|20-47 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-12 (41.7%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|37
|Offensive
|18
|9
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 10-9
|76.1 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|13 Kansas State 17-2
|78.4 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|18.3 APG
|
|32.4
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|41.7
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Batcho
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|20
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|K. Walton
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Allen
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|L. Washington
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Fisher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|36
|10
|23/71
|7/29
|5/12
|19
|200
|8
|2
|10
|18
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|23
|8
|5
|5/12
|4/11
|9/10
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7
|K. Johnson
|15
|11
|3
|3/7
|1/1
|8/10
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8
|A. Iyiola
|7
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|N. Tomlin
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|C. Carter
|3
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|23
|8
|5
|5/12
|4/11
|9/10
|1
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7
|K. Johnson
|15
|11
|3
|3/7
|1/1
|8/10
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|3
|8
|A. Iyiola
|7
|5
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|N. Tomlin
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|C. Carter
|3
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Massoud
|12
|1
|2
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D. Sills
|4
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Greene
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. N'Guessan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Awbrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Finister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ackerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Manning
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|15
|20/47
|8/25
|20/27
|13
|200
|4
|5
|14
|9
|23
