MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday.

Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.

Kansas State trailed 33-28 at halftime. But the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to take a 50-47 lead with 9:26 remaining.

After Pop Isaacs hit a tying 3-pointer for Texas Tech, Kansas State went ahead to stay with a 10-0 spurt. Johnson capped the decisive stretch with two foul shots that made it 60-50 with 2:57 to go.

Nowell helped close it out with six foul shots in the final 63 seconds.

Isaacs and De'Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7), which shot 32.4% (23 for 71) from the field. The Red Raiders also went 5 for 12 at the line, compared to 20 for 27 for the Wildcats.

Kansas State made four 3s to account for the team's first 12 points, but Texas Tech closed the first half with an 11-2 run. Isaacs banked in a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.

Kansas State shot 34.6% (9 for 26) from the field in the first half. It also committed eight of its 14 turnovers for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders struggled offensively and remained winless in the Big 12. They shot 27.5% (11 for 40) in the second half.

Kansas State: Coming off a dramatic 83-82 overtime win against No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday, the Wildcats pulled away with some strong second-half defense.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Kansas State: Visits No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday night.

---

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25