Harris scores 33 as South Florida defeats UCF 85-72
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tyler Harris' 33 points led South Florida past UCF 85-72 on Saturday.
Harris added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls (9-11, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Sam Hines Jr. scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Selton Miguel added 10 points.
CJ Kelly led the Knights (13-6, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Ithiel Horton added 15 points for UCF and Brandon Suggs had 13 points.
South Florida led UCF 38-33 at the half, with Harris (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Harris scored 20 points in the second half.
Both teams play on Wednesday. South Florida visits Temple while UCF hosts Houston.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Bulls gains possession)
|19:32
|Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|Jayhlon Young defensive rebound
|19:01
|Tyler Harris blocks Jayhlon Young's two point jump shot
|18:59
|Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|18:54
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point dunk (Tyler Harris assists)
|0-2
|18:38
|Lahat Thioune misses two point hook shot
|18:36
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|18:28
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Knights defensive rebound
|18:13
|Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|18:11
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|18:00
|Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|17:44
|Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|17:42
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|17:38
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point dunk (Tyler Harris assists)
|0-4
|17:03
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|3-4
|16:35
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|16:17
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|16:08
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|15:56
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|15:54
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|15:42
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|15:36
|Jayhlon Young turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|15:14
|+3
|Sam Hines Jr. makes three point jump shot (Russel Tchewa assists)
|3-7
|14:56
|Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot
|14:54
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|14:46
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|Jayhlon Young defensive rebound
|14:38
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|14:38
|TV timeout
|14:38
|Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:38
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|14:16
|Keyshawn Bryant turnover (traveling)
|14:00
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point hook shot
|13:58
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|13:49
|Jayhlon Young shooting foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|13:49
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|13:49
|Keyshawn Bryant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:49
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|13:29
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|13:15
|Corey Walker Jr. misses two point layup
|13:13
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|12:59
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|6-8
|12:42
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Selton Miguel's two point layup
|12:40
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|12:36
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|9-8
|12:14
|Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot
|12:12
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|11:56
|+2
|Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (C.J. Kelly assists)
|11-8
|11:45
|Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|11:36
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|11:26
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Bryant assists)
|11-11
|11:01
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (traveling)
|11:01
|TV timeout
|10:36
|Corey Walker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|10:14
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|14-11
|9:55
|+3
|Corey Walker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|14-14
|9:35
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup
|16-14
|9:22
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Corey Walker Jr. assists)
|16-17
|9:07
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|8:58
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot
|16-20
|8:58
|Jayhlon Young shooting foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|8:58
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-21
|8:41
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|8:39
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|8:25
|Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|8:10
|Thierno Sylla turnover (traveling)
|7:55
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Ryan Conwell misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|7:17
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|19-21
|6:45
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-23
|6:15
|Jamir Chaplin shooting foul (Tyem Freeman draws the foul)
|6:15
|+1
|Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-23
|6:15
|Tyem Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:15
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|5:45
|Jamir Chaplin turnover (lost ball)
|5:36
|Sam Hines Jr. blocks Lahat Thioune's two point layup
|5:34
|Bulls defensive rebound
|5:11
|Tyler Harris turnover (lost ball) (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|5:08
|Tyler Harris personal foul
|4:48
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot
|23-23
|4:28
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|Bulls offensive rebound
|4:25
|Lahat Thioune personal foul
|4:22
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|23-26
|4:08
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot
|26-26
|3:58
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|3:48
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|26-29
|3:15
|Jump ball. (Knights gains possession)
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:13
|Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|2:45
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive foul
|2:45
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|2:37
|Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|2:35
|Tyem Freeman offensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point putback layup
|28-29
|2:09
|Tyem Freeman shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|2:09
|+1
|Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-30
|2:09
|+1
|Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-31
|1:51
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point turnaround bank jump shot
|30-31
|1:42
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|30-34
|1:26
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul
|1:24
|C.J. Kelly turnover (lost ball)
|1:09
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|30-36
|1:03
|Knights 30 second timeout
|0:48
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|Brandon Suggs offensive rebound
|0:46
|Selton Miguel shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|0:46
|Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:46
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|0:32
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|31-38
|0:03
|Russel Tchewa personal foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|0:03
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-38
|0:03
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-38
|0:03
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|0:00
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|19:39
|+2
|Brandon Suggs makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|35-38
|19:31
|+2
|Tyler Harris makes two point jump shot
|35-40
|19:13
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|19:13
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-40
|19:13
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-40
|18:58
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Suggs steals)
|18:51
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point layup
|18:49
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|18:42
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point putback layup
|39-40
|18:26
|Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|18:19
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point dunk (Selton Miguel assists)
|39-42
|18:12
|Corey Walker Jr. personal foul
|18:07
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot
|42-42
|17:54
|Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|Bulls offensive rebound
|17:42
|Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|17:42
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-43
|17:42
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-44
|17:28
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|17:26
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|17:22
|Tyler Harris personal foul
|17:17
|C.J. Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Corey Walker Jr. steals)
|17:11
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Corey Walker Jr.'s two point layup
|17:09
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|17:06
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (Corey Walker Jr. steals)
|17:02
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|16:57
|Lahat Thioune personal foul
|16:51
|Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|16:49
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|16:44
|Corey Walker Jr. shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|16:44
|Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:44
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-44
|16:23
|Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|16:13
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|16:07
|Lahat Thioune personal foul
|15:49
|Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:49
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-45
|15:49
|Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:49
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|15:29
|Thierno Sylla turnover (traveling)
|15:16
|Corey Walker Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|14:54
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|14:44
|Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Knights offensive rebound
|14:37
|Selton Miguel personal foul
|14:33
|Ithiel Horton turnover (bad pass) (Corey Walker Jr. steals)
|14:28
|C.J. Kelly personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|14:18
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|14:05
|Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|14:03
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|13:57
|Russel Tchewa blocks C.J. Kelly's two point layup
|13:55
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|13:53
|+2
|Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists)
|43-47
|13:53
|Thierno Sylla shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|13:53
|+1
|Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-48
|13:47
|Knights 30 second timeout
|13:31
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point reverse layup
|45-48
|13:07
|+3
|Corey Walker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|45-51
|12:38
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point hook shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
|47-51
|12:20
|Corey Walker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:18
|Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
|12:03
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Bulls offensive rebound
|11:58
|TV timeout
|11:44
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point dunk (Corey Walker Jr. assists)
|47-53
|11:34
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot
|49-53
|11:30
|Tyem Freeman technical foul
|11:30
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|49-54
|11:30
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|49-55
|11:16
|+2
|Corey Walker Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|49-57
|11:01
|Keyshawn Bryant personal foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|11:01
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:01
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|10:51
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|10:39
|C.J. Kelly misses two point layup
|10:37
|Corey Walker Jr. defensive rebound
|10:31
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup (Corey Walker Jr. assists)
|49-59
|10:27
|Keyshawn Bryant blocks C.J. Kelly's two point layup
|10:25
|Knights offensive rebound
|10:22
|Keyshawn Bryant shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|10:22
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-59
|10:22
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-59
|10:09
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Jayhlon Young defensive rebound
|9:50
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup
|53-59
|9:28
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup
|53-61
|9:17
|Keyshawn Bryant blocks Taylor Hendricks's two point layup
|9:15
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|9:10
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point putback layup
|55-61
|9:03
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|55-63
|8:44
|Sam Hines Jr. personal foul
|8:44
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-63
|8:44
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-63
|8:44
|Knights 30 second timeout
|8:36
|Jayhlon Young personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|8:36
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-64
|8:36
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-65
|8:15
|Tyem Freeman misses two point jump shot
|8:13
|Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|8:07
|+2
|Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists)
|57-67
|7:46
|Tyem Freeman turnover (traveling)
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|7:19
|Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|7:17
|Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|7:19
|+2
|Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup (Keyshawn Bryant assists)
|57-69
|6:55
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|6:41
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|60-69
|6:18
|Jamir Chaplin misses two point layup
|6:16
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|6:06
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|6:04
|Tyler Harris misses two point layup
|6:02
|Tyler Harris offensive rebound
|5:52
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball) (Lahat Thioune steals)
|5:42
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point layup
|62-69
|5:33
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|5:11
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Tyler Harris's three point jump shot
|5:09
|Tyler Harris offensive rebound
|5:03
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot
|62-72
|4:50
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|4:44
|C.J. Kelly blocks Keyshawn Bryant's two point layup
|4:42
|Bulls offensive rebound
|4:42
|+3
|Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|62-75
|4:14
|C.J. Kelly misses two point jump shot
|4:09
|Tyler Harris defensive rebound
|4:11
|Brandon Suggs personal foul
|4:11
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-76
|4:11
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-77
|4:04
|Tyler Harris personal foul
|4:04
|+1
|Jayhlon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-77
|4:04
|+1
|Jayhlon Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-77
|3:58
|Sam Hines Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|3:50
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup
|66-77
|3:28
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|3:20
|Keyshawn Bryant misses two point dunk
|3:18
|Keyshawn Bryant offensive rebound
|3:12
|+2
|Keyshawn Bryant makes two point layup
|66-79
|3:12
|Jayhlon Young turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Harris steals)
|3:12
|C.J. Kelly personal foul
|3:12
|TV timeout
|3:12
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-80
|3:12
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-81
|3:01
|Sam Hines Jr. personal foul
|3:01
|+1
|Ithiel Horton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-81
|3:01
|+1
|Ithiel Horton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-81
|2:59
|Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass)
|2:48
|Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|2:36
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass)
|2:26
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|2:20
|Russel Tchewa turnover (lost ball) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|2:08
|+2
|Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (Ithiel Horton assists)
|70-81
|1:59
|C.J. Kelly shooting foul (Keyshawn Bryant draws the foul)
|1:59
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-82
|1:59
|+1
|Keyshawn Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-83
|1:51
|Tyler Harris personal foul
|1:51
|+1
|Jayhlon Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-83
|1:51
|Jayhlon Young misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:51
|Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|1:18
|Tyler Harris turnover (bad pass)
|1:06
|Brandon Suggs misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|0:52
|Jayhlon Young personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|0:52
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-84
|0:52
|+1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-85
|0:50
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Knights offensive rebound
|0:48
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|0:48
|Official timeout
|0:48
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-85
|0:27
|Bulls turnover (5-second violation)
|0:17
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Ryan Conwell defensive rebound
|0:15
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|0:17
|Bulls turnover (5-second violation)
|0:27
|+ 1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:48
|Russel Tchewa personal foul
|0:48
|Knights offensive rebound
|0:48
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|+ 1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:52
|+ 1
|Tyler Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:52
|Jayhlon Young personal foul (Tyler Harris draws the foul)
|0:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|85
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|20-22 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|41
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|20
|25
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 13-6
|72.1 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|South Florida 9-11
|71.1 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|41.8
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|15
|0
|2
|5/12
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Suggs
|13
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|7/10
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Hendricks
|12
|9
|1
|4/12
|1/3
|3/5
|0
|35
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|J. Young
|3
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Thioune
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Horton
|15
|0
|2
|5/12
|3/9
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Suggs
|13
|4
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|7/10
|1
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Hendricks
|12
|9
|1
|4/12
|1/3
|3/5
|0
|35
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|J. Young
|3
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|L. Thioune
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kelly
|18
|5
|4
|6/13
|4/7
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|T. Freeman
|9
|2
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Sylla
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kalina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warakulnukroh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Durr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|26
|10
|23/55
|8/22
|18/25
|18
|199
|8
|4
|11
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|33
|6
|7
|7/18
|6/14
|13/13
|4
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|S. Hines Jr.
|11
|1
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Miguel
|10
|3
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Chaplin
|9
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Tchewa
|5
|12
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|33
|6
|7
|7/18
|6/14
|13/13
|4
|37
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|S. Hines Jr.
|11
|1
|0
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|S. Miguel
|10
|3
|5
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Chaplin
|9
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Tchewa
|5
|12
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bryant
|9
|5
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|C. Walker Jr.
|8
|4
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Conwell
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Patrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Muordar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Louissaint
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Boggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|35
|18
|27/61
|11/31
|20/22
|20
|200
|6
|5
|15
|10
|25
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA46
47
2nd 6:39 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD69
73
2nd 3:57
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
51
2nd 4:31 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN95
61
2nd 1:26
-
EWU
NAU69
74
2nd 2:45
-
FIU
UTSA73
66
2nd 50.0
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 6:56 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
48
2nd 4:13
-
STBN
LCHI50
58
2nd 2:49
-
9TENN
LSU75
50
2nd 3:58 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON62
58
2nd 2:01
-
UMES
SCST41
38
2nd 16:36
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC30
30
1st 1:58 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO13
15
1st 11:05
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO10
10
1st 14:00
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
11
1st 12:39
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4