No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and No. 11 Arizona withstood a late rally to end No. 5 UCLA's 14-game winning streak with a 58-52 victory on Saturday.
The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) appeared to be cruising to their biggest win of the season, taking a 56-44 lead on Ballo's alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left.
The Bruins (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots - one after a review waved off goaltending - but couldn't convert on two shots of its own.
Arizona's Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out. Tubelis triggered an 11-3 run to give Arizona a 10-point early in the second half, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
UCLA matched its longest winning streak since 2007-08 on Thursday by pulling away late to beat Arizona State 74-62. The Bruins had a lot more trouble with Arizona, particularly at the offensive end.
UCLA shot 31% and went 4 of 20 from 3-point range to lose as a top-5 team at McKale Center for the second straight season. Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 13 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 12 with 11 rebounds.
Arizona beat then-No. 3 UCLA last season in a charged atmosphere that included an assault citation for UCLA forward Mac Etienne after he appeared to spit in the direction of Arizona fans while leaving the court.
On Saturday, the Bruins and Wildcats went toe to toe in the paint and perimeter, bodies bouncing off the floor in a physical, defensive afternoon. The Bruins banged on Ballo and Tubelis in the post on every touch, creating numerous close-range misses - and plenty of fouls.
UCLA backup big man Kenneth Nwuba had four fouls in the first half and Ballo made 8 of 10 free throws to score 12 first-half points.
Arizona hit 7 of 23 shots and was the better-shooting team, taking a 26-23 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: Pushed the Wildcats around early and created havoc with their defensive pressure late. In between, the Bruins didn't hit enough shots to leave the desert with a win.
Arizona: Weathered UCLA's bumping and banging in the first half, then withstood a furious rally to earn the type of win that should move it back into the top 10.
UP NEXT
UCLA: At rival USC on Thursday.
Arizona: Plays at Washington State on Thursday.
---
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Adem Bona vs. Oumar Ballo (Kerr Kriisa gains possession)
|19:46
|Cedric Henderson Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|19:35
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jaylen Clark assists)
|2-0
|19:24
|Adem Bona shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|19:24
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-1
|19:24
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|19:05
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|19:03
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|19:00
|Kerr Kriisa turnover (bad pass)
|18:32
|+3
|Jaylen Clark makes three point jump shot (Kenneth Nwuba assists)
|5-2
|18:06
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|Bruins defensive rebound
|17:48
|Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Jaylen Clark draws the foul)
|17:48
|+1
|Jaylen Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-2
|17:48
|+1
|Jaylen Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-2
|17:38
|Oumar Ballo turnover (traveling)
|17:23
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|17:21
|Kerr Kriisa defensive rebound
|17:21
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Kerr Kriisa assists)
|7-4
|17:21
|David Singleton shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|17:18
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-5
|17:02
|David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Kenneth Nwuba offensive rebound
|16:44
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|16:39
|+2
|Jaylen Clark makes two point layup
|9-5
|16:23
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point hook shot
|9-7
|15:50
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:47
|Kenneth Nwuba personal foul
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:28
|Kerr Kriisa misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|15:21
|Oumar Ballo misses two point layup
|15:19
|Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|15:05
|Jaylen Clark misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|Bruins offensive rebound
|15:01
|Will McClendon turnover (Pelle Larsson steals)
|14:54
|Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|14:42
|Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|Kerr Kriisa defensive rebound
|14:39
|Kenneth Nwuba personal foul (Kerr Kriisa draws the foul)
|14:24
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|14:24
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|14:24
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:24
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|14:05
|+2
|Will McClendon makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|11-8
|13:40
|Oumar Ballo misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|13:20
|Cedric Henderson Jr. shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|13:20
|+1
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-8
|13:20
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:20
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|13:05
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Clark steals)
|12:44
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (traveling)
|12:24
|Pelle Larsson misses two point layup
|12:22
|Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|12:05
|Dylan Andrews misses two point jump shot
|12:03
|Bruins offensive rebound
|11:56
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|11:38
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|11:36
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|11:33
|Jaylen Clark turnover (traveling)
|11:33
|TV timeout
|11:15
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|12-10
|10:39
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|10:31
|+2
|Jaylen Clark makes two point layup
|14-10
|10:23
|Oumar Ballo turnover (David Singleton steals)
|10:17
|David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|9:59
|+3
|Kerr Kriisa makes three point jump shot (Kylan Boswell assists)
|14-13
|9:23
|Jaylen Clark turnover (Kylan Boswell steals)
|9:06
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Will McClendon defensive rebound
|8:48
|Will McClendon misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|8:37
|Oumar Ballo misses two point layup
|8:35
|Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|8:30
|+2
|Adem Bona makes two point dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|16-13
|8:08
|Adem Bona shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|8:08
|Jaylen Clark technical foul
|8:08
|+1
|Kerr Kriisa makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|16-14
|8:08
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-15
|8:08
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-16
|7:55
|Cedric Henderson Jr. personal foul
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Kenneth Nwuba offensive foul
|7:50
|Kenneth Nwuba turnover (offensive foul)
|7:42
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|7:40
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|7:37
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|7:35
|Kenneth Nwuba defensive rebound
|7:29
|Dylan Andrews misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Kylan Boswell defensive rebound
|7:21
|Kylan Boswell misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|Bruins defensive rebound
|6:56
|Dylan Andrews misses three point jump shot
|6:54
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|6:46
|Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|6:28
|+2
|Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot (Kenneth Nwuba assists)
|18-16
|6:07
|+2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup
|18-18
|5:51
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Kerr Kriisa defensive rebound
|5:30
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|5:28
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|5:10
|+2
|Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|20-18
|4:53
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive foul (Kenneth Nwuba draws the foul)
|4:53
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (offensive foul)
|4:35
|Pelle Larsson personal foul (Jaylen Clark draws the foul)
|4:26
|Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
|4:24
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|4:19
|Cedric Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|David Singleton defensive rebound
|3:53
|David Singleton misses two point jump shot
|3:51
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|3:43
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|3:36
|+3
|Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
|20-21
|3:07
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|22-21
|2:56
|Kenneth Nwuba personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|2:56
|TV timeout
|2:56
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-22
|2:56
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:56
|Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|2:30
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|2:28
|Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|2:21
|+2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|22-24
|2:06
|Courtney Ramey personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|1:59
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:57
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|1:51
|Cedric Henderson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|1:32
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|1:30
|Bruins offensive rebound
|1:18
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|1:16
|Mac Etienne offensive rebound
|1:02
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:00
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|1:00
|Mac Etienne personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|1:00
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|1:00
|+1
|Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-26
|0:34
|Oumar Ballo shooting foul (Jaylen Clark draws the foul)
|0:34
|Jaylen Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:34
|+1
|Jaylen Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-26
|0:31
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:09
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Mac Etienne defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|19:46
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|19:38
|Cedric Henderson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|19:13
|+3
|Tyger Campbell makes three point jump shot (Adem Bona assists)
|26-26
|18:51
|Cedric Henderson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|18:38
|Oumar Ballo blocks Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s two point layup
|18:36
|Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|18:30
|+3
|Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot
|26-29
|17:59
|David Singleton misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|17:46
|+3
|Kerr Kriisa makes three point jump shot (Oumar Ballo assists)
|26-32
|17:43
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|17:43
|TV timeout
|17:29
|Adem Bona misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|David Singleton offensive rebound
|17:16
|Jaylen Clark misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|16:57
|Oumar Ballo turnover (traveling)
|16:45
|Jaylen Clark turnover (lost ball)
|16:24
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Courtney Ramey assists)
|26-34
|16:24
|Adem Bona shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|16:24
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-35
|16:14
|David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|16:10
|Cedric Henderson Jr. personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|16:01
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|15:48
|Kerr Kriisa turnover (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|15:40
|+3
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|29-35
|15:15
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|15:13
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|15:09
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup
|29-37
|14:46
|Jump ball. Tyger Campbell vs. Courtney Ramey (Courtney Ramey gains possession)
|14:46
|Tyger Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Courtney Ramey steals)
|14:46
|TV timeout
|14:31
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|29-39
|14:15
|Courtney Ramey personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|14:01
|Oumar Ballo blocks Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s two point layup
|13:59
|Tyger Campbell offensive rebound
|13:52
|Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|13:46
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|13:37
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup
|31-39
|13:23
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point hook shot
|13:21
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|13:12
|Adem Bona turnover (Oumar Ballo steals)
|12:58
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|12:46
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|12:44
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|12:25
|+2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Cedric Henderson Jr. assists)
|31-41
|12:09
|Dylan Andrews misses two point jump shot
|12:07
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|12:00
|Jaylen Clark misses two point jump shot
|11:58
|Adem Bona offensive rebound
|11:54
|+2
|Adem Bona makes two point layup
|33-41
|11:49
|David Singleton shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:49
|Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:49
|Adem Bona defensive rebound
|11:34
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|11:07
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|33-43
|10:42
|Jaylen Clark turnover (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
|10:29
|Tyger Campbell shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|10:29
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-44
|10:29
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-45
|10:15
|Will McClendon misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Kylan Boswell defensive rebound
|10:06
|Kerr Kriisa turnover (bad pass) (Will McClendon steals)
|9:53
|+2
|Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|35-45
|9:36
|+2
|Kylan Boswell makes two point jump shot
|35-47
|9:24
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|37-47
|9:24
|Cedric Henderson Jr. shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|9:24
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:24
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|9:09
|Kylan Boswell misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Adem Bona defensive rebound
|9:00
|Kerr Kriisa shooting foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|9:00
|Tyger Campbell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:00
|+1
|Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-47
|8:48
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|38-49
|8:48
|Jaylen Clark shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|8:48
|Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:48
|Courtney Ramey offensive rebound
|8:35
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|Bruins defensive rebound
|8:13
|+2
|Will McClendon makes two point jump shot
|40-49
|7:53
|Courtney Ramey misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Adem Bona defensive rebound
|7:27
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|7:25
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|7:17
|+2
|Courtney Ramey makes two point layup (Kylan Boswell assists)
|40-51
|7:17
|TV timeout
|7:09
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|Jaylen Clark offensive rebound
|7:00
|Bruins 30 second timeout
|6:57
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|6:55
|Kerr Kriisa defensive rebound
|6:24
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|Bruins defensive rebound
|6:02
|Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
|6:00
|Adem Bona offensive rebound
|6:00
|Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Adem Bona draws the foul)
|6:00
|Adem Bona misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:00
|+1
|Adem Bona makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-51
|5:37
|Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|5:27
|+3
|Courtney Ramey makes three point jump shot (Kerr Kriisa assists)
|41-54
|4:53
|Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|4:27
|Kerr Kriisa turnover (bad pass) (Adem Bona steals)
|4:18
|Tyger Campbell turnover (Oumar Ballo steals)
|4:12
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point dunk
|4:10
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|4:06
|+3
|Tyger Campbell makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|44-54
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:25
|Oumar Ballo misses two point jump shot
|3:23
|Adem Bona defensive rebound
|3:05
|Courtney Ramey personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|3:00
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:58
|Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
|2:29
|Kerr Kriisa misses three point jump shot
|2:27
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|2:24
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|2:24
|Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
|2:24
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|2:07
|+2
|Oumar Ballo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|44-56
|1:51
|+2
|Adem Bona makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|46-56
|1:44
|Tyger Campbell personal foul (Kerr Kriisa draws the foul)
|1:44
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:31
|Pelle Larsson turnover (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|1:26
|+2
|Adem Bona makes two point dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|48-56
|1:22
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|1:11
|Pelle Larsson turnover (Jaylen Clark steals)
|1:06
|+2
|Jaylen Clark makes two point layup
|50-56
|0:59
|Courtney Ramey turnover (Jaylen Clark steals)
|0:52
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Cedric Henderson Jr. defensive rebound
|0:34
|Wildcats turnover (5-second violation)
|0:27
|+2
|Adem Bona makes two point hook shot
|52-56
|0:27
|Bruins 60 second timeout
|0:14
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point dunk
|0:12
|Pelle Larsson offensive rebound
|0:12
|Adem Bona blocks Pelle Larsson's two point layup
|0:12
|Bruins defensive rebound
|0:08
|Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
|0:06
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|0:05
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point layup
|0:03
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|0:01
|Adem Bona personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-57
|0:01
|+1
|Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-58
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|+ 1
|Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Adem Bona personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|0:01
|Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|0:03
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point layup
|0:05
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|0:06
|Tyger Campbell misses two point layup
|0:08
|Bruins defensive rebound
|0:12
|Adem Bona blocks Pelle Larsson's two point layup
|0:12
|Pelle Larsson offensive rebound
|0:12
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point dunk
|0:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|58
|Field Goals
|21-67 (31.3%)
|19-49 (38.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|37
|Offensive
|15
|7
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Campbell G
|13.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|4.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
00
|. Ballo C
|16.1 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|65.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Campbell G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|7 AST
|O. Ballo C
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|31.3
|FG%
|38.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Campbell
|13
|2
|7
|5/18
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|12
|11
|2
|5/17
|1/6
|1/3
|2
|37
|3
|1
|2
|3
|8
|J. Clark
|12
|10
|1
|4/13
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|34
|3
|0
|4
|6
|4
|A. Bona
|11
|6
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|D. Singleton
|0
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. McClendon
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Etienne
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Andrews
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Nwuba
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Bailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Manjikian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Canka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Seidler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Cremonesi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|36
|13
|21/67
|4/20
|6/11
|16
|200
|9
|2
|11
|15
|21
|O. Ballo
|16
|8
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|8/11
|1
|31
|2
|2
|3
|2
|6
|A. Tubelis
|14
|10
|2
|5/15
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|C. Ramey
|11
|3
|2
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Kriisa
|7
|4
|2
|2/9
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|C. Henderson Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Larsson
|8
|4
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Boswell
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Ackerley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Menaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Borovicanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Veesaar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mains
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Champion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tubelis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Weitman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|35
|13
|19/49
|5/18
|15/20
|13
|200
|6
|2
|16
|7
|28
-
NIU
EMU85
63
2nd 1:56
-
21BAY
OKLA46
47
2nd 6:39 ESP2
-
COOK
JAST53
61
2nd 4:48
-
BELM
BRAD69
73
2nd 3:57
-
CLMB
BRWN75
93
2nd 2:23
-
COLST
WYO48
51
2nd 4:31 FS1
-
DSU
NCCU48
65
2nd 4:48
-
DRKE
EVAN95
61
2nd 1:26
-
EWU
NAU69
74
2nd 2:45
-
FIU
UTSA73
66
2nd 50.0
-
HAW
UCRV63
57
2nd 4:35
-
20MARQ
HALL62
45
2nd 6:56 CBSSN
-
MER
UNCG44
44
2nd 5:40
-
MORG
HOW41
56
2nd 13:08
-
NTEX
UAB59
48
2nd 4:13
-
STBN
LCHI50
58
2nd 2:49
-
9TENN
LSU75
50
2nd 3:58 ESPN
-
TOWS
ELON62
58
2nd 2:01
-
UMES
SCST41
38
2nd 16:36
-
NORF
COPP59
33
2nd 15:48
-
EIU
UTM54
55
2nd 13:51
-
MORE
LIND52
36
2nd 13:41
-
NICH
MCNS46
42
2nd 16:03
-
SNIND
SIUE38
22
1st 0.0
-
TNST
UALR32
45
2nd 17:48
-
TXAMC
SELA30
27
1st 0.0
-
BELLAR
LIP22
35
1st 0.0
-
ULM
TROY27
31
1st 0.0
-
M-OH
BGSU30
44
1st 1:35
-
MTSU
LT43
24
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NCST
UNC30
30
1st 1:58 ACCN
-
NWST
UNO13
15
1st 11:05
-
UL
TXST27
22
1st 0.0
-
CAMP
CHSO10
10
1st 14:00
-
UTRGV
SHOU10
11
1st 12:39
-
FAMU
ALCN0
0131 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
TNTC
SEMO0
0146 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
4ALA
MIZZ0
0162 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
CP
UCD0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
INST
MURR0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
NKY0
0131.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LBSU
UCSD0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PEP
PORT0
0163.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
SJSU
UTST0
0139 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SUU
SEA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
7TEX
WVU0
0147 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPN
-
TXSO
AAMU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm