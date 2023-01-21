PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown scored 25 points as Saint Joseph's defeated UMass 74-68 on Saturday.

Brown had six rebounds for the Hawks (9-10, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds added 23 points and six rebounds.

Rahsool Diggins finished with 15 points and two steals for the Minutemen (11-8, 2-5). RJ Luis also scored 15 points and Matt Cross added 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Saint Joseph's pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 62-52 with 9:27 remaining.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Joseph's visits George Washington while UMass hosts Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

