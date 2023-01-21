Brown's 25 help Saint Joseph's down UMass 74-68
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown scored 25 points as Saint Joseph's defeated UMass 74-68 on Saturday.
Brown had six rebounds for the Hawks (9-10, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds added 23 points and six rebounds.
Rahsool Diggins finished with 15 points and two steals for the Minutemen (11-8, 2-5). RJ Luis also scored 15 points and Matt Cross added 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Saint Joseph's pulled off the victory after an 11-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 62-52 with 9:27 remaining.
Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Joseph's visits George Washington while UMass hosts Richmond.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|0:01
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound
|0:05
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|0:14
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:14
|+ 1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:14
|RJ Luis personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|0:14
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|0:13
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Rahsool Diggins offensive rebound
|0:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|74
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|35
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 11-9
|70.8 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Saint Joseph's 10-10
|71.1 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Luis
|15
|2
|1
|7/9
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|D. Dominguez
|9
|5
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|21
|0
|2
|4
|0
|5
|I. Kante
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Thompson
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Gapare
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fernandes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|28
|12
|27/59
|8/17
|6/10
|17
|200
|10
|4
|17
|12
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winborne
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Fleming
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|L. Bleechmore
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Jansson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|32
|10
|25/57
|9/30
|15/22
|14
|200
|8
|3
|14
|11
|21
