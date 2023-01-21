No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest 76-67 for ACC road win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and No. 10 Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest 76-67 on Saturday.
Kihei Clark added 12 points despite getting into foul trouble for the Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). But it was a day of wild swings for Virginia, who went from missing its first eight shots to suddenly being unable to miss to go up 34-15 - only to see the Demon Deacons push back to within a single point with 8 1/2 minutes left.
Yet Virginia hung on, coming up with just enough timely baskets and stops to end Wake Forest's recent surge up the league standings.
Damari Monsanto had a career-high 25 points for the Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3), highlighted by making 7 of 15 3-pointers with a stroke that looked confident and in-rhythm all day. The last two gave Wake Forest its final gasp, with Monsanto following his sixth 3 with another after a Virginia turnover to cut the deficit to 71-67 with 52.5 seconds left.
But Clark hit two free throws to push the margin back to six, then Tyree Appleby capped a rough offensive day by missing a driving layup after getting past Franklin. Clark followed with two more to stretch the lead back out to 75-67 and start sending fans to the exits.
The Cavaliers shot 40% for the game but made 15 of 34 3-pointers, with Franklin hitting four during the 30-8 first-half run that pushed Virginia to its huge lead that took an energetic crowd out of it early.
The Demon Deacons clawed back to within 10 by halftime, then kept inching closer and closer until finally getting to within 57-56 on Appleby's free throws with 8:33 left.
But Virginia never surrendered its slim margin.
Reece Beekman hit two free throws, Franklin threw down a dunk off a feed from Clark then Ryan Dunn dunked home a missed drive from Franklin to push the lead back out to 63-56.
The win marked the 400th career victory for Virginia's Tony Bennett, now in his 14th season with Virginia and 17th overall.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia: The Cavaliers hung on to win their fifth straight game since losing to Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, which has kept them near the top of the league standings behind No. 19 Clemson.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had been rolling coming into this one. They had won four straight games, with Tuesday's win against Clemson - which was 7-0 in ACC play - marking a third in a row by a double-digit margin. The Demon Deacons responded well after digging themselves a huge hole, but they didn't have enough to push through against a team that has been regarded as possibly the ACC's best as the season has gone on.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Hosts Boston College next Saturday.
Wake Forest: At Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
---
---
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Ben Vander Plas vs. Matthew Marsh (Demon Deacons gains possession)
|19:45
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|19:19
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|Ben Vander Plas offensive rebound
|19:12
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|19:02
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (Reece Beekman steals)
|18:49
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|18:47
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|18:28
|Kihei Clark blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|18:26
|Tyree Appleby offensive rebound
|18:22
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:08
|Damari Monsanto blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|18:06
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|18:01
|Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|17:59
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|17:44
|Ben Vander Plas shooting foul (Matthew Marsh draws the foul)
|17:44
|Matthew Marsh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:44
|Matthew Marsh misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:44
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|17:22
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|16:55
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|16:47
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|16:45
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|16:37
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|16:23
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|Ben Vander Plas offensive rebound
|16:16
|+2
|Ben Vander Plas makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|15:53
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (lost ball)
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|15:34
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|15:21
|Armaan Franklin personal foul
|15:07
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|15:05
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|14:38
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|4-5
|14:15
|Andrew Carr turnover (Isaac McKneely steals)
|14:04
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|13:50
|Jayden Gardner blocks Andrew Carr's two point jump shot
|13:48
|Andrew Carr offensive rebound
|13:42
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point layup
|4-7
|13:26
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|13:24
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|13:19
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|13:17
|Francisco Caffaro offensive rebound
|13:17
|Davion Bradford personal foul
|13:16
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|7-7
|12:59
|Reece Beekman shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|12:59
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|12:59
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|12:49
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|12:34
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Kadin Shedrick assists)
|10-9
|12:27
|Kihei Clark personal foul
|12:03
|+3
|Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot
|10-12
|11:47
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|12-12
|11:21
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|12-14
|11:00
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Isaac McKneely assists)
|15-14
|10:41
|Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass)
|10:41
|TV timeout
|10:15
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|18-14
|9:55
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|9:54
|Andrew Carr personal foul
|9:44
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|21-14
|9:42
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|9:29
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|9:12
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|24-14
|8:51
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|8:36
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point dunk (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|26-14
|8:16
|Damari Monsanto misses two point jump shot
|8:14
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|8:03
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot (Isaac McKneely assists)
|29-14
|7:43
|Reece Beekman shooting foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|7:43
|TV timeout
|7:43
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-15
|7:43
|Andrew Carr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:43
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|7:13
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|6:43
|Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
|6:41
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|6:26
|Tyree Appleby personal foul
|6:12
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
|31-15
|5:58
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|5:56
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|5:41
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Ryan Dunn assists)
|34-15
|5:21
|Cameron Hildreth misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|5:05
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|5:03
|Ben Vander Plas personal foul
|4:39
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|4:39
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-16
|4:39
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-17
|4:20
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|4:09
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|34-20
|3:49
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|37-20
|3:31
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists)
|37-23
|3:11
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|3:09
|Armaan Franklin offensive rebound
|3:03
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|2:53
|Armaan Franklin blocks Damari Monsanto's three point jump shot
|2:51
|Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|2:51
|TV timeout
|2:49
|+2
|Damari Monsanto makes two point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|37-25
|2:35
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|39-25
|2:22
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|39-28
|1:51
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|1:23
|Isaac McKneely shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|1:23
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-29
|1:23
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-30
|0:59
|+2
|Francisco Caffaro makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|41-30
|0:32
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|41-32
|0:05
|Matthew Marsh personal foul
|0:05
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|0:01
|Damari Monsanto shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|0:01
|Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-32
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|45-32
|19:05
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (traveling)
|18:54
|Damari Monsanto blocks Armaan Franklin's two point jump shot
|18:52
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|18:41
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point jump shot
|45-34
|18:24
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|18:22
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|18:15
|Kihei Clark personal foul
|18:13
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|17:47
|Ryan Dunn turnover (bad pass)
|17:18
|+2
|Damari Monsanto makes two point jump shot
|45-36
|16:54
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|16:52
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|16:43
|+3
|Cameron Hildreth makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|45-39
|16:39
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|16:22
|Damari Monsanto shooting foul (Isaac McKneely draws the foul)
|16:22
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-39
|16:22
|+1
|Isaac McKneely makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-39
|16:02
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point hook shot
|47-41
|15:48
|Ben Vander Plas turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Hildreth steals)
|15:43
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|15:40
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|15:38
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|15:14
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|15:12
|Kihei Clark offensive rebound
|15:09
|+3
|Ryan Dunn makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|50-41
|14:45
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul (Andrew Carr draws the foul)
|14:45
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-42
|14:45
|+1
|Andrew Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-43
|14:30
|Andrew Carr blocks Ben Vander Plas's two point hook shot
|14:28
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|14:21
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|50-45
|13:56
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|13:48
|Tyree Appleby turnover (traveling)
|13:25
|Damari Monsanto shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|13:25
|Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:25
|+1
|Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-45
|13:03
|Isaac McKneely blocks Cameron Hildreth's two point layup
|13:01
|Demon Deacons offensive rebound
|13:02
|Isaac McKneely shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|13:02
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-46
|13:02
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-47
|12:45
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|54-47
|12:34
|Tyree Appleby offensive foul
|12:34
|Tyree Appleby turnover (offensive foul)
|12:25
|Matthew Marsh blocks Kihei Clark's two point layup
|12:25
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|12:18
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|12:11
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|12:06
|Ryan Dunn personal foul
|12:03
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|11:52
|Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass)
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:40
|Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|11:38
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|11:26
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|11:16
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|11:14
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|10:56
|Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|10:54
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|10:43
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|10:45
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-48
|10:45
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-49
|10:21
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|10:21
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|9:55
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|9:53
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|9:46
|Isaac McKneely misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|9:38
|+2
|Bobi Klintman makes two point dunk (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|54-51
|9:15
|+3
|Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Isaac McKneely assists)
|57-51
|8:59
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|57-54
|8:55
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|8:40
|Ben Vander Plas misses two point layup
|8:38
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|8:32
|Isaac McKneely personal foul
|8:32
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-55
|8:32
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-56
|8:18
|Jayden Gardner turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|8:12
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|8:11
|Matthew Marsh personal foul
|7:57
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|7:42
|Ryan Dunn blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|7:40
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|7:37
|Bobi Klintman personal foul
|7:37
|TV timeout
|7:15
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|6:45
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|6:26
|Andrew Carr personal foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|6:26
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-56
|6:26
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-56
|6:14
|Tyree Appleby misses two point jump shot
|6:12
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|6:02
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|61-56
|6:00
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|5:43
|Andrew Carr misses two point layup
|5:41
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|5:20
|Ryan Dunn misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|5:16
|Ryan Dunn offensive foul
|5:16
|Ryan Dunn turnover (offensive foul)
|4:54
|Andrew Carr turnover (traveling)
|4:33
|Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|4:31
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point putback dunk
|63-56
|4:15
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|63-58
|3:43
|Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|3:43
|TV timeout
|3:43
|Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|3:43
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|64-58
|3:43
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|65-58
|3:24
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|3:22
|Matthew Marsh offensive rebound
|3:19
|Ryan Dunn personal foul
|3:19
|+1
|Matthew Marsh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-59
|3:19
|+1
|Matthew Marsh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-60
|3:05
|Ben Vander Plas offensive foul
|3:05
|Ben Vander Plas turnover (offensive foul)
|2:57
|Matthew Marsh offensive foul
|2:57
|Matthew Marsh turnover (offensive foul)
|2:39
|+3
|Reece Beekman makes three point jump shot
|68-60
|2:27
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|2:01
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|1:49
|Armaan Franklin personal foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|1:49
|+1
|Cameron Hildreth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-61
|1:49
|Cameron Hildreth misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:49
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|1:17
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot
|71-61
|1:06
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point stepback jump shot
|71-64
|0:58
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Hildreth steals)
|0:52
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Andrew Carr assists)
|71-67
|0:52
|Demon Deacons 60 second timeout
|0:41
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul
|0:41
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-67
|0:41
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-67
|0:36
|Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|0:34
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|0:29
|Daivien Williamson personal foul
|0:29
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-67
|0:29
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-67
|0:25
|Damari Monsanto misses two point jump shot
|0:23
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|0:23
|Daivien Williamson personal foul
|0:23
|Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:23
|+1
|Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-67
|0:14
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Cameron Hildreth offensive rebound
|0:09
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|67
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|15-34 (44.1%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|19
|9
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Virginia 15-3
|70.0 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Wake Forest 14-6
|77.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Franklin G
|12.1 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.2 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
00
|. Monsanto G
|12.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|42.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Franklin G
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|D. Monsanto G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|44.1
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Franklin
|25
|10
|1
|9/21
|5/13
|2/4
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|K. Clark
|12
|3
|4
|2/7
|2/4
|6/7
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|B. Vander Plas
|8
|7
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|R. Beekman
|8
|3
|6
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gardner
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Franklin
|25
|10
|1
|9/21
|5/13
|2/4
|2
|37
|0
|1
|0
|1
|9
|K. Clark
|12
|3
|4
|2/7
|2/4
|6/7
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|B. Vander Plas
|8
|7
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|R. Beekman
|8
|3
|6
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Gardner
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. McKneely
|11
|2
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Dunn
|5
|8
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|F. Caffaro
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Shedrick
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. How
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Traudt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bond III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|36
|19
|24/60
|15/34
|13/17
|20
|199
|2
|5
|7
|8
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Monsanto
|25
|3
|0
|9/19
|7/15
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|C. Hildreth
|16
|7
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|9/10
|3
|38
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|T. Appleby
|13
|2
|5
|4/16
|1/8
|4/4
|3
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|A. Carr
|7
|10
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|M. Marsh
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Monsanto
|25
|3
|0
|9/19
|7/15
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|C. Hildreth
|16
|7
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|9/10
|3
|38
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6
|T. Appleby
|13
|2
|5
|4/16
|1/8
|4/4
|3
|40
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|A. Carr
|7
|10
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|39
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|M. Marsh
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Klintman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Kennah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ituka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Xu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kmety
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|9
|20/51
|9/27
|18/22
|18
|200
|3
|4
|9
|4
|22
