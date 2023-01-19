Northwestern postpones another game because of COVID-19
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Northwestern has postponed a second straight men's basketball game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Wildcats were slated to host Wisconsin on Saturday, but they announced Thursday night that the game would not be played as scheduled.
Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) said it would work with Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference to find a new date.
The Wildcats were supposed to play Iowa on Wednesday, but that game also was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa and Wisconsin-Northwestern games will be valid for the new dates.
Northwestern's next scheduled game is Tuesday night at Nebraska.
