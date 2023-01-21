Cal out to extend Oregon State's lengthy road skid
California and Oregon State will look to halt skids at the other's expense on Sunday afternoon when the Pac-12 rivals meet in Berkeley, Calif.
A losing streak is nothing new for the Golden Bears (3-16, 2-6), who began the season with 12 straight setbacks. Now, they find themselves mired in a three-game slide following an 87-58 loss to Oregon on Wednesday.
"This was as bad a game as we've had all season," said forward Lars Thiemann, who boasts team-best averages in points (11.0) and rebounds (6.2) for California.
"We didn't find a rhythm on offense. We couldn't really be effective against the press."
It's a familiar refrain for California, which has been held under 60 points on 10 occasions.
Freshman ND Okafor scored a team-high 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor on Wednesday.
California played its fifth consecutive game without Devin Askew, who has been sidelined with a foot/ankle injury.
The Golden Bears, however, can hang their hat on a few positives heading into Sunday's showdown. They have recorded all three of their wins at home in 2022-23 and have won 10 of the last 11 games when Oregon State pays a visit to Berkeley.
Speaking of road issues, the Beavers (7-12, 1-7) have lost 25 in a row away from home. Overall, they have dropped six straight games to plummet toward the bottom of the conference.
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 11 points in Oregon State's 67-46 setback to Stanford on Thursday.
The Beavers did themselves no favors by committing 17 turnovers, shooting 34.1 percent from the floor and enduring a near-12-minute stretch of failing to score a basket during the second half.
"They out-toughed us. Now we're going to play a team that might be more physical than Stanford on Sunday," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said, per the Corvallis Gazette-Times. "Really, it's going to be what's inside your chest cavity, and we'll be very brutally honest when we watch the film and we'll challenge the guys to be better."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 7-12
|63.6 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|California 3-16
|61.6 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|10.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|19
|33.1
|12.0
|2.8
|2.7
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|42.9
|38.8
|84.8
|0.3
|2.6
|G. Taylor Jr.
|19
|30.6
|11.6
|3.3
|2.4
|0.40
|0.20
|2.9
|44.7
|34.2
|76.0
|0.5
|2.8
|D. Akanno
|19
|27.2
|9.3
|2.5
|2.0
|0.70
|0.10
|2.3
|37.1
|24.4
|77.6
|0.1
|2.4
|M. Rataj
|19
|20.2
|6.7
|3.9
|0.7
|0.80
|0.50
|1.1
|50.0
|47.8
|62.5
|1.4
|2.6
|T. Bilodeau
|19
|17.8
|6.5
|3.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|46.0
|36.0
|79.3
|1
|2.7
|D. Ryuny
|19
|23.1
|5.6
|5.2
|1.1
|1.10
|0.70
|1.3
|44.3
|38.0
|50.0
|1
|4.2
|R. Andela
|18
|13.8
|5.2
|3.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.60
|0.9
|56.6
|0.0
|63.6
|1.1
|2.4
|J. Rochelin
|8
|13.5
|3.1
|1.6
|0.3
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|30.4
|36.4
|100.0
|0.6
|1
|C. Wright
|7
|12.4
|2.9
|1.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.3
|23.1
|0.0
|88.9
|0.1
|1
|C. Marial
|9
|13
|2.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.1
|31.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|K. Ibekwe
|7
|4.6
|1.9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.4
|0.3
|J. Stevens
|14
|10.4
|1.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|25.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.1
|N. Krass
|17
|9.5
|1.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.7
|25.7
|23.5
|88.9
|0.1
|0.5
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|63.6
|33.3
|11.3
|5.50
|3.30
|13.8
|42.6
|33.0
|75.1
|7.2
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|12
|31.5
|16.1
|3.6
|2.7
|0.60
|0.20
|3.0
|39.3
|30.6
|85.7
|0.5
|3.1
|L. Thiemann
|19
|27.2
|11.0
|6.2
|0.6
|0.60
|0.80
|1.9
|52.7
|0.0
|71.8
|2.4
|3.8
|D. Clayton
|6
|30.2
|10.2
|1.8
|2.7
|0.20
|0.00
|1.7
|32.3
|42.4
|87.5
|0.5
|1.3
|K. Kuany
|19
|25.1
|9.1
|3.3
|0.9
|0.50
|0.60
|1.5
|39.7
|35.3
|83.8
|0.9
|2.3
|G. Newell
|19
|25.6
|8.2
|3.9
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.2
|43.4
|28.9
|74.3
|0.7
|3.2
|J. Brown
|19
|32
|6.6
|3.3
|3.0
|0.80
|0.30
|2.1
|43.2
|24.0
|52.9
|0.4
|2.9
|S. Alajiki
|17
|21.1
|5.4
|3.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.50
|0.8
|38.8
|32.7
|60.0
|0.6
|2.8
|N. Okafor
|17
|10.9
|3.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.5
|48.9
|0.0
|58.8
|0.8
|1.7
|M. Roberson
|18
|14.1
|2.4
|1.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|34.0
|27.8
|70.0
|0.6
|0.9
|M. Bowser
|19
|14.6
|2.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|20.7
|80.0
|0.1
|1.1
|W. Robinson
|7
|2.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|O. Anyanwu
|15
|4.7
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|57.1
|0.0
|75.0
|0.1
|0.3
|J. McCloskey
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|61.6
|35.1
|10.2
|4.60
|3.30
|13.4
|41.9
|30.8
|74.1
|8.7
|22.7
-
BUT
15CONN0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
12:00pm FOX
-
CCSU
LIU0
0142 O/U
+6
12:00pm
-
MSU
IND0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm CBS
-
BRY
LOW0
0157 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
MD
3PUR0
0131.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm FS1
-
MEM
CINCY0
0151 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
MRMK
STFR0
0122 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
MINN
MICH0
0137.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm BTN
-
NJIT
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm
-
SHU
WAG0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
1:00pm
-
BING
ME0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
CAN
QUIN0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
FAIR
SIEN0
0134.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
MAN
RIDE0
0137 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
MRST
MTSM0
0125.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
NIAG
SPU0
0119.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
ORST
CAL0
0124 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm PACN
-
TEMP
1HOU0
0131 O/U
-20
3:00pm ESPN
-
WICH
SMU0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
FUR
WOFF0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESPU
-
STONEH
FDU0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
WSU
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESPU