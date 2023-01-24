Lowly Louisville seeks breakthrough at Boston College
Louisville will attempt to end an eight-game losing streak and pick up its first Atlantic Coast Conference victory of the season Wednesday night at Boston College.
Louisville guard El Ellis ranks fourth in the ACC with 17.8 points per game, but his Cardinals rank 15th (last) in scoring offense (62.4 points per game) and scoring defense (75.2).
Boston College is 14th in offense (65.9) and seventh in defense (69.7).
Louisville (2-17, 0-8) has had a week off since it dropped a 75-54 decision to Pittsburgh on Jan. 18.
"I thought we were on our heels," Cardinals coach Kenny Payne said. "I feel bad for (the players) because I'm doing everything I can to explain to them just how hard winning is and how hard you have to play to win. What it requires. For whatever reason we get into spurts that they realize how hard it is and let go of the rope."
Boston College (9-11 3-6) ended a four-game losing streak by beating Notre Dame on the road 84-72 on Saturday. Center Quinten Post had a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles, who made 11 3-pointers.
"We've been coming so close in some of our games, coming up short at the end," BC coach Earl Grant said. "It was just nice to see the guys try to play a complete game and get over the hump."
Post has scored in double figures in six of seven outings after missing the first 13 games of the season with a foot injury.
"We were looking for me in the cracks of the zone, trying to play from there," Post said. "It wasn't really the game plan beforehand. It was just kind of what was working at that point."
Emmanuel Okorafor, a 6-foot-9 forward/center, is expected to make his debut for Louisville on Wednesday. Okorafor had been playing in NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top high-school age prospects from across Africa.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Louisville 2-17
|62.4 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|8.7 APG
|Boston College 9-11
|65.9 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|19
|35.7
|17.8
|2.6
|4.7
|1.20
|0.10
|4.4
|39.1
|32.7
|78.0
|0.3
|2.3
|M. James
|19
|30.3
|8.9
|3.4
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|2.3
|43.5
|37.3
|74.1
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Withers
|19
|23.2
|8.1
|4.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.40
|2.2
|42.5
|39.6
|75.8
|0.8
|4.1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|17
|27.9
|7.5
|6.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.80
|2.2
|47.6
|33.3
|73.5
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Traynor
|19
|22.6
|5.7
|3.0
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|45.8
|31.6
|66.7
|1.3
|1.7
|S. Curry
|19
|19.4
|5.4
|5.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|1.0
|54.1
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|3.5
|K. Lands
|19
|19.6
|5.3
|1.8
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|25.7
|24.5
|91.7
|0.3
|1.5
|H. Miller
|16
|7.8
|1.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|28.1
|21.4
|57.1
|0.4
|0.7
|R. Wheeler
|13
|11.1
|1.8
|2.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|39.1
|0.0
|35.7
|1.3
|1.4
|F. Basili
|12
|7.5
|1.4
|1.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|20.0
|10.0
|57.1
|0.2
|0.9
|D. Ree
|9
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|40.0
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|Z. Payne
|13
|3.4
|0.4
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.4
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|62.4
|34.1
|8.7
|5.30
|2.60
|16.5
|40.3
|31.4
|71.5
|9.2
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|7
|22.4
|14.3
|6.4
|0.7
|0.10
|1.00
|1.4
|58.2
|46.2
|94.1
|1.7
|4.7
|M. Ashton-Langford
|18
|30.8
|12.4
|2.9
|2.3
|1.50
|0.70
|2.2
|39.7
|27.0
|85.4
|0.3
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|20
|34.9
|10.4
|3.3
|2.2
|1.50
|0.20
|2.1
|38.9
|28.1
|82.3
|1
|2.4
|D. Langford Jr.
|17
|30.9
|7.9
|2.9
|2.3
|0.40
|0.40
|1.5
|43.9
|15.4
|77.4
|0.9
|2
|C. Penha Jr.
|19
|19.8
|7.8
|2.9
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|53.0
|34.8
|43.5
|0.7
|2.3
|P. Aligbe
|14
|18.1
|6.9
|3.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|39.6
|33.3
|54.8
|1.1
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|20
|15.9
|6.4
|4.5
|0.7
|0.70
|0.70
|1.0
|57.8
|66.7
|75.0
|1.8
|2.8
|T. Bickerstaff
|20
|20.8
|5.9
|6.1
|1.3
|1.10
|0.70
|1.8
|49.5
|0.0
|55.0
|2.3
|3.8
|M. Madsen
|20
|22
|5.4
|2.6
|1.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.8
|32.2
|26.9
|72.2
|0.3
|2.4
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|17
|14.3
|2.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|28.1
|22.6
|66.7
|0.2
|1
|A. Mighty
|11
|4.2
|0.9
|1.2
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|26.7
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Kenny
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Q. Pemberton
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|65.9
|36.0
|11.2
|6.60
|3.60
|12.0
|43.1
|29.2
|70.1
|9.8
|23.8
-
PRES
UNCA0
0129.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
13XAV
19CONN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
NH0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
AMER0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CAMP
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CHSO
WINT0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DAY
URI0
0130.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ETSU
MER0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
FOR
STBN0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GMU
VCU0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
3HOU
UCF0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
PFW0
0139.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
LEH
HC0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0121.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LOW
ME0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NW
NEB0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS2
-
RICH
MASS0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
FUR0
0151 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
USF
TEMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
JOES
GW0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HART0
0133 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
UGA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UMBC
NJIT0
0145.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
BING0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0148.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ACCN
-
WISC
MD0
0125 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WVU
TTU0
0140 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
SFA0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
BELM
EVAN0
0145.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTA0
0128.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
ILST
BRAD0
0130 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0138 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
BUT
23PROV0
0139 O/U
-10
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LOU
BC0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
MSST
2ALA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
CREI0
0153 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TA&M
15AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
WICH0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
CHST
STAN0
0134 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
UTST
SDSU0
0146.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm CBSSN