Pitt looking to defend home turf vs. Wake Forest
Pitt looks to snap a two-game home losing skid on Wednesday night when it hosts Wake Forest in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash.
The Panthers (13-7, 6-3) fell for the third time in their last five games overall with a 71-64 loss to Florida State on Saturday in Pittsburgh.
Jamarius Burton scored 20 points against the Seminoles, marking the fourth time that he has recorded at least that many points in an ACC game this season.
Burton boasts a team-leading average of 16.5 points per game this season. He also contributes 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Blake Hinson, who averages 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, collected 16 and nine, respectively, versus Florida State.
While his team's offensive numbers were solid on Saturday, Panthers coach Jeff Capel wasn't pleased with what he saw at the other end of the court.
"We did not defend up to our standards and like we needed to, and we need to win basketball games in this league," Capel said. "They shot 51 percent from the floor and 50 percent from (3-point range) -- that's not going to win you a lot of games."
Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 76-67 home loss to then-No. 10 Virginia on Saturday.
Damari Monsanto drained seven 3-pointers to highlight his career-high 25-point performance for the Demon Deacons, who found themselves with an early 19-point deficit.
"That was the only thing that kept us in it," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of Monsanto. "Damari made some big-time shots. He did in the second half. He's playing at a pretty high level right now."
Monsanto has contributed 17.5 points over his last six games to boost his season average to 12.7.
Tyree Appleby leads the team by averaging 17.9 points per game, followed by Cameron Hildreth (13.3).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 14-6
|77.4 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Pittsburgh 13-7
|74.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|20
|35.3
|17.9
|3.1
|6.0
|1.80
|0.10
|3.2
|45.5
|40.2
|82.9
|0.4
|2.7
|C. Hildreth
|20
|31.7
|13.3
|6.4
|2.9
|1.30
|0.00
|2.5
|48.2
|31.7
|78.0
|1.4
|5
|D. Monsanto
|19
|23.3
|12.7
|3.4
|0.5
|1.20
|0.30
|0.9
|42.9
|41.1
|85.0
|0.2
|3.2
|A. Carr
|20
|31.6
|11.7
|6.2
|1.5
|0.90
|0.80
|1.6
|50.0
|34.3
|71.4
|1.7
|4.5
|D. Williamson
|18
|25.8
|8.4
|1.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|36.4
|39.5
|90.3
|0.2
|1.5
|M. Marsh
|17
|19.2
|5.9
|4.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|89.6
|0.0
|41.7
|1.1
|3.5
|B. Klintman
|20
|17.5
|4.2
|3.5
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|37.8
|32.3
|73.9
|1.3
|2.2
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Bradford
|19
|10
|2.7
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.50
|0.7
|78.6
|0.0
|32.0
|0.7
|1.2
|Z. Keller
|12
|13
|2.3
|1.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|32.1
|22.2
|60.0
|0.5
|1.1
|G. van Beveren
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Taylor
|7
|9.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|R. Kennah
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kmety
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|20
|0.0
|77.4
|38.0
|13.0
|6.70
|2.40
|12.5
|46.7
|37.4
|73.5
|8.8
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Burton
|18
|33.4
|16.5
|4.7
|4.4
|0.90
|0.20
|2.9
|54.0
|37.1
|82.4
|1
|3.7
|B. Hinson
|20
|31.6
|15.8
|6.6
|1.3
|0.80
|0.60
|1.9
|44.2
|35.5
|71.0
|2
|4.6
|G. Elliott
|20
|29.6
|10.6
|4.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|43.9
|38.9
|88.9
|0.3
|4.1
|N. Cummings
|20
|31.9
|10.2
|2.8
|4.5
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|39.0
|30.5
|93.8
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|20
|21.1
|7.4
|3.9
|1.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.2
|39.2
|32.9
|86.7
|0.4
|3.5
|F. Federiko
|20
|22.9
|5.8
|5.4
|0.5
|0.40
|1.70
|0.8
|64.6
|0.0
|56.0
|2.4
|3
|J. Diaz Graham
|16
|11.3
|3.4
|2.8
|0.4
|0.60
|0.50
|0.6
|29.8
|31.8
|66.7
|0.8
|1.9
|G. Diaz Graham
|17
|8.5
|2.0
|2.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|45.5
|33.3
|55.0
|1.2
|1.5
|N. Santos
|18
|8.8
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|27.7
|15.4
|42.9
|0.3
|1.4
|A. Fisch
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|20
|0.0
|74.1
|40.4
|14.2
|5.60
|4.10
|12.2
|44.7
|33.8
|74.9
|10.5
|27.1
-
PRES
UNCA0
0129.5 O/U
-9
6:30pm
-
13XAV
19CONN0
0154 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
ALB
NH0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
ARMY
AMER0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CAMP
HIPT0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CHSO
WINT0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
DAY
URI0
0130.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ETSU
MER0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
FOR
STBN0
0131 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GMU
VCU0
0138 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
3HOU
UCF0
0127.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPU
PFW0
0139.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
LEH
HC0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
DUQ0
0138 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
LAF0
0121.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
LOW
ME0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NW
NEB0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS2
-
RICH
MASS0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
FUR0
0151 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
USF
TEMP0
0140.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
JOES
GW0
0150 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HART0
0133 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
UGA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UMBC
NJIT0
0145.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
GWEB0
0131.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
BING0
0132 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0148.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ACCN
-
WISC
MD0
0125 O/U
-5
7:00pm BTN
-
WOFF
CHAT0
0143 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WVU
TTU0
0140 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
UTRGV
SFA0
0153.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm
-
BELM
EVAN0
0145.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTA0
0128.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
ILST
BRAD0
0130 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0138 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
BUT
23PROV0
0139 O/U
-10
8:30pm FS1
-
IND
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
LOU
BC0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
MSST
2ALA0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
CREI0
0153 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TA&M
15AUB0
0137.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
TUL
WICH0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
CHST
STAN0
0134 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
UTST
SDSU0
0146.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm CBSSN