Oregon looks to avenge beatdown by Colorado
If anything is true about Oregon basketball, it is that the Ducks are difficult to figure out.
They stunned then-No. 9 Arizona in blowout fashion on Jan. 14. They handed Utah a loss in Salt Lake City earlier this month. But on the flip side, the Ducks have suffered through poor shooting games in losses to lower-echelon conference teams, including Stanford last Saturday.
Host Oregon (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) gets a shot to atone for a 41-point effort at Colorado earlier this month with a rematch against the Buffaloes in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday.
The Buffaloes (12-9, 4-6) blasted Oregon 68-41 at home on Jan. 5, with the Ducks shooting 26.9 percent and making just 1 of 14 3-pointers. This time, a Ducks' win would keep Oregon in the top half of the Pac-12 standings.
Oregon is coming off a split in the Bay Area, with a blowout win at Cal and a loss at Stanford, where Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points led the way in defeat.
"I complimented the guys on how hard they played the last two games (before Stanford) and we just didn't have that same kind of effort, that same kind of focus," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said.
Altman enters the week with 148 victories in Pac-12 regular-season games, two shy of becoming the 11th head coach to reach 150 wins in conference history.
Colorado got a big performance from Tristan da Silva (30 points) in the previous Ducks-Buffaloes meeting. da Silva has six 20-point games this season, including the 27 he scored last Sunday when Colorado ended a three-game losing streak with a win at home over Washington State.
Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said da Silva has something to prove in coming up with a similar performance on the road, where he has struggled. But Boyle was glad to get the win over Washington State.
"Our players really deserve that win. I mean, for all the disappointment and frustrations we've experienced over the last three to four weeks," Boyle said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|20
|30.6
|17.4
|4.3
|3.8
|1.40
|0.20
|2.8
|43.6
|32.7
|78.7
|0.8
|3.5
|T. da Silva
|21
|30
|15.4
|4.9
|1.3
|1.30
|0.40
|1.9
|52.5
|37.1
|69.2
|1
|3.9
|J. Hadley
|19
|26.8
|8.5
|6.3
|1.4
|1.30
|0.50
|1.3
|51.9
|0.0
|57.1
|2.5
|3.7
|J. Hammond III
|21
|18.5
|6.6
|2.0
|2.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.9
|41.4
|34.0
|81.6
|0.5
|1.5
|N. Clifford
|21
|21.3
|5.9
|3.6
|1.6
|0.80
|0.70
|1.7
|38.6
|20.9
|51.6
|1.1
|2.5
|J. Ruffin
|19
|14.1
|5.8
|2.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|41.7
|36.5
|84.6
|0.2
|1.9
|J. Gabbidon
|15
|19.6
|5.7
|2.1
|1.0
|0.90
|0.50
|0.8
|41.5
|29.6
|67.6
|0.2
|1.9
|L. O'Brien
|19
|18.6
|4.7
|4.4
|0.5
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|42.0
|24.2
|68.4
|1.4
|2.9
|L. Lovering
|20
|21.2
|3.7
|4.5
|1.2
|0.60
|1.00
|1.8
|51.9
|0.0
|41.3
|1.9
|2.6
|E. Wright
|21
|12.7
|2.8
|2.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|33.3
|31.4
|54.5
|0.5
|1.6
|Q. Allen
|4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mains
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|21
|0.0
|72.2
|42.6
|13.3
|8.10
|3.80
|14.4
|44.9
|31.5
|66.9
|11.6
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Richardson
|20
|36
|14.0
|4.0
|5.4
|1.90
|0.20
|3.2
|43.9
|31.7
|78.0
|1
|3
|J. Couisnard
|6
|26.3
|13.7
|3.3
|2.0
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|46.3
|42.9
|83.3
|0.7
|2.7
|N. Dante
|19
|25.2
|13.2
|7.6
|1.3
|1.20
|1.30
|2.1
|62.0
|0.0
|62.5
|2.8
|4.8
|Q. Guerrier
|20
|26.9
|9.6
|4.3
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|1.5
|41.4
|33.0
|55.6
|1.2
|3.1
|K. Barthelemy
|8
|23.9
|8.4
|2.3
|2.0
|0.90
|0.40
|1.3
|39.7
|26.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Ware
|20
|19
|7.6
|4.2
|0.7
|0.40
|1.50
|0.9
|44.2
|30.8
|71.7
|1.1
|3.1
|R. Soares
|20
|27.7
|7.0
|3.9
|1.7
|0.70
|0.40
|1.8
|35.6
|27.3
|87.1
|1.5
|2.4
|N. Bittle
|12
|16.6
|6.2
|4.2
|0.7
|0.30
|1.00
|1.2
|46.4
|28.6
|60.9
|0.6
|3.6
|B. Rigsby
|13
|24.9
|6.0
|3.2
|1.2
|0.80
|0.40
|0.8
|40.5
|27.5
|77.8
|0.8
|2.4
|L. Wur
|16
|11.3
|2.9
|2.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.40
|0.3
|36.1
|29.4
|76.2
|1.1
|1.8
|T. Williams
|17
|7.5
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|51.9
|0.0
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|10
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|12
|7.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|10.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Cooper
|9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|E. Butler
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|20
|0.0
|70.2
|39.7
|13.2
|6.30
|5.00
|12.7
|44.8
|30.4
|68.3
|11.2
|25.8
-
STFR
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
BELLAR0
0136 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
GAST
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
UALR
MORE0
0143 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
DEL
HAMP0
0142 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
DREX
NCAT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0124 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
HOFS
ELON0
0139 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
JU
NALAB0
0129 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ULM
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LIND
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
LIU
SHU0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LON
RAD0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MRMK
CCSU0
0119.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
UNCW0
0128.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
21FAU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NE
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
WIU0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
FDU0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPW
-
SMU
MEM0
0150 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
STET
LIB0
0134 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
STON
W&M0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GB
NKY0
0124.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
WKY
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
KENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm
-
ARST
USM0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
DU
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GASO
TXST0
0123.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
GRCN
ABIL0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
UMKC0
0133 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
USA0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
SDST
STTHMN0
0142 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
TNST
SEMO0
0155.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
TROY
UL0
0142.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
LAM0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
UNF
CARK0
0159 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UTU
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
EIU
SNIND0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm
-
MCNS
UIW0
0141.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
UNO
SELA0
0150.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SEA
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
COLO
ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
HOUC
NWST0
0153 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
IDST
EWU0
0141.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
LT
UAB0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
JVST0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
1PUR
MICH0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm FS1
-
UTSA
NTEX0
0123.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESPU
-
8UCLA
USC0
0134 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
SUU0
0154 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
IDHO0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
UCSD
CSN0
0128 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MONT
SAC0
0126 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MTST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
PORT
LMU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSUB0
0131.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUF0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USD
PEP0
0162.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
6ARIZ
WSU0
0144.5 O/U
+5
11:00pm FS1
-
ASU
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
UTAH
ORST0
0129.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm PACN