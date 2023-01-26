No. 21 FAU returns from perfect trip to face Middle Tennessee
Florida Atlantic continues to approach program milestones as it returns home to face Middle Tennessee on Thursday night in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Owls (19-1, 9-0 Conference USA), ranked No. 21 this week after cracking the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history last week, have won a program-record 18 consecutive games and are two wins away from matching the program record for victories in a season.
After sweeping a three-game road trip that was capped by a 67-59 win at UTEP on Saturday, Florida Atlantic plays back-to-back home games in three days.
"Our guys can walk into any environment and match the other team's toughness, energy and determination," Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said.
Johnell Davis continued to pace the Owls on Saturday, scoring 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting and going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Davis (12.7 points per game), Alijah Martin (12.2) and Vladislav Goldin (10.1) have led a balanced scoring effort as the Owls have five players averaging 9.2 or more points.
Florida Atlantic played one of its worst games in conference this season against the Miners, getting outrebounded 43-40 and committing a season-worst 20 turnovers. Still, they jumped all over UTEP by scoring the game's first 12 points and led throughout.
"For our guys to go on this road trip in this swing of five games in 11 days and three games in six days, with the tough travel that we have -- we're pretty far away from home -- and come away with five wins is a testament to their determination and character more than anything else," May said.
Middle Tennessee (13-7, 6-3) will face Florida Atlantic in the first of two meetings this season. The Blue Raiders are on a four-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming at Louisiana Tech on Saturday, 68-51. The Thursday contest will be the second game of a three-game road trip.
While Florida Atlantic struggled at times in its latest game, Middle Tennessee is coming off its biggest win since early December.
The Blue Raiders picked up only their second victory ever at Louisiana Tech and showed off their depth as the bench outscored the Bulldogs' reserves 36-12.
Middle Tennessee finished with 16 assists, tied for its second-highest total this season. Teafale Lenard Jr. contributed a team-high four assists in addition to scoring 11 points.
"I thought our team just did a really good job of sharing the ball," Middle Tennessee coach Nick McDevitt said. "They trapped us at times tonight. We didn't look flustered. Didn't turn it over."
The Blue Raiders also performed well at the defensive end, holding the Bulldogs to 3-of-21 shooting from 3-point range while they shot 47.8 percent themselves from long range -- their third-highest mark of the season.
Elias King led Middle Tennessee with a career-high 17 points, and Eli Lawrence, the team's leading scorer on the season at 12 points per game, had four of the Blue Raiders' 11 steals.
"I just thought on both sides of the ball, it was as connected as we've looked all year," McDevitt said.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Middle Tenn. 13-7
|69.7 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.4 APG
|21 FAU 19-1
|77.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Dishman
|20
|28.4
|12.0
|5.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.90
|2.3
|53.8
|50.0
|53.2
|2.5
|3.1
|E. Lawrence
|20
|30.9
|12.0
|4.3
|1.4
|1.00
|0.40
|1.8
|43.4
|32.3
|78.0
|1
|3.3
|C. Weston
|20
|27.7
|9.3
|4.6
|2.5
|1.40
|0.20
|2.6
|43.4
|25.6
|79.4
|1.2
|3.4
|T. Lenard Jr
|20
|29
|9.0
|4.4
|2.2
|1.80
|2.00
|1.8
|54.0
|21.7
|63.6
|1.5
|2.9
|E. King
|20
|20.9
|8.2
|3.8
|0.4
|0.80
|0.70
|0.9
|40.9
|36.6
|80.8
|1
|2.8
|J. Porter
|20
|16.2
|6.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|41.7
|33.3
|72.2
|0.5
|1.2
|T. Millin
|19
|16.4
|4.4
|2.4
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|0.6
|39.0
|30.0
|44.4
|0.7
|1.6
|J. Bufford
|16
|18.7
|3.7
|2.1
|0.4
|0.90
|0.80
|0.6
|44.4
|38.5
|60.0
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Coleman-Jones
|18
|9.3
|2.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|53.8
|100.0
|80.0
|0.4
|1
|T. Smith
|13
|7.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|43.5
|40.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|C. Fussell
|13
|6.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|T. Green
|5
|5.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|20.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|0.2
|I. Lightsy
|4
|1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Jubenville
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|20
|0.0
|69.7
|36.3
|11.4
|8.10
|5.30
|13.8
|45.9
|32.6
|67.8
|10.6
|22.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Davis
|18
|23.1
|12.7
|5.2
|1.4
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|50.0
|42.4
|85.1
|0.9
|4.3
|A. Martin
|17
|25.4
|12.2
|5.2
|1.6
|1.20
|0.40
|1.9
|43.4
|35.6
|78.0
|1.5
|3.7
|V. Goldin
|20
|20
|10.1
|6.2
|0.5
|0.40
|1.10
|1.4
|63.2
|0.0
|56.4
|2.6
|3.6
|M. Forrest
|18
|23.7
|9.6
|3.1
|2.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|39.7
|35.6
|80.6
|0.6
|2.5
|N. Boyd
|19
|22.6
|9.2
|4.1
|2.5
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|47.0
|44.6
|60.0
|0.6
|3.5
|B. Greenlee
|20
|26.1
|7.3
|2.5
|2.4
|1.10
|0.20
|1.8
|40.3
|35.7
|73.9
|0.2
|2.3
|G. Rosado
|20
|16.6
|5.5
|4.2
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.5
|57.5
|0.0
|75.8
|1.9
|2.3
|J. Gaffney
|20
|23.8
|5.4
|2.7
|2.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|37.0
|36.7
|75.0
|0.3
|2.4
|B. Weatherspoon
|20
|15.6
|5.1
|2.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|39.6
|32.8
|53.3
|0.8
|1.2
|T. Carroll
|11
|6.4
|3.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.00
|0.10
|0.5
|63.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0.2
|1.6
|I. Gaines
|18
|6.9
|2.3
|2.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|60.0
|100.0
|55.6
|0.8
|1.3
|B. Lorient
|10
|4.3
|1.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.3
|A. Ralat
|8
|3.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|20
|0.0
|77.5
|42.5
|15.2
|7.00
|2.50
|12.3
|46.8
|37.5
|69.6
|11.0
|28.5
-
STFR
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
BELLAR0
0136 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
GAST
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
UALR
MORE0
0143 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
DEL
HAMP0
0142 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
DREX
NCAT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0124 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
HOFS
ELON0
0139 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
JU
NALAB0
0129 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ULM
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LIND
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
LIU
SHU0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LON
RAD0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MRMK
CCSU0
0119.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
UNCW0
0128.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
21FAU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NE
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
WIU0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
FDU0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPW
-
SMU
MEM0
0150 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
STET
LIB0
0134 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
STON
W&M0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GB
NKY0
0124.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
WKY
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
KENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm
-
ARST
USM0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
DU
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GASO
TXST0
0123.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
GRCN
ABIL0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
UMKC0
0133 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
USA0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
SDST
STTHMN0
0142 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
TNST
SEMO0
0155.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
TROY
UL0
0142.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
LAM0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
UNF
CARK0
0159 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UTU
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
EIU
SNIND0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm
-
MCNS
UIW0
0141.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
UNO
SELA0
0150.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SEA
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
COLO
ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
HOUC
NWST0
0153 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
IDST
EWU0
0141.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
LT
UAB0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
JVST0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
1PUR
MICH0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm FS1
-
UTSA
NTEX0
0123.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESPU
-
8UCLA
USC0
0134 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
SUU0
0154 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
IDHO0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
UCSD
CSN0
0128 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MONT
SAC0
0126 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MTST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
PORT
LMU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSUB0
0131.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUF0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USD
PEP0
0162.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
6ARIZ
WSU0
0144.5 O/U
+5
11:00pm FS1
-
ASU
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
UTAH
ORST0
0129.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm PACN