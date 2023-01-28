NEAST
DEL
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball)
|16:13
|+2
|Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|9-9
|16:35
|+3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists)
|9-7
|16:41
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|16:43
|Gianmarco Arletti misses two point jump shot
|17:03
|+2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|6-7
|17:16
|Christian Ray personal foul
|17:16
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|17:18
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup
|17:31
|+2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|4-7
|17:42
|+2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot
|2-7
|17:56
|+2
|Coleman Stucke makes two point layup
|2-5
|18:00
|Coleman Stucke offensive rebound
|18:02
|Joe Pridgen misses two point layup
|18:18
|+3
|Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|0-5
|18:37
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|18:39
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|18:47
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:06
|Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound
|19:08
|Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Chris Doherty vs. Jyare Davis (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball)
|15:59
|+ 2
|Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|16:13
|+ 3
|Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists)
|16:35
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|16:41
|Gianmarco Arletti misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|+ 2
|Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists)
|17:03
|Christian Ray personal foul
|17:16
|Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|17:16
|Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup
|17:18
|+ 2
|Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|17:31
|+ 2
|Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot
|17:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|9
|Field Goals
|4-7 (57.1%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|1-3 (33.3%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|2
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|3
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fouls
|0
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
5 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Northeastern 8-12
|65.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Delaware 11-11
|69.8 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Telfort G
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|E. Asamoah G
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|100.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stucke
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Doherty
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Telfort
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pridgen
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Randriasalama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cormier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metcalf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Troutman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nwagha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|4
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Asamoah
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ray
|2
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Nelson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Arletti
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ogunbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Peterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Emory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Novakovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Curtis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Rullo IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
