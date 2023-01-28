NEAST
DEL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NE
Huskies
9
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
9

Time Team Play Score
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball)  
16:13 +2 Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists) 9-9
16:35 +3 Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists) 9-7
16:41   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
16:43   Gianmarco Arletti misses two point jump shot  
17:03 +2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 6-7
17:16   Christian Ray personal foul  
17:16   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
17:18   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup  
17:31 +2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup 4-7
17:42 +2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot 2-7
17:56 +2 Coleman Stucke makes two point layup 2-5
18:00   Coleman Stucke offensive rebound  
18:02   Joe Pridgen misses two point layup  
18:18 +3 Ebby Asamoah makes three point jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 0-5
18:37   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
18:39   Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Joe Pridgen defensive rebound  
18:47   Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:06   Ebby Asamoah defensive rebound  
19:08   Jahmyl Telfort misses three point jump shot  
19:46 +2 Christian Ray makes two point layup (Gianmarco Arletti assists) 0-2
20:00   Chris Doherty vs. Jyare Davis (Fightin Blue Hens gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) 15:59
+ 2 Johnny McCoy makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists) 16:13
+ 3 Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Joe Pridgen assists) 16:35
  Joe Pridgen defensive rebound 16:41
  Gianmarco Arletti misses two point jump shot 16:43
+ 2 Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Jahmyl Telfort assists) 17:03
  Christian Ray personal foul 17:16
  Joe Pridgen defensive rebound 17:16
  Jameer Nelson Jr. misses two point layup 17:18
+ 2 Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup 17:31
+ 2 Ebby Asamoah makes two point jump shot 17:42
Team Stats
Points 9 9
Field Goals 4-7 (57.1%) 4-7 (57.1%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 2
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 3 2
Team 0 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 0 1
Technicals 0 0
15
C. Stucke F
5 PTS, 1 REB
14
E. Asamoah G
5 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Northeastern 8-12 4-4
Delaware 11-11 7-7
Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena Newark, DE
Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena Newark, DE
Team Stats
Northeastern 8-12 65.7 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Delaware 11-11 69.8 PPG 36.1 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Telfort G 15.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.2 APG 47.1 FG%
00
. Asamoah G 7.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.9 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Telfort G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
14
E. Asamoah G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
57.1 FG% 57.1
33.3 3PT FG% 100.0
0 FT% 0
Northeastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stucke 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
C. Doherty 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
J. Telfort 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pridgen 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stucke 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
C. Doherty 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
J. Telfort 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pridgen 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Randriasalama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cormier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metcalf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Troutman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nwagha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 4 2 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3
Delaware
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Asamoah 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
C. Ray 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nelson Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Arletti 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Asamoah 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
C. Ray 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nelson Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Arletti 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ogunbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Emory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Novakovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Curtis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 2 3 4/7 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores