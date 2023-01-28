TEMPLE
UCF
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:08
|Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:08
|Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)
|14:20
|Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
|14:22
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|14:31
|Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point layup
|8-10
|15:15
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-8
|15:15
|+1
|Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|15:15
|TV timeout
|15:15
|Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)
|15:38
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists)
|6-8
|16:07
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists)
|6-6
|16:21
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|3-6
|16:33
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|16:35
|Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|16:45
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|16:55
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|17:28
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup
|3-4
|17:48
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|17:50
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|3-2
|18:32
|+3
|Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Jahlil White assists)
|3-0
|18:37
|Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound
|18:39
|Nick Jourdain misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Kur Jongkuch defensive rebound
|18:50
|Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot
|19:10
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|19:12
|Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Kur Jongkuch steals)
|20:00
|Kur Jongkuch vs. Taylor Hendricks (Knights gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|8
|10
|Field Goals
|2-8 (25.0%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|5
|Offensive
|1
|0
|Defensive
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|3
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fouls
|0
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS
|Top Scorers
|H. Miller G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|L. Thioune F
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|62.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Miller
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. White
|2
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Jongkuch
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Hicks
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Jourdain
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|4
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Thioune
|6
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hendricks
|2
|3
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|I. Horton
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|5
|3
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
-
15AUB
WVU5
12
1st 14:39 ESPN
-
BC
7UVA6
7
1st 16:35 ESP+
-
LOU
ND9
13
1st 14:49 ESP2
-
MINN
NW9
7
1st 14:27 BTN
-
NE
DEL9
9
1st 15:59 CBSSN
-
TEMP
UCF8
10
1st 14:08 ESPU
-
UMBC
UVM11
9
1st 15:56
-
13XAV
CREI0
0158.5 O/U
-6.5
12:15pm CBS
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0131 O/U
PK
1:00pm
-
HC
ARMY0
0140 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
LOW
NH0
0135.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm
-
MER
CIT0
0135.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
NCST
WAKE0
0155.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ACCN
-
SFU
CCSU0
0137.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
STET
QUEEN0
0154.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
WCU
VMI0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
AMER
NAVY0
0125 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
2ALA
OKLA0
0145.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
BGSU
TOL0
0165.5 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
BRWN
COR0
0153.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
BRY
BING0
0153.5 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0141 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
GW
FOR0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
HARV
PENN0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
HIPT
GWEB0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
12ISU
MIZZ0
0142.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
LAF
COLG0
0133 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
LAS
URI0
0138 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
16MARQ
DEP0
0154.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm FS1
-
MONM
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
MOSU
MURR0
0131 O/U
+1
2:00pm
-
UNCA
CAMP0
0131 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
UNI
INST0
0145 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
OHIO
AKR0
0137 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
SCUP0
0133.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
SHU
STONEH0
0138.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0148 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
TTU
LSU0
0130.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESPU
-
WINT
PRES0
0132.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
CINCY
3HOU0
0135.5 O/U
-14
2:15pm CBS
-
AURORA
CHST0
0
3:00pm
-
DUKE
GT0
0137.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm ACCN
-
FDU
MRMK0
0134.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
ILL
WISC0
0130.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm FOX
-
LIND
TNST0
0143.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
NCO
NAU0
0149.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
SDST
WIU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
SIUE
MORE0
0136.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
TXST
USM0
0129 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
RICE0
0155 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
EMU
M-OH0
0153.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm
-
AAMU
FAMU0
0129 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
ALST
COOK0
0140.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
ARK
17BAY0
0142 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
UALR
TNTC0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
UCSD
UCRV0
0135 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CHAT
ETSU0
0144.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
COPP
UMES0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
DREX
ELON0
0130 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
DUQ
MASS0
0147.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
HOFS
18COC0
0152 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
JAST
GRAM0
0137 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
JU
CARK0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
ULM
JMAD0
0144 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LT
UTSA0
0141.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm ESP+
-
20MIA
PITT0
0148 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPU
-
MIL
NKY0
0135 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MORG
DSU0
0140 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
NMST
UTVA0
0149.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
ODU
CCAR0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
RICH
DAY0
0127.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm CBSSN
-
SCST
NORF0
0149 O/U
-15
4:00pm
-
HALL
BUT0
0130.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm FS1
-
STON
HAMP0
0134 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
11TCU
MSST0
0131.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
TROY
USA0
0135 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UCD
LBSU0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
WKY
21FAU0
0142.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
W&M
TOWS0
0132.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
ARST
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-9.5
4:30pm
-
BALL
NIU0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
LAM
NWST0
0140.5 O/U
-15.5
4:30pm
-
MCNS
TXCC0
0147 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
NEB
MD0
0131.5 O/U
-11.5
4:30pm BTN
-
SEMO
EIU0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
4:30pm
-
SNIND
UTM0
0155.5 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
24CLEM
FSU0
0142.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDST
IDHO0
0139 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
LIP
KENN0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
NICH
UIW0
0143 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm
-
PEAY
JVST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
SELA
UNO0
0154.5 O/U
+3
5:00pm
-
SPU
MTSM0
0120.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
UOP
SACL0
0154 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
WEB
EWU0
0141 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
6ARIZ
WASH0
0151.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm FOX
-
HOUC
TXAMC0
0147 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
SEA
SFA0
0141 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
CHSO
LON0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
FLA
5KSU0
0140 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
HOW0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
PVAM
TXSO0
0134.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
SC
UGA0
0136.5 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm SECN
-
STBN
VCU0
0133 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
10TEX
4TENN0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
UNF
NALAB0
0153.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
NTEX0
0112.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
ALCN
SOU0
0146 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
UAPB0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
BELLAR
EKY0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
VT0
0141 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EVAN
VALP0
0138 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
FGCU
LIB0
0130 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
MRSH0
0142 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
14GONZ
PORT0
0165.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm ROOT
-
LIU
STFR0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
ME
ALB0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
MTSU
FIU0
0138 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRIN
YALE0
0140 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UTST
FRES0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
UTU
ABIL0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
GB
WRST0
0147 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
WMU
CMU0
0140.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CABP
UTRGV0
0149 O/U
+7
7:30pm
-
ASU
WSU0
0131.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
COLST
BSU0
0137.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
UMKC0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GASO
UL0
0138 O/U
-9
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRCN
TRLST0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
9KAN
UK0
0140 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESPN
-
MISS
OKST0
0131 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NEOM
ORU0
0154 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
OSU
IND0
0145 O/U
-5
8:00pm FOX
-
SDAK
STTHMN0
0141.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
UTAH
ORE0
0136.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
VAN
TA&M0
0140 O/U
-10
8:30pm SECN
-
CSN
UCI0
0132.5 O/U
-16.5
9:00pm
-
SJSU
SDSU0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm FS1
-
CAL
STAN0
0128.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CSUF
CP0
0125 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
22SMC
BYU0
0128.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MONT
PRST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
MTST
SAC0
0128.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
NEV
UNLV0
0140 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SF
USD0
0155.5 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
COLO
ORST0
0129 O/U
+7.5
10:30pm PACN
-
PEP
LMU0
0152 O/U
-9
11:00pm