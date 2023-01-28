TEMPLE
UCF

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
TEMP
Owls
8
UCF
Knights
10

Time Team Play Score
14:08   Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:08   Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul)  
14:20   Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound  
14:22   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
14:31   Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot  
14:51 +2 Ithiel Horton makes two point layup 8-10
15:15 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-8
15:15 +1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
15:15   TV timeout  
15:15   Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul)  
15:38 +2 Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists) 6-8
16:07 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Nick Jourdain assists) 6-6
16:21 +2 Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists) 3-6
16:33   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
16:35   Hysier Miller misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Zach Hicks defensive rebound  
16:45   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
16:55   Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot  
17:28 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup 3-4
17:48   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
17:50   Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot  
18:13 +2 Lahat Thioune makes two point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists) 3-2
18:32 +3 Hysier Miller makes three point jump shot (Jahlil White assists) 3-0
18:37   Kur Jongkuch offensive rebound  
18:39   Nick Jourdain misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Kur Jongkuch defensive rebound  
18:50   Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
19:12   Zach Hicks misses two point jump shot  
19:41   C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Kur Jongkuch steals)  
20:00   Kur Jongkuch vs. Taylor Hendricks (Knights gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jamille Reynolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2 14:08
  Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Jamille Reynolds draws the foul) 14:08
  Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound 14:20
  Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot 14:22
  Brandon Suggs defensive rebound 14:29
  Khalif Battle misses two point jump shot 14:31
+ 2 Ithiel Horton makes two point layup 14:51
+ 1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15:15
+ 1 Jahlil White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15:15
  Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Jahlil White draws the foul) 15:15
+ 2 Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists) 15:38
Team Stats
Points 8 10
Field Goals 2-8 (25.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 5
Offensive 1 0
Defensive 3 5
Team 0 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fouls 0 2
Technicals 0 0
3
H. Miller G
6 PTS
0
L. Thioune F
6 PTS
12T
Temple 13-9 8-8
UCF 13-7 10-10
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
Temple 13-9 69.1 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.0 APG
UCF 13-7 72.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Miller G 8.2 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.5 APG 35.6 FG%
00
. Thioune F 2.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.3 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
H. Miller G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
0
L. Thioune F 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
25.0 FG% 62.5
40.0 3PT FG% 0.0
66.7 FT% 0
Temple
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Miller 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. White 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Jongkuch 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 1
Z. Hicks 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Jourdain 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Miller 6 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. White 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Jongkuch 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1
Z. Hicks 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
N. Jourdain 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okpomo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dezonie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sayers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fihla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thweatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 4 2 2/8 2/5 2/3 0 0 1 0 0 1 3
UCF
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Thioune 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendricks 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
I. Horton 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Johnson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Kelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Thioune 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendricks 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
I. Horton 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. Johnson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Kelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Suggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Warakulnukroh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Durr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 5 3 5/8 0/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores