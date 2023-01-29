BU
LEHIGH

1st Half
BU
Terriers
27
LEH
Mountain Hawks
26

Time Team Play Score
0:27   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
0:34   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
0:36   Dominic Parolin misses two point layup  
0:43   Dominic Parolin offensive rebound  
0:45   Bube Momah misses two point layup  
1:06 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-26
1:06 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-26
1:06   Jakob Alamudun personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
1:19   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
1:21   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:33   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
1:48 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-26
1:48 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-26
1:48   Evan Taylor personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
2:01 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-26
2:01 +1 Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-25
2:01   Anthony Morales shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
2:18   Evan Taylor offensive rebound  
2:20   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
2:31   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
2:31   Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:31   Henri Adiassa personal foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)  
2:31   Terriers defensive rebound  
2:32   Evan Taylor misses two point layup  
2:46   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
2:48   Caelan Jones misses two point jump shot  
3:02   Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound  
3:04   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
3:11   Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound  
3:13   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
3:22   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
3:24   Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:45   Walter Whyte turnover (offensive foul)  
3:45   Walter Whyte offensive foul (Evan Taylor draws the foul)  
3:54   Evan Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Nevin Zink steals)  
3:56   Evan Taylor offensive rebound  
3:58   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:03   Nevin Zink turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
4:13 +2 JT Tan makes two point layup 23-24
4:15   JT Tan offensive rebound  
4:17   Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:42   JT Tan defensive rebound  
4:42   Walter Whyte misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:42 +1 Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-22
4:42   JT Tan shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
4:51   Walter Whyte defensive rebound  
4:53   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point jump shot  
5:08 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
5:08 +1 Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
5:08   JT Tan shooting foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)  
5:08   Nevin Zink offensive rebound  
5:10   Walter Whyte misses two point layup  
5:34 +3 Evan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jalin Sinclair assists) 20-22
5:49   Jonas Harper turnover (offensive foul)  
5:49   Jonas Harper offensive foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)  
5:53   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
5:55   Jakob Alamudun misses two point layup  
6:14 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists) 20-19
6:22   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
6:24   Jakob Alamudun misses two point jump shot  
6:58   Fletcher Tynen turnover (traveling)  
6:58   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
7:00   Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot  
7:30 +2 Malcolm Chimezie makes two point layup 18-19
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Reed Fenton personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)  
7:57   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
7:59   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
8:10   Walter Whyte personal foul (Jalin Sinclair draws the foul)  
8:10   Ben Roy personal foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)  
8:10   Mountain Hawks offensive rebound  
8:12   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
8:34 +2 Walter Whyte makes two point layup 16-19
9:06 +3 Jalin Sinclair makes three point jump shot 14-19
9:21   Caelan Jones turnover (out of bounds)  
9:38   Ben Roy defensive rebound  
9:40   Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot  
9:58   Walter Whyte turnover (traveling)  
10:23   Terriers defensive rebound  
10:25   Jalin Sinclair misses two point jump shot  
10:46 +2 Ben Roy makes two point jump shot 14-16
10:59   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
11:01   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:19 +2 Caelan Jones makes two point jump shot 12-16
11:38 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point layup (Jalin Sinclair assists) 10-16
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Anthony Morales turnover (offensive foul)  
11:57   Anthony Morales offensive foul (Jake Betlow draws the foul)  
12:06   Anthony Morales offensive rebound  
12:08   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Dominic Parolin personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)  
12:21   Nevin Zink offensive rebound  
12:23   Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot  
12:44 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot 10-14
12:52   Dominic Parolin offensive rebound  
12:54   Reed Fenton misses three point jump shot  
13:28 +3 Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot 10-12
13:49   Evan Taylor personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
14:04 +3 Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalin Sinclair assists) 7-12
14:32 +2 Jonas Harper makes two point layup 7-9
14:39   Anthony Morales defensive rebound  
14:41   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Evan Taylor defensive rebound  
14:52   Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot  
15:21 +3 Jalin Sinclair makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists) 5-9
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Nevin Zink turnover (offensive foul)  
15:47   Nevin Zink offensive foul (Jalin Sinclair draws the foul)  
15:57   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
15:59   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Jonas Harper personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)  
16:27 +1 Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-6
16:27 +1 Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-6
16:27   Ben Knostman personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)  
16:34   Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound  
16:36   Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:57 +1 Malcolm Chimezie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-6
16:57   Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:57   Ben Knostman shooting foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)  
17:15 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point jump shot 2-6
17:31   Miles Brewster turnover (out of bounds)  
17:47 +2 Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot 2-4
17:56   Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound  
17:58   Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Terriers offensive rebound  
18:05   Henri Adiassa blocks Walter Whyte's two point layup  
18:23   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (traveling)  
18:33   Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Henri Adiassa draws the foul)  
19:06 +2 Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:32 +2 Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   (Ben Knostman gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 27 26
Field Goals 8-17 (47.1%) 10-32 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 13
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 14 7
Team 3 1
Assists 1 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 2
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
Boston U.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Whyte 9 1 0 2/5 0/1 5/6 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
F. Tynen 5 8 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 8
J. Harper 4 0 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
M. Chimezie 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Brittain-Watts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brewster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patnode - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Landrum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nobili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Uzoegbu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 17 1 8/17 1/5 10/13 9 0 1 0 9 3 14
Lehigh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Higgins Jr 9 2 0 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
E. Taylor 5 3 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 2 1
T. Whitney-Sidney 2 2 0 1/7 0/5 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 2
B. Knostman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
H. Adiassa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sinclair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Parolin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Momah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Alamudun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saigal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chebuhar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Conniff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 12 4 10/32 4/15 2/2 10 0 1 1 2 5 7
