BU
LEHIGH
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:27
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|0:34
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|0:36
|Dominic Parolin misses two point layup
|0:43
|Dominic Parolin offensive rebound
|0:45
|Bube Momah misses two point layup
|1:06
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-26
|1:06
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-26
|1:06
|Jakob Alamudun personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|1:19
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|1:21
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:33
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:48
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-26
|1:48
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-26
|1:48
|Evan Taylor personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|2:01
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-26
|2:01
|+1
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-25
|2:01
|Anthony Morales shooting foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|2:18
|Evan Taylor offensive rebound
|2:20
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|2:31
|Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:31
|Henri Adiassa personal foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)
|2:31
|Terriers defensive rebound
|2:32
|Evan Taylor misses two point layup
|2:46
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|2:48
|Caelan Jones misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|Malcolm Chimezie defensive rebound
|3:04
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|Keith Higgins Jr. defensive rebound
|3:13
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|3:22
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|3:24
|Jalin Sinclair misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Walter Whyte turnover (offensive foul)
|3:45
|Walter Whyte offensive foul (Evan Taylor draws the foul)
|3:54
|Evan Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Nevin Zink steals)
|3:56
|Evan Taylor offensive rebound
|3:58
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:03
|Nevin Zink turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|4:13
|+2
|JT Tan makes two point layup
|23-24
|4:15
|JT Tan offensive rebound
|4:17
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:42
|JT Tan defensive rebound
|4:42
|Walter Whyte misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:42
|+1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-22
|4:42
|JT Tan shooting foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|4:51
|Walter Whyte defensive rebound
|4:53
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-22
|5:08
|+1
|Nevin Zink makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|5:08
|JT Tan shooting foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|5:08
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|5:10
|Walter Whyte misses two point layup
|5:34
|+3
|Evan Taylor makes three point jump shot (Jalin Sinclair assists)
|20-22
|5:49
|Jonas Harper turnover (offensive foul)
|5:49
|Jonas Harper offensive foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|5:53
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|5:55
|Jakob Alamudun misses two point layup
|6:14
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists)
|20-19
|6:22
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|6:24
|Jakob Alamudun misses two point jump shot
|6:58
|Fletcher Tynen turnover (traveling)
|6:58
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|7:00
|Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Malcolm Chimezie makes two point layup
|18-19
|7:38
|TV timeout
|7:38
|Reed Fenton personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|7:57
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|7:59
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Walter Whyte personal foul (Jalin Sinclair draws the foul)
|8:10
|Ben Roy personal foul (Tyler Whitney-Sidney draws the foul)
|8:10
|Mountain Hawks offensive rebound
|8:12
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|+2
|Walter Whyte makes two point layup
|16-19
|9:06
|+3
|Jalin Sinclair makes three point jump shot
|14-19
|9:21
|Caelan Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|9:38
|Ben Roy defensive rebound
|9:40
|Evan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|9:58
|Walter Whyte turnover (traveling)
|10:23
|Terriers defensive rebound
|10:25
|Jalin Sinclair misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|+2
|Ben Roy makes two point jump shot
|14-16
|10:59
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|11:01
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|+2
|Caelan Jones makes two point jump shot
|12-16
|11:38
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point layup (Jalin Sinclair assists)
|10-16
|11:57
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Anthony Morales turnover (offensive foul)
|11:57
|Anthony Morales offensive foul (Jake Betlow draws the foul)
|12:06
|Anthony Morales offensive rebound
|12:08
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Dominic Parolin personal foul (Nevin Zink draws the foul)
|12:21
|Nevin Zink offensive rebound
|12:23
|Anthony Morales misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-14
|12:52
|Dominic Parolin offensive rebound
|12:54
|Reed Fenton misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|+3
|Fletcher Tynen makes three point jump shot
|10-12
|13:49
|Evan Taylor personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|14:04
|+3
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalin Sinclair assists)
|7-12
|14:32
|+2
|Jonas Harper makes two point layup
|7-9
|14:39
|Anthony Morales defensive rebound
|14:41
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|Evan Taylor defensive rebound
|14:52
|Jonas Harper misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|+3
|Jalin Sinclair makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists)
|5-9
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|Nevin Zink turnover (offensive foul)
|15:47
|Nevin Zink offensive foul (Jalin Sinclair draws the foul)
|15:57
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|15:59
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|Jonas Harper personal foul (Keith Higgins Jr. draws the foul)
|16:27
|+1
|Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-6
|16:27
|+1
|Fletcher Tynen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|16:27
|Ben Knostman personal foul (Fletcher Tynen draws the foul)
|16:34
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|16:36
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|+1
|Malcolm Chimezie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-6
|16:57
|Malcolm Chimezie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:57
|Ben Knostman shooting foul (Malcolm Chimezie draws the foul)
|17:15
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|17:31
|Miles Brewster turnover (out of bounds)
|17:47
|+2
|Evan Taylor makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|17:56
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney defensive rebound
|17:58
|Walter Whyte misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Terriers offensive rebound
|18:05
|Henri Adiassa blocks Walter Whyte's two point layup
|18:23
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (traveling)
|18:33
|Ethan Brittain-Watts personal foul (Henri Adiassa draws the foul)
|19:06
|+2
|Jonas Harper makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:32
|+2
|Keith Higgins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|(Ben Knostman gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|0:27
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|0:34
|Dominic Parolin misses two point layup
|0:36
|Dominic Parolin offensive rebound
|0:43
|Bube Momah misses two point layup
|0:45
|+ 1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:06
|+ 1
|Walter Whyte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:06
|Jakob Alamudun personal foul (Walter Whyte draws the foul)
|1:06
|Fletcher Tynen defensive rebound
|1:19
|Keith Higgins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|27
|26
|Field Goals
|8-17 (47.1%)
|10-32 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|13
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|14
|7
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|1
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|2
|Fouls
|9
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
9 PTS, 2 REB
Key Players
|
00
|. Whyte G
|14.0 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|0.9 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
00
|. Higgins Jr G
|14.4 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
|W. Whyte G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. Higgins Jr G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.1
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|100.0
|
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|9
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Tynen
|5
|8
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Harper
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Chimezie
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brittain-Watts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Whyte
|9
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|F. Tynen
|5
|8
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Harper
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Chimezie
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brittain-Watts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Zink
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brewster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Landrum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Uzoegbu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total
|27
|17
|1
|8/17
|1/5
|10/13
|9
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3
|14
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Higgins Jr
|9
|2
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Taylor
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|2
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Knostman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Adiassa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Higgins Jr
|9
|2
|0
|3/9
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Taylor
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|2
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Knostman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Adiassa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sinclair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Parolin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Momah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Alamudun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Saigal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Traina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Chebuhar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Conniff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Betlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total
|26
|12
|4
|10/32
|4/15
|2/2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
