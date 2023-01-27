Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue eye 2nd win over Michigan St.
Top-ranked Purdue finishes consecutive games against teams from the state of Michigan on Sunday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State at West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) has grown more proficient at closing out games, as it did on Thursday night when it held on to beat Michigan 75-70 in Ann Arbor, Mich. National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey tallied 19 points and nine rebounds.
The Boilermakers already needed a superior effort from Edey (32 points, 17 rebounds) to hang on for a 64-63 win over the Spartans (14-7, 6-4) in East Lansing, Mich., on Jan. 16.
Against Michigan, Edey, who is averaging 21.4 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, went head-to-head in the paint with former Purdue recruit Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 21 points. Edey scored 15 of his points in the first half, including his first seven by attacking the basket and going right at Dickinson. Edey shot 7 of 12 in the first half.
"He did a great job in the first half, going to his right shoulder and using his left hand," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "He made four baskets with his left hand, which is huge."
But Purdue needed more than just Edey as Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points and Braden Smith added 10.
Loyer is averaging 13 points and 2.5 assists per game, and won Big Ten Player of the Week honors earlier in the month.
"Fletcher is somebody who has played better in the second half, and on the road," Painter said.
Michigan State also had to be clutch late when it closed out a 63-61 home victory over Iowa on Thursday night.
Tyson Walker, who finished with 10 points, made a huge long-range jumper with 1:24 left to give the Spartans a 61-59 lead just after being sidelined with a foot injury for several minutes in the second half. Jaden Akins scored 12 points and also hit a shot late to help seal the win.
Michigan State, which saw the return of Malik Hall to its lineup after missing the previous three games with a left foot injury, erased a 10-0 deficit to open the game.
"I should give us more credit than I do for that," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "I just keep saying why the hell are we starting out that way. There's no quit in our guys. We compete. We played. We found a way.
"I look at Purdue, and I love what Matt (Painter) does, but they've had three or four games down to the wire that they've won 'em all. We've won a few and lost a few. Nobody's going through this thing playing good every night."
The Spartans pulled it off in large part to the key contribution from Hall. He finished with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds.
"If I had to pick a No. 1 star it was Malik, because, to do what he did with two days of practice, maybe a couple of walk-throughs last week, and really hasn't practiced much," Izzo said. "(He's practiced) maybe two weeks in the last 2 1/2 months."
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:39
|TV timeout
|2:59
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|19-34
|3:02
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|3:04
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup
|19-32
|3:51
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot
|17-32
|4:06
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|4:08
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Spartans offensive rebound
|4:14
|Zach Edey blocks Tyson Walker's two point jump shot
|4:35
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|4:35
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Caleb Furst assists)
|17-30
|4:48
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|4:50
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|17-28
|5:29
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|5:29
|Ethan Morton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:29
|Ethan Morton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:29
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (Ethan Morton draws the foul)
|5:33
|Caleb Furst defensive rebound
|5:35
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|5:49
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Caleb Furst assists)
|17-26
|6:11
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|6:13
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Ethan Morton assists)
|17-24
|6:56
|Carson Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Furst steals)
|7:12
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|7:14
|Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|7:32
|Zach Edey defensive rebound
|7:34
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|TV timeout
|7:46
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|7:50
|Braden Smith misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)
|8:10
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|8:12
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup
|17-22
|8:41
|David Jenkins Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Carson Cooper steals)
|8:50
|Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Zach Edey steals)
|9:04
|+3
|Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Braden Smith assists)
|15-22
|9:22
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|9:24
|Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|Trey Kaufman-Renn turnover (lost ball) (Malik Hall steals)
|10:11
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|15-19
|10:21
|+2
|David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot
|13-19
|10:44
|+3
|Pierre Brooks makes three point jump shot (Jaden Akins assists)
|13-17
|10:49
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|10:51
|Trey Kaufman-Renn misses two point jump shot
|11:12
|+3
|A.J. Hoggard makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Kohler assists)
|10-17
|11:36
|+2
|Trey Kaufman-Renn makes two point layup (Brandon Newman assists)
|7-17
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:49
|Malik Hall turnover (offensive foul)
|11:49
|Malik Hall offensive foul (Fletcher Loyer draws the foul)
|12:01
|+3
|David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot
|7-15
|12:27
|Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|12:29
|Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|+2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point layup
|7-12
|13:01
|Boilermakers offensive rebound
|13:05
|David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:14
|David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound
|13:16
|Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|+3
|Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (David Jenkins Jr. assists)
|7-10
|13:47
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|13:49
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|14:05
|Zach Edey misses two point layup
|14:22
|Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|14:22
|Malik Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:22
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-7
|14:22
|Brandon Newman shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|14:38
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|14:40
|Brandon Newman misses two point layup
|14:50
|TV timeout
|14:50
|Mady Sissoko personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|14:56
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|14:58
|Fletcher Loyer misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|Caleb Furst defensive rebound
|15:05
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Fletcher Loyer assists)
|6-7
|16:02
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|6-5
|16:21
|Caleb Furst turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|16:28
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Zach Edey steals)
|16:53
|+2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup (Caleb Furst assists)
|4-5
|17:06
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass)
|17:25
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|17:27
|Mady Sissoko blocks Braden Smith's two point layup
|17:36
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Braden Smith draws the foul)
|17:45
|Caleb Furst defensive rebound
|17:47
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|18:02
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|18:04
|Caleb Furst misses two point hook shot
|18:32
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point jump shot
|4-3
|18:49
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|18:49
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:49
|Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:49
|A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|19:11
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point jump shot
|2-3
|19:41
|+3
|Ethan Morton makes three point jump shot (Zach Edey assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Mady Sissoko vs. Zach Edey (Caleb Furst gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Zach Edey makes two point layup
|2:59
|Zach Edey offensive rebound
|3:02
|Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|3:04
|+ 2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup
|3:29
|+ 2
|Fletcher Loyer makes two point jump shot
|3:51
|Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|4:06
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|4:08
|Spartans offensive rebound
|4:12
|Zach Edey blocks Tyson Walker's two point jump shot
|4:14
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|4:35
|+ 2
|Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Caleb Furst assists)
|4:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|34
|Field Goals
|8-20 (40.0%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|16
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|9
|12
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
|10
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Michigan State 14-7
|69.3 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|1 Purdue 20-1
|73.6 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|A. Hoggard G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|Z. Edey C
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|57.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akins
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hall
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Walker
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hauser
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Sissoko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akins
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hall
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Walker
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hauser
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Sissoko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Brooks II
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Holloman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Kohler
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Whitens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|9
|3
|8/20
|2/4
|1/2
|5
|73
|3
|1
|6
|0
|9
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Gillis
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Newman
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Waddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Heide
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Berg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Barrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|15
|10
|15/26
|4/8
|0/4
|1
|89
|3
|1
|3
|3
|12
