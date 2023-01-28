Villanova faces No. 23 Providence, looks to move above .500
No. 23-ranked Providence will look for its third consecutive victory when it battles Villanova on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The Friars (16-5, 8-2 Big East), who are 12-0 at home, received 16 points from Bryce Hopkins in a 79-58 win over Butler last Wednesday.
Clifton Moore and Corey Floyd Jr. added 12 points each and Devin Carter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Bynum also provided a big lift with four points and three assists in 11 minutes after missing the previous four games with an abdominal strain.
"There's nothing like playing at home," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. "It gets better and better every time we're here. Our players did a great job. When the game settled in, it was great to get Jared Bynum back involved."
Bynum started 16 games before suffering the injury against then-No. 4 UConn on Jan. 4. Cooley gushed over Bynum's return and how much his presence helped the team.
"He gave us a spark, and that's exactly what we needed," Cooley said. "His presence gave us a 'settle-me-down' type of feeling."
The Friars were dominant on the boards by a 42-24 margin. They also outscored Butler 48-20 in the paint, an area where Cooley always implores his team to gain an advantage.
"I feel like my length was a factor," said the 6-foot-11 Moore. "To provide that rim protection, my size was really a factor."
Villanova will aim to move above .500 when it battles Providence.
The Wildcats (10-10, 4-5) haven't played since Jan. 20 when they earned a 57-49 road win against St. John's.
Caleb Daniels led the team with 16 points and Brandon Slater added 14 as Villanova found a way to win despite shooting just 36.5 percent.
It was a big win for first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, who has scuffled in replacing Jay Wright, a Hall of Famer. Wright won more than 500 games and two national championships in 21 seasons on the Main Line.
"We're a young team," Neptune said. "I thought last game we found a way when we didn't necessarily play our best. That was a huge step for us. In this game, from start to finish, we were really good defensively. That's really what we ask our guys to do, to lock in defensively and just bring it. Win, lose, or draw, if we play like that defensively, we'll be proud of our guys."
Villanova has been without Justin Moore (Achilles) all season and recently without Jordan Longino with an injured left leg. The short-handed Wildcats also lost highly touted Angelo Brizzi to the transfer portal. Brizzi announced that he's heading for Davidson.
With the nine-day layoff between games, it's possible that Longino could return to face Providence.
In the meantime, Villanova has never stopped competing.
"I thought at times you could see guys gassed, and I think in the past maybe we would have given in a little bit," Neptune said. "We didn't tonight. Our guys fought through it."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Friars turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:00
|Friars offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jared Bynum misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:32
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|0:34
|Caleb Daniels misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:58
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|1:00
|Devin Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:10
|Mark Armstrong turnover (bad pass) (Devin Carter steals)
|1:34
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-31
|1:34
|+1
|Devin Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-31
|1:34
|Justin Moore shooting foul (Devin Carter draws the foul)
|2:06
|Devin Carter defensive rebound
|2:08
|Cam Whitmore misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:24
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point stepback jump shot (Devin Carter assists)
|26-31
|2:47
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point driving dunk (Chris Arcidiacono assists)
|24-31
|3:08
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point driving layup (Bryce Hopkins assists)
|24-29
|3:14
|Chris Arcidiacono personal foul
|3:38
|+1
|Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-29
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|Jared Bynum shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|3:38
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point turnaround jump shot
|22-28
|3:58
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|4:00
|Devin Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:09
|Brendan Hausen turnover (bad pass) (Jared Bynum steals)
|4:16
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|4:18
|Noah Locke misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:37
|Friars 30 second timeout
|4:39
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point driving layup
|22-26
|4:47
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|4:49
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point floating jump shot
|5:12
|+3
|Brandon Slater makes three point pullup jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|22-24
|5:34
|+2
|Jared Bynum makes two point driving layup (Ed Croswell assists)
|22-21
|5:45
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-21
|5:45
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-20
|5:45
|Rafael Castro shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|5:58
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|6:05
|Alyn Breed misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:15
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving layup
|20-19
|6:28
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point putback layup
|20-17
|6:38
|Rafael Castro offensive rebound
|6:40
|Devin Carter misses two point driving layup
|7:07
|Jayden Pierre defensive rebound
|7:09
|Caleb Daniels misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:27
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point driving layup (Jayden Pierre assists)
|18-17
|7:50
|+1
|Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-17
|7:50
|+1
|Brandon Slater makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-16
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Bryce Hopkins shooting foul (Brandon Slater draws the foul)
|7:57
|+2
|Devin Carter makes two point floating jump shot (Alyn Breed assists)
|16-15
|8:09
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|8:11
|Brandon Slater misses two point floating jump shot
|8:39
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point driving dunk (Devin Carter assists)
|14-15
|8:46
|Brandon Slater personal foul
|8:46
|Corey Floyd Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:01
|Alyn Breed defensive rebound
|9:03
|Clifton Moore blocks Caleb Daniels's two point driving layup
|9:18
|Bryce Hopkins turnover (offensive foul)
|9:18
|Bryce Hopkins offensive foul
|9:21
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|9:23
|Bryce Hopkins blocks Cam Whitmore's two point driving layup
|9:31
|Jared Bynum turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Daniels steals)
|10:00
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving hook shot
|12-15
|10:25
|+2
|Corey Floyd Jr. makes two point floating jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|12-13
|10:43
|TV timeout
|10:43
|Friars defensive rebound
|10:43
|Justin Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:01
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point floating jump shot (Jared Bynum assists)
|10-13
|11:15
|Jared Bynum defensive rebound
|11:17
|Eric Dixon misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:36
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|11:38
|Devin Carter misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:40
|+2
|Mark Armstrong makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-13
|11:49
|Mark Armstrong defensive rebound
|11:51
|Bryce Hopkins misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:07
|Mark Armstrong turnover (lost ball) (Devin Carter steals)
|12:40
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|12:42
|Clifton Moore blocks Cam Whitmore's two point driving layup
|12:58
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|13:00
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:18
|Noah Locke defensive rebound
|13:20
|Brandon Slater misses two point driving layup
|13:38
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point cutting layup
|8-11
|13:52
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|13:54
|Brandon Slater misses three point pullup jump shot
|14:20
|Ed Croswell turnover (offensive foul)
|14:20
|Ed Croswell offensive foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|14:37
|TV timeout
|14:37
|Eric Dixon turnover (offensive foul)
|14:37
|Eric Dixon offensive foul (Friars draws the foul)
|14:56
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|14:58
|Alyn Breed misses two point driving layup
|15:13
|Bryce Hopkins defensive rebound
|15:15
|Eric Dixon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|15:40
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|15:42
|Devin Carter misses two point driving layup
|16:13
|+3
|Cam Whitmore makes three point pullup jump shot (Brandon Slater assists)
|6-11
|16:34
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point cutting layup (Alyn Breed assists)
|6-8
|17:07
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point driving layup
|4-8
|17:14
|Caleb Daniels offensive rebound
|17:16
|Caleb Daniels misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:34
|+2
|Ed Croswell makes two point driving layup (Alyn Breed assists)
|4-6
|17:56
|+2
|Brandon Slater makes two point putback layup
|2-6
|18:03
|Brandon Slater offensive rebound
|18:05
|Justin Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
|18:21
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|18:23
|Bryce Hopkins misses two point driving layup
|18:24
|Cam Whitmore personal foul
|18:47
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving layup
|2-4
|19:15
|+2
|Bryce Hopkins makes two point stepback jump shot
|2-2
|19:38
|+2
|Cam Whitmore makes two point driving layup (Justin Moore assists)
|0-2
|19:46
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|19:48
|Devin Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|20:00
|(Friars gains possession)
|19:48
|Devin Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|20:00
|(Friars gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|31
|Field Goals
|13-28 (46.4%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-8 (0.0%)
|2-10 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|15
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|11
|11
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|10
|4
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|3
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|4
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Providence 16-5
|78.8 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Villanova 10-10
|70.7 PPG
|34.4 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Croswell F
|12.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|0.3 APG
|60.9 FG%
|
00
|. Dixon F
|15.8 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Croswell F
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|E. Dixon F
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Carter
|6
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Floyd Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Moore
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J. Pierre
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Breed
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bynum
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Castro
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. O'Haire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Morozov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|12
|10
|13/28
|0/8
|2/2
|5
|60
|3
|3
|3
|1
|11
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dixon
|8
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Slater
|7
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Moore
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Daniels
|3
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Arcidiacono
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Armstrong
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hausen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Longino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|13
|4
|12/27
|2/10
|5/5
|5
|86
|1
|0
|4
|2
|11
