1st Half
JOES
Hawks
35
GMU
Patriots
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
0:08 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 35-33
0:08   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
0:10   Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot  
0:39   Hawks 30 second timeout  
0:43   Hawks defensive rebound  
0:45   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
0:54 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point layup 33-33
1:02   Ejike Obinna offensive rebound  
1:04   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
1:25 +3 Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists) 31-33
1:45   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
1:45   Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
1:45 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3 31-30
1:45 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3 30-30
1:45   DeVon Cooper shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
1:56   DeVon Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
2:11   Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)  
2:24   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
2:26   Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot  
2:47 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 29-30
3:05   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
3:07   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Patriots defensive rebound  
3:25   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
3:34 +1 Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-30
3:34   TV timeout  
3:34   Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)  
3:34 +2 Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists) 26-29
3:55 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot 26-27
4:13 +2 Malik Henry makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists) 24-27
4:37 +2 Cameron Brown makes two point layup 24-25
5:02 +2 Malik Henry makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists) 22-25
5:17   Malik Henry defensive rebound  
5:19   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
5:27   DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
5:35   Kacper Klaczek turnover (offensive foul)  
5:35   Kacper Klaczek offensive foul  
6:00 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 22-23
6:10   Patriots offensive rebound  
6:12   Kacper Klaczek blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup  
6:24   Ejike Obinna personal foul  
6:24   Malik Henry defensive rebound  
6:26   Kacper Klaczek misses two point layup  
6:41   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
6:43   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
7:02   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
7:04   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:16   TV timeout  
7:18   Hawks defensive rebound  
7:20   Devin Dinkins misses two point jump shot  
7:34 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 22-21
7:45   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
7:47   Kacper Klaczek blocks Ronald Polite III's two point layup  
7:58   Christian Winborne turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)  
8:18 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 20-21
8:28   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
8:30   Lynn Greer III misses two point layup  
8:45   Hawks offensive rebound  
8:47   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
8:58   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
9:00   Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Ginika Ojiako defensive rebound  
9:09   Christian Winborne misses two point jump shot  
9:25   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)  
9:27   Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)  
9:40   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
9:42   Rasheer Fleming misses two point dunk  
9:51   Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)  
9:59 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-19
9:59 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-19
9:59   Blake Jones shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
10:14   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
10:14   Justyn Fernandez misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:14 +1 Justyn Fernandez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-19
10:14   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Justyn Fernandez draws the foul)  
10:33   TV timeout  
10:51 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot 18-18
11:11 +2 Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot 16-18
11:26 +2 Christian Winborne makes two point jump shot 16-16
11:40 +3 Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devin Dinkins assists) 14-16
11:52 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot 14-13
12:04   Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (traveling)  
12:13   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
12:15   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
12:20   TV timeout  
12:20   Ronald Polite III personal foul  
12:20   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
12:22   DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
12:29 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 12-13
12:48 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists) 9-13
13:08   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
13:10   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
13:19   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
13:21   Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot  
13:41 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point layup 9-11
13:45   Ejike Obinna offensive rebound  
13:47   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
14:17 +3 Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists) 7-11
14:36   DeVon Cooper defensive rebound  
14:38   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
14:56 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 7-8
15:01   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
15:03   DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
15:16 +2 Ejike Obinna makes two point layup 7-6
15:40 +3 DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 5-6
16:08 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 5-3
16:14   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
16:16   Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:23   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
16:25   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
16:44   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
16:46   Malik Henry misses two point jump shot  
16:58 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 2-3
17:19   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
17:21   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
17:33   Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)  
17:43   Ejike Obinna defensive rebound  
17:45   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:56   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:17   Malik Henry turnover (3-second violation)  
18:22   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
18:24   Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:33   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)  
18:42   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
18:44   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
19:00 +3 DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists) 0-3
19:05   Cameron Brown turnover (offensive foul)  
19:05   Cameron Brown offensive foul  
19:25   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
19:27   Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:40   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
19:42   Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:48   Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)  
20:00   Ejike Obinna vs. Malik Henry (Erik Reynolds II gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 35 33
Field Goals 14-31 (45.2%) 13-33 (39.4%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 17
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 14 12
Team 4 2
Assists 1 10
Steals 2 5
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 6 3
Technicals 0 0
2
E. Reynolds II G
15 PTS, 1 REB
2
V. Bailey Jr. G
14 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Saint Joseph's 9-11 35-35
George Mason 12-9 33-33
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
Saint Joseph's 9-11 72.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.9 APG
George Mason 12-9 70.6 PPG 39.0 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Reynolds II G 17.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 41.2 FG%
00
. Bailey Jr. G 12.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.7 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
E. Reynolds II G 15 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
2
V. Bailey Jr. G 14 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
45.2 FG% 39.4
23.1 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 66.7
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 15 1 0 6/11 3/7 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
L. Greer III 6 5 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 1 4
E. Obinna 6 8 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 2 6
C. Brown 4 3 0 1/5 0/4 2/3 1 - 1 0 2 1 2
K. Klaczek 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 2 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Total 35 18 1 14/31 3/13 4/5 6 0 2 2 7 4 14
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 14 0 1 5/10 3/7 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Cooper 6 1 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
J. Oduro 6 8 4 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 - 2 0 0 2 6
M. Henry 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 2
R. Polite III 2 2 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Total 33 15 10 13/33 5/17 2/3 3 0 5 0 5 3 12
