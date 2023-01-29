STJOES
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|35-33
|0:08
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|0:10
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|0:39
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|0:43
|Hawks defensive rebound
|0:45
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point layup
|33-33
|1:02
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|1:04
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|+3
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|31-33
|1:45
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|1:45
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|1:45
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|31-30
|1:45
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|30-30
|1:45
|DeVon Cooper shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|1:56
|DeVon Cooper turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|2:11
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)
|2:24
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|2:26
|Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|29-30
|3:05
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|3:07
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|Patriots defensive rebound
|3:25
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|3:34
|+1
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-30
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:34
|Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Victor Bailey Jr. draws the foul)
|3:34
|+2
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists)
|26-29
|3:55
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot
|26-27
|4:13
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|24-27
|4:37
|+2
|Cameron Brown makes two point layup
|24-25
|5:02
|+2
|Malik Henry makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|22-25
|5:17
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|5:19
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|5:27
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|5:35
|Kacper Klaczek turnover (offensive foul)
|5:35
|Kacper Klaczek offensive foul
|6:00
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|22-23
|6:10
|Patriots offensive rebound
|6:12
|Kacper Klaczek blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup
|6:24
|Ejike Obinna personal foul
|6:24
|Malik Henry defensive rebound
|6:26
|Kacper Klaczek misses two point layup
|6:41
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|6:43
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|7:02
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|7:04
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|TV timeout
|7:18
|Hawks defensive rebound
|7:20
|Devin Dinkins misses two point jump shot
|7:34
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|22-21
|7:45
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|7:47
|Kacper Klaczek blocks Ronald Polite III's two point layup
|7:58
|Christian Winborne turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)
|8:18
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|20-21
|8:28
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|8:30
|Lynn Greer III misses two point layup
|8:45
|Hawks offensive rebound
|8:47
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|9:00
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Ginika Ojiako defensive rebound
|9:09
|Christian Winborne misses two point jump shot
|9:25
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass) (Lynn Greer III steals)
|9:27
|Erik Reynolds II personal foul (Ronald Polite III draws the foul)
|9:40
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|9:42
|Rasheer Fleming misses two point dunk
|9:51
|Ronald Polite III turnover (bad pass)
|9:59
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-19
|9:59
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|9:59
|Blake Jones shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|10:14
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|10:14
|Justyn Fernandez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:14
|+1
|Justyn Fernandez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-19
|10:14
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Justyn Fernandez draws the foul)
|10:33
|TV timeout
|10:51
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot
|18-18
|11:11
|+2
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot
|16-18
|11:26
|+2
|Christian Winborne makes two point jump shot
|16-16
|11:40
|+3
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Devin Dinkins assists)
|14-16
|11:52
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point jump shot
|14-13
|12:04
|Victor Bailey Jr. turnover (traveling)
|12:13
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|12:15
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|TV timeout
|12:20
|Ronald Polite III personal foul
|12:20
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|12:22
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|12-13
|12:48
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup (DeVon Cooper assists)
|9-13
|13:08
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|13:10
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|13:21
|Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot
|13:41
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point layup
|9-11
|13:45
|Ejike Obinna offensive rebound
|13:47
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|14:17
|+3
|Victor Bailey Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|7-11
|14:36
|DeVon Cooper defensive rebound
|14:38
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|7-8
|15:01
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|15:03
|DeVon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|+2
|Ejike Obinna makes two point layup
|7-6
|15:40
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|5-6
|16:08
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|5-3
|16:14
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|16:16
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|16:25
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|16:46
|Malik Henry misses two point jump shot
|16:58
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|2-3
|17:19
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|17:21
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|17:33
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)
|17:43
|Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|17:45
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:56
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|Malik Henry turnover (3-second violation)
|18:22
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|18:24
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|18:42
|Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|18:44
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|+3
|DeVon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|0-3
|19:05
|Cameron Brown turnover (offensive foul)
|19:05
|Cameron Brown offensive foul
|19:25
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|19:27
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|Malik Henry offensive rebound
|19:42
|Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:48
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (DeVon Cooper steals)
|20:00
|Ejike Obinna vs. Malik Henry (Erik Reynolds II gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|35
|33
|Field Goals
|14-31 (45.2%)
|13-33 (39.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|17
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|14
|12
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|1
|10
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|6
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
15 PTS, 1 REB
14 PTS, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 9-11
|72.2 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.9 APG
|George Mason 12-9
|70.6 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Reynolds II G
|17.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
00
|. Bailey Jr. G
|12.2 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Reynolds II G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|V. Bailey Jr. G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.2
|FG%
|39.4
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|15
|1
|0
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Greer III
|6
|5
|1
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|E. Obinna
|6
|8
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|K. Klaczek
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bleechmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jansson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|18
|1
|14/31
|3/13
|4/5
|6
|0
|2
|2
|7
|4
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ojiako
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gaines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|15
|10
|13/33
|5/17
|2/3
|3
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|12
