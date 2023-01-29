WICHST
ECU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Shockers defensive rebound
|0:00
|RJ Felton misses two point jump shot
|0:04
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|49-28
|0:29
|Jump ball. James Rojas vs. RJ Felton (Shockers gains possession)
|0:30
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|0:32
|Jaxon Ellingsworth misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|0:47
|Shammah Scott misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|+3
|Saxby Sunderland makes three point jump shot (Benjamin Bayela assists)
|47-28
|1:37
|+1
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-25
|1:37
|+1
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-25
|1:37
|Jaxon Ellingsworth shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)
|1:42
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|1:44
|Brandon Johnson misses two point alley-oop layup
|1:47
|Jump ball. Brandon Johnson vs. James Rojas (Pirates gains possession)
|1:48
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|1:50
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|James Rojas personal foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)
|2:09
|+2
|Shammah Scott makes two point layup (James Rojas assists)
|45-25
|2:16
|Quentin Diboundje turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)
|2:31
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-25
|2:31
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-25
|2:31
|Ludgy Debaut personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|2:32
|Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)
|2:40
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|2:42
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|Xavier Bell personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|3:13
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|3:13
|James Rojas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:13
|Brandon Johnson personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|3:15
|Shockers offensive rebound
|3:17
|Kenny Pohto misses two point layup
|3:44
|TV timeout
|3:44
|Brandon Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|3:44
|Brandon Johnson offensive foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|3:50
|Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|3:52
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|4:08
|Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot
|4:34
|Shammah Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Walker steals)
|4:48
|Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)
|4:54
|Xavier Bell personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|5:05
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|5:08
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup
|41-25
|5:11
|James Rojas offensive rebound
|5:13
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|5:21
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|5:23
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|39-25
|5:44
|+3
|Benjamin Bayela makes three point jump shot (RJ Felton assists)
|37-25
|5:58
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|37-22
|6:03
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|6:05
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|35-22
|6:43
|+2
|Kalib LaCount makes two point layup (Quentin Diboundje assists)
|33-22
|6:50
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|6:52
|Ludgy Debaut blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup
|7:10
|Brandon Johnson turnover (3-second violation)
|7:21
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kenny Pohto assists)
|33-20
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:31
|Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|7:46
|+3
|Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists)
|31-20
|7:59
|Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|8:01
|Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:30
|Gus Okafor defensive rebound
|8:32
|Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|+3
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists)
|31-17
|9:11
|+2
|Kalib LaCount makes two point jump shot
|28-17
|9:18
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (offensive foul)
|9:18
|Jaykwon Walton offensive foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|9:29
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|9:31
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|9:40
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Brandon Johnson's two point layup
|9:47
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|9:49
|Gus Okafor misses two point layup
|10:11
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-15
|10:11
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-14
|10:11
|Shammah Scott shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|10:30
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists)
|28-13
|10:45
|+3
|Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists)
|25-13
|11:11
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Shammah Scott assists)
|25-10
|11:12
|Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:22
|Quentin Diboundje personal foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|11:47
|+2
|Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup
|22-10
|11:54
|Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|11:56
|Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|22-8
|12:16
|James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|12:16
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|21-8
|12:16
|Benjamin Bayela shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|12:44
|+2
|Brandon Johnson makes two point jump shot
|20-8
|12:50
|Ezra Ausar defensive rebound
|12:52
|James Rojas misses two point layup
|13:06
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|13:08
|Kalib LaCount misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Craig Porter Jr. personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)
|13:29
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists)
|20-6
|13:34
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|13:36
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound
|13:44
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point dunk
|13:51
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|13:53
|Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-6
|14:23
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-6
|14:23
|Jaxon Ellingsworth shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|14:38
|Shockers defensive rebound
|14:40
|Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|16-6
|15:05
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|15:07
|Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot
|15:36
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists)
|14-6
|16:00
|+2
|Quentin Diboundje makes two point jump shot (Benjamin Bayela assists)
|12-6
|16:15
|TV timeout
|16:15
|Pirates 30 second timeout
|16:15
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup (James Rojas assists)
|12-4
|16:19
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|16:21
|Quentin Diboundje misses two point layup
|16:45
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|10-4
|16:54
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|16:56
|Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point hook shot
|8-4
|17:15
|James Rojas offensive rebound
|17:17
|James Rojas misses two point layup
|17:30
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|17:30
|+1
|Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-3
|17:30
|Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)
|17:43
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-2
|17:43
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-2
|17:43
|Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|17:51
|Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)
|17:59
|Kalib LaCount defensive rebound
|18:01
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:10
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|18:12
|RJ Felton misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound
|18:30
|James Rojas misses two point hook shot
|18:48
|+2
|RJ Felton makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|19:11
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|4-0
|19:28
|Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|19:46
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|James Rojas vs. Valentino Pinedo (Shockers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|28
|Field Goals
|18-30 (60.0%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|14
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|13
|9
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|13
|6
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|7
|Fouls
|7
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 10-10
|67.5 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|11.3 APG
|East Carolina 11-10
|69.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Rojas F
|8.2 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
00
|. Diboundje G
|7.1 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rojas F
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|Q. Diboundje G
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|60.0
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rojas
|14
|5
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|6/8
|1
|-
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Porter Jr.
|10
|3
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Walton
|7
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Pierre Jr.
|7
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Pohto
|4
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Abidde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Flanagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|16
|13
|18/30
|3/8
|10/12
|7
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Diboundje
|12
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. LaCount
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Felton
|2
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|L. Debaut
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bayela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sunderland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ausar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellingsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Small
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McKenzie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Pinedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasanganay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|14
|6
|10/30
|4/17
|4/4
|10
|0
|1
|1
|7
|5
|9
