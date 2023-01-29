WICHST
ECU

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
WICH
Shockers
49
ECU
Pirates
28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Shockers defensive rebound  
0:00   RJ Felton misses two point jump shot  
0:04 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 49-28
0:29   Jump ball. James Rojas vs. RJ Felton (Shockers gains possession)  
0:30   James Rojas defensive rebound  
0:32   Jaxon Ellingsworth misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
0:47   Shammah Scott misses three point jump shot  
1:09 +3 Saxby Sunderland makes three point jump shot (Benjamin Bayela assists) 47-28
1:37 +1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-25
1:37 +1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-25
1:37   Jaxon Ellingsworth shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul)  
1:42   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
1:44   Brandon Johnson misses two point alley-oop layup  
1:47   Jump ball. Brandon Johnson vs. James Rojas (Pirates gains possession)  
1:48   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
1:50   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
1:59   James Rojas personal foul (Kalib LaCount draws the foul)  
2:09 +2 Shammah Scott makes two point layup (James Rojas assists) 45-25
2:16   Quentin Diboundje turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)  
2:31 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-25
2:31 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-25
2:31   Ludgy Debaut personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
2:32   Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)  
2:40   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
2:42   Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Xavier Bell personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
3:13   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
3:13   James Rojas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:13   Brandon Johnson personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
3:15   Shockers offensive rebound  
3:17   Kenny Pohto misses two point layup  
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44   Brandon Johnson turnover (offensive foul)  
3:44   Brandon Johnson offensive foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
3:50   Brandon Johnson offensive rebound  
3:52   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
4:08   Jaden Walker misses two point jump shot  
4:34   Shammah Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Walker steals)  
4:48   Jaden Walker turnover (out of bounds)  
4:54   Xavier Bell personal foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
5:05   Pirates 30 second timeout  
5:08 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup 41-25
5:11   James Rojas offensive rebound  
5:13   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
5:23   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
5:37 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 39-25
5:44 +3 Benjamin Bayela makes three point jump shot (RJ Felton assists) 37-25
5:58 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 37-22
6:03   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
6:05   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
6:23 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 35-22
6:43 +2 Kalib LaCount makes two point layup (Quentin Diboundje assists) 33-22
6:50   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
6:52   Ludgy Debaut blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup  
7:10   Brandon Johnson turnover (3-second violation)  
7:21 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kenny Pohto assists) 33-20
7:31   TV timeout  
7:31   Kalib LaCount shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
7:46 +3 Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Kalib LaCount assists) 31-20
7:59   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
8:01   Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:30   Gus Okafor defensive rebound  
8:32   Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot  
8:53 +3 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists) 31-17
9:11 +2 Kalib LaCount makes two point jump shot 28-17
9:18   Jaykwon Walton turnover (offensive foul)  
9:18   Jaykwon Walton offensive foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
9:29   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound  
9:31   Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound  
9:40   Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Brandon Johnson's two point layup  
9:47   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
9:49   Gus Okafor misses two point layup  
10:11 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-15
10:11 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-14
10:11   Shammah Scott shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
10:30 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Gus Okafor assists) 28-13
10:45 +3 Quentin Diboundje makes three point jump shot (Brandon Johnson assists) 25-13
11:11 +3 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Shammah Scott assists) 25-10
11:12   Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)  
11:22   TV timeout  
11:22   Quentin Diboundje personal foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)  
11:47 +2 Ludgy Debaut makes two point layup 22-10
11:54   Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound  
11:56   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:16 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 3 of 3 22-8
12:16   James Rojas misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
12:16 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 3 21-8
12:16   Benjamin Bayela shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
12:44 +2 Brandon Johnson makes two point jump shot 20-8
12:50   Ezra Ausar defensive rebound  
12:52   James Rojas misses two point layup  
13:06   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
13:08   Kalib LaCount misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Craig Porter Jr. personal foul (RJ Felton draws the foul)  
13:29 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists) 20-6
13:34   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
13:36   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Benjamin Bayela defensive rebound  
13:44   Craig Porter Jr. misses two point dunk  
13:51   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
13:53   Jaden Walker misses three point jump shot  
14:23 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-6
14:23 +1 James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-6
14:23   Jaxon Ellingsworth shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)  
14:38   Shockers defensive rebound  
14:40   Quentin Diboundje misses three point jump shot  
15:00 +2 James Rojas makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists) 16-6
15:05   James Rojas defensive rebound  
15:07   Benjamin Bayela misses three point jump shot  
15:36 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point dunk (James Rojas assists) 14-6
16:00 +2 Quentin Diboundje makes two point jump shot (Benjamin Bayela assists) 12-6
16:15   TV timeout  
16:15   Pirates 30 second timeout  
16:15 +2 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup (James Rojas assists) 12-4
16:19   James Rojas defensive rebound  
16:21   Quentin Diboundje misses two point layup  
16:45 +2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 10-4
16:54   Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound  
16:56   Brandon Johnson misses two point jump shot  
17:10 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point hook shot 8-4
17:15   James Rojas offensive rebound  
17:17   James Rojas misses two point layup  
17:30 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-4
17:30 +1 Quentin Diboundje makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-3
17:30   Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul (Quentin Diboundje draws the foul)  
17:43 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-2
17:43 +1 Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-2
17:43   Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)  
17:51   Kalib LaCount turnover (bad pass) (James Rojas steals)  
17:59   Kalib LaCount defensive rebound  
18:01   Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:10   Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound  
18:12   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
18:30   James Rojas misses two point hook shot  
18:48 +2 RJ Felton makes two point jump shot 4-2
19:11 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 4-0
19:28   Brandon Johnson turnover (lost ball)  
19:46 +2 James Rojas makes two point layup (Kenny Pohto assists) 2-0
20:00   James Rojas vs. Valentino Pinedo (Shockers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shockers defensive rebound 0:00
  RJ Felton misses two point jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Craig Porter Jr. makes two point jump shot 0:04
  James Rojas defensive rebound 0:30
  Jaxon Ellingsworth misses three point jump shot 0:32
  Brandon Johnson defensive rebound 0:45
  Shammah Scott misses three point jump shot 0:47
+ 3 Saxby Sunderland makes three point jump shot (Benjamin Bayela assists) 1:09
+ 1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:37
+ 1 Jaron Pierre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1:37
  Jaxon Ellingsworth shooting foul (Jaron Pierre Jr. draws the foul) 1:37
Team Stats
Points 49 28
Field Goals 18-30 (60.0%) 10-30 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 14
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 13 9
Team 3 0
Assists 13 6
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 2 7
Fouls 7 10
Technicals 0 0
33
J. Rojas F
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
4
Q. Diboundje G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
Wichita State 10-10 47-47
East Carolina 11-10 28-28
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
Wichita State 10-10 67.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.3 APG
East Carolina 11-10 69.4 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Rojas F 8.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.0 APG 40.7 FG%
00
. Diboundje G 7.1 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.6 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Rojas F 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
4
Q. Diboundje G 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 33.3
37.5 3PT FG% 23.5
83.3 FT% 100.0
Wichita State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rojas 14 5 3 4/7 0/0 6/8 1 - 3 0 0 2 3
C. Porter Jr. 10 3 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 3
J. Walton 7 4 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 4
J. Pierre Jr. 7 2 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
K. Pohto 4 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rojas 14 5 3 4/7 0/0 6/8 1 0 3 0 0 2 3
C. Porter Jr. 10 3 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3
J. Walton 7 4 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 4
J. Pierre Jr. 7 2 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
K. Pohto 4 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Abidde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Flanagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 16 13 18/30 3/8 10/12 7 0 3 1 2 3 13
East Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje 12 1 1 3/6 2/4 4/4 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
K. LaCount 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
R. Felton 2 0 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 2 6 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 3 2 4
L. Debaut 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 - 0 1 0 3 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Diboundje 12 1 1 3/6 2/4 4/4 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
K. LaCount 4 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
R. Felton 2 0 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 2 6 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 3 2 4
L. Debaut 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 0 0 1 0 3 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Bayela - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sunderland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ausar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Small - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKenzie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasanganay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 14 6 10/30 4/17 4/4 10 0 1 1 7 5 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola