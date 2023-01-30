Iowa hosts Northwestern, aims for Big Ten push
It was about this time last season that Iowa got on a run that carried the Hawkeyes all the way to the Big Ten conference tournament title.
They looked ready on Sunday to make a similar surge when they rang up Rutgers' defense for a season-high point total during a 93-82 Big Ten win at Iowa City, hitting 12 3-pointers and draining 29 of 34 foul shots.
Iowa will try to solve another strong defensive team on Tuesday night when it hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten clash.
Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) to their second win of the season against Rutgers with 24 points, while Ahron Ulis added 16. Patrick McCaffery returned from a six-game absence due to anxiety and scored 11 to boost his team.
"It has been an emotional last couple of weeks," McCafferey said. "Going out there and getting the love from Hawkeye fans was something that made me feel really great. It made me feel like it was worth it to come back."
Murray leads the team with an average of 20.8 points per game, hitting 50.6 percent of his shots, and 8.6 rebounds. Filip Rebraca adds 13.7 points and 8.4 boards, while McCaffery averages 12.5 points and Tony Perkins chips in 10.6.
Northwestern (15-5, 6-3) is well on its way to the second NCAA Tournament berth in school history after winning three conference games in six days last week. The Wildcats trounced Minnesota 81-61 on Saturday, establishing a 45-28 halftime lead and never looking back.
The familiar backcourt duo of Chase Audige and Boo Buie took care of most of the scoring. Audige pumped in a game-high 24 on 14 shots, while Buie added 21 points and eight assists. Northwestern hit 51.7 percent of its shots and committed only four turnovers.
"College guys aren't used to playing this many games in a short span of time," Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. "Our guys were fantastic about it."
Tuesday's game was scheduled for Jan. 18 but postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within Northwestern's program.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 15-5
|69.9 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Iowa 13-8
|81.3 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|16.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Audige
|20
|33
|15.8
|3.4
|3.1
|2.60
|0.80
|2.4
|40.3
|36.1
|86.8
|0.8
|2.6
|B. Buie
|20
|34
|15.7
|3.5
|4.4
|1.00
|0.10
|2.6
|37.7
|28.5
|89.0
|0.4
|3.1
|T. Berry
|20
|27.2
|9.8
|4.8
|1.3
|1.50
|0.20
|0.8
|37.6
|33.0
|86.5
|0.8
|4.1
|R. Beran
|20
|29.2
|9.3
|5.6
|0.8
|0.70
|1.00
|0.7
|39.0
|36.1
|82.1
|1.7
|3.9
|M. Nicholson
|20
|20.7
|6.7
|6.2
|1.2
|0.60
|1.40
|1.0
|53.8
|0.0
|50.0
|2.4
|3.8
|B. Barnhizer
|20
|21.1
|5.8
|4.5
|1.2
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|37.8
|24.4
|76.9
|1.2
|3.3
|J. Roper II
|14
|21.2
|4.4
|3.6
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|43.1
|42.1
|45.5
|0.6
|3
|L. Hunger
|6
|6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|50.0
|60.0
|1.3
|0
|N. Martinelli
|6
|7.8
|2.2
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|41.7
|50.0
|100.0
|1.3
|0.5
|T. Verhoeven
|20
|14.9
|2.2
|2.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|0.5
|46.5
|0.0
|40.0
|0.9
|1.7
|B. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Dixon III
|9
|1.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|20
|0.0
|69.9
|39.4
|13.6
|8.30
|4.60
|10.3
|40.3
|32.7
|75.0
|10.9
|25.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Murray
|17
|34.2
|20.8
|8.6
|1.8
|0.80
|1.20
|1.5
|50.6
|35.5
|74.2
|2.9
|5.8
|F. Rebraca
|21
|31
|13.7
|8.4
|2.0
|0.60
|1.40
|1.8
|56.5
|40.0
|64.7
|3
|5.4
|P. McCaffery
|15
|25.1
|12.5
|4.6
|1.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|40.4
|35.8
|80.7
|1.1
|3.5
|T. Perkins
|20
|28.1
|10.6
|3.8
|2.7
|1.30
|0.40
|1.8
|39.6
|30.0
|72.3
|1.1
|2.7
|P. Sandfort
|21
|20.1
|9.6
|4.1
|1.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|39.2
|29.3
|89.7
|1.1
|3
|C. McCaffery
|20
|28.6
|7.7
|3.6
|3.0
|1.40
|0.00
|0.9
|43.8
|37.3
|94.4
|0.8
|2.8
|A. Ulis
|20
|23.9
|7.0
|1.9
|2.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|40.9
|32.7
|70.4
|0.2
|1.7
|D. Bowen
|20
|11.4
|3.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|46.6
|36.4
|70.4
|0.4
|0.6
|J. Dix
|19
|11.5
|2.7
|1.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.3
|42.5
|46.2
|66.7
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Ogundele
|9
|7.1
|2.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|80.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.9
|0.7
|R. Mulvey
|10
|4.8
|1.1
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.40
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.6
|C. Kingsbury
|7
|4.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|L. Laketa
|4
|2.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Eldridge
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|21
|0.0
|81.3
|41.0
|16.4
|6.60
|3.90
|10.5
|45.4
|34.6
|73.5
|12.0
|26.0
-
MSST
SC0
0126 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
BUF0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BALL
BGSU0
0152 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
20CLEM
BC0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CMU
KENT0
0136 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
MRST
QUIN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
NEB
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NIU
WMU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
OHIO
EMU0
0156 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
STL
FOR0
0146.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
TA&M
ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOL
M-OH0
0158.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
VT
23MIA0
0142 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VCU
DAV0
0136.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE0
0147 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7KSU
8KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
24CONN
DEP0
0145.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm FS1
-
VAN
4ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
21IND
MD0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
LCHI
DAY0
0130 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
IOWA0
0149.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm BTN
-
UK
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
COLST0
0143 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WVU
15TCU0
0143 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
FRES
WYO0
0126.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm FS1
-
22SDSU
NEV0
0137.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm CBSSN