Duke aiming for revenge against slumping Wake Forest
Duke is looking for a bit of revenge Tuesday night when it hosts Wake Forest in Durham, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) beat the Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) 81-70 in their first meeting of the season in Winston-Salem on Dec. 20.
Duke had 13 turnovers in that game, lost the rebounding battle and enabled Wake to knock down 22 free throws.
Even though Duke has a matchup with rival North Carolina coming up on Saturday, first-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer isn't overlooking the Deacs.
"For me, I think it's easy. (Wake) beat the crap out of us the last time we played them," Scheyer said Monday. "I mean, it wasn't a good performance at all for us. They outplayed us. They're really good. They're as good as any offense in our league. We know it's a big-time challenge."
Duke has gone 5-3 in ACC play since that loss to Wake. In their latest outing, the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech 86-43 on Saturday with five players scoring in double digits.
It's unclear whether Duke freshman forward Dariq Whitehead will be available for the game against Wake. He missed Duke's win on Saturday after injuring his lower left leg against Virginia Tech last week. Scheyer said Whitehead "had a really good day" of practice on Sunday.
Fellow freshman Kyle Filipowski leads Duke in scoring and rebounding this season with 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
Wake has gone 5-4 since beating Duke, but it has lost three straight games coming into this rematch. Both of Wake's last two losses -- to Pitt and NC State -- were by two points apiece.
"The last three haven't gone our way, so you come back and watch film and I've remained very positive and we can flip the switch pretty quick and a good time to do that will be (Tuesday) night," Wake coach Steve Forbes said.
Tyree Appleby leads the Deacs this season with 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 14-8
|77.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Duke 15-6
|72.8 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|22
|35.6
|17.7
|3.0
|6.1
|1.70
|0.00
|3.0
|44.4
|37.6
|82.6
|0.4
|2.6
|C. Hildreth
|22
|32
|13.3
|6.3
|2.9
|1.30
|0.00
|2.4
|47.9
|31.1
|76.4
|1.2
|5.1
|D. Monsanto
|21
|23.1
|13.0
|3.3
|0.5
|1.10
|0.20
|1.0
|43.7
|41.1
|80.8
|0.2
|3.1
|A. Carr
|22
|31.9
|11.9
|6.4
|1.5
|0.80
|0.80
|1.6
|51.0
|36.1
|73.9
|1.7
|4.6
|D. Williamson
|20
|25.7
|8.5
|1.8
|0.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|36.8
|40.7
|90.3
|0.2
|1.6
|M. Marsh
|19
|19.5
|6.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|87.7
|0.0
|41.7
|1.1
|3.5
|B. Klintman
|22
|16.4
|3.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|36.4
|31.3
|73.9
|1.2
|2
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Bradford
|21
|10.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.7
|77.4
|0.0
|30.8
|0.7
|1.3
|Z. Keller
|13
|12.5
|2.3
|1.6
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|32.3
|21.1
|60.0
|0.5
|1.1
|G. van Beveren
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Taylor
|7
|9.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|27.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|R. Kennah
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kmety
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|77.4
|37.8
|13.0
|6.40
|2.20
|11.9
|46.8
|37.2
|73.4
|8.6
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Filipowski
|21
|28.4
|15.7
|9.4
|1.4
|1.20
|0.90
|2.4
|43.7
|28.9
|78.2
|2.8
|6.6
|J. Roach
|17
|31.7
|11.6
|2.5
|3.2
|1.10
|0.00
|1.9
|37.3
|32.9
|72.9
|0.6
|1.9
|M. Mitchell
|21
|25.8
|9.3
|4.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.7
|48.6
|40.6
|73.1
|1.3
|2.6
|T. Proctor
|21
|27.2
|8.5
|3.1
|2.8
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|35.1
|26.4
|86.0
|0.7
|2.5
|D. Whitehead
|16
|20.1
|8.4
|2.3
|1.2
|0.50
|0.30
|1.6
|38.3
|36.7
|93.3
|0.6
|1.7
|R. Young
|21
|21.3
|8.0
|6.6
|1.5
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|72.0
|0.0
|81.4
|2.8
|3.8
|J. Grandison
|21
|17
|5.1
|2.5
|1.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|42.4
|34.4
|100.0
|0.6
|2
|J. Blakes
|21
|17.6
|4.6
|1.9
|1.7
|0.90
|0.20
|0.7
|37.3
|36.8
|65.6
|0.4
|1.5
|D. Lively II
|19
|16.4
|4.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.60
|1.90
|0.8
|57.1
|16.7
|53.3
|1.9
|2.1
|J. Schutt
|8
|8.1
|2.6
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|38.9
|38.5
|50.0
|0.1
|1.1
|C. Reeves
|8
|3.6
|1.5
|1.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|57.1
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|0.5
|K. Catchings
|6
|3.3
|1.0
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|S. Borden
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|S. Hubbard
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Johns
|5
|3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|72.8
|43.0
|14.8
|5.80
|4.50
|12.1
|43.8
|32.4
|76.5
|13.6
|26.1
-
MSST
SC0
0126 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
BUF0
0147 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BALL
BGSU0
0152 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
20CLEM
BC0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
CMU
KENT0
0136 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
MRST
QUIN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
NEB
ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NIU
WMU0
0145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
OHIO
EMU0
0156 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
STL
FOR0
0146.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
TA&M
ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TOL
M-OH0
0158.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
VT
23MIA0
0142 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
VCU
DAV0
0136.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WAKE
DUKE0
0147 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7KSU
8KAN0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
24CONN
DEP0
0145.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm FS1
-
VAN
4ALA0
0154.5 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
AF0
0130 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
21IND
MD0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
LCHI
DAY0
0130 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
IOWA0
0149.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm BTN
-
UK
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
COLST0
0143 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WVU
15TCU0
0143 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESPU
-
FRES
WYO0
0126.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm FS1
-
22SDSU
NEV0
0137.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm CBSSN