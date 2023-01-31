Creighton puts 4-game winning streak on line at Georgetown
Surging Creighton aims to kick off the season's penultimate month with its fifth straight win in a road matchup against Georgetown on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
The Bluejays (13-8, 7-3 Big East) are the league's hottest team entering February, having won their last four games by an average of 18 points.
Saturday's 84-67 romp over then-No. 13 Xavier was a well-rounded effort on both ends.
All five Creighton starters scored in double figures and the Bluejays became just the second team this season to hold the Musketeers' high-scoring offense below 70 points.
Ryan Kalkbrenner racked up five blocks while Ryan Nembhard stifled Xavier's leading scorer, Souley Boum, to a season-low two points.
Now with wins over four ranked teams this season, Creighton has seemingly rediscovered its mojo after a six-game skid sent them tumbling out of the AP poll in December.
"I feel like we're still one of the better teams in the country," Nembhard said. "We knew there was going to be ups and downs in the year, it wasn't going to be all sunshine and lollipops ... we're continuing to get better."
The Hoyas (6-16, 1-10) nearly notched their second straight conference win on Sunday at St. John's, but AJ Storr buried the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds left to cap the Red Storm's 75-73 comeback victory.
Georgetown led by nine with 8:22 remaining but was outscored 22-9 down the stretch in its 10th loss this season when leading in the second half.
"This is a game we had opportunities to win. ... Those are things that we have to be able to take care of," Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said of his team's costly turnovers and shoddy rebounding.
Georgetown tallied nine giveaways and surrendered 14 offensive boards in the second half, and St. John's capitalized with 13 points off turnovers and 12 second-chance points.
The Hoyas' Primo Spears continued his offensive surge with a 25-point effort in Sunday's loss. The Duquesne transfer leads the Big East with 17.1 points per game entering play Tuesday, including 27.7 over his last three games.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Creighton 13-8
|78.0 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Georgetown 6-16
|72.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Kalkbrenner
|18
|30.5
|15.1
|6.9
|1.2
|0.70
|2.40
|1.2
|74.7
|33.3
|69.8
|2.8
|4.1
|B. Scheierman
|21
|31.9
|13.5
|8.3
|3.2
|1.10
|0.30
|1.9
|46.0
|39.6
|78.1
|0.9
|7.4
|T. Alexander
|21
|30.9
|13.0
|4.0
|2.3
|1.00
|0.60
|1.3
|44.3
|41.0
|82.9
|0.4
|3.6
|A. Kaluma
|21
|29
|12.7
|6.3
|1.4
|0.60
|0.70
|2.1
|43.5
|32.4
|72.2
|1.7
|4.6
|R. Nembhard
|21
|32.2
|11.4
|3.5
|5.4
|0.60
|0.00
|2.0
|41.9
|32.6
|83.7
|0.3
|3.2
|F. King
|21
|10.5
|4.8
|3.1
|0.2
|0.10
|1.10
|0.6
|64.7
|0.0
|57.1
|1.1
|2
|F. Farabello
|21
|16.1
|3.7
|1.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|35.1
|32.3
|50.0
|0.1
|1
|M. Miller
|21
|9.1
|2.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|39.3
|40.0
|0.3
|1.1
|Z. Yates
|8
|3.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|38.5
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|B. Shtolzberg
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|34.8
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|S. Mitchell
|20
|7.7
|1.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|18.8
|63.6
|0.1
|0.6
|S. Osmani
|8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Young
|6
|2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|78.0
|39.1
|16.2
|5.40
|4.80
|11.2
|47.6
|35.2
|74.1
|8.6
|28.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Spears
|22
|37.4
|17.1
|3.3
|5.4
|1.20
|0.00
|3.4
|43.4
|30.0
|77.2
|0.7
|2.6
|B. Murray
|17
|34.6
|14.6
|3.5
|3.4
|1.40
|0.60
|2.8
|42.3
|34.8
|62.3
|1
|2.5
|J. Heath
|12
|33.5
|13.4
|4.1
|1.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|44.4
|38.5
|69.7
|0.5
|3.6
|Q. Wahab
|22
|24.1
|10.1
|7.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.70
|1.4
|51.4
|0.0
|71.7
|2.9
|4.5
|A. Akok
|22
|32.7
|7.4
|6.9
|1.1
|0.60
|2.10
|1.4
|46.4
|27.5
|72.7
|1.6
|5.3
|B. Mozone
|21
|19.9
|6.4
|3.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.7
|31.9
|72.7
|0.7
|2.9
|J. Riley
|17
|17.1
|6.1
|2.9
|0.4
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|45.8
|27.3
|72.4
|0.9
|2
|W. Bristol Jr.
|21
|14.5
|3.9
|2.0
|0.5
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|43.5
|35.1
|75.0
|1
|1
|B. Ezewiro
|17
|10.8
|3.4
|3.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|48.8
|0.0
|55.2
|1.2
|1.8
|R. Mutombo
|7
|4.9
|2.1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.60
|0.1
|77.8
|0.0
|33.3
|0.7
|1.3
|D. Anglin
|16
|7.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|23.5
|18.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.4
|D. Bass
|6
|4
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|M. Wilson
|6
|2
|0.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.3
|V. Muresan
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|72.4
|39.5
|11.9
|6.00
|4.80
|12.6
|44.0
|31.3
|70.0
|11.5
|25.1
-
ALB
LOW0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0149 O/U
+13
6:30pm CBSSN
-
17PROV
16XAV0
0154 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
PSU
1PUR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm BTN
-
ARMY
LEH0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BING
UMBC0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0131 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
FUR0
0154 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ECU
USF0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
GT
LOU0
0135 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
LAS0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
HC
BU0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LON
WINT0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
BRY0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PITT
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
PRES0
0126 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
URI
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WCU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
RICH0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2TENN
FLA0
0132 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
CINCY0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
25AUB0
0141.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
GMU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
SHOU
UTRGV0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0148 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0127 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
TRLST
UTA0
0130 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
VALP
MOSU0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MINN
RUTG0
0125.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm BTN
-
NOVA
14MARQ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
HALL
SJU0
0143 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
FSU
NCST0
0151 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
LSU
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
UNI
DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
OKST
OKLA0
0131 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
NMST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
SEA0
0145 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
SUU
CABP0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UTST0
0157 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1