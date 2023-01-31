Opposite worlds collide when Missouri hosts LSU
Missouri will make a bid for its third consecutive victory when it hosts struggling LSU on Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.
These two Tigers teams have been headed in opposite directions. Missouri (16-5, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) has momentum after winning 89-77 at Ole Miss and beating then-No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 last week. Meanwhile, LSU (12-9, 1-7) is riding an eight-game losing streak after falling 76-68 to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Missouri hit 14 of 30 shots from 3-point range and forced 19 turnovers while upsetting the Cyclones. But coach Dennis Gates saw plenty of need for improvement.
"We won, but did we do the things we were supposed to do for 40 straight minutes?" Gates said. "I'm not result-driven when it comes down to it. I want quality, and the quality wasn't where I want it to be."
Even with guard Tre Gomillion sidelined with a groin muscle strain, Gates rotated 10 players into the game while it was still in doubt. Missouri continued playing with pace until the final minutes.
Missouri has seven players averaging more than eight points per game, led by Kobe Brown (16.0 per game) and D'Moi Hodge (14.6 per game). Containing that offense could be a challenge for LSU following its loss to the Red Raiders.
"There were areas where we played much better," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "I thought our urgency at both ends of the floor the majority of the game was much improved."
Adam Miller scored 20 points in the loss after being held to single-digit scoring in his previous five games.
"I hope it will be a big step forward for him," McMahon said of Miller. "He's really been competing at a high level and I think he's done a great job at the defensive end of the floor. It's good to see the ball go in the basket for him."
McMahon has set his to-do list for his team for the remainder of the season.
"The attention to detail in the scouting report, running 3-point shooters off the line, finishing possessions with defensive rebounds, and taking care of basketball -- all of those things have to be done at a higher level as we move forward," he said.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|21
|31.9
|17.2
|7.4
|0.9
|1.40
|1.00
|1.6
|48.9
|43.2
|77.6
|2.7
|4.7
|A. Miller
|21
|33.1
|12.1
|2.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.10
|2.1
|35.2
|32.0
|79.6
|0.1
|2
|C. Hayes
|19
|21.2
|7.7
|2.2
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|46.0
|35.6
|80.8
|0.1
|2.1
|D. Fountain
|21
|22.4
|7.1
|5.4
|0.8
|1.30
|0.40
|1.5
|54.9
|20.0
|80.0
|2.2
|3.1
|T. Hannibal
|21
|20.6
|6.7
|4.4
|2.4
|0.80
|0.10
|2.0
|43.8
|25.0
|69.6
|1.2
|3.2
|J. Hill
|18
|25.5
|6.7
|1.9
|3.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.6
|30.1
|27.9
|51.9
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Williams
|16
|17.8
|4.0
|1.6
|1.6
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|35.8
|17.4
|60.0
|0.5
|1.1
|J. Reed
|21
|16.1
|3.0
|3.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|37.7
|33.3
|47.6
|0.9
|2.2
|M. Wilkinson
|12
|13
|2.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1.4
|K. Coleman
|21
|8
|2.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|54.3
|0.0
|61.1
|0.8
|1.4
|T. Ward
|11
|6.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.2
|26.3
|27.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|S. Phillips
|10
|3.9
|0.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.5
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Egemo
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|21
|0.0
|66.6
|38.0
|12.4
|7.20
|2.70
|12.9
|41.9
|33.3
|70.3
|10.7
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brown
|20
|27.1
|16.0
|5.9
|2.6
|1.40
|0.50
|1.9
|56.9
|43.9
|79.3
|2
|4
|D. Hodge
|21
|27
|14.6
|3.8
|1.8
|2.40
|0.50
|0.7
|47.3
|39.2
|72.9
|0.7
|3.1
|D. Gholston
|21
|21
|10.2
|2.4
|1.5
|0.90
|0.10
|1.6
|42.8
|32.7
|77.1
|0.5
|2
|N. Carter
|20
|20.7
|9.8
|4.4
|1.6
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|50.0
|31.3
|70.0
|1.5
|2.9
|I. Mosley
|12
|20.1
|9.8
|2.0
|2.6
|1.30
|0.40
|2.3
|46.7
|27.3
|75.0
|0.8
|1.3
|N. Honor
|21
|29.5
|8.5
|1.8
|3.1
|1.90
|0.00
|1.1
|42.3
|40.5
|87.5
|0.4
|1.4
|S. East II
|21
|23
|8.0
|2.1
|2.9
|1.50
|0.00
|1.4
|48.9
|20.0
|82.1
|0.4
|1.7
|T. Gomillion
|19
|18.3
|5.3
|2.7
|1.8
|0.90
|0.20
|0.9
|46.9
|35.3
|75.0
|0.9
|1.7
|A. Shaw
|20
|11.6
|3.3
|1.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|58.7
|30.8
|58.3
|0.6
|1.3
|M. Diarra
|11
|7.5
|2.8
|2.6
|0.3
|0.70
|0.50
|0.6
|42.9
|40.0
|64.7
|1.1
|1.5
|R. DeGray III
|17
|9.7
|2.1
|1.8
|0.2
|0.50
|0.40
|0.2
|42.9
|27.3
|80.0
|0.9
|0.9
|K. Brown
|8
|8.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Sternberg
|8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|100.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Francois
|7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|83.1
|34.2
|17.0
|11.20
|3.00
|11.6
|48.2
|35.1
|76.2
|9.7
|21.6
-
ALB
LOW0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0149 O/U
+13
6:30pm CBSSN
-
17PROV
16XAV0
0154 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
PSU
1PUR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm BTN
-
ARMY
LEH0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BING
UMBC0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0131 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
FUR0
0154 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ECU
USF0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
GT
LOU0
0135 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
LAS0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
HC
BU0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LON
WINT0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
BRY0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PITT
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
PRES0
0126 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
URI
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WCU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
RICH0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2TENN
FLA0
0132 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
CINCY0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
25AUB0
0141.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
GMU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
SHOU
UTRGV0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0148 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0127 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
TRLST
UTA0
0130 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
VALP
MOSU0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MINN
RUTG0
0125.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm BTN
-
NOVA
14MARQ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
HALL
SJU0
0143 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
FSU
NCST0
0151 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
LSU
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
UNI
DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
OKST
OKLA0
0131 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
NMST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
SEA0
0145 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
SUU
CABP0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UTST0
0157 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1