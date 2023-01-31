Rested North Carolina seeks season split with Pitt
Pitt and North Carolina have been on solid rolls, and they'll be trying to bolster their stocks when they meet Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.
It's a matchup between the third- and fourth-place teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
North Carolina (15-6, 7-3 ACC), which has won four games in a row, is 10-0 in home games. The Tar Heels will be playing for the first time since Jan. 24, giving them a much-needed layoff.
"This stretch has been a lot," coach Hubert Davis said. "This time off is good for two things -- to be able to catch our breath and be able to rest. But No. 2, to have an opportunity to work on us. I feel like the last month and a half, every one of our practices has been in preparation for an opponent."
Pitts (15-7, 8-3) is 5-2 in road games, with four of those victories coming in ACC play. On Saturday at home, the Panthers knocked off No. 20 Miami 71-68.
"These guys stepped up and make big time plays on both ends," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "So that's what we've been all year. My hope is that's who we continue to be."
The Panthers have won four of their past five games. They're coming off a three-game homestand.
"They just want to win," Capel said of his players. "They don't care who gets the glory."
The time off probably worked well for North Carolina guard RJ Davis, who was ailing with a dislocated finger, cut above the eye and smashed nose by late in the Syracuse game.
"He was hurt pretty bad," Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said. "He is tough. He's a difference maker for us."
North Carolina has won 10 of its past 12 games, with the setbacks at Pittsburgh and at then-No. 13 Virginia.
Much of North Carolina's success has come with good finishing stretches.
"The experience of having been in those situations allow you to focus, allow you to be calm, being able to execute," Davis said.
The Panthers nipped then-No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Dec. 30. Jamarius Burton racked up 31 points on 14-for-17 shooting in that game, countering Armando Bacot's 22-point, 13-rebound effort for the Tar Heels.
A North Carolina opponent hasn't reached the 70-point mark in the past six games.
"We have to get back in transition and not allow teams to score," Davis said.
Last Feb. 16, Pitt pulled off an 76-67 upset of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels then won 11 of 12 games to reach the national championship game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 15-7
|74.3 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|North Carolina 15-6
|79.2 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|22
|31.8
|16.4
|6.5
|1.3
|0.80
|0.60
|1.9
|44.9
|38.3
|70.2
|1.8
|4.7
|J. Burton
|20
|33.5
|16.1
|4.8
|4.8
|1.00
|0.20
|3.0
|52.3
|36.8
|83.3
|1.1
|3.7
|G. Elliott
|22
|30
|11.0
|4.4
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|44.8
|40.7
|90.2
|0.3
|4.1
|N. Cummings
|22
|32
|10.2
|2.6
|4.4
|0.80
|0.00
|2.0
|38.3
|31.3
|93.8
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Hugley IV
|8
|18.1
|8.0
|3.6
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.0
|47.8
|50.0
|71.4
|1.6
|2
|N. Sibande
|22
|21
|7.2
|3.8
|1.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|38.5
|32.1
|88.2
|0.4
|3.4
|F. Federiko
|22
|23.7
|5.7
|5.6
|0.6
|0.40
|1.80
|0.7
|64.4
|0.0
|53.8
|2.5
|3.1
|J. Diaz Graham
|18
|10.4
|3.2
|2.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.50
|0.6
|29.8
|31.8
|68.8
|0.7
|1.8
|G. Diaz Graham
|19
|8.4
|2.2
|2.6
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|48.1
|33.3
|56.5
|1.2
|1.4
|N. Santos
|20
|8.2
|1.8
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|28.0
|14.8
|42.9
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Fisch
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|K. Marshall
|8
|2.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|74.3
|40.2
|14.5
|5.40
|4.10
|12.1
|44.6
|35.0
|75.4
|10.3
|27.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Bacot
|20
|31.6
|17.9
|11.4
|1.8
|0.60
|1.10
|2.3
|57.8
|0.0
|67.4
|4.4
|7.1
|R. Davis
|21
|34.7
|16.4
|4.8
|3.2
|1.20
|0.10
|2.0
|45.0
|38.2
|87.8
|0.5
|4.3
|C. Love
|21
|35.8
|16.2
|3.5
|3.1
|1.20
|0.20
|2.4
|38.2
|28.0
|77.1
|0.5
|3
|P. Nance
|18
|30.1
|10.9
|6.0
|1.7
|0.40
|0.90
|1.9
|46.7
|35.5
|78.7
|0.8
|5.2
|L. Black
|21
|30.9
|7.0
|5.6
|1.5
|1.60
|0.70
|1.0
|42.6
|30.0
|68.3
|1.1
|4.4
|P. Johnson
|16
|15
|4.1
|2.6
|0.4
|0.80
|0.10
|0.3
|43.8
|36.8
|66.7
|1
|1.6
|D. Dunn
|16
|12.6
|3.6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|48.8
|39.1
|75.0
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Washington
|10
|7.5
|3.5
|1.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|48.0
|0.0
|64.7
|0.3
|1.4
|J. Watkins
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Nickel
|17
|6.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|43.8
|27.3
|78.6
|0.4
|0.3
|S. Trimble
|21
|12.5
|2.4
|1.0
|0.9
|0.20
|0.30
|0.7
|44.4
|20.0
|58.6
|0.1
|0.8
|C. Lebo
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|10
|5.6
|1.2
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|30.8
|16.7
|75.0
|0.3
|0.9
|J. McKoy
|8
|6.6
|1.1
|1.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|22.2
|20.0
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|21
|0.0
|79.2
|42.2
|12.8
|6.30
|3.80
|11.2
|45.4
|31.8
|74.1
|10.4
|28.7
-
ALB
LOW0
0143 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
CREI
GTWN0
0149 O/U
+13
6:30pm CBSSN
-
17PROV
16XAV0
0154 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
PSU
1PUR0
0135.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm BTN
-
ARMY
LEH0
0143.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BING
UMBC0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0131 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
FUR0
0154 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ECU
USF0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
GT
LOU0
0135 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
LAS0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GWEB
CHSO0
0137.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
HC
BU0
0130.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LON
WINT0
0135.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ME
BRY0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LAF0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NH
NJIT0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
PITT
UNC0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
RAD
PRES0
0126 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
URI
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WCU0
0144 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
RICH0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2TENN
FLA0
0132 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP2
-
TLSA
CINCY0
0143 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
25AUB0
0141.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
GMU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SCUP
CAMP0
0133 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
SHOU
UTRGV0
0144.5 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0135 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0148 O/U
+13.5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0127 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
TRLST
UTA0
0130 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
VALP
MOSU0
0132.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MINN
RUTG0
0125.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm BTN
-
NOVA
14MARQ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
HALL
SJU0
0143 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
FSU
NCST0
0151 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
LSU
MIZZ0
0148 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
UNI
DRKE0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
OKST
OKLA0
0131 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SFA
NMST0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
ABIL
SEA0
0145 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
SUU
CABP0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UTST0
0157 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm FS1