Struggling Colorado looking for answers vs. Cal
If history holds true, Colorado will come away with a win Thursday night against Cal when the teams meet in Boulder, Colo.
The Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) have been dominant against the Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8), as Cal has fallen in eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams.
Colorado is coming off a disappointing road loss at Oregon State to continue an up-and-down season. The Buffaloes own two double-digit wins against ranked opponents -- 78-66 over then-No. 11 Tennessee on Nov. 13 and 103-75 over then-No. 24 Texas A&M on Nov. 18 -- but can't seem to find success on the road.
Colorado has dropped seven of eight road games, including an 80-76 loss at Cal on Dec. 31.
"I wish I had the answers right now," Bears head coach Tad Boyle said. "I don't, but it's my job. It's nobody's fault but mine, and I have to do a better job with this basketball team. When your team is not playing to the level of their capability, it's on the coach. It's my job to find the answers."
Cal has lost five straight since winning two in a row, starting with the New Year's Eve victory over the Buffaloes.
The Bears could be helped greatly if leading scorer Devin Askew is available. He missed five games with a foot injury, including the win over the Buffaloes, and returned in the home loss to Oregon State on Jan. 22. He didn't play in a 75-46 loss to Stanford on Saturday.
His 15.5 points per game would be a boost if he can play, but overall the Bears have to find a way to break through on the road.
"We haven't in the last two years been a very good road team because we haven't been very good," Cal head coach Mark Fox said. "You have to get good first. You have to be able to rely on your defense, and this team has not been able to do that."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 3-18
|60.2 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|10.0 APG
|Colorado 12-11
|71.2 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Askew
|13
|31.6
|15.5
|3.4
|3.0
|0.70
|0.20
|2.8
|37.8
|29.9
|86.5
|0.5
|2.9
|L. Thiemann
|21
|26.5
|10.5
|6.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.70
|2.0
|51.5
|0.0
|71.2
|2.4
|3.7
|D. Clayton
|7
|30.4
|9.6
|1.7
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.6
|29.7
|40.0
|87.5
|0.4
|1.3
|K. Kuany
|21
|24.7
|9.1
|3.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.50
|1.4
|41.5
|33.9
|83.3
|0.9
|2.2
|G. Newell
|21
|25.7
|7.9
|3.8
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|41.7
|27.3
|71.1
|0.7
|3.1
|J. Brown
|21
|32
|6.4
|3.3
|2.9
|0.90
|0.20
|2.0
|41.5
|25.8
|50.0
|0.5
|2.8
|S. Alajiki
|18
|21.7
|5.8
|3.8
|0.6
|0.40
|0.50
|0.8
|40.0
|32.8
|60.9
|0.7
|3.1
|N. Okafor
|19
|11.7
|3.4
|2.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|50.9
|0.0
|61.1
|0.7
|1.8
|M. Roberson
|20
|13.9
|2.4
|1.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|34.0
|25.0
|70.0
|0.7
|0.9
|M. Bowser
|21
|14.9
|2.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|31.5
|19.4
|80.0
|0
|1.1
|W. Robinson
|8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|O. Anyanwu
|17
|4.6
|0.9
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|77.8
|0.1
|0.3
|J. McCloskey
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|60.2
|34.9
|10.0
|4.50
|3.20
|13.3
|41.1
|29.9
|73.4
|8.8
|22.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Simpson
|22
|30.6
|16.3
|4.2
|3.7
|1.40
|0.10
|2.6
|40.8
|30.3
|79.2
|0.8
|3.4
|T. da Silva
|23
|30.4
|16.0
|5.3
|1.3
|1.30
|0.40
|2.0
|52.0
|40.7
|71.0
|1.1
|4.2
|J. Hadley
|21
|26.8
|8.3
|6.1
|1.4
|1.10
|0.60
|1.2
|52.5
|0.0
|55.8
|2.5
|3.6
|N. Clifford
|23
|21.9
|6.3
|3.6
|1.6
|0.90
|0.70
|1.6
|39.7
|24.5
|51.6
|1
|2.5
|J. Hammond III
|23
|19
|6.3
|2.0
|1.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.8
|39.0
|30.2
|81.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Ruffin
|19
|14.1
|5.8
|2.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|41.7
|36.5
|84.6
|0.2
|1.9
|J. Gabbidon
|17
|18.4
|5.1
|2.0
|0.9
|0.90
|0.50
|0.8
|39.1
|28.6
|69.4
|0.2
|1.8
|L. O'Brien
|21
|18.7
|4.5
|4.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|39.1
|23.1
|68.4
|1.4
|3
|L. Lovering
|22
|21
|3.6
|4.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.90
|1.8
|52.6
|0.0
|40.4
|1.9
|2.5
|E. Wright
|23
|12.2
|3.0
|1.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|36.4
|36.8
|54.5
|0.4
|1.4
|Q. Allen
|4
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mains
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Miller Jr.
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|23
|0.0
|71.2
|42.3
|13.1
|8.10
|3.70
|14.2
|44.1
|31.7
|67.4
|11.8
|26.3
