No. 3 Houston seeks continued success vs. Wichita State
No. 3 Houston seeks continued success vs. Wichita State
Third-ranked Houston will look to remain in sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference standings by continuing its dominance over host Wichita State on Thursday.
The Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) are seeking their ninth win in their past 10 games against the Shockers (11-10, 4-5) dating back to January 2018.
Houston rallied in the second half for a 75-69 win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday, while the Shockers never trailed against East Carolina in an 85-72 victory on Sunday in Greenville, N.C.
The Cougars trailed by 11 points with 11:28 remaining before going on a 20-4 run to take a 69-64 lead with 2:49 left. After the Bearcats tied the game at 69 with 1:19 to go, the Cougars closed the game on a 6-0 surge to secure the win.
"We executed at a really, really high level tonight," said Houston's Kelvin Sampson, who became the first coach to lead the Cougars to eight consecutive 20-win seasons. "Whatever was called, we executed. The ball moved, probably got a little sticky in the first half. We had some clean looks. ... Our kids kept fighting. When you get down, you don't give in."
The Cougars were led by freshman Jarace Walker, who had a season-high 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, while J'Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds. Jamal Shead chipped in 13 points and five assists.
"Jamal's will to win equals his refusal to lose," Sampson said. "Jarace is just getting more comfortable and more confident, and you can see it in the things we do in practice."
Houston, which has won two games in a row, is led by Marcus Sasser, who averages a team-high 16.2 points to go along with 3.2 assists per game. Walker averages 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, with Roberts putting up 9.9 points and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game.
Wichita State's weekend win was even more impressive.
The Shockers jumped out to a 49-28 halftime advantage and led by as many as 27 in the second half.
"We just played smart," Wichita State coach Isaac Brown said. "Valuing the basketball, not turning it over. We did a good job of getting off to a good start and the guys defended at a high level. We got the ball inside and we played inside-out and we came away with the win."
Wichita State, which has won four of its past six games, was led by Craig Porter Jr., who had a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds, well above his averages of 12.5 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game.
James Rojas, who averages 8.8 points per game, scored a career-high-tying 19 against the Pirates, while Jaykwon Walton, who averages a team-high 13.3 points per game, added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kenny Pohto, who averages 7.6 points per game, finished with 10 on Sunday.
"The message from the coaches was to figure out a way to play the full 40 minutes, and that's what we did," Porter said. "We realized the mismatches that we had and we knew from the first time playing them that we excelled getting the ball in the paint and scoring in the lane."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|3 Houston 20-2
|75.4 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Wichita State 11-10
|68.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sasser
|22
|30.7
|16.2
|2.8
|3.2
|1.80
|0.20
|1.5
|42.4
|37.2
|81.3
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Walker
|21
|25.8
|11.1
|6.5
|1.8
|1.00
|1.00
|1.1
|48.9
|36.6
|64.0
|2.2
|4.2
|J. Roberts
|22
|25.5
|9.9
|7.0
|1.0
|0.80
|1.10
|1.0
|63.8
|0.0
|66.7
|2.6
|4.5
|T. Mark
|22
|28
|9.7
|4.2
|1.8
|0.90
|0.40
|1.2
|40.6
|36.5
|72.2
|1.3
|2.9
|J. Shead
|22
|31.9
|9.1
|3.4
|5.2
|1.60
|0.20
|1.9
|39.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.8
|2.6
|E. Sharp
|18
|14.7
|6.5
|2.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|1.1
|43.8
|41.5
|95.2
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Francis
|22
|12.8
|5.9
|4.5
|0.1
|0.50
|1.60
|0.4
|73.3
|0.0
|58.8
|1.9
|2.5
|T. Arceneaux
|20
|14.8
|4.7
|3.1
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|27.7
|50.0
|1
|2.1
|R. Walker Jr.
|10
|15.1
|2.9
|2.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|35.7
|26.7
|71.4
|0.7
|1.8
|R. Chaney
|20
|13.3
|2.6
|2.8
|0.5
|0.70
|0.50
|0.6
|56.1
|0.0
|35.3
|1.5
|1.3
|R. Elvin
|9
|3.2
|1.7
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|45.5
|42.9
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Bowser
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|22
|0.0
|75.4
|42.0
|14.5
|8.10
|5.00
|9.9
|47.1
|35.7
|69.7
|13.2
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walton
|19
|31.5
|13.3
|5.7
|1.7
|0.80
|0.30
|2.0
|52.4
|37.1
|78.3
|0.9
|4.8
|C. Porter Jr.
|20
|32.6
|12.5
|6.2
|3.9
|1.40
|1.80
|2.6
|49.0
|32.8
|70.8
|1.4
|4.8
|J. Pierre Jr.
|20
|26.3
|9.6
|3.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|35.3
|29.0
|72.0
|0.6
|2.4
|J. Rojas
|20
|24.1
|8.8
|5.9
|1.2
|1.10
|0.40
|2.3
|40.9
|16.1
|80.5
|1.3
|4.6
|K. Pohto
|20
|25.4
|7.6
|5.2
|1.7
|0.90
|0.70
|0.8
|43.6
|13.0
|63.4
|2
|3.2
|M. Flanagan
|13
|13.2
|7.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|45.8
|44.2
|90.0
|0.1
|1.2
|G. Okafor
|20
|17.6
|4.5
|3.5
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|39.7
|36.6
|52.2
|1.3
|2.2
|X. Bell
|20
|14.1
|4.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|33.7
|16.3
|75.0
|0.2
|0.7
|S. Scott
|19
|13.9
|3.2
|1.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|33.8
|33.3
|75.0
|0.2
|1.1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|14
|9.7
|2.3
|1.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.60
|0.1
|52.2
|50.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1
|I. Abidde
|12
|8.1
|2.2
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|35.7
|21.4
|33.3
|0.8
|0.5
|Q. Ballard
|10
|10.1
|2.1
|2.1
|0.1
|0.20
|1.40
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Ricks
|8
|9.5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|31.3
|22.2
|66.7
|0.1
|1.1
|Total
|21
|0.0
|68.3
|38.7
|11.5
|6.00
|4.40
|11.9
|42.5
|29.9
|72.1
|9.8
|26.3
-
CCSU
STFR23
24
1st 0.0
-
LIU
MRMK0
0130 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSH
APP0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
CARK
FGCU0
0149.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
COC
DREX0
0142 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
DEL
MONM0
0135 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
ELON
STON0
0133 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
19FAU
UAB0
0147 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
CHAR0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
GASO
GAST0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
HIPT
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
OAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
STET0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
UNCW0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MER0
0125.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
REGT
UMES0
0
7:00pm
-
RICE
LT0
0145 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFU
STONEH0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UTM
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNF
JU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0139 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
VMI
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
SHU0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WISC
OSU0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
W&M
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WRST
YSU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ULM0
0138.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
JVST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
KENN
BELLAR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
PEAY0
0125.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDST0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDAK0
0145 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
NWST
HOUC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
ORST
ASU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
QUEEN
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USA
ARST0
0129.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STAN
UTAH0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
TXCC
UNO0
0153.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UTSA
WKY0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:05pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0139.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
TXST
UL0
0134 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0155 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
UIW
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
HAW
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
3HOU
WICH0
0131 O/U
+12
9:00pm ESP2
-
LMU
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NAU
MTST0
0141 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
MONT0
0142.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0129.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVA
UTU0
0152 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
WASH
9UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm FS1
-
WIU
DU0
0148 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0129.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
UCSB0
0123.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
SAC0
0137.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
IDHO
PRST0
0149.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUF0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PEP
UOP0
0161.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
PORT
USD0
0160.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSD0
0140 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUB0
0125 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
ORE
5ARIZ0
0151 O/U
-8
10:30pm ESPN
-
SF
18SMC0
0129.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESPU
-
SACL
12GONZ0
0160 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN
-
WSU
USC0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm FS1
-
MIL
IUPU72
69
Final
-
TXAMC
NICH0
0
PPD