Arizona St. facing team issues, upbeat Oregon St. squad
Arizona State's splendid season has taken a deep nosedive and the Sun Devils will strive to halt a four-game skid when they entertain Oregon State on Thursday night in Pac-12 play at Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils (15-7, 6-5 Pac-12) got off to a strong start in conference play but have dropped to sixth place due to the slide. Their most recent victory was a 74-69 decision over the host Beavers on Jan. 14.
As the rematch with Oregon State (9-13, 3-8) arrives, Arizona State is also dealing with dissension. Second-leading scorer D.J. Horne will be available Thursday after serving a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."
Horne, who averages 11.2 points, was pulled early in the second half of Arizona State's 69-66 overtime loss to Washington last Thursday and was highly upset at coach Bobby Hurley. He then missed Saturday's 75-58 setback at Washington State due to the disciplinary measure.
"I think for him personally, he has a very high standard for his quality of play," Hurley told Arizona Sports. "He has not reached that mark the last couple of games, and following the game (against Washington) he was highly frustrated and it resulted in the disciplinary action.
"He and I have had really good conversations over the last couple of days and he was in practice (Monday). It's a one-off and he'll be back in the lineup on Thursday night."
Horne averaged just 1.5 points on 1-of-12 shooting over his last two appearances. He committed six turnovers in just 32 total minutes.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. leads the Sun Devils in scoring at 13.9 points per game. He had 21 points in the earlier victory over Oregon State.
The Beavers are coming off a 60-52 home win over Colorado. Jordan Pope led the way with 19 points to raise his team-best average to 12.6.
Oregon State has won two of its past three games after losing the previous six contests.
"We're getting our culture back," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said after the triumph over Colorado. "We've got the right character. We've got the talent. We're this close."
The pressure is also off the Beavers as they make a two-game road swing to face Arizona State and Arizona (on Saturday).
Oregon State dropped 25 consecutive road or neutral-court games -- beginning with a loss to Houston in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament -- before routing Cal 68-48 on Jan. 22.
"Just like the Cal win, we've got to stay poised, execute what we've been doing, hang our hats on defense and just continue this momentum on the road," forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 9-13
|62.7 PPG
|33.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Arizona State 15-7
|71.5 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|22
|33.2
|12.6
|2.7
|2.5
|1.00
|0.10
|1.3
|44.5
|38.7
|83.3
|0.3
|2.5
|G. Taylor Jr.
|22
|30.7
|11.4
|3.6
|2.5
|0.50
|0.10
|2.8
|43.5
|34.8
|76.4
|0.6
|3
|D. Akanno
|22
|27.9
|9.1
|2.7
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|2.3
|37.2
|25.8
|75.8
|0.1
|2.5
|M. Rataj
|22
|20.1
|6.7
|4.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|49.5
|50.0
|57.5
|1.5
|2.6
|T. Bilodeau
|22
|18.3
|6.2
|3.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|43.9
|33.3
|78.8
|1
|2.8
|R. Andela
|21
|14.4
|5.1
|3.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|56.8
|0.0
|66.7
|1.1
|2.5
|D. Ryuny
|22
|20.6
|4.8
|4.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.70
|1.2
|43.8
|38.0
|50.0
|0.9
|3.7
|J. Rochelin
|10
|13.2
|2.8
|1.4
|0.3
|1.00
|0.20
|0.8
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.9
|K. Ibekwe
|10
|8
|2.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|1.10
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|55.6
|0.7
|0.7
|C. Marial
|9
|13
|2.2
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|1.1
|31.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|C. Wright
|10
|11.1
|2.1
|0.8
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|20.7
|0.0
|81.8
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Stevens
|14
|10.4
|1.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|30.4
|25.0
|66.7
|0.4
|1.1
|N. Krass
|20
|9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|26.3
|27.8
|90.9
|0.1
|0.5
|F. Palazzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|62.7
|33.5
|11.0
|5.50
|3.50
|13.5
|42.5
|33.5
|74.3
|7.4
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Cambridge Jr.
|20
|26.7
|13.4
|3.4
|2.1
|1.60
|0.60
|1.4
|41.5
|34.6
|76.5
|0.7
|2.7
|M. Bagley
|2
|28.5
|12.5
|4.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|31.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Horne
|21
|28
|11.2
|3.4
|2.4
|1.20
|0.10
|1.4
|35.3
|32.2
|80.0
|0.4
|3
|F. Collins
|21
|28.6
|10.9
|4.5
|4.7
|1.50
|0.30
|2.4
|39.4
|32.7
|64.8
|0.8
|3.7
|D. Cambridge
|22
|26.9
|10.2
|5.4
|0.9
|0.50
|0.90
|1.5
|49.7
|37.0
|67.2
|2
|3.4
|W. Washington
|22
|26.4
|8.7
|7.1
|1.7
|0.50
|2.10
|1.3
|59.3
|0.0
|64.3
|2.1
|5
|A. Nunez
|22
|16.5
|5.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.70
|0.00
|1.3
|42.7
|37.5
|89.5
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Neal
|17
|15.9
|4.2
|3.1
|1.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|40.0
|25.8
|66.7
|0.2
|2.9
|L. Muhammad
|22
|10.9
|3.6
|1.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|32.9
|14.3
|87.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Gaffney
|22
|16
|2.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|31.4
|22.2
|69.2
|0.5
|1.9
|D. Brennan
|22
|9.1
|2.6
|2.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|60.0
|0.0
|64.0
|1.3
|1
|B. Hurley
|3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|E. Boakye
|13
|2.8
|0.6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Ronzone
|2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|M. Burno
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Olmsted
|6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Ronzone
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|71.5
|42.8
|14.8
|7.20
|5.20
|12.4
|42.1
|31.9
|69.5
|11.4
|26.9
-
CCSU
STFR23
24
1st 0.0
-
LIU
MRMK0
0130 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSH
APP0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
CARK
FGCU0
0149.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
COC
DREX0
0142 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
DEL
MONM0
0135 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
ELON
STON0
0133 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
19FAU
UAB0
0147 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
CHAR0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
GASO
GAST0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
HIPT
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
OAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
STET0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
UNCW0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MER0
0125.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
REGT
UMES0
0
7:00pm
-
RICE
LT0
0145 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFU
STONEH0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UTM
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNF
JU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0139 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
VMI
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
SHU0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WISC
OSU0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
W&M
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WRST
YSU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ULM0
0138.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
JVST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
KENN
BELLAR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
PEAY0
0125.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDST0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDAK0
0145 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
NWST
HOUC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
ORST
ASU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
QUEEN
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USA
ARST0
0129.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STAN
UTAH0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
TXCC
UNO0
0153.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UTSA
WKY0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:05pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0139.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
TXST
UL0
0134 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0155 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
UIW
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
HAW
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
3HOU
WICH0
0131 O/U
+12
9:00pm ESP2
-
LMU
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NAU
MTST0
0141 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
MONT0
0142.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0129.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVA
UTU0
0152 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
WASH
9UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm FS1
-
WIU
DU0
0148 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0129.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
UCSB0
0123.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
SAC0
0137.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
IDHO
PRST0
0149.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUF0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PEP
UOP0
0161.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
PORT
USD0
0160.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSD0
0140 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUB0
0125 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
ORE
5ARIZ0
0151 O/U
-8
10:30pm ESPN
-
SF
18SMC0
0129.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESPU
-
SACL
12GONZ0
0160 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN
-
WSU
USC0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm FS1
-
MIL
IUPU72
69
Final
-
TXAMC
NICH0
0
PPD