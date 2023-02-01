No. 9 UCLA looks to rebound vs. Washington
Ninth-ranked UCLA plays a home game on Thursday for the first time since Jan. 14, looking to end a two-game losing skid when it hosts Washington in Los Angeles.
The Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) had their 14-game winning streak snapped on Jan. 21 at Arizona, then coughed up a 12-point halftime lead en route to a 77-64 loss at Southern California on Jan. 26.
The consecutive defeats trimmed UCLA's lead in the Pac-12 standings to a half-game over Arizona and one game over USC.
"I didn't harbor any illusions about us going undefeated in the Pac-12," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said after the loss to the Trojans. "Welcome to big-time basketball. You're not going to win every game."
UCLA has, however, won every game at its home venue, Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins will look to move to 12-0 there on Thursday and maintain their pace in the quest for the program's first regular-season conference title since 2012-13.
UCLA also will try to extend its seven-game, head-to-head winning streak against Washington. The two teams met on New Year's Day in Seattle, a contest that the Bruins dominated, 74-49.
The Huskies (13-10, 5-7) come into Thursday's rematch off a similar loss their last time out: Arizona routed Washington 95-72 on Saturday. The Huskies, who were coming off a 69-66 overtime win against an Arizona State team in contention for the NCAA Tournament, built an early nine-point lead against the Wildcats but could not maintain the advantage.
It marked the second consecutive week in which Washington won the Thursday game but lost the Saturday contest.
"We played really well in the first game of the (weekend sets), then struggled in the second game. I don't know what that is," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. "I wish I had an answer. I just know (on Saturday) we didn't defend."
The 95 points surrendered to Arizona were the most Washington had allowed this season, while the 49 the Huskies scored against UCLA on Jan. 1 marked their season low.
In the first meeting, Braxton Meah shot 9 of 10 against the Bruins for 20 points and was Washington's only scorer in double figures. Keion Brooks, whose average of 17.9 points per game leads the Huskies, shot 1 of 7 for six points.
The Bruins had four double-figure scorers at Washington, a feat they replicated at USC. But the rest of the Bruins scored just 10 points vs. the Trojans.
"It's just our ball movement and passing. We're not taking care of the ball," Jaime Jaquez Jr. said of UCLA's offensive struggles.
The Bruins committed 13 turnovers at USC, about three more than their season average, and scored a season-low 52 points in the loss at Arizona.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 13-10
|69.9 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|11.6 APG
|9 UCLA 17-4
|74.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|21
|35.2
|17.9
|7.1
|1.3
|0.60
|1.50
|3.0
|43.0
|27.6
|79.3
|1.4
|5.7
|C. Bajema
|23
|31.9
|9.8
|4.5
|0.6
|1.00
|0.40
|1.1
|41.2
|36.5
|88.1
|0.7
|3.9
|N. Williams
|11
|25.7
|9.6
|3.1
|2.1
|1.00
|0.20
|2.2
|38.8
|30.6
|57.7
|0.4
|2.7
|K. Menifield
|23
|26.1
|9.2
|2.5
|2.7
|1.10
|0.20
|1.3
|40.7
|35.7
|69.4
|0.4
|2
|F. Kepnang
|8
|23
|9.0
|6.3
|0.3
|0.80
|1.90
|1.3
|52.8
|0.0
|72.7
|2.4
|3.9
|B. Meah
|22
|25.9
|8.5
|7.0
|0.7
|0.50
|1.70
|1.4
|67.6
|0.0
|68.3
|2.5
|4.5
|P. Fuller II
|22
|22.4
|6.5
|1.9
|2.6
|1.20
|0.60
|2.8
|40.0
|29.6
|83.9
|0.1
|1.7
|K. Johnson
|20
|18.5
|6.3
|1.1
|1.9
|1.10
|0.40
|2.0
|41.3
|35.7
|71.4
|0.3
|0.9
|J. Bey
|22
|23.5
|5.5
|3.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.0
|35.4
|28.6
|68.8
|0.7
|2.3
|T. Linhardt
|3
|5
|2.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|1.3
|L. Wilson
|12
|6.9
|1.9
|1.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.3
|50.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1
|K. Luttinen
|4
|4.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Grant
|10
|6.9
|0.7
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.2
|14.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.2
|A. Iglesia
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|69.9
|37.7
|11.6
|7.10
|5.90
|14.1
|43.3
|32.0
|74.9
|9.1
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|21
|32.4
|16.0
|7.2
|2.6
|1.70
|0.90
|2.1
|49.0
|29.8
|71.7
|2.5
|4.8
|T. Campbell
|21
|31.6
|13.8
|2.5
|4.7
|1.10
|0.00
|1.9
|39.2
|37.0
|83.7
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Clark
|20
|30.2
|13.4
|6.9
|1.8
|2.70
|0.30
|1.4
|47.8
|32.7
|71.4
|2.2
|4.8
|D. Singleton
|21
|29
|10.4
|3.1
|1.2
|1.10
|0.20
|0.5
|46.0
|44.1
|89.7
|0.6
|2.5
|A. Bailey
|14
|25.9
|9.6
|3.3
|2.3
|1.10
|0.30
|2.0
|47.1
|39.1
|52.4
|0.5
|2.8
|A. Bona
|20
|23
|8.4
|5.1
|0.9
|0.60
|1.50
|1.2
|65.0
|0.0
|63.5
|2.3
|2.9
|D. Andrews
|20
|10.7
|3.2
|1.3
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|41.7
|27.3
|72.7
|0.3
|1
|A. Canka
|15
|6.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|42.3
|44.4
|100.0
|0.5
|0.3
|E. Manjikian
|2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Nwuba
|21
|12.4
|1.3
|2.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.4
|61.9
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1.1
|W. McClendon
|13
|9.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|22.7
|7.1
|66.7
|0.1
|0.5
|M. Etienne
|17
|5.5
|0.9
|1.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.9
|R. Stong
|6
|2.2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.7
|L. Cremonesi
|5
|2.8
|0.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|74.8
|39.3
|14.8
|8.80
|4.00
|10.1
|46.3
|35.9
|72.2
|12.0
|23.7
-
CCSU
STFR23
24
1st 0.0
-
LIU
MRMK0
0130 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
MRSH
APP0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
CARK
FGCU0
0149.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
COC
DREX0
0142 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
DEL
MONM0
0135 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
ELON
STON0
0133 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
19FAU
UAB0
0147 O/U
-1
7:00pm CBSSN
-
FIU
CHAR0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
GASO
GAST0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
HIPT
UNCA0
0150.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
OAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
STET0
0145.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAT
UNCW0
0137.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MER0
0125.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0124.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
REGT
UMES0
0
7:00pm
-
RICE
LT0
0145 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFU
STONEH0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UTM
SIUE0
0145.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
TNTC
MORE0
0135 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UNF
JU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0139 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
VMI
CIT0
0138.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
WAG
SHU0
0135 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
WISC
OSU0
0132 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm FS1
-
W&M
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
WRST
YSU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
ULM0
0138.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm
-
JVST
EKY0
0142.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
KENN
BELLAR0
0130.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
EIU
LIND0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
PEAY0
0125.5 O/U
+15.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDST0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDAK0
0145 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
NWST
HOUC0
0154.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
ORST
ASU0
0128.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
QUEEN
LIP0
0155.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
USA
ARST0
0129.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STAN
UTAH0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
TXCC
UNO0
0153.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UTSA
WKY0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0142.5 O/U
+3
8:05pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0139.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
TXST
UL0
0134 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
TNST
SNIND0
0155 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
UIW
SELA0
0146.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
HAW
UCD0
0136.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
3HOU
WICH0
0131 O/U
+12
9:00pm ESP2
-
LMU
BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NAU
MTST0
0141 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
NCO
MONT0
0142.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0129.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVA
UTU0
0152 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
WASH
9UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm FS1
-
WIU
DU0
0148 O/U
+1
9:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0129.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CP
UCSB0
0123.5 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
SAC0
0137.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
IDHO
PRST0
0149.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUF0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PEP
UOP0
0161.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
PORT
USD0
0160.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
UCI
UCSD0
0140 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUB0
0125 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
ORE
5ARIZ0
0151 O/U
-8
10:30pm ESPN
-
SF
18SMC0
0129.5 O/U
-12
11:00pm ESPU
-
SACL
12GONZ0
0160 O/U
-14
11:00pm CBSSN
-
WSU
USC0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm FS1
-
MIL
IUPU72
69
Final
-
TXAMC
NICH0
0
PPD