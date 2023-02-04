CHATT
WCAR

1st Half
CHAT
Mocs
10
WCU
Catamounts
22

Time Team Play Score
10:33   TV timeout  
10:32   Tyler Harris shooting foul (Jamaal Walker draws the foul)  
10:42   Mocs defensive rebound  
10:44   Russell Jones Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:07   Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound  
11:09   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Jamal Johnson offensive rebound  
11:19   KC Hankton misses three point jump shot  
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Mocs 30 second timeout  
11:48 +3 Vonterius Woolbright makes three point jump shot (Colin Granger assists) 10-22
12:05   Catamounts defensive rebound  
12:07   Dalvin White misses two point jump shot  
12:12   Mocs defensive rebound  
12:14   Tre Jackson misses three point jump shot  
12:21   Catamounts defensive rebound  
12:23   Sam Alexis misses three point jump shot  
12:42 +3 Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot (Vonterius Woolbright assists) 10-19
12:46   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
12:48   Sam Alexis misses two point jump shot  
13:05 +2 Colin Granger makes two point layup (Tyler Harris assists) 10-16
13:12   Tyler Harris offensive rebound  
13:14   Tyler Harris misses two point jump shot  
13:34 +2 Jamaal Walker makes two point jump shot 10-14
13:40 +3 Tyler Harris makes three point jump shot (Russell Jones Jr. assists) 8-14
14:04   Tyler Harris defensive rebound  
14:06   Randy Brady misses three point jump shot  
14:16 +2 Tre Jackson makes two point jump shot 8-11
14:31   Jamaal Walker turnover (lost ball) (Tre Jackson steals)  
14:45   Mocs defensive rebound  
14:47   Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot  
15:07 +2 Khristion Courseault makes two point layup (Mocs assists) 8-9
15:16   Sam Alexis defensive rebound  
15:18   Sam Alexis blocks Tyler Harris's two point layup  
15:44 +3 Sam Alexis makes three point jump shot (Jamaal Walker assists) 6-9
16:09   Vonterius Woolbright personal foul (Mocs draws the foul)  
16:09   Vonterius Woolbright turnover (lost ball) (Khristion Courseault steals)  
16:15   A.J. Caldwell turnover (lost ball) (Vonterius Woolbright steals)  
16:32 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-9
16:32 +1 Tre Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-8
16:32   Demetrius Davis shooting foul (Tre Jackson draws the foul)  
16:35   DJ Campbell defensive rebound  
16:37   A.J. Caldwell misses two point layup  
16:51 +2 Russell Jones Jr. makes two point layup 3-7
16:57   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
16:59   KC Hankton misses two point jump shot  
17:22 +3 Tre Jackson makes three point jump shot (DJ Campbell assists) 3-5
17:45 +3 Dalvin White makes three point jump shot 3-2
17:49   KC Hankton defensive rebound  
17:51   Russell Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:11   Vonterius Woolbright defensive rebound  
18:13   Demetrius Davis misses three point jump shot  
18:31   KC Hankton defensive rebound  
18:33   Tyzhaun Claude misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Russell Jones Jr. defensive rebound  
18:52   Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot  
18:57   Tre Jackson personal foul (Mocs draws the foul)  
19:00   A.J. Caldwell defensive rebound  
19:02   Tyzhaun Claude misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Tyzhaun Claude defensive rebound  
19:15   KC Hankton misses two point layup  
19:45 +2 DJ Campbell makes two point layup 0-2
20:00   (Catamounts gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 22
Field Goals 4-15 (26.7%) 8-16 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 11
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 8
Team 3 2
Assists 2 5
Steals 1 2
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 1 3
Technicals 0 0
10
D. White G
3 PTS
3
T. Jackson G
10 PTS
12T
Chattanooga 12-12 10-10
W. Carolina 12-12 22-22
Ramsey Center Cullowhee, NC
Ramsey Center Cullowhee, NC
Team Stats
Chattanooga 12-12 77.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.4 APG
W. Carolina 12-12 74.8 PPG 40.0 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Alexis F 4.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.7 APG 50.0 FG%
00
. Jackson G 13.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.7 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Alexis F 3 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
T. Jackson G 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
26.7 FG% 50.0
28.6 3PT FG% 57.1
0 FT% 100.0
Chattanooga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. White 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
A. Caldwell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
D. Davis 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hankton 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alexis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brady - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Taylor Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ledford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 5 2 4/15 2/7 0/0 1 0 1 1 2 1 4
W. Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jackson 10 0 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
V. Woolbright 3 3 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 3
D. Campbell 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Jones Jr 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Claude 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Granger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gilmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Higgins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lemon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pelote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cupples - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 9 5 8/16 4/7 2/2 3 0 2 0 1 1 8
NCAA BB Scores