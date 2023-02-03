Encouraged Boston College out to solve issues with Syracuse
After earning its second top-25 win of the season earlier this week, Boston College stays at home to host longtime rival Syracuse on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) are looking to build off a dominant defensive effort in Tuesday's 62-54 upset win over conference-leading and No. 20 Clemson.
"I just tell our guys that we're just trying to build something," BC coach Earl Grant said. "You are what you repeatedly do. You can't get to a game and say, 'Hey, here's what you're going to do.' ... You build habits and then it comes out in moments like (Tuesday)."
Makai Ashton-Langford (13.0 points per game) hit multiple key baskets and finished with a team-high 15 points for BC, which held Clemson to 30.8-percent shooting and forced an 0-for-17 stretch in the second half.
The Orange (13-10, 6-6) are on a three-game losing skid, but it can sweep the season series and win its 10th straight against BC after a 79-65 home win on New Year's Eve.
After visiting Syracuse, BC lost four of its following five ACC games but has now won three of four.
Meanwhile, Syracuse's most recent loss was 67-62 at home on Monday against No. 6 Virginia. The close battle featured seven ties and four lead changes.
Freshman guard Judah Mintz posted his second straight game of at least 20 points to lead the Orange, but he was 0 of 3 as part of the team's 3-for-15 night (20.0 percent) from 3-point range.
Syracuse sophomore forward Benny Williams (personal) sat out the Virginia game. Freshman Maliq Brown has averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while starting the last two games.
"It's always tough when you're not playing to your expectations or other people's," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said of Williams during a local ESPN Radio appearance Thursday. "He hasn't played the way he would have liked to, and I think it's bothering him. But he was at practice and he worked hard."
Williams logged 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first BC game.
BC center Quinten Post, who missed the first 13 games, has averaged 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 contests. He scored 10 points through foul trouble against Clemson after three consecutive efforts of more than 20.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 13-10
|74.4 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Boston College 11-12
|65.7 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Girard III
|23
|34
|16.6
|2.7
|3.3
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|40.4
|37.9
|83.1
|0.2
|2.5
|J. Mintz
|23
|32.5
|15.4
|2.5
|4.4
|2.00
|0.20
|2.5
|43.9
|20.0
|73.3
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Edwards
|23
|31
|13.4
|10.2
|1.5
|1.10
|2.80
|2.1
|59.3
|0.0
|70.5
|3
|7.2
|C. Bell
|23
|19.1
|6.8
|1.5
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.8
|45.2
|38.6
|78.6
|0.2
|1.3
|B. Williams
|21
|23.6
|6.8
|4.1
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.0
|42.1
|37.0
|67.7
|1.2
|2.9
|M. Brown
|20
|19.1
|6.2
|4.8
|0.8
|1.00
|0.60
|0.7
|70.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.9
|2.9
|J. Taylor
|22
|17.3
|5.0
|1.9
|0.7
|0.70
|0.20
|0.3
|40.4
|41.2
|80.0
|0.2
|1.6
|S. Torrence
|22
|12.3
|3.1
|1.6
|1.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|56.5
|46.2
|83.3
|0.2
|1.4
|Q. Copeland
|14
|7.8
|1.9
|1.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|41.7
|20.0
|85.7
|0.6
|1
|J. Ajak
|12
|9.9
|1.2
|2.0
|1.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|50.0
|0.0
|57.1
|0.8
|1.2
|M. Hima
|21
|9
|1.2
|2.1
|0.1
|0.30
|1.20
|0.2
|48.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.2
|P. Carey
|3
|6.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|A. Clayton
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Cordes
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Ruffin
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|74.4
|38.6
|14.9
|7.70
|5.60
|11.8
|47.0
|36.4
|72.7
|10.3
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|10
|24.6
|15.6
|6.1
|1.3
|0.30
|1.20
|1.9
|55.8
|38.5
|96.8
|1.4
|4.7
|M. Ashton-Langford
|21
|30.7
|13.0
|3.0
|2.3
|1.60
|0.70
|2.1
|40.9
|27.8
|87.7
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|23
|35.1
|10.3
|3.3
|2.5
|1.50
|0.20
|2.1
|39.6
|30.8
|79.1
|1
|2.3
|C. Penha Jr.
|20
|19.1
|7.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|53.0
|34.0
|43.5
|0.7
|2.2
|D. Langford Jr.
|19
|30
|7.3
|2.7
|2.1
|0.40
|0.30
|1.6
|43.8
|20.0
|77.4
|0.8
|1.8
|P. Aligbe
|17
|19.5
|6.8
|3.9
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|39.6
|28.6
|61.5
|1.1
|2.8
|D. McGlockton
|23
|15.3
|5.8
|4.0
|0.7
|0.60
|0.70
|0.9
|57.0
|66.7
|76.2
|1.6
|2.4
|T. Bickerstaff
|23
|20
|5.4
|5.7
|1.3
|1.00
|0.70
|1.6
|47.6
|0.0
|56.8
|2.2
|3.5
|M. Madsen
|23
|22
|5.3
|2.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|32.3
|27.6
|71.4
|0.2
|2.3
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|20
|13.5
|2.3
|1.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|28.1
|20.6
|50.0
|0.2
|1
|A. Kenny
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Mighty
|12
|4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|26.7
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Pemberton
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|23
|0.0
|65.7
|35.2
|11.7
|6.90
|3.70
|12.0
|43.2
|29.4
|72.1
|9.4
|23.4
-
MSU
RUTG52
58
2nd 40.0 FOX
-
DAV
MASS83
72
2nd 3:52 USA
-
CLST
OAK47
38
2nd 14:48
-
GT
NCST49
52
2nd 11:43 ACCN
-
PFW
DET32
54
2nd 13:32
-
LEH
LAF45
31
2nd 15:34
-
MISS
VAN44
47
2nd 11:58 SECN
-
MORG
DSU42
34
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
CIT54
35
2nd 14:27
-
NH
BRY32
46
2nd 14:21
-
NJIT
LOW29
57
2nd 15:25
-
STONEH
STFR42
29
2nd 11:26
-
TTU
11BAY40
46
2nd 14:44 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
54
2nd 16:17
-
WAKE
ND55
46
2nd 11:02 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 12:21 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ2
8
1st 15:50 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET16
16
1st 11:39
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL6
6
1st 15:50
-
CHAT
WCU10
22
1st 10:33
-
CHST
HART7
3
1st 13:46
-
DREX
MONM15
9
1st 12:42
-
DUQ
GW24
17
1st 9:42
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC14
9
1st 11:08
-
FSU
LOU20
11
1st 13:06 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
4
1st 13:23
-
UNCW
W&M9
2
1st 15:47
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
3
1st 15:06
-
15TCU
OKST10
22
1st 10:41 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM8
14
1st 14:40 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME11
17
1st 13:31
-
USM
GAST16
15
1st 11:57
-
VMI
MER15
13
1st 11:47
-
WINT
RAD11
14
1st 13:34
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final