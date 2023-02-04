DAVID
UMASS

2nd Half
DAV
Wildcats
45
MASS
Minutemen
37

Time Team Play Score
3:52   TV timeout  
3:52 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 83-72
4:08 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-72
4:08 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-71
4:08   Desmond Watson personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
4:10   Wildens Leveque offensive rebound  
4:12   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
4:27 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Desmond Watson assists) 81-70
4:58   Matt Cross turnover (Sam Mennenga steals)  
4:58 +1 Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 79-70
4:58 +1 Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 78-70
4:58   Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)  
5:07 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 77-70
5:08   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
5:10   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
5:18   Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound  
5:18   Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:18 +1 Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-68
5:18   Foster Loyer shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)  
5:34   Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass)  
5:39 +2 Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 77-67
5:43   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
5:45   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
6:03 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 77-65
6:03 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 77-64
6:03   Desmond Watson personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
6:18 +2 David Skogman makes two point layup 77-63
6:39   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
6:41   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Wildens Leveque defensive rebound  
6:48   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
6:57 +1 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 75-63
6:57   Connor Kochera shooting foul (T.J. Weeks Jr. draws the foul)  
6:57 +2 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists) 75-62
7:00   Grant Huffman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
7:10 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 75-60
7:23 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists) 72-60
7:44 +1 David Skogman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 72-58
7:44   David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:44   TV timeout  
7:44   Brandon Martin shooting foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
7:48   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
7:50   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Brandon Martin defensive rebound  
8:03   Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot  
8:32   David Skogman defensive rebound  
8:34   Brandon Martin misses two point hook shot  
8:49 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 71-58
8:49 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-58
8:49   Gianni Thompson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
9:13 +2 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 69-58
9:21   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
9:23   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
9:40 +2 Gianni Thompson makes two point layup 69-56
10:02 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists) 69-54
10:18 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 66-54
10:28 +2 Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 66-52
10:50 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 64-52
11:02 +2 Desmond Watson makes two point layup 64-50
11:15   Desmond Watson defensive rebound  
11:17   Keon Thompson misses two point layup  
11:35 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists) 62-50
11:55   TV timeout  
11:55   Tafara Gapare turnover (bad pass)  
12:16 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 59-50
12:16   Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
12:16 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 58-50
12:23 +2 Tafara Gapare makes two point dunk (Matt Cross assists) 56-50
12:29   Reed Bailey turnover (Matt Cross steals)  
12:51   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
12:51   Matt Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:51 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-48
12:51   Desmond Watson shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
13:07 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 56-47
13:22   T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
13:30 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 53-47
13:51 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 1 50-47
13:51   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
13:51 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists) 50-46
13:53   David Skogman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
13:56   Grant Huffman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
14:05 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 50-44
14:05   Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
14:12   Desmond Watson defensive rebound  
14:14   Matt Cross misses two point layup  
14:30 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-44
14:30 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-44
14:30   Keon Thompson shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
14:39 +2 Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 45-44
14:57   David Skogman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
14:57   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
14:59   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
15:16   David Skogman defensive rebound  
15:18   Isaac Kante misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
15:31   David Skogman misses two point hook shot  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Matt Cross personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
16:08 +3 Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 45-42
16:34   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
16:34 +2 Desmond Watson makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 45-39
16:46   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
16:48   Wildens Leveque misses two point jump shot  
17:01   Wildens Leveque defensive rebound  
17:03   Desmond Watson misses two point layup  
17:11   Brandon Martin turnover (Foster Loyer steals)  
17:34 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists) 43-39
17:40   Keon Thompson turnover (Grant Huffman steals)  
17:47   Brandon Martin defensive rebound  
17:49   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
17:55   Brandon Martin personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
18:18 +2 Matt Cross makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 41-39
18:32 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup 41-37
18:42   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
18:44   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Foster Loyer defensive rebound  
18:58   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot  
19:16 +1 Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-37
19:16   Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:16   Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
19:32 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 38-37

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
38
MASS
Minutemen
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Tafara Gapare defensive rebound  
0:01   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
0:02   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:02   Wildcats offensive rebound  
0:04   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
0:38 +2 Matt Cross makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists) 38-35
0:49   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
1:02 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists) 38-33
1:06   Foster Loyer defensive rebound  
1:08   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
1:13   Tafara Gapare misses two point layup  
1:20   Brandon Martin defensive rebound  
1:24   Tafara Gapare blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup  
1:33 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot 35-33
1:53 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 35-31
2:06   Tafara Gapare personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
2:18   Keon Thompson personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
2:31 +2 Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup 32-31
2:56 +3 Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists) 32-29
3:00   Connor Kochera offensive rebound  
3:02   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
3:20   TV timeout  
3:20   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
3:22 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 29-29
3:34   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
3:38   Isaac Kante blocks Desmond Watson's two point layup  
3:48   Foster Loyer defensive rebound  
3:50   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
4:04   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
4:06   Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot  
4:36 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point dunk (Keon Thompson assists) 29-27
4:53   Minutemen defensive rebound  
4:55   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Matt Cross personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
5:03   Wildcats defensive rebound  
5:05   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
5:29   David Skogman turnover (Brandon Martin steals)  
5:50 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
5:50 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-24
5:50   Connor Kochera personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
5:53   Connor Kochera personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
6:05   Achile Spadone turnover (traveling)  
6:28 +2 Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 29-23
6:39   Achile Spadone personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
7:03 +2 Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot 29-21
7:20   TV timeout  
7:20   Brandon Martin personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)  
7:46   Achile Spadone defensive rebound  
7:48   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
8:07   Desmond Watson turnover (traveling)  
8:14   Desmond Watson offensive rebound  
8:16   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
8:25 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 27-21
8:26   Desmond Watson personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
8:38   Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball)  
9:12 +2 Gianni Thompson makes two point jump shot 27-19
9:37   David Skogman turnover (offensive foul)  
9:37   David Skogman offensive foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
9:46   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
9:48   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup  
9:59 +3 David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists) 27-17
10:10   David Skogman defensive rebound  
10:12   T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:25 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (David Skogman assists) 24-17
10:48 +3 Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 22-17
11:04 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists) 22-14
11:20 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Tafara Gapare assists) 19-14
11:41   TV timeout  
11:41   Reed Bailey personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)  
11:41   Minutemen defensive rebound  
11:43   Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot  
11:54   Desmond Watson offensive rebound  
11:56   Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot  
12:00   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
12:02   Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
12:11   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point jump shot  
12:23 +1 Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-11
12:23   Keon Thompson shooting foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)  
12:23 +2 Foster Loyer makes two point layup 18-11
12:27   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
12:31   Sean Logan blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup  
12:35   Sean Logan turnover (bad pass)  
13:04   Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)  
13:17 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup 16-11
13:28 +2 Matt Cross makes two point jump shot 14-11
13:43   Grant Huffman turnover (carrying)  
13:51   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
13:53   Isaac Kante misses two point layup  
14:03   Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound  
14:05   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
14:27   David Skogman defensive rebound  
14:29   Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup  
14:34   Tafara Gapare defensive rebound  
14:36   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
15:00   TV timeout  
14:59   Wildcats defensive rebound  
15:01   Wildens Leveque misses three point jump shot  
15:06   Wildens Leveque offensive rebound  
15:08   Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot  
15:29   Wildens Leveque defensive rebound  
15:31   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
15:56 +2 Wildens Leveque makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 14-9
16:08 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 14-7
16:30   David Skogman defensive rebound  
16:32   Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot  
16:47 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 12-7
16:52   David Skogman defensive rebound  
16:54   Gianni Thompson misses two point layup  
17:08 +3 Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (David Skogman assists) 10-7
17:10   David Skogman offensive rebound  
17:12   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
17:24 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 7-7
17:39   Wildens Leveque defensive rebound  
17:41   Sam Mennenga misses two point layup  
17:45   Foster Loyer defensive rebound  
17:47   Matt Cross misses two point layup  
18:04   Reed Bailey personal foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)  
18:23 +2 Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot 7-5
18:41 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Wildens Leveque assists) 5-5
19:10 +3 Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 5-3
19:17 +3 T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 2-3
19:47 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 2-0
20:00   Sam Mennenga vs. Matt Cross (Wildcats gains possession)  
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 17 4 4 6/12 2/7 3/3 1 - 1 0 0 0 4
S. Mennenga 13 2 1 6/9 0/1 1/2 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
G. Huffman 7 3 11 2/7 0/1 3/3 2 - 1 0 1 0 3
D. Watson 4 4 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 4 - 0 0 1 2 2
R. Bailey 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 2 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kochera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Logan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spadone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brizzi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Katsock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ghedini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sosnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Matheny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 27 22 30/55 13/24 10/12 17 0 3 1 9 6 21
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cross 28 2 3 10/15 1/3 7/8 2 - 1 0 1 2 0
T. Weeks Jr. 8 0 3 3/6 1/3 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
B. Martin 6 3 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 - 1 0 1 0 3
K. Thompson 4 3 12 2/8 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 3
W. Leveque 3 6 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 0 2 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dominguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gapare - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Diggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Luis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Fernandes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 21 20 29/55 4/10 10/12 15 0 2 2 6 5 16
