DAVID
UMASS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:52
|TV timeout
|3:52
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|83-72
|4:08
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-72
|4:08
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-71
|4:08
|Desmond Watson personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|4:10
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|4:12
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Desmond Watson assists)
|81-70
|4:58
|Matt Cross turnover (Sam Mennenga steals)
|4:58
|+1
|Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|79-70
|4:58
|+1
|Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-70
|4:58
|Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|5:07
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|77-70
|5:08
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|5:10
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|5:18
|Dyondre Dominguez offensive rebound
|5:18
|Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:18
|+1
|Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-68
|5:18
|Foster Loyer shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|5:34
|Sam Mennenga turnover (bad pass)
|5:39
|+2
|Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|77-67
|5:43
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|5:45
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-65
|6:03
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-64
|6:03
|Desmond Watson personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|6:18
|+2
|David Skogman makes two point layup
|77-63
|6:39
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|6:41
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|6:48
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|6:57
|+1
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|75-63
|6:57
|Connor Kochera shooting foul (T.J. Weeks Jr. draws the foul)
|6:57
|+2
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
|75-62
|7:00
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|7:10
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|75-60
|7:23
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists)
|72-60
|7:44
|+1
|David Skogman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-58
|7:44
|David Skogman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:44
|TV timeout
|7:44
|Brandon Martin shooting foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|7:48
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|7:50
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|Brandon Martin defensive rebound
|8:03
|Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot
|8:32
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|8:34
|Brandon Martin misses two point hook shot
|8:49
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-58
|8:49
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-58
|8:49
|Gianni Thompson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|9:13
|+2
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|69-58
|9:21
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|9:23
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|+2
|Gianni Thompson makes two point layup
|69-56
|10:02
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|69-54
|10:18
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|66-54
|10:28
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|66-52
|10:50
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|64-52
|11:02
|+2
|Desmond Watson makes two point layup
|64-50
|11:15
|Desmond Watson defensive rebound
|11:17
|Keon Thompson misses two point layup
|11:35
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Sam Mennenga assists)
|62-50
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|Tafara Gapare turnover (bad pass)
|12:16
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|59-50
|12:16
|Dyondre Dominguez shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|12:16
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|58-50
|12:23
|+2
|Tafara Gapare makes two point dunk (Matt Cross assists)
|56-50
|12:29
|Reed Bailey turnover (Matt Cross steals)
|12:51
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|12:51
|Matt Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:51
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-48
|12:51
|Desmond Watson shooting foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|13:07
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|56-47
|13:22
|T.J. Weeks Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:30
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|53-47
|13:51
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-47
|13:51
|Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|13:51
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists)
|50-46
|13:53
|David Skogman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|13:56
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|14:05
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|50-44
|14:05
|Dyondre Dominguez personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|14:12
|Desmond Watson defensive rebound
|14:14
|Matt Cross misses two point layup
|14:30
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-44
|14:30
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-44
|14:30
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|14:39
|+2
|Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|45-44
|14:57
|David Skogman personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|14:57
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|14:59
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|15:18
|Isaac Kante misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|15:31
|David Skogman misses two point hook shot
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Matt Cross personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|16:08
|+3
|Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|45-42
|16:34
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|16:34
|+2
|Desmond Watson makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|45-39
|16:46
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|16:48
|Wildens Leveque misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|17:03
|Desmond Watson misses two point layup
|17:11
|Brandon Martin turnover (Foster Loyer steals)
|17:34
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point dunk (Grant Huffman assists)
|43-39
|17:40
|Keon Thompson turnover (Grant Huffman steals)
|17:47
|Brandon Martin defensive rebound
|17:49
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|17:55
|Brandon Martin personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|18:18
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|41-39
|18:32
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup
|41-37
|18:42
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|18:44
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|18:56
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|18:58
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:16
|+1
|Sam Mennenga makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-37
|19:16
|Sam Mennenga misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:16
|Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)
|19:32
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|38-37
|0:00
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|0:01
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|0:02
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|0:04
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point jump shot (T.J. Weeks Jr. assists)
|38-35
|0:49
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|1:02
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|38-33
|1:06
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|1:08
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|1:13
|Tafara Gapare misses two point layup
|1:20
|Brandon Martin defensive rebound
|1:24
|Tafara Gapare blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup
|1:33
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot
|35-33
|1:53
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|35-31
|2:06
|Tafara Gapare personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|2:18
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|2:31
|+2
|Dyondre Dominguez makes two point layup
|32-31
|2:56
|+3
|Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Connor Kochera assists)
|32-29
|3:00
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|3:02
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|3:20
|TV timeout
|3:20
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|3:22
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|29-29
|3:34
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|3:38
|Isaac Kante blocks Desmond Watson's two point layup
|3:48
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|3:50
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|4:06
|Desmond Watson misses two point jump shot
|4:36
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point dunk (Keon Thompson assists)
|29-27
|4:53
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|4:55
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Matt Cross personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|5:03
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|5:05
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|David Skogman turnover (Brandon Martin steals)
|5:50
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|5:50
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|5:50
|Connor Kochera personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|5:53
|Connor Kochera personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|6:05
|Achile Spadone turnover (traveling)
|6:28
|+2
|Brandon Martin makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|29-23
|6:39
|Achile Spadone personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|7:03
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|29-21
|7:20
|TV timeout
|7:20
|Brandon Martin personal foul (Wildcats draws the foul)
|7:46
|Achile Spadone defensive rebound
|7:48
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|8:07
|Desmond Watson turnover (traveling)
|8:14
|Desmond Watson offensive rebound
|8:16
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|8:25
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|27-21
|8:26
|Desmond Watson personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|8:38
|Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball)
|9:12
|+2
|Gianni Thompson makes two point jump shot
|27-19
|9:37
|David Skogman turnover (offensive foul)
|9:37
|David Skogman offensive foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|9:46
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|9:48
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup
|9:59
|+3
|David Skogman makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|27-17
|10:10
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|10:12
|T.J. Weeks Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (David Skogman assists)
|24-17
|10:48
|+3
|Dyondre Dominguez makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|22-17
|11:04
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|22-14
|11:20
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Tafara Gapare assists)
|19-14
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Minutemen draws the foul)
|11:41
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|11:43
|Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
|11:54
|Desmond Watson offensive rebound
|11:56
|Foster Loyer misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|12:02
|Desmond Watson misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|12:11
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point jump shot
|12:23
|+1
|Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-11
|12:23
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|12:23
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point layup
|18-11
|12:27
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|12:31
|Sean Logan blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup
|12:35
|Sean Logan turnover (bad pass)
|13:04
|Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)
|13:17
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup
|16-11
|13:28
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|13:43
|Grant Huffman turnover (carrying)
|13:51
|Sam Mennenga defensive rebound
|13:53
|Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|14:03
|Dyondre Dominguez defensive rebound
|14:05
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|14:29
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point layup
|14:34
|Tafara Gapare defensive rebound
|14:36
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|TV timeout
|14:59
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:01
|Wildens Leveque misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|Wildens Leveque offensive rebound
|15:08
|Brandon Martin misses two point jump shot
|15:29
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|15:31
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|15:56
|+2
|Wildens Leveque makes two point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|14-9
|16:08
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|14-7
|16:30
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|16:32
|Keon Thompson misses two point jump shot
|16:47
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|12-7
|16:52
|David Skogman defensive rebound
|16:54
|Gianni Thompson misses two point layup
|17:08
|+3
|Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (David Skogman assists)
|10-7
|17:10
|David Skogman offensive rebound
|17:12
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|17:24
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|7-7
|17:39
|Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|17:41
|Sam Mennenga misses two point layup
|17:45
|Foster Loyer defensive rebound
|17:47
|Matt Cross misses two point layup
|18:04
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|18:23
|+2
|Foster Loyer makes two point jump shot
|7-5
|18:41
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Wildens Leveque assists)
|5-5
|19:10
|+3
|Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|5-3
|19:17
|+3
|T.J. Weeks Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|2-3
|19:47
|+2
|Sam Mennenga makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Sam Mennenga vs. Matt Cross (Wildcats gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|72
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-24 (54.2%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|23
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|21
|16
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|22
|20
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
27 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Davidson 10-12
|69.5 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Massachusetts 13-9
|71.5 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Kochera G
|27 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|M. Cross F
|28 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|54.2
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Loyer
|17
|4
|4
|6/12
|2/7
|3/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|S. Mennenga
|13
|2
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Huffman
|7
|3
|11
|2/7
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Watson
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Bailey
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kochera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Logan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Thomson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|27
|22
|30/55
|13/24
|10/12
|17
|0
|3
|1
|9
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|28
|2
|3
|10/15
|1/3
|7/8
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|T. Weeks Jr.
|8
|0
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Martin
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Thompson
|4
|3
|12
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|W. Leveque
|3
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dominguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gapare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Diggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Luis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Fernandes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|21
|20
|29/55
|4/10
|10/12
|15
|0
|2
|2
|6
|5
|16
