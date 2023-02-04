EVAN
ILLCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
17
UIC
Flames
9

Time Team Play Score
10:49   Antoine Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:49 +1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-9
10:49   Steven Clay personal foul  
10:56   Toby Okani turnover (Antoine Smith Jr. steals)  
10:58   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
11:00   Cameron Fens misses two point layup  
11:08 +1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-9
11:08 +1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-9
11:08   TV timeout  
11:08   Jalen Jackson personal foul  
11:15   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound  
11:17   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Jace Carter defensive rebound  
11:26   Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot  
11:35   Preston Phillips defensive rebound  
11:37   Tre Anderson misses two point jump shot  
11:53 +3 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists) 14-9
12:06 +2 Steven Clay makes two point layup 11-9
12:13   Steven Clay offensive rebound  
12:15   Steven Clay misses two point layup  
12:17   Steven Clay offensive rebound  
12:19   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Jalen Jackson defensive rebound  
12:36   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:51   Jalen Jackson turnover (Preston Phillips steals)  
12:52   Gabe Spinelli personal foul  
13:03   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul  
13:02   Flames defensive rebound  
13:04   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
13:17   Tre Anderson personal foul  
13:34   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
13:36   Steven Clay misses two point layup  
13:39   Steven Clay offensive rebound  
13:41   Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot  
14:10 +3 Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot 11-7
14:21 +2 Jace Carter makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists) 8-7
14:26   Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (Jace Carter steals)  
14:39   Toby Okani personal foul  
14:44   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
14:46   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
14:51   TV timeout  
14:51   Flames defensive rebound  
14:53   Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:59   Gage Bobe defensive rebound  
15:01   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
15:18 +2 Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup 8-5
15:22   Toby Okani turnover (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)  
15:37 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 6-5
15:40   Yacine Toumi offensive rebound  
15:42   Yacine Toumi misses two point layup  
16:05   Gage Bobe defensive rebound  
16:07   Toby Okani misses two point jump shot  
16:35 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Antoine Smith Jr. assists) 4-5
16:57 +2 Tre Anderson makes two point jump shot 2-5
17:07   Tre Anderson defensive rebound  
17:09   Toby Okani blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup  
17:29   Gage Bobe defensive rebound  
17:31   Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot  
17:56 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point hook shot 2-3
18:10   Christian Jones turnover  
18:20   Gage Bobe personal foul  
18:29   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
18:31   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
18:50   Jace Carter misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Filip Skobalj defensive rebound  
18:59   Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot  
19:25 +3 Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists) 0-3
19:43   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
19:45   Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup  
20:00   (Purple Aces gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Antoine Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2 10:49
+ 1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10:49
  Steven Clay personal foul 10:49
  Toby Okani turnover (Antoine Smith Jr. steals) 10:56
  Toby Okani offensive rebound 10:58
  Cameron Fens misses two point layup 11:00
+ 1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11:08
+ 1 Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11:08
  Jalen Jackson personal foul 11:08
  Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound 11:15
  Jace Carter misses three point jump shot 11:17
Team Stats
Points 17 9
Field Goals 6-15 (40.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 12
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 7 6
Team 1 2
Assists 2 2
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 3 4
Technicals 0 0
10
Y. Toumi F
6 PTS, 3 REB
0
J. Carter G
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Evansville 4-20 16-16
Ill.-Chicago 9-15 9-9
Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago, IL
Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
Evansville 4-20 62.4 PPG 35.3 RPG 10.4 APG
Ill.-Chicago 9-15 66.8 PPG 35.9 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Toumi F 10.7 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.2 APG 41.1 FG%
00
. Carter G 16.2 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.5 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
Y. Toumi F 6 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
J. Carter G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 25.0
40.0 3PT FG% 14.3
100.0 FT% 0
Evansville
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Toumi 6 3 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
K. Strawbridge Jr. 5 1 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
M. Coleman II 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Smith Jr. 3 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/3 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
G. Bobe 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Toumi 6 3 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
K. Strawbridge Jr. 5 1 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
M. Coleman II 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Smith Jr. 3 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/3 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
G. Bobe 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Spinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kalle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Tichenor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Malovec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gehlhausen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Chism-Okoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moncrief - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McIntire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 8 2 6/15 2/5 3/3 3 0 3 0 1 1 7
Ill.-Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 5 1 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
T. Anderson 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Okani 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 1 2
F. Skobalj 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jones 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carter 5 1 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
T. Anderson 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
T. Okani 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 2 1 2
F. Skobalj 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jones 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Clay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yaklich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brownell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Saragba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 10 2 4/16 1/7 0/0 4 0 1 1 4 4 6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores