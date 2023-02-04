EVAN
ILLCHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:49
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:49
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-9
|10:49
|Steven Clay personal foul
|10:56
|Toby Okani turnover (Antoine Smith Jr. steals)
|10:58
|Toby Okani offensive rebound
|11:00
|Cameron Fens misses two point layup
|11:08
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-9
|11:08
|+1
|Antoine Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-9
|11:08
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Jalen Jackson personal foul
|11:15
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. defensive rebound
|11:17
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Jace Carter defensive rebound
|11:26
|Marvin Coleman II misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|Preston Phillips defensive rebound
|11:37
|Tre Anderson misses two point jump shot
|11:53
|+3
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman II assists)
|14-9
|12:06
|+2
|Steven Clay makes two point layup
|11-9
|12:13
|Steven Clay offensive rebound
|12:15
|Steven Clay misses two point layup
|12:17
|Steven Clay offensive rebound
|12:19
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Jalen Jackson defensive rebound
|12:36
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Jalen Jackson turnover (Preston Phillips steals)
|12:52
|Gabe Spinelli personal foul
|13:03
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. personal foul
|13:02
|Flames defensive rebound
|13:04
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|13:17
|Tre Anderson personal foul
|13:34
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|13:36
|Steven Clay misses two point layup
|13:39
|Steven Clay offensive rebound
|13:41
|Tre Anderson misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|+3
|Marvin Coleman II makes three point jump shot
|11-7
|14:21
|+2
|Jace Carter makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists)
|8-7
|14:26
|Antoine Smith Jr. turnover (Jace Carter steals)
|14:39
|Toby Okani personal foul
|14:44
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|14:46
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|TV timeout
|14:51
|Flames defensive rebound
|14:53
|Antoine Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|15:01
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|15:18
|+2
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. makes two point layup
|8-5
|15:22
|Toby Okani turnover (Kenny Strawbridge Jr. steals)
|15:37
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|6-5
|15:40
|Yacine Toumi offensive rebound
|15:42
|Yacine Toumi misses two point layup
|16:05
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|16:07
|Toby Okani misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Antoine Smith Jr. assists)
|4-5
|16:57
|+2
|Tre Anderson makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|17:07
|Tre Anderson defensive rebound
|17:09
|Toby Okani blocks Kenny Strawbridge Jr.'s two point layup
|17:29
|Gage Bobe defensive rebound
|17:31
|Filip Skobalj misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point hook shot
|2-3
|18:10
|Christian Jones turnover
|18:20
|Gage Bobe personal foul
|18:29
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|18:31
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|18:50
|Jace Carter misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|Filip Skobalj defensive rebound
|18:59
|Yacine Toumi misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|+3
|Jace Carter makes three point jump shot (Tre Anderson assists)
|0-3
|19:43
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|19:45
|Kenny Strawbridge Jr. misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Purple Aces gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|17
|9
|Field Goals
|6-15 (40.0%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|12
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|3
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Evansville 4-20
|62.4 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Ill.-Chicago 9-15
|66.8 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Toumi
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Strawbridge Jr.
|5
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Coleman II
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Smith Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Bobe
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Spinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kalle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tichenor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Malovec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gehlhausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Chism-Okoh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moncrief
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McIntire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|8
|2
|6/15
|2/5
|3/3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7
-
MSU
RUTG52
60
2nd 27.0 FOX
-
DAV
MASS83
72
2nd 3:52 USA
-
CLST
OAK47
38
2nd 14:48
-
GT
NCST49
52
2nd 11:43 ACCN
-
PFW
DET32
54
2nd 13:32
-
LEH
LAF45
31
2nd 15:34
-
MISS
VAN46
47
2nd 11:24 SECN
-
MORG
DSU42
34
1st 0.0
-
UNCG
CIT57
38
2nd 13:45
-
NH
BRY32
46
2nd 14:21
-
NJIT
LOW29
57
2nd 15:25
-
STONEH
STFR42
29
2nd 11:26
-
TTU
11BAY40
48
2nd 13:51 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
54
2nd 16:17
-
WAKE
ND58
49
2nd 10:13 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 12:00 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ2
8
1st 15:50 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET16
16
1st 11:39
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU10
22
1st 10:33
-
CHST
HART7
3
1st 13:46
-
DREX
MONM15
9
1st 12:42
-
DUQ
GW24
17
1st 9:42
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC16
9
1st 10:58
-
FSU
LOU20
11
1st 13:06 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
4
1st 13:23
-
UNCW
W&M13
2
1st 13:27
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST10
22
1st 10:41 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM8
14
1st 13:58 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST16
15
1st 11:57
-
VMI
MER16
13
1st 11:47
-
WINT
RAD14
18
1st 11:31
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final