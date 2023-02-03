NC State to test win streak vs. fading Georgia Tech
North Carolina State is aiming for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Georgia Tech in Raleigh, N.C.
The Wolfpack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) are currently riding their fifth winning streak of three or more games this season. Most recently, the Wolfpack topped visiting Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday in the largest margin of victory in a home ACC win for NC State since 2002.
Leading scorer Terquavion Smith topped the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his career, finishing with 32 points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes to lead the Wolfpack. DJ Burns Jr. had 15 points, Jarkel Joiner had 14 and Casey Morsell added 10.
NC State outrebounded Florida State 41-28. The Wolfpack were also hot from 3-point range, knocking down 12 of 20 attempts (60.0 percent) from distance, which is the best the Wolfpack have shot from deep in a game this season.
But NC State coach Kevin Keatts was more impressed with NC State's effort on the defensive end.
"It was one of those great defensive nights. Then we just happen to make shots coming into the game," Keatts said. "I thought we came on aggressive. I thought defensively we were sharp, and we understood scouting reports. ... Our defense kind of anchored and led us into some easy baskets."
Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11) is on an eight-game losing streak after falling 68-58 on Wednesday to Louisville, which was previously winless in ACC play. Kyle Sturdivant led Georgia Tech in the loss with 17 points.
"We're trying to figure things out, be solution-focused," Yellow Jackets coach Josh Pastner said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "There's no give-up on our end. We're just trying to find whatever we can do to turn the season around and have a great month of February, whatever that means, and hopefully get some wins along the way."
NC State is 11-6 against Georgia Tech in games played at Raleigh's PNC Arena.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:43
|TV timeout
|12:01
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|49-52
|12:07
|D.J. Burns Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Deebo Coleman steals)
|12:17
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|12:22
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|12:24
|Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|12:37
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|12:39
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|12:58
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Lance Terry turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|13:34
|+3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|46-52
|13:40
|Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|13:42
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|46-49
|14:15
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|14:17
|Ja'von Franklin blocks Greg Gantt's two point layup
|14:26
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|14:28
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|+1
|Greg Gantt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-49
|14:47
|Greg Gantt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:47
|Kyle Sturdivant shooting foul (Greg Gantt draws the foul)
|15:10
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|15:12
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point layup
|15:29
|TV timeout
|15:29
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|15:28
|Ernest Ross misses two point layup
|15:28
|Ernest Ross offensive rebound
|15:30
|Ernest Ross misses two point layup
|15:33
|Ernest Ross offensive rebound
|15:35
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|15:58
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point jump shot
|43-48
|16:19
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (offensive foul)
|16:19
|Jarkel Joiner offensive foul (Lance Terry draws the foul)
|16:40
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (lost ball) (Casey Morsell steals)
|17:00
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|17:02
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point layup
|41-48
|17:33
|Jump ball. Ja'von Franklin vs. Jarkel Joiner (Ja'von Franklin gains possession)
|17:35
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|17:37
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point layup
|17:49
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|39-48
|18:03
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point jump shot
|39-46
|18:23
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot
|37-46
|18:44
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot
|37-43
|18:52
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|18:54
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|19:07
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|35-43
|19:34
|Deebo Coleman personal foul (Ernest Ross draws the foul)
|19:33
|Ernest Ross offensive rebound
|19:35
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|35-41
|0:10
|Kyle Sturdivant personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|0:24
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|0:26
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|0:47
|+1
|Ernest Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-38
|0:47
|+1
|Ernest Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-37
|0:47
|Ja'von Franklin shooting foul (Ernest Ross draws the foul)
|1:00
|Terquavion Smith defensive rebound
|1:02
|Ja'von Franklin misses two point hook shot
|1:31
|+3
|Ernest Ross makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|35-36
|1:41
|Ja'von Franklin turnover (carrying)
|2:05
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|35-33
|2:19
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|2:21
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point layup
|35-31
|2:59
|TV timeout
|3:00
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point layup (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|33-31
|3:20
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point jump shot
|33-29
|3:34
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|31-29
|4:02
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point dunk
|31-27
|4:16
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|4:18
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|4:35
|Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
|4:48
|Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|4:50
|Ja'von Franklin blocks Ernest Ross's two point dunk
|4:58
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|5:00
|Lance Terry misses two point jump shot
|5:31
|Terquavion Smith turnover (lost ball) (Deebo Coleman steals)
|5:37
|Ernest Ross defensive rebound
|5:39
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point dunk
|29-27
|5:59
|Ernest Ross offensive rebound
|6:01
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|Breon Pass offensive rebound
|6:11
|Ernest Ross misses two point layup
|6:26
|+3
|Lance Terry makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|29-25
|6:34
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|6:36
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|7:02
|Ja'von Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:02
|+1
|Ja'von Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-25
|7:02
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Ja'von Franklin draws the foul)
|7:21
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|7:21
|+1
|Ernest Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-25
|7:21
|Jordan Meka shooting foul (Ernest Ross draws the foul)
|7:20
|+2
|Ernest Ross makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|25-24
|7:29
|Breon Pass defensive rebound
|7:31
|Ernest Ross blocks Deebo Coleman's two point layup
|7:35
|Jordan Meka defensive rebound
|7:37
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Deebo Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Breon Pass steals)
|7:48
|Greg Gantt personal foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|7:56
|TV timeout
|7:56
|Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|7:58
|Jarkel Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Sturdivant steals)
|8:19
|Jalon Moore turnover (traveling)
|8:24
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|8:26
|Greg Gantt blocks Jordan Meka's two point layup
|8:26
|Jordan Meka offensive rebound
|8:28
|Jalon Moore misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Terquavion Smith turnover (bad pass)
|8:45
|Tristan Maxwell turnover (bad pass) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|8:49
|Tristan Maxwell offensive rebound
|8:51
|Tristan Maxwell misses two point layup
|9:09
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|25-22
|9:21
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot
|25-20
|9:31
|Jordan Meka defensive rebound
|9:33
|Greg Gantt misses two point jump shot
|9:42
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|9:44
|Casey Morsell blocks Miles Kelly's three point jump shot
|10:03
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|22-20
|10:15
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|10:17
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|10:22
|Casey Morsell personal foul (Miles Kelly draws the foul)
|10:35
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|22-18
|10:49
|+1
|Lance Terry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-16
|10:49
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (Lance Terry draws the foul)
|10:50
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point layup
|21-16
|11:11
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|19-16
|11:25
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass)
|11:41
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|19-13
|11:41
|TV timeout
|12:06
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|12:09
|+3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|19-11
|12:27
|LJ Thomas personal foul (Kyle Sturdivant draws the foul)
|12:28
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|12:30
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|Greg Gantt offensive rebound
|12:36
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|12:53
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point jump shot
|16-11
|13:17
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|14-11
|13:33
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|14-9
|13:50
|+2
|Greg Gantt makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|11-9
|14:12
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point dunk (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|11-7
|14:27
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|14:29
|LJ Thomas misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|+3
|Kyle Sturdivant makes three point jump shot
|9-7
|14:52
|Kyle Sturdivant defensive rebound
|14:54
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|+2
|Ja'von Franklin makes two point layup
|6-7
|15:12
|Ja'von Franklin offensive rebound
|15:14
|Lance Terry misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|+2
|Greg Gantt makes two point layup (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|4-7
|15:39
|Miles Kelly personal foul (LJ Thomas draws the foul)
|15:42
|Ja'von Franklin personal foul (D.J. Burns Jr. draws the foul)
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Miles Kelly personal foul
|16:06
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point dunk (Ja'von Franklin assists)
|4-5
|16:12
|Terquavion Smith turnover (bad pass) (Ja'von Franklin steals)
|16:22
|+2
|Lance Terry makes two point layup
|2-5
|16:28
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|16:30
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|16:36
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|16:38
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point layup
|16:46
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|16:50
|Ja'von Franklin defensive rebound
|16:52
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|17:18
|Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:16
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|17:18
|Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|17:39
|Greg Gantt personal foul (Deebo Coleman draws the foul)
|18:10
|+3
|Terquavion Smith makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|18:31
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|18:33
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point putback layup
|0-2
|18:42
|D.J. Burns Jr. offensive rebound
|18:44
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|19:03
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|19:05
|Kyle Sturdivant misses two point jump shot
|19:26
|Casey Morsell turnover (bad pass)
|19:45
|Ja'von Franklin turnover (lost ball) (Greg Gantt steals)
|20:00
|Ja'von Franklin vs. D.J. Burns Jr. (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Miles Kelly makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|12:01
|D.J. Burns Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Deebo Coleman steals)
|12:07
|Miles Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|12:17
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|12:22
|Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|12:24
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|12:37
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|12:56
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Lance Terry turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|13:03
|+ 3
|Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|13:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|52
|Field Goals
|20-41 (48.8%)
|21-47 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|25
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|16
|16
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|8
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 8-14
|67.2 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|NC State 18-5
|79.9 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|48.8
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kelly
|15
|4
|0
|6/11
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Sturdivant
|11
|3
|3
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Franklin
|11
|5
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|L. Terry
|10
|0
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Coleman
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maxwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Meka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Bagatskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martynov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|20
|7
|20/41
|7/16
|2/3
|8
|0
|4
|2
|10
|4
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burns
|18
|8
|2
|9/15
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|C. Morsell
|11
|3
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|G. Gantt
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|T. Smith
|3
|1
|8
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Joiner
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Snell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keatts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Miranda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahorcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|25
|11
|21/47
|6/16
|4/5
|7
|0
|7
|3
|7
|9
|16
