No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
AMES, Iowa (AP) Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones' 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.
Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings.
Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points for his sixth straight with at least 20.
The Cyclones led for all but 1:14 of the game, building a 34-16 scoring edge in the paint. Kansas struggled early, making just two of their first 10 shots and committing 11 turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
Iowa State was up 33-21 at the break. The Cyclones stretched it to 42-31 early in the second half when Holmes went on a scoring flurry, including a 3-pointer and layup.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State improved to 12-0 at home this season and 5-0 in the Big 12. It was also the Cyclones' fifth win over a top-10 opponent in the past two seasons.
UP NEXT
Iowa State: Travels to West Virginia on Wednesday.
Kansas: Hosts No. 10 Texas on Monday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|KJ Adams Jr. vs. Osun Osunniyi (Tamin Lipsey gains possession)
|19:48
|+2
|Caleb Grill makes two point layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|0-2
|19:34
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|3-2
|19:12
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (bad pass)
|18:48
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|18:30
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|3-4
|18:05
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|17:50
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|17:50
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:50
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-5
|17:32
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:30
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|17:16
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|17:14
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|17:09
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|3-7
|17:02
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|16:45
|+2
|Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|3-9
|16:42
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|16:18
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|16:16
|Robert Jones defensive rebound
|15:55
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|15:53
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|15:48
|Gradey Dick turnover (out of bounds)
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:27
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|15:25
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|15:25
|Aljaz Kunc personal foul
|15:06
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|5-9
|14:44
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|14:24
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|14:22
|Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|14:18
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|14:16
|Official timeout
|13:55
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|13:34
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Robert Jones steals)
|13:28
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point layup (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|5-11
|13:09
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|13:07
|Tre King defensive rebound
|12:50
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|5-13
|12:26
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|8-13
|12:04
|Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|12:02
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|11:53
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:38
|+2
|Tre King makes two point layup (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|8-15
|11:22
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|10-15
|11:09
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
|11:00
|+3
|Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|13-15
|10:42
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|Ernest Udeh Jr. defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|10:31
|Ernest Udeh Jr. personal foul
|10:09
|Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|9:54
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|9:54
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul
|9:26
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|13-17
|9:17
|Ernest Udeh Jr. offensive foul
|9:17
|Ernest Udeh Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|9:08
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|8:56
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point layup
|8:54
|Caleb Grill defensive rebound
|8:47
|Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|8:37
|Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|8:36
|Jaren Holmes turnover (out of bounds)
|8:28
|Jaren Holmes personal foul
|8:27
|Gradey Dick misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|8:05
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:41
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point dunk (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|15-17
|7:22
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|15-20
|6:57
|+3
|Gradey Dick makes three point jump shot (Bobby Pettiford Jr. assists)
|18-20
|6:42
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. personal foul
|6:36
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|Gradey Dick defensive rebound
|6:32
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|6:07
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot (Caleb Grill assists)
|18-22
|5:50
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (traveling)
|5:31
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|5:29
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|5:21
|Jalen Wilson offensive foul
|5:21
|Jalen Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|5:07
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot
|18-24
|4:30
|Gradey Dick turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
|4:23
|Zach Clemence blocks Caleb Grill's two point layup
|4:22
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|4:22
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|18-26
|4:22
|TV timeout
|3:52
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|3:46
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive rebound
|3:44
|Gabe Kalscheur personal foul
|3:43
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|20-26
|3:13
|Kevin McCullar Jr. blocks Tamin Lipsey's two point layup
|3:11
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|3:10
|Tamin Lipsey personal foul
|3:03
|Aljaz Kunc shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-26
|3:03
|Jalen Wilson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:03
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|2:31
|+3
|Gabe Kalscheur makes three point jump shot
|21-29
|2:05
|Gradey Dick misses two point jump shot
|2:03
|Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|1:54
|Gabe Kalscheur offensive foul
|1:54
|Gabe Kalscheur turnover (offensive foul)
|1:54
|Cyclones 30 second timeout
|1:31
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|1:23
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point dunk
|1:21
|Tre King defensive rebound
|1:03
|+2
|Tre King makes two point jump shot
|21-31
|0:48
|Jalen Wilson offensive foul
|0:48
|Jalen Wilson turnover (offensive foul)
|0:40
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|21-33
|0:04
|Dajuan Harris Jr. turnover (traveling)
|0:01
|Dajuan Harris Jr. blocks Jaren Holmes's three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point jump shot
|23-33
|19:23
|Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|19:21
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|19:09
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|19:07
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|18:57
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|18:35
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|23-36
|18:12
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|18:07
|Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|18:07
|Jalen Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:07
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-36
|17:49
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (lost ball) (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|17:44
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point layup (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|26-36
|17:44
|Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|17:44
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-36
|17:22
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|17:15
|Gradey Dick offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|17:15
|Gradey Dick turnover (offensive foul)
|16:56
|Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|16:36
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|29-36
|16:14
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|16:12
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|16:12
|Aljaz Kunc personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|16:03
|+2
|Gradey Dick makes two point dunk (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|31-36
|15:49
|Dajuan Harris Jr. personal foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:44
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|15:44
|+1
|Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-37
|15:44
|Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:44
|Robert Jones offensive rebound
|15:41
|Robert Jones misses two point layup
|15:39
|Cyclones offensive rebound
|15:37
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|31-40
|15:21
|Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Tre King defensive rebound
|15:09
|Tamin Lipsey misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|15:01
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|14:49
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup
|31-42
|14:49
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|14:49
|TV timeout
|14:40
|Tre King personal foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|14:40
|Tre King personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|14:30
|Gradey Dick turnover (lost ball)
|14:11
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|14:09
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|13:52
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|Tre King defensive rebound
|13:35
|Tre King misses two point layup
|13:33
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|13:25
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|13:25
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-42
|13:25
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-42
|13:01
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup
|33-44
|12:41
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|12:41
|KJ Adams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:41
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-44
|12:23
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Aljaz Kunc assists)
|34-47
|12:09
|Kevin McCullar Jr. offensive foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|12:09
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|11:57
|Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Ernest Udeh Jr. steals)
|11:44
|Aljaz Kunc shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|11:44
|TV timeout
|11:43
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-47
|11:43
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-47
|11:32
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Caleb Grill assists)
|36-49
|11:07
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|10:50
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|Tre King offensive rebound
|10:47
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. personal foul
|10:47
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul
|10:46
|+2
|Caleb Grill makes two point layup (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|36-51
|10:29
|Ernest Udeh Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
|10:10
|+3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|36-54
|10:08
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|9:53
|KJ Adams Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tamin Lipsey steals)
|9:26
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|9:22
|Cyclones turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:57
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|38-54
|8:37
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Robert Jones's two point layup
|8:35
|Tamin Lipsey offensive rebound
|8:31
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|38-57
|8:16
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot (Jalen Wilson assists)
|41-57
|7:58
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|41-59
|7:47
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|7:25
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|7:17
|Bobby Pettiford Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:17
|TV timeout
|7:01
|Caleb Grill turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|6:56
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|6:56
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-59
|6:56
|+1
|Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-59
|6:32
|Tre King misses two point jump shot
|6:30
|Dajuan Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|6:22
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|6:22
|+1
|Gradey Dick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-59
|6:22
|+1
|Gradey Dick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-59
|5:55
|Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
|5:53
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|5:39
|Gradey Dick turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|5:29
|+2
|Tamin Lipsey makes two point layup
|45-61
|5:11
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:09
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|4:49
|Gradey Dick shooting foul (Caleb Grill draws the foul)
|4:49
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-62
|4:49
|+1
|Caleb Grill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-63
|4:36
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot
|48-63
|4:22
|Tamin Lipsey turnover (bad pass)
|4:11
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Aljaz Kunc steals)
|4:03
|+2
|Robert Jones makes two point dunk (Tamin Lipsey assists)
|48-65
|3:48
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup
|50-65
|3:48
|Robert Jones shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|3:48
|TV timeout
|3:48
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:48
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|3:19
|Joseph Yesufu shooting foul (Tamin Lipsey draws the foul)
|3:19
|+1
|Tamin Lipsey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-66
|3:19
|Tamin Lipsey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:19
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|3:08
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|2:41
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|2:39
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|2:31
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:29
|Tamin Lipsey defensive rebound
|2:07
|Joseph Yesufu personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|2:07
|Gabe Kalscheur misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:07
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:58
|+2
|Jalen Wilson makes two point jump shot
|52-66
|1:38
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:30
|Jump ball. Jalen Wilson vs. Gabe Kalscheur (Cyclones gains possession)
|1:30
|Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|1:06
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|MJ Rice defensive rebound
|0:57
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|Ernest Udeh Jr. offensive rebound
|0:53
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Ernest Udeh Jr. draws the foul)
|0:53
|Ernest Udeh Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|+1
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-66
|0:25
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|53-68
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Caleb Grill assists)
|0:25
|+ 1
|Ernest Udeh Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:53
|Ernest Udeh Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Ernest Udeh Jr. draws the foul)
|0:53
|Ernest Udeh Jr. offensive rebound
|0:55
|Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|0:57
|MJ Rice defensive rebound
|1:04
|Tamin Lipsey misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|1:30
|Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|1:36
|Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|68
|Field Goals
|17-44 (38.6%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|20
|9
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 Kansas 18-5
|76.6 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|17.0 APG
|13 Iowa State 16-6
|70.9 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|38.6
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson
|26
|9
|2
|7/16
|3/8
|9/11
|2
|39
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|K. Adams Jr.
|7
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|33
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G. Dick
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|K. McCullar Jr.
|2
|11
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|23
|1
|1
|3
|2
|9
|D. Harris Jr.
|2
|3
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Yesufu
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Udeh Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Z. Clemence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Rice
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Jankovich
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Ejiofor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Evers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|32
|12
|17/44
|6/23
|13/18
|16
|200
|5
|4
|20
|5
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Holmes
|15
|6
|2
|5/10
|4/6
|1/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|O. Osunniyi
|13
|5
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|T. Lipsey
|9
|8
|10
|4/9
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|32
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|C. Grill
|9
|2
|4
|3/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Kalscheur
|8
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. King
|10
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|R. Jones
|4
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Kunc
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hawley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|30
|19
|28/61
|7/23
|5/9
|19
|200
|9
|0
|9
|7
|23
