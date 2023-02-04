NCGRN
CIT
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:35
|+1
|Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-38
|12:35
|Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:35
|Elijah Morgan shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|12:46
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|12:48
|David Maynard misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Brady Spence defensive rebound
|13:22
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|13:45
|+3
|Austin Ash makes three point jump shot
|57-38
|14:11
|+3
|Joryam Saizonou makes three point jump shot
|57-35
|14:27
|Madison Durr turnover (lost ball)
|14:40
|+1
|Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-35
|14:40
|Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:40
|David Maynard shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|14:40
|Bas Leyte offensive rebound
|14:42
|Kobe Langley misses two point layup
|14:55
|+2
|Tony Carpio makes two point layup
|53-35
|15:01
|Tony Carpio offensive rebound
|15:03
|AJ Smith misses two point jump shot
|15:24
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point jump shot
|53-33
|15:36
|Austin Ash personal foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Stephen Clark turnover (offensive foul)
|15:52
|Stephen Clark offensive foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)
|16:10
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup
|51-33
|16:15
|Elijah Morgan turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)
|16:18
|+1
|Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-33
|16:18
|+1
|Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-33
|16:18
|Austin Ash shooting foul (Keondre Kennedy draws the foul)
|16:21
|Stephen Clark personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
|16:22
|Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
|16:24
|Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|16:33
|Austin Ash misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Jalen Breath personal foul (Stephen Clark draws the foul)
|16:51
|+2
|Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|47-33
|16:57
|Keondre Kennedy offensive rebound
|16:59
|Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|+1
|Stephen Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-33
|17:10
|Stephen Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:10
|Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Stephen Clark draws the foul)
|17:23
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (traveling)
|17:45
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists)
|45-32
|18:01
|TV timeout
|18:01
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|18:01
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists)
|45-29
|18:20
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|18:22
|Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|+2
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup
|43-29
|18:47
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|18:49
|Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|19:11
|Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot
|19:41
|+3
|Keyshaun Langley makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists)
|41-29
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:03
|Stephen Clark defensive rebound
|0:03
|Keondre Kennedy misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|0:03
|Keondre Kennedy misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:03
|+1
|Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-29
|0:03
|Austin Ash shooting foul (Keondre Kennedy draws the foul)
|0:29
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|0:31
|Madison Durr misses three point jump shot
|0:59
|+2
|Dante Treacy makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists)
|37-29
|1:00
|Austin Ash turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)
|1:09
|Stephen Clark offensive rebound
|1:11
|Austin Ash misses three point jump shot
|1:17
|AJ Smith defensive rebound
|1:19
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|+2
|Austin Ash makes two point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists)
|35-29
|2:08
|+1
|Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-27
|2:08
|Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:08
|Stephen Clark shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|2:19
|+2
|Austin Ash makes two point jump shot
|34-27
|2:49
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point jump shot (Keondre Kennedy assists)
|34-25
|3:07
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|3:09
|Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot
|3:34
|+3
|Keyshaun Langley makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists)
|32-25
|3:55
|+2
|Stephen Clark makes two point layup
|29-25
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Keyshaun Langley personal foul (Elijah Morgan draws the foul)
|4:00
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|4:02
|Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot
|4:03
|Mohammed Abdulsalam personal foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)
|4:07
|Madison Durr offensive rebound
|4:09
|Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|+2
|Bas Leyte makes two point layup
|29-23
|4:43
|+1
|David Maynard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-23
|4:43
|Kobe Langley shooting foul (David Maynard draws the foul)
|4:43
|+2
|David Maynard makes two point layup
|27-22
|5:08
|+3
|Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Kobe Langley assists)
|27-20
|5:19
|+2
|Stephen Clark makes two point dunk (David Maynard assists)
|24-20
|5:41
|Kobe Langley turnover (bad pass)
|6:01
|+3
|Austin Ash makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists)
|24-18
|6:09
|Stephen Clark offensive rebound
|6:11
|David Maynard misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|6:32
|+3
|Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Joryam Saizonou assists)
|24-15
|6:57
|+2
|Stephen Clark makes two point layup
|21-15
|7:20
|+3
|Joryam Saizonou makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists)
|21-13
|7:34
|Madison Durr turnover (carrying)
|7:55
|+1
|Joryam Saizonou makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-13
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:55
|Madison Durr shooting foul (Joryam Saizonou draws the foul)
|7:55
|+2
|Joryam Saizonou makes two point jump shot
|17-13
|8:11
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|8:13
|Mikeal Brown-Jones blocks David Maynard's two point layup
|8:19
|Jalen Breath turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Morgan steals)
|8:36
|Stephen Clark personal foul (Kobe Langley draws the foul)
|8:37
|Spartans offensive rebound
|8:39
|Kobe Langley misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Austin Ash turnover (lost ball)
|9:08
|Keondre Kennedy personal foul (Tony Carpio draws the foul)
|9:09
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|9:11
|Austin Ash misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|9:32
|+2
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup
|15-13
|9:39
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|9:41
|Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|+3
|David Maynard makes three point jump shot (Austin Ash assists)
|13-13
|10:29
|+2
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup
|13-10
|10:31
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|10:33
|Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|10:40
|Madison Durr misses two point layup
|10:57
|+2
|Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|11:05
|AJ Smith personal foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)
|11:11
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|11:13
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:30
|TV timeout
|12:04
|+2
|Keyshaun Langley makes two point jump shot
|9-10
|12:19
|+2
|Elijah Morgan makes two point jump shot
|7-10
|12:33
|+3
|Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot
|7-8
|12:43
|David Maynard personal foul (Jalen Breath draws the foul)
|12:44
|Jalen Breath offensive rebound
|12:46
|Donovan Atwell misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|+2
|AJ Smith makes two point dunk (Stephen Clark assists)
|4-8
|13:11
|Donovan Atwell turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Clark steals)
|13:18
|AJ Smith turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Atwell steals)
|13:22
|Kobe Langley turnover (bad pass) (AJ Smith steals)
|13:31
|Stephen Clark turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Langley steals)
|13:49
|AJ Smith defensive rebound
|13:51
|Donovan Atwell misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|+3
|David Maynard makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists)
|4-6
|14:28
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|14:30
|Dante Treacy misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|+3
|Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (David Maynard assists)
|4-3
|15:09
|Stephen Clark defensive rebound
|15:11
|Dante Treacy misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Jalen Breath defensive rebound
|15:21
|Austin Ash misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|+2
|Jalen Breath makes two point layup (Keondre Kennedy assists)
|4-0
|15:50
|TV timeout
|16:07
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|16:09
|Keondre Kennedy blocks Elijah Morgan's two point jump shot
|16:35
|Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (offensive foul)
|16:35
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive foul (Brady Spence draws the foul)
|16:40
|Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound
|16:42
|Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Spartans offensive rebound
|16:55
|Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot
|17:02
|Keyshaun Langley defensive rebound
|17:04
|Madison Durr misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|17:22
|Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|17:36
|Stephen Clark misses two point layup
|17:46
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|17:48
|Bas Leyte misses two point jump shot
|18:12
|Austin Ash turnover (lost ball) (Bas Leyte steals)
|18:39
|+2
|Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:50
|Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound
|18:52
|Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|Elijah Morgan defensive rebound
|19:15
|Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound
|19:35
|Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Keondre Kennedy vs. Stephen Clark (Brady Spence gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:35
|Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:35
|Elijah Morgan shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)
|12:35
|Bas Leyte defensive rebound
|12:46
|David Maynard misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Brady Spence defensive rebound
|13:20
|Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|+ 3
|Austin Ash makes three point jump shot
|13:45
|+ 3
|Joryam Saizonou makes three point jump shot
|14:11
|Madison Durr turnover (lost ball)
|14:27
|+ 1
|Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|38
|Field Goals
|22-41 (53.7%)
|15-35 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|15
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|14
|8
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|7
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|UNCG 15-9
|69.8 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|The Citadel 9-15
|69.5 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Top Scorers
|K. Kennedy G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|A. Ash G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.7
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kennedy
|16
|4
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|3/5
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Langley
|12
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Leyte
|9
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Abdulsalam
|8
|10
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|D. Treacy
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kennedy
|16
|4
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|3/5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|K. Langley
|12
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Leyte
|9
|4
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Abdulsalam
|8
|10
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|D. Treacy
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Saizonou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Breath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Atwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Langley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ahemed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|23
|9
|22/41
|7/16
|7/12
|7
|0
|5
|2
|6
|9
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Maynard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Carpio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McAllister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Makan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Engler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Conrad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|12
|8
|15/35
|6/12
|2/3
|12
|0
|3
|0
|9
|4
|8
-
MSU
RUTG55
61
2nd 17.0 FOX
-
DAV
MASS83
72
2nd 3:52 USA
-
CLST
OAK47
38
2nd 14:48
-
GT
NCST49
52
2nd 11:30 ACCN
-
PFW
DET34
58
2nd 11:48
-
LEH
LAF45
31
2nd 15:34
-
MISS
VAN47
47
2nd 11:26 SECN
-
MORG
DSU44
34
2nd 19:12
-
UNCG
CIT57
38
2nd 12:35
-
NH
BRY35
53
2nd 12:02
-
NJIT
LOW31
61
2nd 14:08
-
STONEH
STFR42
29
2nd 11:26
-
TTU
11BAY40
51
2nd 13:47 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
57
2nd 15:44
-
WAKE
ND60
49
2nd 9:18 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 11:32 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ3
10
1st 15:20 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET16
16
1st 11:39
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU11
22
1st 10:33
-
CHST
HART13
3
1st 11:53
-
DREX
MONM15
9
1st 12:42
-
DUQ
GW26
17
1st 9:16
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC17
12
1st 10:14
-
FSU
LOU20
11
1st 12:49 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
6
1st 11:36
-
UNCW
W&M13
2
1st 13:27
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST10
22
1st 10:41 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM10
16
1st 13:16 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST16
15
1st 11:57
-
VMI
MER16
16
1st 10:50
-
WINT
RAD14
18
1st 11:31
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final