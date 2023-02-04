NCGRN
2nd Half
UNCG
Spartans
20
CIT
Bulldogs
9

Time Team Play Score
12:35 +1 Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-38
12:35   Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:35   Elijah Morgan shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)  
12:46   Bas Leyte defensive rebound  
12:48   David Maynard misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Brady Spence defensive rebound  
13:22   Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot  
13:45 +3 Austin Ash makes three point jump shot 57-38
14:11 +3 Joryam Saizonou makes three point jump shot 57-35
14:27   Madison Durr turnover (lost ball)  
14:40 +1 Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-35
14:40   Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:40   David Maynard shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)  
14:40   Bas Leyte offensive rebound  
14:42   Kobe Langley misses two point layup  
14:55 +2 Tony Carpio makes two point layup 53-35
15:01   Tony Carpio offensive rebound  
15:03   AJ Smith misses two point jump shot  
15:24 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point jump shot 53-33
15:36   Austin Ash personal foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Stephen Clark turnover (offensive foul)  
15:52   Stephen Clark offensive foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)  
16:10 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup 51-33
16:15   Elijah Morgan turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)  
16:18 +1 Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-33
16:18 +1 Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-33
16:18   Austin Ash shooting foul (Keondre Kennedy draws the foul)  
16:21   Stephen Clark personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
16:22   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound  
16:24   Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot  
16:31   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
16:33   Austin Ash misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Jalen Breath personal foul (Stephen Clark draws the foul)  
16:51 +2 Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot 47-33
16:57   Keondre Kennedy offensive rebound  
16:59   Keondre Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
17:10 +1 Stephen Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-33
17:10   Stephen Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:10   Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Stephen Clark draws the foul)  
17:23   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (traveling)  
17:45 +3 Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists) 45-32
18:01   TV timeout  
18:01   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
18:01 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists) 45-29
18:20   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
18:22   Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot  
18:44 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup 43-29
18:47   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
18:49   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Bas Leyte defensive rebound  
19:11   Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot  
19:41 +3 Keyshaun Langley makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists) 41-29

1st Half
UNCG
Spartans
38
CIT
Bulldogs
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03   Stephen Clark defensive rebound  
0:03   Keondre Kennedy misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
0:03   Keondre Kennedy misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:03 +1 Keondre Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-29
0:03   Austin Ash shooting foul (Keondre Kennedy draws the foul)  
0:29   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
0:31   Madison Durr misses three point jump shot  
0:59 +2 Dante Treacy makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists) 37-29
1:00   Austin Ash turnover (lost ball) (Keyshaun Langley steals)  
1:09   Stephen Clark offensive rebound  
1:11   Austin Ash misses three point jump shot  
1:17   AJ Smith defensive rebound  
1:19   Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot  
1:44 +2 Austin Ash makes two point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists) 35-29
2:08 +1 Bas Leyte makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-27
2:08   Bas Leyte misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:08   Stephen Clark shooting foul (Bas Leyte draws the foul)  
2:19 +2 Austin Ash makes two point jump shot 34-27
2:49 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point jump shot (Keondre Kennedy assists) 34-25
3:07   Bas Leyte defensive rebound  
3:09   Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot  
3:34 +3 Keyshaun Langley makes three point jump shot (Dante Treacy assists) 32-25
3:55 +2 Stephen Clark makes two point layup 29-25
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Keyshaun Langley personal foul (Elijah Morgan draws the foul)  
4:00   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
4:02   Elijah Morgan misses two point jump shot  
4:03   Mohammed Abdulsalam personal foul (Madison Durr draws the foul)  
4:07   Madison Durr offensive rebound  
4:09   Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot  
4:25 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point layup 29-23
4:43 +1 David Maynard makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-23
4:43   Kobe Langley shooting foul (David Maynard draws the foul)  
4:43 +2 David Maynard makes two point layup 27-22
5:08 +3 Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Kobe Langley assists) 27-20
5:19 +2 Stephen Clark makes two point dunk (David Maynard assists) 24-20
5:41   Kobe Langley turnover (bad pass)  
6:01 +3 Austin Ash makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists) 24-18
6:09   Stephen Clark offensive rebound  
6:11   David Maynard misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
6:32 +3 Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Joryam Saizonou assists) 24-15
6:57 +2 Stephen Clark makes two point layup 21-15
7:20 +3 Joryam Saizonou makes three point jump shot (Bas Leyte assists) 21-13
7:34   Madison Durr turnover (carrying)  
7:55 +1 Joryam Saizonou makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-13
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Madison Durr shooting foul (Joryam Saizonou draws the foul)  
7:55 +2 Joryam Saizonou makes two point jump shot 17-13
8:11   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
8:13   Mikeal Brown-Jones blocks David Maynard's two point layup  
8:19   Jalen Breath turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Morgan steals)  
8:36   Stephen Clark personal foul (Kobe Langley draws the foul)  
8:37   Spartans offensive rebound  
8:39   Kobe Langley misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Austin Ash turnover (lost ball)  
9:08   Keondre Kennedy personal foul (Tony Carpio draws the foul)  
9:09   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
9:11   Austin Ash misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
9:32 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup 15-13
9:39   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
9:41   Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
10:07 +3 David Maynard makes three point jump shot (Austin Ash assists) 13-13
10:29 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point layup 13-10
10:31   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
10:33   Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot  
10:38   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
10:40   Madison Durr misses two point layup  
10:57 +2 Keondre Kennedy makes two point jump shot 11-10
11:05   AJ Smith personal foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)  
11:11   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
11:13   Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:30   TV timeout  
12:04 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point jump shot 9-10
12:19 +2 Elijah Morgan makes two point jump shot 7-10
12:33 +3 Keondre Kennedy makes three point jump shot 7-8
12:43   David Maynard personal foul (Jalen Breath draws the foul)  
12:44   Jalen Breath offensive rebound  
12:46   Donovan Atwell misses three point jump shot  
13:03 +2 AJ Smith makes two point dunk (Stephen Clark assists) 4-8
13:11   Donovan Atwell turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Clark steals)  
13:18   AJ Smith turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Atwell steals)  
13:22   Kobe Langley turnover (bad pass) (AJ Smith steals)  
13:31   Stephen Clark turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Langley steals)  
13:49   AJ Smith defensive rebound  
13:51   Donovan Atwell misses three point jump shot  
14:11 +3 David Maynard makes three point jump shot (Stephen Clark assists) 4-6
14:28   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:30   Dante Treacy misses three point jump shot  
14:51 +3 Elijah Morgan makes three point jump shot (David Maynard assists) 4-3
15:09   Stephen Clark defensive rebound  
15:11   Dante Treacy misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Jalen Breath defensive rebound  
15:21   Austin Ash misses two point jump shot  
15:42 +2 Jalen Breath makes two point layup (Keondre Kennedy assists) 4-0
15:50   TV timeout  
16:07   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
16:09   Keondre Kennedy blocks Elijah Morgan's two point jump shot  
16:35   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (offensive foul)  
16:35   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive foul (Brady Spence draws the foul)  
16:40   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
16:42   Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Spartans offensive rebound  
16:55   Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot  
17:02   Keyshaun Langley defensive rebound  
17:04   Madison Durr misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Elijah Morgan defensive rebound  
17:22   Keondre Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
17:36   Stephen Clark misses two point layup  
17:46   Elijah Morgan defensive rebound  
17:48   Bas Leyte misses two point jump shot  
18:12   Austin Ash turnover (lost ball) (Bas Leyte steals)  
18:39 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam makes two point jump shot 2-0
18:50   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
18:52   Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Elijah Morgan defensive rebound  
19:15   Keyshaun Langley misses two point jump shot  
19:33   Keondre Kennedy defensive rebound  
19:35   Stephen Clark misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Keondre Kennedy vs. Stephen Clark (Brady Spence gains possession)  
Points 58 38
Field Goals 22-41 (53.7%) 15-35 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 15
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 14 8
Team 2 3
Assists 9 8
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 7 12
Technicals 0 0
K. Kennedy G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
10
A. Ash G
10 PTS, 1 AST
12T
UNCG 15-9 381957
The Citadel 9-15 29938
McAlister Field House Charleston, SC
Team Stats
UNCG 15-9 69.8 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.3 APG
The Citadel 9-15 69.5 PPG 35.6 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Kennedy G 12.5 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.6 APG 41.4 FG%
00
. Ash G 15.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.9 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
K. Kennedy G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
10
A. Ash G 10 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
53.7 FG% 42.9
43.8 3PT FG% 50.0
58.3 FT% 66.7
UNCG
The Citadel
