Short-handed No. 15 TCU visits Oklahoma State
No. 15 TCU will be undermanned when it travels north to meet Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in a Big 12 Conference clash in Stillwater, Okla.
The teams begin the second half of the league schedule after huge wins this week. The Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3) outlasted West Virginia 76-72 at home Tuesday and the Cowboys (13-9, 4-5) won 71-61 at rival Oklahoma on Wednesday.
TCU snapped back from a road loss in overtime to Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with its victory over the Mountaineers.
JaKobe Cole scored 17 points and Damion Baugh had a 16-point, 10-assist double-double to lead the Horned Frogs over the Mountaineers. Shahada Wells also had 16 points and Xavier Cork added 15 as TCU won for the third time in four games.
"It's a very big win," Coles said. "... We had to come into this game and dominate on the boards and dominate on defense. We worked all week on being tough, and I think we did that."
TCU played without guard Mike Miles Jr. (knee), the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. The Horned Frogs never missed a beat, taking charge midway through the first half on the way to a four-point lead at halftime. TCU pushed its lead to double digits over the first five minutes after the break and held on.
The length of Miles' unavailability is yet to be determined. TCU has proven to be adaptable, having employed 10 different starting lineups in its first 10 games this season.
"No one has to do anything different. Some guys are going to play more minutes, but you don't have to change your game overnight because guys are out," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "I'm proud of our guys. They responded in a great way."
The Cowboys' win Wednesday in Norman allowed them to sweep the Bedlam season series and collect their fourth win in five games.
Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 18 points -- both went 8 of 10 from the floor -- as Oklahoma State ruled the lane and the boards, outscoring the Sooners 44-22 in the paint and earning a 13-2 edge on second-chance points.
Avery Anderson III added 12 points and Bryce Thompson finished with 11 in the victory, in which the Cowboys led by as many as 22 points and never trailed.
"I believe that we're confident because we work really hard every single day," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. "And because of that, when we go out there and play like a team like we did tonight and put it all together ... we did a lot of things to give ourselves a chance."
The win was the 100th of Boynton's six-year coaching career and was his sixth over the Sooners in the past seven meetings.
"We've seen a lot of highs, we've seen a lot of lows," Boone said of Boynton's milestone. "This year, seeing him get this 100th game, it's a blessing and it's an honor. I'm happy for him. He puts in a lot of work. He probably is the hardest-working person I've ever met in my life, and he deserves it."
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:41
|+1
|Shahada Wells makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-22
|10:44
|TV timeout
|10:44
|Quion Williams shooting foul (Shahada Wells draws the foul)
|10:44
|+2
|Shahada Wells makes two point driving layup
|10-22
|10:44
|John-Michael Wright turnover (Shahada Wells steals)
|11:04
|+2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|8-22
|11:09
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|11:11
|John-Michael Wright misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|Chris Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|11:26
|Moussa Cisse blocks Shahada Wells's two point layup
|11:43
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|11:45
|Chris Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|11:54
|Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot (Chris Harris Jr. assists)
|6-22
|12:47
|+2
|Damion Baugh makes two point layup (Rondel Walker assists)
|6-19
|12:47
|+3
|Caleb Asberry makes three point jump shot
|4-19
|12:48
|Micah Peavy turnover (Caleb Asberry steals)
|12:56
|Souleymane Doumbia defensive rebound
|12:58
|Souleymane Doumbia blocks Woody Newton's two point layup
|13:06
|Woody Newton offensive rebound
|13:08
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|13:30
|+2
|JaKobe Coles makes two point jump shot (Rondel Walker assists)
|4-16
|13:39
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|13:41
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|13:54
|JaKobe Coles misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Souleymane Doumbia defensive rebound
|14:05
|Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:18
|JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|14:20
|Micah Peavy misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|Caleb Asberry personal foul
|14:47
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|2-16
|14:53
|Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|14:55
|Kalib Boone misses two point layup
|15:19
|Xavier Cork turnover (offensive foul)
|15:19
|Xavier Cork offensive foul
|15:37
|TV timeout
|15:37
|Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|15:39
|Micah Peavy misses two point floating jump shot
|15:55
|+2
|Bryce Thompson makes two point jump shot (Woody Newton assists)
|2-14
|16:05
|+1
|Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-12
|16:05
|+1
|Damion Baugh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-12
|16:05
|Woody Newton shooting foul (Damion Baugh draws the foul)
|16:13
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|16:15
|Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|Micah Peavy turnover (offensive foul)
|16:22
|Micah Peavy offensive foul
|16:50
|Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|16:52
|Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|17:09
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|+3
|John-Michael Wright makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|0-12
|17:30
|Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|17:32
|Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point tip dunk
|0-9
|18:00
|Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|18:02
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|18:08
|Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|18:10
|Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|18:32
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point layup (Caleb Asberry assists)
|0-7
|18:45
|Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|18:47
|Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Kalib Boone assists)
|0-5
|19:22
|Kalib Boone defensive rebound
|19:24
|Emanuel Miller misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|+2
|Kalib Boone makes two point layup
|0-2
|20:00
|Emanuel Miller vs. Kalib Boone (Cowboys gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Shahada Wells makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:41
|Quion Williams shooting foul (Shahada Wells draws the foul)
|10:44
|+ 2
|Shahada Wells makes two point driving layup
|10:44
|John-Michael Wright turnover (Shahada Wells steals)
|10:44
|+ 2
|Emanuel Miller makes two point layup
|11:04
|Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|11:09
|John-Michael Wright misses two point jump shot
|11:11
|Chris Harris Jr. defensive rebound
|11:24
|Moussa Cisse blocks Shahada Wells's two point layup
|11:26
|Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|11:43
|Chris Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|22
|Field Goals
|4-14 (28.6%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-5 (0.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|11
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|7
|7
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|5
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|15 TCU 17-5
|77.5 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Oklahoma State 13-9
|68.9 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|28.6
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wells
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Miller
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Cork
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Walker
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wells
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Miller
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Cork
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Walker
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Coles
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Doumbia
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Peavy
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|T. Lundblade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Despie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Haggerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stuart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Niemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Gonsoulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miles Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|8
|2
|4/14
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|39
|1
|1
|3
|1
|7
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Cisse
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Harris Jr.
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Cisse
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Church
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Manzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Anderson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kouma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|10
|5
|9/19
|4/8
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
