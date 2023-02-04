TULANE
MEMP

1st Half
TUL
Green Wave
15
MEM
Tigers
20

Time Team Play Score
12:02 +1 Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-20
12:02   Johnathan Lawson shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)  
12:12 +2 Chandler Lawson makes two point layup 14-20
12:20   Chandler Lawson offensive rebound  
12:22   Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot  
12:43 +3 Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists) 14-18
12:53 +2 Damaria Franklin makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists) 11-18
13:02   Chandler Lawson defensive rebound  
13:02   Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:02 +1 Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-16
13:02   Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)  
13:16 +2 Jayden Hardaway makes two point jump shot 10-16
13:35 +2 Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot 10-14
13:48   Jayden Hardaway personal foul  
13:48   Johnathan Lawson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)  
13:58   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
14:00   Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot  
14:10   Tylan Pope defensive rebound  
14:12   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
14:18   Kendric Davis offensive rebound  
14:20   Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot  
14:40 +2 Sion James makes two point layup 8-14
14:44   Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)  
14:44   Kevin Cross personal foul  
14:46   Tigers offensive rebound  
14:48   Tylan Pope blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot  
14:58 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot 6-14
15:20 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot 4-14
15:28   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
15:30   Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot  
15:39 +3 Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Tigers assists) 4-12
15:58   Tigers offensive rebound  
16:00   Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Elijah McCadden defensive rebound  
16:00   Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:00   Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:00   TV timeout  
16:00   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)  
16:18 +1 Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
16:18 +1 Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-8
16:18   Sion James shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)  
16:24   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu defensive rebound  
16:26   Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Sion James defensive rebound  
16:35   Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot  
16:58 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point layup 4-7
17:15 +2 Keonte Kennedy makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists) 2-7
17:22   Sion James turnover (lost ball)  
17:46 +3 Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists) 2-5
17:52   Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu defensive rebound  
17:54   Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound  
18:06   Tylan Pope blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot  
18:16   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
18:18   Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot  
18:40 +2 DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists) 2-2
18:52   Elijah McCadden offensive rebound  
18:54   Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot  
19:06 +2 Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:19   DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)  
19:36   DeAndre Williams defensive rebound  
19:38   Sion James misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Green Wave gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 15 20
Field Goals 6-12 (50.0%) 8-16 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Free Throws 2-5 (40.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 13
Offensive 0 3
Defensive 3 8
Team 0 2
Assists 1 5
Steals 3 0
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 0 0
3
J. Cook G
6 PTS, 1 AST
1
K. Kennedy G
8 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Tulane 14-7 14-14
Memphis 17-5 20-20
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
Tulane 14-7 81.0 PPG 36.4 RPG 15.6 APG
Memphis 17-5 79.8 PPG 40.3 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Cook G 18.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.7 APG 41.4 FG%
00
. Kennedy G 9.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.8 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Cook G 6 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
1
K. Kennedy G 8 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
20.0 3PT FG% 33.3
40.0 FT% 100.0
Tulane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cook 6 0 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
K. Cross 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. James 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
J. Forbes 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Pope 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 - 0 2 0 0 1
Memphis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Kennedy 8 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 4
K. Davis 2 1 2 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
K. Akobundu-Ehiogu 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
E. McCadden 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
