TULANE
MEMP
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:02
|+1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-20
|12:02
|Johnathan Lawson shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|12:12
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup
|14-20
|12:20
|Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|12:22
|Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|12:43
|+3
|Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|14-18
|12:53
|+2
|Damaria Franklin makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|11-18
|13:02
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|13:02
|Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:02
|+1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-16
|13:02
|Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|13:16
|+2
|Jayden Hardaway makes two point jump shot
|10-16
|13:35
|+2
|Kevin Cross makes two point jump shot
|10-14
|13:48
|Jayden Hardaway personal foul
|13:48
|Johnathan Lawson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)
|13:58
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|14:00
|Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
|14:10
|Tylan Pope defensive rebound
|14:12
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|Kendric Davis offensive rebound
|14:20
|Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|14:40
|+2
|Sion James makes two point layup
|8-14
|14:44
|Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (Sion James steals)
|14:44
|Kevin Cross personal foul
|14:46
|Tigers offensive rebound
|14:48
|Tylan Pope blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot
|14:58
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|6-14
|15:20
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot
|4-14
|15:28
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|15:30
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|+3
|Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Tigers assists)
|4-12
|15:58
|Tigers offensive rebound
|16:00
|Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|Elijah McCadden defensive rebound
|16:00
|Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:00
|Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:00
|TV timeout
|16:00
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
|16:18
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|16:18
|+1
|Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|16:18
|Sion James shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|16:24
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu defensive rebound
|16:26
|Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|Sion James defensive rebound
|16:35
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|4-7
|17:15
|+2
|Keonte Kennedy makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Williams assists)
|2-7
|17:22
|Sion James turnover (lost ball)
|17:46
|+3
|Keonte Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|2-5
|17:52
|Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu defensive rebound
|17:54
|Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
|18:06
|Tylan Pope blocks DeAndre Williams's two point jump shot
|18:16
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|18:18
|Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|+2
|DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot (Keonte Kennedy assists)
|2-2
|18:52
|Elijah McCadden offensive rebound
|18:54
|Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:19
|DeAndre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|19:36
|DeAndre Williams defensive rebound
|19:38
|Sion James misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Green Wave gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Collin Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:02
|Johnathan Lawson shooting foul (Collin Holloway draws the foul)
|12:02
|+ 2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point layup
|12:12
|Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|12:20
|Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|+ 3
|Kevin Cross makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|12:43
|+ 2
|Damaria Franklin makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|12:53
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|13:02
|Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:02
|+ 1
|Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:02
|Damaria Franklin shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
|13:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|15
|20
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|8-16 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|13
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|3
|8
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|3
|0
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fouls
|2
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
8 PTS, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|J. Cook G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|K. Kennedy G
|8 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Holloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shapiro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Days
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|3
|1
|6/12
|1/5
|2/5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kennedy
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. McCadden
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kennedy
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Akobundu-Ehiogu
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. McCadden
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Franklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Granja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lomax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Glennon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|11
|5
|8/16
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|8
-
DAV
MASS84
74
2nd 3:26 USA
-
CLST
OAK53
41
2nd 12:39
-
GT
NCST51
52
2nd 10:42 ACCN
-
PFW
DET34
58
2nd 11:48
-
LEH
LAF47
34
2nd 14:22
-
MISS
VAN50
51
2nd 10:06 SECN
-
MORG
DSU44
34
2nd 19:12
-
UNCG
CIT58
39
2nd 12:09
-
NH
BRY35
53
2nd 12:02
-
NJIT
LOW31
61
2nd 14:08
-
STONEH
STFR42
34
2nd 10:46
-
TTU
11BAY40
54
2nd 12:58 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
57
2nd 15:44
-
WAKE
ND61
52
2nd 8:03 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 11:32 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ3
16
1st 13:03 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET16
18
1st 9:32
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU13
25
1st 8:57
-
CHST
HART13
3
1st 11:53
-
DREX
MONM15
10
1st 12:00
-
DUQ
GW29
17
1st 8:20
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC19
14
1st 9:01
-
FSU
LOU20
14
1st 11:54 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
6
1st 11:36
-
UNCW
W&M13
2
1st 13:27
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST11
24
1st 9:53 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM14
20
1st 12:12 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST18
17
1st 10:20
-
VMI
MER16
16
1st 9:55
-
WINT
RAD16
20
1st 10:16
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
MSU
RUTG55
61
Final FOX
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final