No. 11 Baylor eyeing season sweep of Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
The Bears (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) ended a six-game winning streak with a 76-71 loss at No. 10 Texas on Monday. Texas Tech (12-10, 1-8) upset No. 13 Iowa State in overtime 80-77 for its second straight win on Monday.
Baylor cut Texas' nine-point lead midway through the second half to 72-71 following Keyonte George's three-point play with 50 seconds to play. But Marcus Carr hit a jumper on Texas' ensuing possession with 27 seconds left.
After George missed a 3-pointer, Sir'Jabari Rice sank two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Baylor shot 36.8 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent (8 of 26) from 3-point range.
"We're not getting the shots we want," Baylor guard LJ Cryer said. "We want to get good, better, (but mostly) best (shots). Right now I guess we're taking good shots instead of great shots, and sometimes they're not even good shots. So, we just have to do a better job of getting into the paint and finding each other."
Cryer, who averages 14.7 points per game, scored a team-high 19 points to go along with five rebounds. George, who averages a team-high 17.2 points per game, added 17 against the Longhorns.
Jalen Bridges, who averages 9.7 points per game, chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds against Texas. Adam Flagler, who averages 15.3 points per game, was held to 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting on Monday.
Unlike Baylor, Texas Tech was able to complete its rally in its last game.
The Red Raiders earned their first league win of the season by overcoming a 23-point deficit in the final 12:38 to force OT. Harmon's free throw gave Texas Tech a 78-77 lead it wouldn't relinquish with 42 seconds remaining.
After Iowa State's Caleb Grill missed a 3-pointer, Kevin Obanor hit two free throws with 19 seconds to go to secure the win after the Cyclones missed two 3-point attempts on their final possession.
Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds against the Cyclones, giving him 2,022 points and 1,033 rebounds for his career. He joined Rick Bullock as the only Red Raiders to hit both of those marks during their time in Lubbock.
"To be able to be 0-8, and get beaten over and over again -- a lot of teams would have folded," Obanor said. "A lot of us have been getting heat, especially coach (Mark Adams). And a lot of people gave up on us at halftime, it was a beating.
"But, the secret is, the reason why coaches and scouts love seniors is because they've been around the block. They've been through adversity, they know how to win, they know how to go through trials and tribulations. That's the recipe that we needed."
Obanor averages a team-high 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while De'Vion Harmon averages 12.5 points and a team-high 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Jaylon Tyson chips in 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders.
Baylor beat Texas Tech 81-74 on Jan. 17 in Lubbock behind George's 27 points, while the Red Raiders were led by Tyson's 19 points and 12 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:59
|TV timeout
|12:59
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|13:11
|+3
|Keyonte George makes three point jump shot (Langston Love assists)
|40-54
|13:20
|Langston Love defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|13:47
|+1
|Jalen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-51
|13:47
|Jaylon Tyson shooting foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|13:47
|+2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point layup (Keyonte George assists)
|40-50
|13:51
|Daniel Batcho turnover (bad pass) (Keyonte George steals)
|14:06
|+2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point layup
|40-48
|14:08
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|14:10
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|Lamar Washington turnover (bad pass)
|14:40
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|14:42
|Langston Love misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|14:46
|Adam Flagler misses two point layup
|15:02
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|15:04
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Lamar Washington personal foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Jump ball. Keyonte George vs. Daniel Batcho (Bears gains possession)
|15:31
|Keyonte George offensive rebound
|15:33
|Keyonte George misses two point layup
|15:33
|Elijah Fisher turnover (bad pass) (Keyonte George steals)
|15:38
|Elijah Fisher defensive rebound
|15:40
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point jump shot
|40-46
|16:05
|Keyonte George turnover (bad pass) (Jaylon Tyson steals)
|16:20
|De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|16:30
|Kerwin Walton turnover (offensive foul)
|16:30
|Kerwin Walton offensive foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|16:35
|LJ Cryer personal foul (Jaylon Tyson draws the foul)
|16:51
|+3
|Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Flo Thamba assists)
|38-46
|16:58
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|17:00
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|Kerwin Walton defensive rebound
|17:28
|Jalen Bridges misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:28
|+1
|Jalen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-43
|17:28
|Lamar Washington shooting foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|17:34
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|17:36
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|17:58
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|17:58
|LJ Cryer misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|18:08
|Kevin Obanor misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|+2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|38-42
|19:03
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|38-40
|19:24
|+2
|Flo Thamba makes two point dunk (Keyonte George assists)
|36-40
|19:48
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot (Jaylon Tyson assists)
|36-38
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|0:02
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|+1
|Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-38
|0:18
|+1
|Kevin Obanor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-38
|0:18
|Keyonte George shooting foul (Kevin Obanor draws the foul)
|0:19
|Kevin Obanor offensive rebound
|0:21
|Jaylon Tyson misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (offensive foul)
|0:46
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive foul (Robert Jennings draws the foul)
|1:04
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|32-38
|1:32
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|1:34
|+2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point dunk (Adam Flagler assists)
|30-38
|1:39
|Daniel Batcho turnover (lost ball) (Keyonte George steals)
|2:03
|+3
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes three point jump shot (Keyonte George assists)
|30-36
|2:13
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|2:15
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|2:37
|+2
|Keyonte George makes two point layup
|30-33
|2:55
|+2
|Kerwin Walton makes two point layup
|30-31
|3:01
|+1
|Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-31
|3:01
|+1
|Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-30
|3:01
|Daniel Batcho personal foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|3:01
|Bears offensive rebound
|3:03
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|3:17
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-29
|3:17
|TV timeout
|3:17
|Adam Flagler shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|3:17
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|27-29
|3:23
|Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|3:38
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|25-29
|3:57
|+2
|Keyonte George makes two point jump shot
|23-29
|4:01
|D'Maurian Williams personal foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|4:09
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|4:11
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|4:29
|Jalen Bridges personal foul (Jaylon Tyson draws the foul)
|4:45
|+1
|Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-27
|4:46
|Jaylon Tyson shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|4:46
|+2
|Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Adam Flagler assists)
|23-26
|5:01
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point dunk (Daniel Batcho assists)
|23-24
|5:17
|+3
|Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Flo Thamba assists)
|21-24
|5:26
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (traveling)
|5:32
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|5:34
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|5:40
|Robert Jennings misses two point layup
|6:08
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot
|21-21
|6:23
|+2
|Kerwin Walton makes two point dunk (Jaylon Tyson assists)
|21-19
|6:29
|Keyonte George personal foul
|6:29
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|6:29
|Jalen Bridges misses two point layup
|6:37
|De'Vion Harmon personal foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|6:48
|+2
|Daniel Batcho makes two point layup
|19-19
|6:51
|Daniel Batcho offensive rebound
|6:53
|Lamar Washington misses two point layup
|7:20
|+2
|Adam Flagler makes two point layup
|17-19
|7:28
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|7:30
|Elijah Fisher misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|7:41
|Lamar Washington blocks Langston Love's two point layup
|7:49
|De'Vion Harmon turnover (lost ball) (Langston Love steals)
|7:53
|+1
|Keyonte George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-17
|7:53
|TV timeout
|7:53
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (Keyonte George draws the foul)
|7:54
|+2
|Keyonte George makes two point layup (Langston Love assists)
|17-16
|8:16
|Red Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:19
|De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|8:53
|+2
|Langston Love makes two point jump shot (Flo Thamba assists)
|17-14
|9:05
|Keyonte George defensive rebound
|9:07
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Red Raiders defensive rebound
|9:31
|Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|Bears 30 second timeout
|9:53
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup (Daniel Batcho assists)
|17-12
|9:57
|Keyonte George turnover (lost ball) (Daniel Batcho steals)
|10:21
|+2
|De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|15-12
|10:29
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|10:31
|Langston Love misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|10:40
|Keyonte George misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|10:48
|Kevin Obanor misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|Keyonte George turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|11:05
|Daniel Batcho turnover (traveling)
|11:08
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-12
|11:08
|+1
|LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-11
|11:08
|TV timeout
|11:08
|Kevin Obanor shooting foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
|11:12
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|11:14
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point layup
|11:23
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|11:25
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point layup
|11:47
|+2
|Kerwin Walton makes two point layup
|13-10
|12:09
|+2
|Caleb Lohner makes two point dunk (Adam Flagler assists)
|11-10
|12:27
|+2
|Jaylon Tyson makes two point layup (Lamar Washington assists)
|11-8
|12:38
|+2
|LJ Cryer makes two point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|9-8
|13:05
|Lamar Washington turnover (traveling)
|13:30
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|13:32
|LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|13:54
|TV timeout
|13:54
|Bears defensive rebound
|13:58
|D'Maurian Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
|14:18
|Jalen Bridges misses two point layup
|14:24
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|14:26
|Robert Jennings misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|D'Maurian Williams defensive rebound
|14:43
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|Keyonte George defensive rebound
|14:51
|Jalen Bridges blocks Elijah Fisher's two point layup
|15:16
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|15:18
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|+3
|Jaylon Tyson makes three point jump shot (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|9-6
|16:00
|Jaylon Tyson defensive rebound
|16:02
|Josh Ojianwuna misses two point layup
|16:14
|Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
|16:16
|De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Flo Thamba turnover (offensive foul)
|16:39
|Flo Thamba offensive foul
|16:49
|Elijah Fisher personal foul
|17:02
|Kevin Obanor turnover (bad pass)
|17:17
|Lamar Washington defensive rebound
|17:19
|Keyonte George misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|+3
|Lamar Washington makes three point jump shot (Kevin Obanor assists)
|6-6
|17:58
|+3
|Keyonte George makes three point jump shot
|3-6
|18:22
|Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|18:22
|De'Vion Harmon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:22
|+1
|De'Vion Harmon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|18:22
|Adam Flagler shooting foul (De'Vion Harmon draws the foul)
|18:36
|Jalen Bridges turnover (lost ball)
|19:10
|+2
|Kevin Obanor makes two point layup (Lamar Washington assists)
|2-3
|19:39
|+3
|Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Flo Thamba assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Kevin Obanor vs. Flo Thamba (Bears gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|12:59
|+ 3
|Keyonte George makes three point jump shot (Langston Love assists)
|13:11
|Langston Love defensive rebound
|13:20
|Jaylon Tyson misses two point jump shot
|13:22
|+ 1
|Jalen Bridges makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:47
|Jaylon Tyson shooting foul (Jalen Bridges draws the foul)
|13:47
|+ 2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point layup (Keyonte George assists)
|13:47
|Daniel Batcho turnover (bad pass) (Keyonte George steals)
|13:51
|+ 2
|Jalen Bridges makes two point layup
|14:06
|Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
|14:08
|Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|54
|Field Goals
|17-35 (48.6%)
|20-42 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|19
|22
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|14
|15
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|12
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas Tech 12-10
|74.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|11 Baylor 16-6
|78.5 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|48.6
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|88.9
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Harmon
|16
|4
|1
|7/12
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Tyson
|9
|5
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Walton
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Obanor
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Harmon
|16
|4
|1
|7/12
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Tyson
|9
|5
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|K. Walton
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Obanor
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Jennings
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Batcho
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Fisher
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Isaacs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aimaq
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|16
|8
|17/35
|2/9
|4/5
|12
|116
|4
|1
|10
|2
|14
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. George
|13
|3
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|24
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Flagler
|13
|1
|5
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bridges
|10
|7
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|L. Love
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. George
|13
|3
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|24
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Flagler
|13
|1
|5
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bridges
|10
|7
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|L. Love
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lohner
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ojianwuna
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Bonner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grimes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Younkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Loveday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sacks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|20
|14
|20/42
|6/17
|8/9
|8
|100
|4
|1
|7
|5
|15
