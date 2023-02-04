UCF
CINCY

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UCF
Knights
20
CINCY
Bearcats
31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taylor Hendricks vs. Viktor Lakhin (Bearcats gains possession)  
19:38   Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
19:26   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
19:01   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
18:39   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot  
18:37   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
18:30   Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (David DeJulius steals)  
18:26 +2 David DeJulius makes two point layup 0-2
18:07   Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
17:59 +3 Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot 0-5
17:31   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
17:29   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
17:29   Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Taylor Hendricks steals)  
17:26   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Bearcats defensive rebound  
16:56   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
16:54   Lahat Thioune defensive rebound  
16:31 +2 Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot 2-5
16:00   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)  
15:44   C.J. Kelly misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Ithiel Horton offensive rebound  
15:34 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists) 5-5
14:58   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
14:58   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
14:58   Ithiel Horton turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)  
14:51 +3 Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists) 5-8
14:17   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
14:15   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
14:09   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
14:07   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
13:55   Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot  
13:53   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
13:33   David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)  
13:33   TV timeout  
13:14 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 7-8
12:40   Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:20 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point layup 9-8
12:20   Dan Skillings Jr. shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)  
12:20 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-8
11:59   Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot  
11:57   Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound  
11:52 +2 Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup 10-10
11:47 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point layup 12-10
11:32   TV timeout  
11:25 +3 Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists) 12-13
10:58   Taylor Hendricks offensive foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)  
10:58   Taylor Hendricks turnover (offensive foul)  
10:34   Taylor Hendricks blocks Dan Skillings Jr.'s two point layup  
10:32   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
10:20   Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot  
10:18   Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound  
9:56   Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)  
9:45   C.J. Kelly turnover (Mika Adams-Woods steals)  
9:38   Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup  
9:36   Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound  
9:36   Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup  
9:34   Bearcats offensive rebound  
9:32   Ody Oguama misses two point layup  
9:30   Knights defensive rebound  
9:15   Jayhlon Young offensive foul  
9:15   Jayhlon Young turnover (offensive foul)  
9:01 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists) 12-15
8:41   C.J. Kelly offensive foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)  
8:41   C.J. Kelly turnover (offensive foul)  
8:25 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 12-17
7:50   Lahat Thioune misses two point layup  
7:48   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
7:35 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot 12-20
7:31   Knights 30 second timeout  
7:31   TV timeout  
7:18   Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)  
7:02   Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup  
7:00   Lahat Thioune defensive rebound  
6:50   Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Darius Johnson draws the foul)  
6:45   Lahat Thioune turnover (bad pass) (Rob Phinisee steals)  
6:37   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Darius Johnson defensive rebound  
6:29   Darius Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)  
6:22 +2 Jeremiah Davenport makes two point dunk (Rob Phinisee assists) 12-22
6:16   Tyem Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
6:16 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists) 12-24
6:16   Knights 30 second timeout  
5:55   Jump ball. (Bearcats gains possession)  
5:55   Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)  
5:32   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)  
5:24   Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)  
5:12   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
5:10   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
5:07   Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)  
4:59 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 15-24
4:47   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
4:45   Bearcats offensive rebound  
4:45   Taylor Hendricks personal foul  
4:36   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
4:34   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
4:28   Darius Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)  
4:09   Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot  
4:07   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
3:47 +2 Tyem Freeman makes two point layup 17-24
3:20   Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:18   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
3:10   Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound  
3:02   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
3:02   TV timeout  
2:42 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Ody Oguama assists) 17-26
2:16   Taylor Hendricks turnover (traveling)  
2:07   David DeJulius misses three point jump shot  
2:05   Darius Johnson defensive rebound  
1:55   David DeJulius personal foul  
1:42   Darius Johnson misses two point jump shot  
1:40   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
1:21 +2 David DeJulius makes two point jump shot 17-28
1:08   Darius Johnson offensive foul  
1:08   Darius Johnson turnover (offensive foul)  
0:51 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point jump shot 17-30
0:23 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists) 20-30
0:03   C.J. Kelly shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)  
0:03 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-31
0:03   David DeJulius misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:03   Knights defensive rebound  
0:02   Viktor Lakhin personal foul  
0:00   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Knights offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UCF
Knights
44
CINCY
Bearcats
42

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
19:27   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
19:25   Knights defensive rebound  
19:07 +3 Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists) 23-31
18:50   Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)  
18:42   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
18:27   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
18:21   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
18:19   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
18:10   Darius Johnson personal foul  
17:57 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup 23-33
17:42   Viktor Lakhin blocks Tyem Freeman's two point jump shot  
17:40   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 23-35
17:16   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
17:14   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
17:14   Viktor Lakhin personal foul  
17:09   Ody Oguama personal foul  
17:01 +3 Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists) 26-35
16:34   Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
16:34 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-36
16:34 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-37
16:26 +2 Darius Johnson makes two point layup 28-37
16:05 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Viktor Lakhin assists) 28-39
15:57   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
15:55   Knights offensive rebound  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:35   Tyem Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Rob Phinisee steals)  
15:35   Rob Phinisee turnover (out of bounds)  
15:35   C.J. Kelly turnover  
15:14 +2 David DeJulius makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists) 28-41
15:14   Darius Johnson shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)  
15:14   David DeJulius misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:14   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
15:03   C.J. Kelly turnover (out of bounds)  
14:48   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
14:46   Tyem Freeman defensive rebound  
14:41   Tyem Freeman turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
14:23   Jeremiah Davenport misses two point jump shot  
14:21   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
14:10 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists) 31-41
13:40   Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
13:30   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Rob Phinisee defensive rebound  
13:23   Rob Phinisee misses two point layup  
13:21   Knights defensive rebound  
12:59   Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot  
12:57   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
12:46   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
12:44   Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound  
12:46   Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
12:46 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-42
12:46 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-43
12:32   C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)  
12:21   Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup  
12:19   Lahat Thioune defensive rebound  
11:52   Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot  
11:50   Ithiel Horton offensive rebound  
11:36   Ithiel Horton offensive foul  
11:36   Ithiel Horton turnover (offensive foul)  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:17 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists) 31-45
11:17   P.J. Edwards shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 31-46
11:03   Dan Skillings Jr. shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)  
11:03 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-46
11:03 +1 C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-46
10:41 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists) 33-49
10:29   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
10:15   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Jayhlon Young makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists) 35-49
9:54   Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound  
9:47   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
9:45   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
9:38 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists) 37-49
9:36   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
9:36   TV timeout  
9:21   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
9:19   Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound  
9:04   C.J. Kelly personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)  
9:04   Landers Nolley II misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:04   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
8:53 +3 P.J. Edwards makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists) 40-49
8:33   Landers Nolley II misses two point layup  
8:31   Knights defensive rebound  
8:27 +3 P.J. Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists) 43-49
7:55 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 43-51
7:40 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point dunk 45-51
7:40   Knights 30 second timeout  
7:40   TV timeout  
7:14   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)  
7:01   P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot  
6:59   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
6:40 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot 45-54
6:22 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 48-54
5:57   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
5:55   Knights defensive rebound  
5:53   Viktor Lakhin personal foul  
5:43   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
5:41   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
5:25   David DeJulius misses three point jump shot  
5:23   Ody Oguama offensive rebound  
5:09 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists) 48-56
4:55   Landers Nolley II personal foul  
4:46 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup 50-56
4:46   Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)  
4:46 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-56
4:25   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Landers Nolley II offensive rebound  
4:07 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup 51-58
4:03 +2 C.J. Kelly makes two point jump shot 53-58
3:39 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 53-60
3:21   Jeremiah Davenport blocks Tyem Freeman's two point layup  
3:19   Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound  
3:01   Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)  
2:50   Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)  
2:50   TV timeout  
2:50 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-60
2:50 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-60
2:37   Landers Nolley II turnover (Darius Johnson steals)  
2:37   Landers Nolley II blocks Darius Johnson's two point layup  
2:37   Darius Johnson offensive rebound  
2:37   Darius Johnson misses two point layup  
2:37   Darius Johnson offensive rebound  
2:37 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 58-60
2:19   Jeremiah Davenport offensive foul  
2:19   Jeremiah Davenport turnover (offensive foul)  
2:05   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
2:03   P.J. Edwards offensive rebound  
1:56 +2 P.J. Edwards makes two point layup 60-60
1:56   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
1:34 +2 Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 60-62
1:34   Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)  
1:34 +1 Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 60-63
1:18 +2 Darius Johnson makes two point layup (C.J. Kelly assists) 62-63
1:16   Knights 30 second timeout  
0:53 +3 David DeJulius makes three point jump shot 62-66
0:42   Landers Nolley II shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)  
0:42   C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
0:42   C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
0:42   C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
0:42   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
0:41   Taylor Hendricks turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)  
0:41   Ithiel Horton personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)  
0:41 +1 Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-67
0:41 +1 Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-68
0:37   Darius Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
0:32   C.J. Kelly personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)  
0:32   Landers Nolley II misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:32 +1 Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-69
0:30   Rob Phinisee personal foul (Darius Johnson draws the foul)  
0:30 +1 Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-69
0:30 +1 Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-69
0:23 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point dunk 64-71
0:16   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:14   Knights offensive rebound  
0:14   P.J. Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
0:10   Landers Nolley II misses two point dunk  
0:08   Darius Johnson defensive rebound  
0:04   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:02   C.J. Kelly offensive rebound  
0:02   Darius Johnson personal foul  
0:04 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-72
0:04 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-73
0:00   Knights offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Knights offensive rebound 0:00
+ 1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0:04
+ 1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:04
  Darius Johnson personal foul 0:02
  C.J. Kelly offensive rebound 0:02
  Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot 0:04
  Darius Johnson defensive rebound 0:08
  Landers Nolley II misses two point dunk 0:10
  P.J. Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals) 0:14
  Knights offensive rebound 0:14
  Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot 0:16
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 30
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 22 19
Team 10 3
Assists 14 16
Steals 6 16
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 24 12
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
25
T. Hendricks F
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
30
V. Lakhin F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
UCF 13-9 204464
Cincinnati 16-8 314273
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Fifth Third Arena Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
UCF 13-9 72.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Cincinnati 16-8 76.7 PPG 40.8 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
00
. Hendricks F 14.0 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.6 APG 47.1 FG%
00
. Lakhin F 12.6 PPG 7.4 RPG 0.5 APG 62.4 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Hendricks F 21 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
30
V. Lakhin F 20 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 43.5
40.0 3PT FG% 30.4
72.7 FT% 75.0
UCF
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hendricks 21 8 2 7/14 4/9 3/3 3 35 1 1 3 2 6
C. Kelly 17 4 3 6/9 2/4 3/6 4 38 2 0 5 1 3
D. Johnson 12 5 3 4/12 2/7 2/2 4 35 1 0 4 2 3
I. Horton 2 6 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 0 4 2 4
L. Thioune 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 3 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Hendricks 21 8 2 7/14 4/9 3/3 3 35 1 1 3 2 6
C. Kelly 17 4 3 6/9 2/4 3/6 4 38 2 0 5 1 3
D. Johnson 12 5 3 4/12 2/7 2/2 4 35 1 0 4 2 3
I. Horton 2 6 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 0 4 2 4
L. Thioune 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 3 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Edwards 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 0
J. Young 2 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 2 0 1 0 0
T. Freeman 2 3 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 3
T. Sylla 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Warakulnukroh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Durr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Suggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 14 23/54 10/25 8/11 17 201 6 1 24 8 22
Cincinnati
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Lakhin 20 8 1 7/12 0/0 6/6 3 34 4 1 0 2 6
D. DeJulius 19 1 7 7/10 4/6 1/3 1 34 2 0 1 0 1
L. Nolley II 17 3 3 7/16 2/5 1/3 2 36 5 1 3 1 2
M. Adams-Woods 6 1 1 2/9 0/6 2/2 0 30 2 0 3 1 0
O. Oguama 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 2 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Lakhin 20 8 1 7/12 0/0 6/6 3 34 4 1 0 2 6
D. DeJulius 19 1 7 7/10 4/6 1/3 1 34 2 0 1 0 1
L. Nolley II 17 3 3 7/16 2/5 1/3 2 36 5 1 3 1 2
M. Adams-Woods 6 1 1 2/9 0/6 2/2 0 30 2 0 3 1 0
O. Oguama 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 2 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davenport 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 5 24 0 1 2 0 3
D. Skillings Jr. 2 4 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 2 2
R. Phinisee 2 1 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 16 3 0 2 0 1
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Tolentino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newman III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ezikpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hensley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 27 16 27/62 7/23 12/16 15 200 16 3 12 8 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View