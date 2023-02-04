UCF
CINCY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Taylor Hendricks vs. Viktor Lakhin (Bearcats gains possession)
|19:38
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot
|19:36
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|19:26
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|19:01
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|18:39
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point jump shot
|18:37
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|18:30
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (David DeJulius steals)
|18:26
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:07
|Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|17:59
|+3
|Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|17:31
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|17:29
|Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|17:26
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|16:56
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|16:54
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|16:31
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot
|2-5
|16:00
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|15:44
|C.J. Kelly misses two point jump shot
|15:42
|Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|15:34
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|5-5
|14:58
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|14:58
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|14:58
|Ithiel Horton turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)
|14:51
|+3
|Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|5-8
|14:17
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|14:15
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|14:09
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|13:55
|Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot
|13:53
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|13:33
|David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)
|13:33
|TV timeout
|13:14
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|7-8
|12:40
|Bearcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:20
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup
|9-8
|12:20
|Dan Skillings Jr. shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|12:20
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-8
|11:59
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot
|11:57
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound
|11:52
|+2
|Dan Skillings Jr. makes two point layup
|10-10
|11:47
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup
|12-10
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:25
|+3
|Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
|12-13
|10:58
|Taylor Hendricks offensive foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|10:58
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (offensive foul)
|10:34
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Dan Skillings Jr.'s two point layup
|10:32
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|10:20
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|9:56
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|9:45
|C.J. Kelly turnover (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|9:38
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|9:36
|Dan Skillings Jr. offensive rebound
|9:36
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses two point layup
|9:34
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|9:32
|Ody Oguama misses two point layup
|9:30
|Knights defensive rebound
|9:15
|Jayhlon Young offensive foul
|9:15
|Jayhlon Young turnover (offensive foul)
|9:01
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|12-15
|8:41
|C.J. Kelly offensive foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|8:41
|C.J. Kelly turnover (offensive foul)
|8:25
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|12-17
|7:50
|Lahat Thioune misses two point layup
|7:48
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|7:35
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|12-20
|7:31
|Knights 30 second timeout
|7:31
|TV timeout
|7:18
|Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|7:02
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|7:00
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|6:50
|Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Darius Johnson draws the foul)
|6:45
|Lahat Thioune turnover (bad pass) (Rob Phinisee steals)
|6:37
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|6:35
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|6:29
|Darius Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)
|6:22
|+2
|Jeremiah Davenport makes two point dunk (Rob Phinisee assists)
|12-22
|6:16
|Tyem Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|6:16
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists)
|12-24
|6:16
|Knights 30 second timeout
|5:55
|Jump ball. (Bearcats gains possession)
|5:55
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|5:32
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|5:24
|Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|5:12
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|5:10
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|5:07
|Rob Phinisee turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|4:59
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|15-24
|4:47
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|4:45
|Taylor Hendricks personal foul
|4:36
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|4:34
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|4:28
|Darius Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|4:09
|Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|4:07
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|3:47
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point layup
|17-24
|3:20
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|3:10
|Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|3:02
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|3:02
|TV timeout
|2:42
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (Ody Oguama assists)
|17-26
|2:16
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (traveling)
|2:07
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|2:05
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|1:55
|David DeJulius personal foul
|1:42
|Darius Johnson misses two point jump shot
|1:40
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|1:21
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|17-28
|1:08
|Darius Johnson offensive foul
|1:08
|Darius Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|0:51
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point jump shot
|17-30
|0:23
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|20-30
|0:03
|C.J. Kelly shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|0:03
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-31
|0:03
|David DeJulius misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:03
|Knights defensive rebound
|0:02
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul
|0:00
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Knights offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|19:36
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|19:27
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Knights defensive rebound
|19:07
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|23-31
|18:50
|Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|18:42
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|18:27
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|18:21
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|18:19
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|18:10
|Darius Johnson personal foul
|17:57
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup
|23-33
|17:42
|Viktor Lakhin blocks Tyem Freeman's two point jump shot
|17:40
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|17:29
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|23-35
|17:16
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|17:14
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|17:14
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul
|17:09
|Ody Oguama personal foul
|17:01
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|26-35
|16:34
|Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|16:34
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-36
|16:34
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-37
|16:26
|+2
|Darius Johnson makes two point layup
|28-37
|16:05
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Viktor Lakhin assists)
|28-39
|15:57
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|15:55
|Knights offensive rebound
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Tyem Freeman turnover (bad pass) (Rob Phinisee steals)
|15:35
|Rob Phinisee turnover (out of bounds)
|15:35
|C.J. Kelly turnover
|15:14
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot (Rob Phinisee assists)
|28-41
|15:14
|Darius Johnson shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|15:14
|David DeJulius misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:14
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|15:03
|C.J. Kelly turnover (out of bounds)
|14:48
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|14:46
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|14:41
|Tyem Freeman turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|14:23
|Jeremiah Davenport misses two point jump shot
|14:21
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|14:10
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|31-41
|13:40
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point jump shot
|13:38
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|13:30
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|13:23
|Rob Phinisee misses two point layup
|13:21
|Knights defensive rebound
|12:59
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|12:57
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|12:46
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|12:44
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|12:46
|Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|12:46
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-42
|12:46
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-43
|12:32
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|12:21
|Viktor Lakhin misses two point layup
|12:19
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|11:52
|Jayhlon Young misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|11:36
|Ithiel Horton offensive foul
|11:36
|Ithiel Horton turnover (offensive foul)
|11:36
|TV timeout
|11:17
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
|31-45
|11:17
|P.J. Edwards shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|11:17
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|31-46
|11:03
|Dan Skillings Jr. shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|11:03
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-46
|11:03
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-46
|10:41
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
|33-49
|10:29
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|10:15
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Jayhlon Young makes two point layup (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|35-49
|9:54
|Dan Skillings Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound
|9:47
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|9:38
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists)
|37-49
|9:36
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|9:36
|TV timeout
|9:21
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|Viktor Lakhin offensive rebound
|9:04
|C.J. Kelly personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|9:04
|Landers Nolley II misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:04
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|8:53
|+3
|P.J. Edwards makes three point jump shot (Taylor Hendricks assists)
|40-49
|8:33
|Landers Nolley II misses two point layup
|8:31
|Knights defensive rebound
|8:27
|+3
|P.J. Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jayhlon Young assists)
|43-49
|7:55
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|43-51
|7:40
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point dunk
|45-51
|7:40
|Knights 30 second timeout
|7:40
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|7:01
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|6:59
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|6:40
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|45-54
|6:22
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|48-54
|5:57
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|5:55
|Knights defensive rebound
|5:53
|Viktor Lakhin personal foul
|5:43
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|5:25
|David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Ody Oguama offensive rebound
|5:09
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|48-56
|4:55
|Landers Nolley II personal foul
|4:46
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup
|50-56
|4:46
|Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|4:46
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-56
|4:25
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|4:07
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|51-58
|4:03
|+2
|C.J. Kelly makes two point jump shot
|53-58
|3:39
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|53-60
|3:21
|Jeremiah Davenport blocks Tyem Freeman's two point layup
|3:19
|Viktor Lakhin defensive rebound
|3:01
|Jeremiah Davenport turnover (bad pass) (Jayhlon Young steals)
|2:50
|Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|2:50
|TV timeout
|2:50
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-60
|2:50
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-60
|2:37
|Landers Nolley II turnover (Darius Johnson steals)
|2:37
|Landers Nolley II blocks Darius Johnson's two point layup
|2:37
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|2:37
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|2:37
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|2:37
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|58-60
|2:19
|Jeremiah Davenport offensive foul
|2:19
|Jeremiah Davenport turnover (offensive foul)
|2:05
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|P.J. Edwards offensive rebound
|1:56
|+2
|P.J. Edwards makes two point layup
|60-60
|1:56
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|1:34
|+2
|Viktor Lakhin makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|60-62
|1:34
|Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Viktor Lakhin draws the foul)
|1:34
|+1
|Viktor Lakhin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|60-63
|1:18
|+2
|Darius Johnson makes two point layup (C.J. Kelly assists)
|62-63
|1:16
|Knights 30 second timeout
|0:53
|+3
|David DeJulius makes three point jump shot
|62-66
|0:42
|Landers Nolley II shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|0:42
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|0:42
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|0:42
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|0:42
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|0:41
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (lost ball) (Viktor Lakhin steals)
|0:41
|Ithiel Horton personal foul (Rob Phinisee draws the foul)
|0:41
|+1
|Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-67
|0:41
|+1
|Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-68
|0:37
|Darius Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|0:32
|C.J. Kelly personal foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|0:32
|Landers Nolley II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:32
|+1
|Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-69
|0:30
|Rob Phinisee personal foul (Darius Johnson draws the foul)
|0:30
|+1
|Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-69
|0:30
|+1
|Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-69
|0:23
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point dunk
|64-71
|0:16
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|Knights offensive rebound
|0:14
|P.J. Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|0:10
|Landers Nolley II misses two point dunk
|0:08
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|0:04
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|C.J. Kelly offensive rebound
|0:02
|Darius Johnson personal foul
|0:04
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-72
|0:04
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-73
|0:00
|Knights offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|73
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|30
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|10
|3
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|6
|16
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|24
|12
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
21 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|UCF 13-9
|72.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Cincinnati 16-8
|76.7 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hendricks F
|14.0 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
00
|. Lakhin F
|12.6 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|62.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hendricks F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|V. Lakhin F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hendricks
|21
|8
|2
|7/14
|4/9
|3/3
|3
|35
|1
|1
|3
|2
|6
|C. Kelly
|17
|4
|3
|6/9
|2/4
|3/6
|4
|38
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|D. Johnson
|12
|5
|3
|4/12
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|35
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|I. Horton
|2
|6
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|L. Thioune
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Lakhin
|20
|8
|1
|7/12
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|34
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|D. DeJulius
|19
|1
|7
|7/10
|4/6
|1/3
|1
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Nolley II
|17
|3
|3
|7/16
|2/5
|1/3
|2
|36
|5
|1
|3
|1
|2
|M. Adams-Woods
|6
|1
|1
|2/9
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|30
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|O. Oguama
|2
|6
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
