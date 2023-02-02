Seeking consistency, No. 24 UConn eyes sweep of Georgetown
No. 24 UConn will be searching for consistency and a season sweep in Saturday's Big East Conference road game against last-place Georgetown in Washington, D.C.
Throughout their nonconference schedule and the infant stages of league play, the Huskies (17-6, 6-6) relied on a blend of efficient scoring and formidable defense to start 14-0 and climb as high as No. 2 in the rankings.
UConn averaged 82.9 points per game over its undefeated run and allowed more than 70 points just once in that span -- an 84-73 home win against the Hoyas (6-17, 1-11) on Dec. 20.
But the crisp performances that vaulted the Huskies to their highest Top 25 ranking since 2009 have been scarce for the past month and UConn hasn't won consecutive games since late December.
The Huskies have won two of their past three, most recently a 90-76 triumph at DePaul on Tuesday.
Jordan Hawkins (26 points), Adama Sanogo (25) and Tristen Newton (21) spearheaded a UConn attack that bullied the Blue Demons for 42 points in the paint and a 38-25 rebounding edge.
"We're confident that we can get back to winning because of our culture and the pedigree of our players, the type of players we get," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "They didn't come here on a transaction. They came here to be part of their transformation."
But while a date with lowly Georgetown seemingly puts them in a favorable position to push their conference record above .500, the Huskies may need a similar offensive showcase to win a game featuring the conference's top three scorers entering play Thursday.
Sanogo and Hawkins rank first and third in the league with 17.3 and 16.6 points per game, respectively, while the Hoyas' Primo Spears averages 16.8 points per contest.
Spears had his streak of three-straight 20-point games snapped in Georgetown's 63-53 home loss to Creighton on Wednesday. He was shut out in the first half and produced just 10 points on 5-for-18 shooting as the Hoyas lost their second game in a row after beating DePaul last week to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Georgetown's second-leading scorer, Brandon Murray, didn't provide much of a boost either. He, too, went scoreless in the first half and trudged to an 11-point night on 4-for-14 shooting.
"When we have (Murray and Spears) not scoring the way that they have been scoring for us, it's hard for us to win," Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing said. "We did a good job defensively, but ... offensively we took a step back."
Georgetown may have their third-best scorer available against the Huskies as Jay Heath returned to the court Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery for a hand injury he suffered against DePaul on Dec. 29. He finished with seven points in 19 minutes off the bench.
The Hoyas nearly spoiled the then-No. 2 Huskies' 12-0 record in the teams' first meeting this season on Dec. 20 in Connecticut.
Georgetown led 60-53 with under 12 minutes remaining -- the first time all season UConn had trailed in the second half -- but Joey Calcaterra scored all 14 of his points off the bench down the stretch as the Huskies rallied to extend their undefeated start.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Adama Sanogo vs. Akok Akok (Primo Spears gains possession)
|19:44
|Brandon Murray turnover (bad pass) (Adama Sanogo steals)
|19:24
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|3-0
|19:00
|+2
|Jordan Riley makes two point dunk (Qudus Wahab assists)
|3-2
|18:32
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|18:13
|Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|18:11
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|17:57
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|17:50
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (out of bounds)
|17:39
|+3
|Brandon Murray makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|3-5
|17:16
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|5-5
|16:51
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot
|5-7
|16:31
|Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Primo Spears steals)
|16:22
|Primo Spears turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|16:18
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|7-7
|16:18
|Brandon Murray shooting foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|16:18
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:16
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|15:44
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|15:27
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point hook shot
|15:25
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|15:14
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul (Brandon Murray draws the foul)
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:08
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|14:56
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Riley steals)
|14:48
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|14:39
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|10-7
|14:23
|Brandon Murray turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|14:17
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|12-7
|13:45
|Jordan Riley misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|13:44
|Hoyas turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:21
|Donovan Clingan misses two point jump shot
|13:19
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|13:04
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|13:04
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-8
|13:04
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-9
|12:40
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|15-9
|12:10
|Primo Spears misses two point jump shot
|12:08
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|11:51
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|11:41
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|11:41
|TV timeout
|11:41
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:41
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-10
|11:25
|+2
|Hassan Diarra makes two point layup (Donovan Clingan assists)
|17-10
|11:00
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|10:47
|Brandon Murray misses two point jump shot
|10:45
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|10:41
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point putback dunk
|17-12
|10:20
|Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Murray steals)
|10:13
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Wayne Bristol Jr. draws the foul)
|10:13
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-13
|10:13
|+1
|Wayne Bristol Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-14
|10:08
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Murray steals)
|9:53
|Jordan Hawkins blocks Jay Heath's two point layup
|9:51
|Jay Heath offensive rebound
|9:41
|Donovan Clingan shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|9:41
|Bradley Ezewiro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:41
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-15
|9:23
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|9:21
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point putback dunk
|19-15
|9:21
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|9:21
|Adama Sanogo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:21
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|9:06
|Brandon Murray turnover (lost ball)
|8:43
|+3
|Adama Sanogo makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|22-15
|8:27
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup (Brandon Murray assists)
|22-17
|7:59
|+3
|Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|25-17
|7:40
|Brandon Murray turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
|7:33
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|7:07
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point hook shot
|25-19
|6:40
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Adama Sanogo's two point hook shot
|6:38
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|6:33
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot
|25-22
|6:09
|+2
|Jordan Hawkins makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|27-22
|5:55
|+2
|Bryson Mozone makes two point jump shot
|27-24
|5:34
|Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|Joey Calcaterra offensive rebound
|5:25
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|Jay Heath defensive rebound
|5:10
|Brandon Murray turnover (bad pass)
|5:10
|TV timeout
|4:55
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point layup
|4:53
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|4:35
|Jordan Hawkins blocks Jay Heath's two point jump shot
|4:35
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|4:35
|Adama Sanogo personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|4:34
|Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|4:32
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|4:13
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|29-24
|3:47
|Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|3:45
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|3:37
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|3:35
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|3:27
|+2
|Jay Heath makes two point layup
|29-26
|3:03
|Qudus Wahab blocks Alex Karaban's two point layup
|3:01
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|2:54
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|2:52
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|2:45
|TV timeout
|2:32
|+3
|Akok Akok makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|29-29
|1:55
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|1:51
|Qudus Wahab blocks Andre Jackson Jr.'s two point jump shot
|1:49
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|1:46
|Wayne Bristol Jr. blocks Adama Sanogo's two point putback layup
|1:44
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|1:44
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Adama Sanogo draws the foul)
|1:44
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|1:44
|+1
|Adama Sanogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-29
|1:28
|Jay Heath offensive foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|1:28
|Jay Heath turnover (offensive foul)
|0:59
|Adama Sanogo misses two point hook shot
|0:57
|Huskies offensive rebound
|0:58
|Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:58
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|0:43
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|31-31
|0:37
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Tristen Newton offensive rebound
|0:06
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Jay Heath steals)
|0:00
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|19:37
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|19:31
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup
|33-31
|19:21
|Brandon Murray turnover (bad pass) (Alex Karaban steals)
|19:16
|Jordan Riley personal foul
|19:00
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Huskies offensive rebound
|18:50
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|36-31
|18:26
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point layup
|36-33
|18:08
|Akok Akok blocks Alex Karaban's two point layup
|18:06
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|17:48
|+3
|Brandon Murray makes three point jump shot (Akok Akok assists)
|36-36
|17:25
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|38-36
|17:04
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|16:56
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|41-36
|16:47
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul
|16:25
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Primo Spears assists)
|41-38
|16:04
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|16:01
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point layup
|43-38
|15:28
|Akok Akok misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|15:22
|Tristen Newton shooting foul
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:22
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-39
|15:22
|Brandon Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:22
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|15:15
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|14:51
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|46-39
|14:26
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point running jump shot
|46-41
|14:08
|Qudus Wahab personal foul
|14:05
|Jordan Hawkins turnover (traveling)
|13:42
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround jump shot
|46-43
|13:19
|Adama Sanogo misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|13:17
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|12:58
|Akok Akok misses two point layup
|12:56
|Bradley Ezewiro offensive rebound
|12:56
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul
|12:52
|Tristen Newton blocks Brandon Murray's two point layup
|12:50
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point layup
|46-45
|12:12
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup
|48-45
|11:57
|Donovan Clingan blocks Brandon Murray's two point layup
|11:55
|Hoyas offensive rebound
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Akok Akok misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|11:45
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|Donovan Clingan offensive rebound
|11:36
|Donovan Clingan misses two point layup
|11:34
|Nahiem Alleyne offensive rebound
|11:27
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point layup (Donovan Clingan assists)
|50-45
|11:21
|Hoyas 30 second timeout
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:04
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|50-48
|10:41
|+3
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|53-48
|10:20
|Brandon Murray offensive foul
|10:20
|Brandon Murray turnover (offensive foul)
|10:04
|Alex Karaban turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Murray steals)
|9:51
|Jay Heath misses two point layup
|9:49
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|9:47
|Hassan Diarra turnover (traveling)
|9:34
|Bryson Mozone misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|9:25
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|55-48
|9:17
|Jordan Hawkins personal foul
|9:02
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|8:35
|Andre Jackson Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jay Heath steals)
|8:09
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Primo Spears assists)
|55-50
|7:42
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Joey Calcaterra assists)
|58-50
|7:19
|Brandon Murray misses two point layup
|7:17
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|7:14
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point layup
|58-52
|6:52
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Primo Spears defensive rebound
|6:39
|+3
|Jay Heath makes three point jump shot
|58-55
|6:29
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|6:30
|TV timeout
|6:06
|Adama Sanogo misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|5:57
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|Jordan Hawkins offensive rebound
|5:48
|Jordan Hawkins misses two point layup
|5:46
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|5:40
|+2
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes two point layup
|60-55
|5:31
|+3
|Bryson Mozone makes three point jump shot (Brandon Murray assists)
|60-58
|5:05
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Brandon Murray defensive rebound
|4:54
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul
|4:42
|+2
|Brandon Murray makes two point layup
|60-60
|4:42
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Brandon Murray draws the foul)
|4:42
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|60-61
|4:24
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|4:22
|Hoyas defensive rebound
|4:09
|Brandon Murray misses two point layup
|4:07
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|4:09
|Nahiem Alleyne personal foul
|4:09
|Qudus Wahab misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:09
|Adama Sanogo defensive rebound
|3:55
|Brandon Murray blocks Nahiem Alleyne's two point layup
|3:54
|Huskies offensive rebound
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|3:43
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|3:13
|Qudus Wahab misses two point layup
|3:11
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|3:03
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|63-61
|2:32
|Qudus Wahab misses two point jump shot
|2:30
|Brandon Murray offensive rebound
|2:26
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|2:13
|Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|2:11
|Adama Sanogo offensive rebound
|2:09
|+2
|Adama Sanogo makes two point putback dunk
|65-61
|2:06
|Hoyas 60 second timeout
|1:36
|Brandon Murray misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|1:12
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|1:10
|Akok Akok defensive rebound
|0:50
|Adama Sanogo shooting foul (Brandon Murray draws the foul)
|0:50
|Brandon Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:50
|+1
|Brandon Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-62
|0:50
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:32
|Akok Akok blocks Tristen Newton's two point layup
|0:30
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|0:25
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|68-62
|0:19
|Alex Karaban blocks Brandon Murray's two point layup
|0:17
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|0:17
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|0:17
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:14
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|0:13
|Bryson Mozone personal foul
|0:13
|Bryson Mozone personal foul
|0:13
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:13
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|0:08
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|0:06
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|0:06
|Jordan Riley misses two point jump shot
|0:08
|Jordan Riley defensive rebound
|0:13
|Tristen Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:13
|Bryson Mozone personal foul
|0:13
|Bryson Mozone personal foul
|0:13
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|0:14
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|0:17
|Brandon Murray personal foul
|0:17
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|0:17
|Alex Karaban blocks Brandon Murray's two point layup
|0:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|62
|Field Goals
|27-64 (42.2%)
|23-53 (43.4%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|17
|8
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|20
|10
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|24 Connecticut 18-6
|79.8 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|17.3 APG
|Georgetown 6-18
|71.5 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|42.2
|FG%
|43.4
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|15
|8
|6
|6/14
|3/5
|0/2
|1
|33
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|A. Sanogo
|15
|6
|0
|6/11
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|A. Karaban
|11
|4
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Hawkins
|10
|2
|0
|4/13
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|A. Jackson Jr.
|7
|10
|7
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|15
|8
|6
|6/14
|3/5
|0/2
|1
|33
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|A. Sanogo
|15
|6
|0
|6/11
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|A. Karaban
|11
|4
|4
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|29
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|J. Hawkins
|10
|2
|0
|4/13
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|A. Jackson Jr.
|7
|10
|7
|3/7
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|N. Alleyne
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Clingan
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|H. Diarra
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Hasson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hendry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|20
|27/64
|12/24
|2/5
|14
|200
|5
|5
|10
|17
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Heath
|13
|3
|1
|5/11
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Ezewiro
|6
|5
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|B. Mozone
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Bristol Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Mutombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anglin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|26
|10
|23/53
|7/16
|9/14
|12
|200
|7
|7
|9
|8
|18
-
DAV
MASS84
74
2nd 3:26 USA
-
CLST
OAK53
41
2nd 12:39
-
GT
NCST51
52
2nd 10:42 ACCN
-
PFW
DET34
58
2nd 11:48
-
LEH
LAF47
34
2nd 14:22
-
MISS
VAN50
51
2nd 10:06 SECN
-
MORG
DSU44
34
2nd 19:12
-
UNCG
CIT58
39
2nd 12:09
-
NH
BRY35
53
2nd 12:02
-
NJIT
LOW31
61
2nd 14:08
-
STONEH
STFR42
34
2nd 10:46
-
TTU
11BAY40
54
2nd 12:58 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
57
2nd 15:44
-
WAKE
ND61
52
2nd 8:03 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 11:32 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ3
16
1st 13:03 FS1
-
CAMP
LON9
16
1st 11:06
-
CARK
STET16
18
1st 9:32
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU13
25
1st 8:57
-
CHST
HART13
3
1st 11:53
-
DREX
MONM15
10
1st 12:00
-
DUQ
GW29
17
1st 8:20
-
ELON
NE12
10
1st 12:33
-
EVAN
UIC19
14
1st 9:01
-
FSU
LOU20
14
1st 11:54 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
6
1st 11:36
-
UNCW
W&M13
2
1st 13:27
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST11
24
1st 9:53 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM14
20
1st 12:12 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST18
17
1st 10:20
-
VMI
MER16
16
1st 9:55
-
WINT
RAD16
20
1st 10:16
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm