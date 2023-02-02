Virginia Tech looking to halt No. 6 Virginia's streak
After both teams started the season strong, the paths of No. 6 Virginia and unranked Virginia Tech diverged in January.
While the Hokies were losing seven in a row, the Cavaliers pieced together a seven-game winning streak which remains intact.
Saturday afternoon at Blacksburg, Va., when Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) tries to complete a regular season sweep of its rival, Virginia Tech (13-9, 3-8) attempts to recapture its early-season form.
Both teams are coming off road games that reflected their January fortunes. On Monday night, Virginia got clutch play in the final minute from Jayden Gardner and outlasted Syracuse 67-62.
Then on Tuesday night, Virginia Tech was undone by Nigel Pack, who scored all 17 of his points in the final eight minutes as No. 23 Miami rallied to a 92-83 win.
Before Pack's assault, the Hokies had begun to turn their season around with wins at home over Duke and Syracuse. Then against Miami, they had a late five-point lead before Pack hit six straight shots, including five from beyond the arc.
"Is it fatal? The clock is ticking," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "We've got a big one at home on Saturday against Virginia. We've got nine more of these teeth-gnashers. We've gotta get on the stick here."
In falling to 0-7 in road games, the Hokies got 20 points each from guards Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor. They combined to hit 12 of 20 shots and all 11 of their free throws as Virginia Tech shot 56.9 percent from the floor.
"We've gotta be tougher, better than that on the road," Young said.
Virginia has had no such road woes as three of the wins in its current seven-game streak have come away from Charlottesville.
Gardner (17 points, eight rebounds) made it possible at Syracuse as he drew a charge with a minute left, then hit a pull-up jumper and followed with two rebounds in the final 23 seconds. The win completed a regular season sweep of the Orange.
"Not every game is going to be a blowout," Gardner said. "This one was a grind-it-out game and it's good to find different ways to win, so when we have this experience later in March, then we know what to do with it."
Kihei Clark also played a big role, scoring 12 points and dishing 10 assists. With the Cavaliers up by a point, Clark made a clutch 3-pointer with 3:06 left. Less than a minute later, Clark tacked on two free throws.
"Guys had to step up, make a big shot, a hustle play here and there," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "That's what it takes. This is just how it is. You're getting everybody's best shot. It's the second time through (the league)."
When Virginia beat Virginia Tech 78-68 on Jan. 18, Clark scored 20 points and dealt five assists.
The game was a showcase for both team's balance and execution. All five starters for both teams scored in double figures. While Virginia Tech had eight turnovers, Virginia had just five.
"That was a hard-fought game. Virginia Tech is good," Bennett said. "That again is our league. Forget about records."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jayden Gardner vs. Grant Basile (Cavaliers gains possession)
|19:27
|Jayden Gardner turnover (bad pass) (Sean Pedulla steals)
|19:10
|Michael Collins Jr. misses two point layup
|19:08
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|19:00
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Michael Collins Jr. defensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup (Grant Basile assists)
|0-2
|18:16
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|17:58
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|17:33
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|2-2
|17:07
|+3
|Grant Basile makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|2-5
|16:49
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot
|5-5
|16:31
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|5-7
|16:12
|Grant Basile blocks Jayden Gardner's two point jump shot
|16:10
|Grant Basile defensive rebound
|15:53
|Michael Collins Jr. misses two point jump shot
|15:51
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|15:37
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|15:12
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|5-10
|14:50
|Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|14:48
|Grant Basile defensive rebound
|14:39
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|14:37
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|14:18
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|7-10
|13:46
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|Hokies offensive rebound
|13:44
|Hokies turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:44
|TV timeout
|13:20
|Sean Pedulla shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|13:20
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-10
|13:20
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-10
|12:52
|Grant Basile misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|12:43
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
|9-12
|12:31
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|12:24
|Ryan Dunn blocks Hunter Cattoor's two point layup
|12:22
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|12:06
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|11:47
|Isaac McKneely shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-13
|11:47
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-14
|11:31
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|11-14
|11:09
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|11-16
|10:47
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|10:45
|Michael Collins Jr. defensive rebound
|10:27
|Justyn Mutts misses two point layup
|10:25
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|10:17
|Isaac McKneely turnover (offensive goaltending)
|9:59
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|11-18
|9:44
|Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|9:44
|Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:44
|+1
|Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-18
|9:28
|Justyn Mutts misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|9:09
|+3
|Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|15-18
|8:45
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point jump shot (Lynn Kidd assists)
|15-21
|8:29
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|8:22
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup (Sean Pedulla assists)
|15-23
|8:11
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|7:56
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|7:50
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|17-23
|7:33
|Jump ball. Michael Collins Jr. vs. Armaan Franklin (Hokies gains possession)
|7:32
|TV timeout
|7:21
|+2
|Michael Collins Jr. makes two point dunk (Justyn Mutts assists)
|17-25
|7:06
|Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|7:01
|Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Michael Collins Jr. draws the foul)
|7:01
|Michael Collins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:01
|+1
|Michael Collins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-26
|6:47
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point layup (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|19-26
|6:47
|Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|6:47
|Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:47
|Michael Collins Jr. defensive rebound
|6:37
|Michael Collins Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|6:30
|Armaan Franklin misses two point dunk
|6:28
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|6:16
|Sean Pedulla misses two point layup
|6:14
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|5:59
|Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Michael Collins Jr. defensive rebound
|5:42
|Justyn Mutts turnover (bad pass) (Armaan Franklin steals)
|5:28
|Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|5:26
|Francisco Caffaro offensive rebound
|5:22
|Francisco Caffaro misses two point layup
|5:20
|Hokies defensive rebound
|5:11
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|4:47
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|4:40
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
|21-26
|4:19
|Sean Pedulla turnover (traveling)
|3:58
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot
|23-26
|3:38
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
|23-28
|3:17
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|25-28
|2:57
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|25-30
|2:34
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|28-30
|2:08
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|28-32
|1:47
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|1:45
|John Camden defensive rebound
|1:31
|Michael Collins Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|1:14
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|1:12
|Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|0:57
|Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|0:32
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|0:31
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|0:31
|Michael Collins Jr. shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|0:31
|TV timeout
|0:31
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-32
|0:31
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-32
|0:02
|Grant Basile misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:30
|Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|19:28
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|19:07
|Grant Basile turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Gardner steals)
|18:48
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Hokies defensive rebound
|18:32
|+2
|Grant Basile makes two point dunk
|30-34
|18:08
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|18:06
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|18:02
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|32-34
|17:45
|Kihei Clark personal foul
|17:30
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
|32-36
|17:05
|Grant Basile blocks Jayden Gardner's two point jump shot
|17:03
|Kihei Clark offensive rebound
|16:58
|Jayden Gardner offensive foul
|16:58
|Jayden Gardner turnover (offensive foul)
|16:38
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point dunk (Grant Basile assists)
|32-38
|16:22
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|34-38
|16:22
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|16:22
|TV timeout
|16:03
|Grant Basile misses two point layup
|16:01
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|15:47
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|36-38
|15:14
|Reece Beekman blocks Hunter Cattoor's two point layup
|15:12
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|15:09
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|38-38
|14:45
|Reece Beekman personal foul
|14:45
|TV timeout
|14:38
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|38-40
|14:38
|Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|14:38
|+1
|Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-41
|14:21
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|14:19
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|14:03
|Hunter Cattoor misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|13:36
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|40-41
|13:36
|Justyn Mutts shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|13:36
|Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:36
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|13:09
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|40-43
|12:46
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|12:34
|Justyn Mutts turnover (lost ball) (Ben Vander Plas steals)
|12:22
|Jayden Gardner turnover (traveling)
|12:01
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|40-45
|12:01
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|12:01
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-46
|11:48
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|11:46
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|11:36
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|11:34
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|11:32
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Kidd steals)
|11:27
|Francisco Caffaro personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|11:27
|TV timeout
|11:15
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|11:01
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point alley-oop dunk (Reece Beekman assists)
|42-46
|10:42
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Lynn Kidd assists)
|42-49
|10:14
|Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
|10:12
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|9:59
|Ben Vander Plas shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|9:59
|+1
|Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-50
|9:59
|+1
|Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-51
|9:47
|Sean Pedulla personal foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|9:47
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:47
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-51
|9:47
|Lynn Kidd turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|9:20
|Ben Vander Plas misses two point layup
|9:18
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|8:59
|Reece Beekman shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|8:59
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:59
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-52
|8:50
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|45-52
|8:19
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Grant Basile assists)
|45-55
|8:06
|Sean Pedulla shooting foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|8:06
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-55
|8:06
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-55
|7:49
|Ryan Dunn blocks Grant Basile's two point layup
|7:47
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|7:31
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|50-55
|7:06
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|7:04
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|6:59
|Sean Pedulla personal foul
|6:59
|TV timeout
|6:42
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|52-55
|6:18
|+2
|Grant Basile makes two point layup (John Camden assists)
|52-57
|6:02
|Isaac McKneely misses two point layup
|6:00
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|5:54
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|5:52
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|5:52
|Jayden Gardner personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|5:52
|Hunter Cattoor misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:52
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|5:40
|Michael Collins Jr. personal foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
|5:31
|Grant Basile blocks Kihei Clark's two point layup
|5:29
|Grant Basile defensive rebound
|5:10
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Grant Basile assists)
|52-60
|4:52
|Grant Basile shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|4:52
|Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:52
|Jayden Gardner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:52
|Grant Basile defensive rebound
|4:37
|Hunter Cattoor turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Gardner steals)
|4:35
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point dunk
|54-60
|4:03
|Jayden Gardner blocks John Camden's two point layup
|4:01
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|3:44
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|3:42
|Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|3:27
|+3
|Grant Basile makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|54-63
|3:24
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|3:24
|TV timeout
|3:07
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|57-63
|2:38
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|2:36
|Michael Collins Jr. offensive rebound
|2:17
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|2:15
|Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|2:14
|Justyn Mutts misses two point layup
|2:12
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|2:09
|Grant Basile shooting foul
|2:09
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|2:09
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|2:09
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-63
|1:55
|+2
|Michael Collins Jr. makes two point layup
|59-65
|1:44
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|61-65
|1:15
|+2
|Grant Basile makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|61-67
|1:15
|Hokies 60 second timeout
|0:59
|Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|0:57
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|0:56
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|0:54
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|0:54
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
|63-67
|0:50
|Jayden Gardner personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|0:50
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-68
|0:50
|Hunter Cattoor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:50
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|0:40
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Kihei Clark offensive rebound
|0:27
|+2
|Grant Basile makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
|63-70
|0:22
|+3
|Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|66-70
|0:22
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|0:21
|Kihei Clark personal foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-71
|0:21
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-72
|0:14
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|0:12
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|0:10
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|0:12
|Justyn Mutts personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-72
|0:12
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-72
|0:11
|Armaan Franklin personal foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|0:11
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-73
|0:11
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-74
|0:03
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|74
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|10
|3
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|6 Virginia 17-4
|70.5 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Virginia Tech 14-9
|73.9 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Gardner F
|20 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|S. Pedulla G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|20
|10
|1
|8/18
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|31
|2
|1
|3
|6
|4
|K. Clark
|17
|5
|4
|6/13
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Beekman
|15
|4
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|A. Franklin
|6
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|1/3
|2
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Vander Plas
|0
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|20
|10
|1
|8/18
|0/0
|4/7
|4
|31
|2
|1
|3
|6
|4
|K. Clark
|17
|5
|4
|6/13
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|R. Beekman
|15
|4
|5
|5/11
|0/2
|5/6
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|A. Franklin
|6
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|1/3
|2
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Vander Plas
|0
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. McKneely
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|R. Dunn
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|F. Caffaro
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. How
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Traudt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bond III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|33
|14
|25/61
|6/18
|12/18
|14
|200
|6
|4
|7
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Pedulla
|22
|5
|2
|6/13
|2/6
|8/9
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Mutts
|17
|4
|8
|7/11
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|G. Basile
|14
|4
|4
|6/10
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|4
|H. Cattoor
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|3/7
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Collins
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Pedulla
|22
|5
|2
|6/13
|2/6
|8/9
|4
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Mutts
|17
|4
|8
|7/11
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|G. Basile
|14
|4
|4
|6/10
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|4
|H. Cattoor
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|3/7
|1/3
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Collins
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kidd
|6
|5
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Camden
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Poteat
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Dawyot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wessler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Buchanan Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maddox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|29
|19
|27/53
|7/18
|13/17
|12
|199
|4
|3
|7
|3
|26
