VMI
MERCER
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:48
|Keydets 30 second timeout
|9:50
|+3
|Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists)
|16-19
|9:55
|Jump ball. (Bears gains possession)
|10:12
|David Craig defensive rebound
|10:14
|Taeshaud Jackson misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound
|10:39
|Michael Zanoni misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|Asher Woods turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:04
|Jump ball. (Keydets gains possession)
|11:28
|+3
|Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists)
|16-16
|11:47
|+1
|Taeshaud Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-13
|11:47
|Taeshaud Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:47
|TV timeout
|11:47
|Shawn Walker Jr. shooting foul (Taeshaud Jackson draws the foul)
|11:52
|Michael Zanoni turnover (Tyler Houser steals)
|12:21
|+2
|Tyler Houser makes two point hook shot
|15-13
|12:47
|+3
|Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (James Glisson III assists)
|13-13
|13:03
|Bears 30 second timeout
|13:03
|+2
|Taeshaud Jackson makes two point putback layup
|13-10
|13:04
|Taeshaud Jackson offensive rebound
|13:06
|Asher Woods misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|Tyler Houser defensive rebound
|13:28
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|13:42
|Tony Felder turnover (Shawn Walker Jr. steals)
|13:54
|Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound
|13:56
|Luis Hurtado Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|+1
|Tony Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-10
|14:11
|Kamar Robertson shooting foul (Tony Felder draws the foul)
|14:11
|+3
|Tony Felder makes three point jump shot
|10-10
|14:21
|Jah Quinones turnover (Asher Woods steals)
|14:44
|Sean Conway turnover (bad pass)
|15:14
|+2
|Jalyn McCreary makes two point driving layup
|7-10
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Tony Felder turnover (10-second violation)
|15:34
|Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound
|15:36
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point stepback jump shot
|15:52
|+2
|Tony Felder makes two point driving layup
|7-8
|16:10
|Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound
|16:12
|Jah Quinones misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|+3
|Asher Woods makes three point jump shot (Tony Felder assists)
|5-8
|16:51
|Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound
|16:53
|Braden Sparks misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|Taeshaud Jackson turnover (offensive foul)
|17:09
|Taeshaud Jackson offensive foul
|17:09
|Taeshaud Jackson offensive rebound
|17:11
|Tony Felder misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|+3
|Braden Sparks makes three point jump shot
|2-8
|17:47
|Tony Felder personal foul
|17:49
|Tony Felder turnover (Braden Sparks steals)
|18:05
|+3
|Braden Sparks makes three point jump shot (Shawn Walker Jr. assists)
|2-5
|18:26
|+2
|Asher Woods makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-2
|18:49
|+2
|Braden Sparks makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-2
|18:57
|Braden Sparks defensive rebound
|18:59
|Tyler Houser misses two point jump shot
|19:32
|Tyler Houser defensive rebound
|19:34
|Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Harrison Drake offensive rebound
|19:45
|Braden Sparks misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Tyler Houser vs. Jalyn McCreary (Harrison Drake gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|19
|Field Goals
|6-10 (60.0%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|3
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|7
|2
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|1
|4
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
6 PTS, 1 AST
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Felder Jr.
|6
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Woods
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jackson II
|3
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|T. Houser
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Conway
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Drake
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Sparks
|8
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. McCreary
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Quinones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Walker Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
-
DAV
MASS87
74
2nd 2:20 USA
-
CLST
OAK53
41
2nd 12:39
-
GT
NCST52
52
2nd 10:42 ACCN
-
PFW
DET34
58
2nd 11:48
-
LEH
LAF47
34
2nd 14:22
-
MISS
VAN53
53
2nd 9:19 SECN
-
MORG
DSU46
35
2nd 18:11
-
UNCG
CIT58
39
2nd 11:55
-
NH
BRY35
53
2nd 12:02
-
NJIT
LOW31
61
2nd 14:08
-
STONEH
STFR44
37
2nd 8:59
-
TTU
11BAY40
54
2nd 12:58 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
57
2nd 15:44
-
WAKE
ND62
52
2nd 7:33 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 11:32 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ6
16
1st 12:33 FS1
-
CAMP
LON15
20
1st 7:55
-
CARK
STET16
18
1st 8:54
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU15
25
1st 7:59
-
CHST
HART13
3
1st 11:53
-
DREX
MONM15
10
1st 12:00
-
DUQ
GW32
17
1st 7:31
-
ELON
NE17
15
1st 9:57
-
EVAN
UIC21
14
1st 8:19
-
FSU
LOU20
14
1st 11:54 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
6
1st 11:36
-
UNCW
W&M15
2
1st 10:36
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST11
24
1st 9:16 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM15
20
1st 11:56 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST18
17
1st 10:20
-
VMI
MER16
19
1st 9:48
-
WINT
RAD16
20
1st 10:16
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
MSU
RUTG55
61
Final FOX
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final