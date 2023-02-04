VMI
MERCER

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
VMI
Keydets
16
MER
Bears
19

Time Team Play Score
9:48   Keydets 30 second timeout  
9:50 +3 Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists) 16-19
9:55   Jump ball. (Bears gains possession)  
10:12   David Craig defensive rebound  
10:14   Taeshaud Jackson misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound  
10:39   Michael Zanoni misses three point jump shot  
10:50   Asher Woods turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:04   Jump ball. (Keydets gains possession)  
11:28 +3 Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists) 16-16
11:47 +1 Taeshaud Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-13
11:47   Taeshaud Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Shawn Walker Jr. shooting foul (Taeshaud Jackson draws the foul)  
11:52   Michael Zanoni turnover (Tyler Houser steals)  
12:21 +2 Tyler Houser makes two point hook shot 15-13
12:47 +3 Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (James Glisson III assists) 13-13
13:03   Bears 30 second timeout  
13:03 +2 Taeshaud Jackson makes two point putback layup 13-10
13:04   Taeshaud Jackson offensive rebound  
13:06   Asher Woods misses three point jump shot  
13:26   Tyler Houser defensive rebound  
13:28   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
13:42   Tony Felder turnover (Shawn Walker Jr. steals)  
13:54   Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound  
13:56   Luis Hurtado Jr. misses three point jump shot  
14:11 +1 Tony Felder makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-10
14:11   Kamar Robertson shooting foul (Tony Felder draws the foul)  
14:11 +3 Tony Felder makes three point jump shot 10-10
14:21   Jah Quinones turnover (Asher Woods steals)  
14:44   Sean Conway turnover (bad pass)  
15:14 +2 Jalyn McCreary makes two point driving layup 7-10
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22   Tony Felder turnover (10-second violation)  
15:34   Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound  
15:36   Jalyn McCreary misses two point stepback jump shot  
15:52 +2 Tony Felder makes two point driving layup 7-8
16:10   Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound  
16:12   Jah Quinones misses three point jump shot  
16:35 +3 Asher Woods makes three point jump shot (Tony Felder assists) 5-8
16:51   Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound  
16:53   Braden Sparks misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Taeshaud Jackson turnover (offensive foul)  
17:09   Taeshaud Jackson offensive foul  
17:09   Taeshaud Jackson offensive rebound  
17:11   Tony Felder misses two point jump shot  
17:35 +3 Braden Sparks makes three point jump shot 2-8
17:47   Tony Felder personal foul  
17:49   Tony Felder turnover (Braden Sparks steals)  
18:05 +3 Braden Sparks makes three point jump shot (Shawn Walker Jr. assists) 2-5
18:26 +2 Asher Woods makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-2
18:49 +2 Braden Sparks makes two point pullup jump shot 0-2
18:57   Braden Sparks defensive rebound  
18:59   Tyler Houser misses two point jump shot  
19:32   Tyler Houser defensive rebound  
19:34   Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Harrison Drake offensive rebound  
19:45   Braden Sparks misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Tyler Houser vs. Jalyn McCreary (Harrison Drake gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Keydets 30 second timeout 9:48
+ 3 Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists) 9:50
  David Craig defensive rebound 10:12
  Taeshaud Jackson misses three point jump shot 10:14
  Taeshaud Jackson defensive rebound 10:37
  Michael Zanoni misses three point jump shot 10:39
  Asher Woods turnover (shot clock violation) 10:50
+ 3 Harrison Drake makes three point jump shot (Braden Sparks assists) 11:28
+ 1 Taeshaud Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11:47
  Taeshaud Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2 11:47
  Shawn Walker Jr. shooting foul (Taeshaud Jackson draws the foul) 11:47
Team Stats
Points 16 19
Field Goals 6-10 (60.0%) 7-15 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 3
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 7 2
Team 0 0
Assists 1 4
Steals 2 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 2
Fouls 2 2
Technicals 0 0
10
T. Felder Jr. G
6 PTS, 1 AST
12
H. Drake G
9 PTS, 1 REB
12T
VMI 6-18 16-16
Mercer 11-13 19-19
Hawkins Arena Macon, GA
Hawkins Arena Macon, GA
Team Stats
VMI 6-18 70.6 PPG 38.8 RPG 11.9 APG
Mercer 11-13 69.4 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Felder Jr. G 10.3 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.3 APG 36.7 FG%
00
. Drake G 1.7 PPG 0.6 RPG 0.8 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
10
T. Felder Jr. G 6 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
12
H. Drake G 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
60.0 FG% 46.7
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 0
VMI
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Felder Jr. 6 0 1 2/3 1/1 1/1 1 - 0 0 3 0 0
A. Woods 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 0
T. Jackson II 3 7 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 2 5
T. Houser 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
S. Conway 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Felder Jr. 6 0 1 2/3 1/1 1/1 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
A. Woods 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
T. Jackson II 3 7 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 1 2 5
T. Houser 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
S. Conway 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sisco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bradley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tuell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Tang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wolfe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 9 1 6/10 2/4 2/3 2 0 2 0 6 2 7
Mercer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Drake 9 1 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
B. Sparks 8 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
J. McCreary 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quinones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
S. Walker Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Drake 9 1 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
B. Sparks 8 1 2 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
J. McCreary 2 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quinones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
S. Walker Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Hurtado Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Zanoni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robertson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Glisson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cobb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Treanor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 3 4 7/15 5/10 0/0 2 0 2 0 2 1 2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores