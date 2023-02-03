Wake Forest bids to snap four-game skid, visits Notre Dame
Wake Forest and Notre Dame likely aren't where they want to be with exactly one month remaining in the regular season.
Heading into Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference matchup in South Bend, Ind., the Demon Deacons (14-9, 6-6) have lost four in a row -- including the last three by two points to Pittsburgh, North Carolina State and Duke.
"There's no moral victories in this," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said after Tyree Appleby scored 27 points in Tuesday's 75-73 loss at Duke. "It's what we signed up for -- to be in this league. I think these guys will fight all the way til the end. Hopefully that's a reflection of me, too. I'm going to coach 'em that way.
"Nobody likes to lose, man. We've ran the gantlet here. We gotta go to Notre Dame on Saturday and get Carolina on Tuesday. But, hey, let's go."
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (10-12, 2-9) snapped a four-game losing streak with last Saturday's home win over Louisville. Head coach Mike Brey, who's stepping down when the season ends, wore a suit for the first time this season in honor of Coaches vs. Cancer. Just in case there was a correlation between his fashion choice and the Irish's play, Brey will do it again Saturday.
"One and '0', brother, in a suit," Brey said. "And I'll tell you one thing, I'm dry-cleaning that sucker and it's coming out Saturday. I'm going to ride the suit."
The night before the Louisville win, Brey was checking the ESPN ticker during an NBA game and noticed how so many teams have experienced long losing and winning streaks. After the Louisville win, he hoped to inspire his players with that realization.
"I said, 'Fellas, you guys all follow the NBA. I know our season's not as long, but those swings are crazy. And you never know when they're going to happen. Let's see if we can get into one of those swings back up.' "
According to KenPom.com, both teams are much better offensively than defensively, so the team that figures out a way to get a few more stops that normal will likely emerge triumphant.
Wake Forest ranks as the ACC's No. 2 offense from an efficiency standpoint, but shot just 9 of 31 from 3-point range against Duke - well below the Deacons' 36.8 percent success rate for the season.
Notre Dame shoots even better from 3-point range -- 37.4 percent -- but the Irish allow their opponents to shoot 46.5 percent overall while forcing just nine turnovers per game.
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:33
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|8:03
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-52
|8:03
|+1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-52
|8:03
|Matt Zona shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|8:31
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|60-52
|8:41
|Daivien Williamson personal foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|8:51
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|8:53
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|9:01
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|9:18
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point jump shot
|60-49
|9:25
|Marcus Hammond personal foul
|9:25
|Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|9:27
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
|9:33
|Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|9:50
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|+3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|58-49
|10:44
|+3
|Bobi Klintman makes three point jump shot (Damari Monsanto assists)
|58-46
|10:58
|Bobi Klintman defensive rebound
|11:00
|Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Daivien Williamson personal foul (JJ Starling draws the foul)
|11:18
|+1
|Damari Monsanto makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-46
|11:18
|+1
|Damari Monsanto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-46
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|JJ Starling shooting foul (Damari Monsanto draws the foul)
|11:37
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point jump shot
|53-46
|12:06
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|53-44
|12:23
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point layup
|51-44
|12:27
|Matt Zona offensive rebound
|12:29
|Damari Monsanto blocks Marcus Hammond's two point jump shot
|12:42
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point layup (Tyree Appleby assists)
|51-42
|12:55
|Cormac Ryan turnover (offensive foul)
|12:55
|Cormac Ryan offensive foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|13:07
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|13:09
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|13:23
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|13:29
|Damari Monsanto misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|+3
|Marcus Hammond makes three point jump shot
|49-42
|14:09
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|49-39
|14:24
|+1
|Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-39
|14:24
|TV timeout
|14:24
|Cameron Hildreth shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|14:24
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point layup
|47-38
|14:28
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (lost ball) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|14:44
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point dunk (Cormac Ryan assists)
|47-36
|15:00
|+3
|Daivien Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|47-34
|15:20
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|15:21
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Dane Goodwin assists)
|44-34
|15:40
|+3
|Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot
|44-32
|16:08
|Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|16:10
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|16:32
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|16:34
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|16:39
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|16:41
|Andrew Carr blocks Marcus Hammond's two point layup
|16:47
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|16:49
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point dunk (Dane Goodwin assists)
|41-32
|17:16
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|17:18
|Tyree Appleby misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|Marcus Hammond personal foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|17:33
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|17:35
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|17:47
|+3
|Daivien Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|41-30
|18:04
|Trey Wertz turnover (double dribble)
|18:25
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|38-30
|18:31
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|18:33
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point jump shot
|35-30
|19:06
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point layup
|33-30
|19:20
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot
|33-28
|19:26
|JJ Starling personal foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|19:31
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point layup
|30-28
|19:53
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|30-26
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Damari Monsanto turnover (lost ball) (Trey Wertz steals)
|0:35
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|0:37
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|27-26
|1:31
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|25-26
|1:53
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
|25-24
|2:00
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|2:02
|Cameron Hildreth blocks Matt Zona's two point layup
|2:19
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|2:21
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|2:33
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|2:52
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|22-24
|3:13
|Matthew Marsh defensive rebound
|3:15
|Trey Wertz misses two point jump shot
|3:26
|Matthew Marsh turnover (lost ball) (Nate Laszewski steals)
|3:26
|Jump ball. Matthew Marsh vs. Nate Laszewski (Nate Laszewski gains possession)
|3:24
|Matthew Marsh offensive rebound
|3:26
|Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|3:48
|+2
|Trey Wertz makes two point jump shot
|20-24
|3:55
|Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|4:00
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot
|20-22
|4:15
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|4:17
|Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|+2
|Tyree Appleby makes two point layup
|17-22
|4:40
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|4:42
|Marcus Hammond misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|+2
|Matthew Marsh makes two point dunk (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|15-22
|5:30
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|13-22
|5:34
|TV timeout
|5:34
|Cameron Hildreth personal foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|5:54
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|5:56
|Daivien Williamson misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|+2
|Trey Wertz makes two point layup
|13-20
|6:32
|+2
|Andrew Carr makes two point jump shot
|13-18
|6:46
|Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|6:48
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|+2
|Bobi Klintman makes two point layup
|11-18
|7:22
|Daivien Williamson defensive rebound
|7:24
|JJ Starling misses two point layup
|7:47
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|7:49
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|+2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point dunk (Trey Wertz assists)
|9-18
|8:31
|+2
|Bobi Klintman makes two point dunk (Cameron Hildreth assists)
|9-16
|8:41
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|8:43
|Bobi Klintman blocks Dane Goodwin's two point layup
|8:50
|Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|8:52
|JJ Starling misses two point layup
|9:14
|Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|9:16
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Bobi Klintman defensive rebound
|9:23
|Marcus Hammond misses two point jump shot
|9:31
|Tyree Appleby turnover (traveling)
|9:35
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|9:37
|Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|+3
|Damari Monsanto makes three point jump shot (Bobi Klintman assists)
|7-16
|10:09
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|10:11
|Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|Damari Monsanto turnover (bad pass)
|10:36
|Dane Goodwin personal foul (Damari Monsanto draws the foul)
|10:44
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|10:46
|Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|Tyree Appleby personal foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
|10:48
|Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|10:48
|Nate Laszewski misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|11:15
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Bobi Klintman defensive rebound
|11:28
|JJ Starling misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|Tyree Appleby turnover (bad pass)
|11:58
|Cormac Ryan turnover (offensive foul)
|11:58
|Cormac Ryan offensive foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|12:12
|TV timeout
|12:12
|Demon Deacons turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:12
|Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|12:14
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|+2
|Matt Zona makes two point layup (Trey Wertz assists)
|4-16
|13:12
|Davion Bradford turnover (offensive foul)
|13:12
|Davion Bradford offensive foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|13:29
|Demon Deacons 30 second timeout
|13:33
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|4-14
|13:46
|Bobi Klintman turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|14:11
|+2
|Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|4-12
|14:22
|Matt Zona defensive rebound
|14:24
|Cameron Hildreth misses two point jump shot
|14:41
|+1
|Dane Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|4-10
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:41
|Damari Monsanto shooting foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
|14:42
|+2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point layup (Nate Laszewski assists)
|4-9
|14:47
|Cameron Hildreth turnover (lost ball) (Nate Laszewski steals)
|14:54
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|14:56
|Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
|15:00
|JJ Starling defensive rebound
|15:02
|Tyree Appleby misses two point layup
|15:27
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point layup
|4-7
|15:35
|Damari Monsanto turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Hammond steals)
|15:50
|+2
|JJ Starling makes two point jump shot
|4-5
|16:04
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|16:06
|Andrew Carr misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|16:23
|Marcus Hammond misses two point layup
|16:47
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|16:49
|Tyree Appleby misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|16:57
|Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
|17:14
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|17:16
|Damari Monsanto misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|Andrew Carr defensive rebound
|17:27
|JJ Starling misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Daivien Williamson turnover (traveling)
|17:50
|Demon Deacons defensive rebound
|17:52
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|+2
|Damari Monsanto makes two point jump shot
|4-3
|18:33
|+1
|Marcus Hammond makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-3
|18:33
|Damari Monsanto shooting foul (Marcus Hammond draws the foul)
|18:33
|+2
|Marcus Hammond makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:38
|Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|18:40
|Marcus Hammond blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|18:48
|Tyree Appleby defensive rebound
|18:50
|Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|19:06
|Cameron Hildreth misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|19:06
|Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Cameron Hildreth draws the foul)
|19:06
|+2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:12
|Damari Monsanto defensive rebound
|19:14
|Dane Goodwin misses two point layup
|19:42
|Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|19:44
|Andrew Carr misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Andrew Carr vs. Nate Laszewski (Cameron Hildreth gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
|7:49
|+ 1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:03
|+ 1
|Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:03
|Matt Zona shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
|8:03
|+ 3
|Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|8:31
|Daivien Williamson personal foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|8:41
|Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|8:51
|Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
|8:53
|Cameron Hildreth defensive rebound
|8:59
|Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|9:01
|+ 2
|Cameron Hildreth makes two point jump shot
|9:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|52
|Field Goals
|24-46 (52.2%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|24
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|28
|19
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|12
|9
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|4
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 14-9
|77.2 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Notre Dame 10-12
|70.7 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Monsanto G
|13.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
00
|. Laszewski F
|13.9 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|53.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Monsanto G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|N. Laszewski F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.2
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Monsanto
|22
|6
|1
|7/12
|6/10
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|T. Appleby
|9
|6
|7
|3/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|C. Hildreth
|8
|5
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Williamson
|6
|4
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Carr
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Marsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Klintman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bradford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kennah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ituka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Xu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Kmety
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. van Beveren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|31
|12
|24/46
|10/23
|4/5
|8
|0
|1
|4
|11
|3
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|16
|6
|1
|7/12
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|C. Ryan
|11
|0
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|-
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Hammond
|10
|5
|0
|4/11
|1/3
|1/1
|2
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Starling
|6
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Goodwin
|3
|5
|3
|1/10
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Zona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konieczny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|23
|9
|23/56
|3/16
|3/3
|9
|0
|6
|1
|4
|4
|19
