FORD
RICH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:22
|+2
|Andre Gustavson makes two point layup
|2-8
|15:37
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Neal Quinn steals)
|15:49
|Neal Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|15:59
|Neal Quinn defensive rebound
|16:01
|Khalid Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:27
|Khalid Moore defensive rebound
|16:29
|Neal Quinn misses two point jump shot
|16:42
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|16:44
|Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|16:55
|Neal Quinn misses two point layup
|17:32
|Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|17:34
|Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|+2
|Matt Grace makes two point layup
|2-6
|18:22
|Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|18:24
|Will Richardson misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound
|18:38
|Neal Quinn misses two point layup
|18:57
|Khalid Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|19:04
|+1
|Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|19:04
|+1
|Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|19:04
|Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)
|19:02
|Neal Quinn offensive rebound
|19:04
|Rostyslav Novitskyi blocks Neal Quinn's two point layup
|19:24
|+2
|Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:47
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|Rostyslav Novitskyi vs. Neal Quinn (Spiders gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|8
|Field Goals
|1-5 (20.0%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|0-3 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|5
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
2 PTS
|Key Players
|
00
|. Novitskyi C
|7.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|57.9 FG%
|
00
|. Quinn C
|8.8 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|56.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Novitskyi C
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|N. Quinn C
|2 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|20.0
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Novitskyi
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W. Richardson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Quisenberry
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Grace
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Burton
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Quinn
|2
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Grace
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Burton
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Quinn
|2
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Southall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dread
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Noyes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roche
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Walz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bigelow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
