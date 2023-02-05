FORD
RICH

1st Half
FOR
Rams
2
RICH
Spiders
8

Time Team Play Score
15:22 +2 Andre Gustavson makes two point layup 2-8
15:37   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Neal Quinn steals)  
15:49   Neal Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
15:59   Neal Quinn defensive rebound  
16:01   Khalid Moore misses two point jump shot  
16:27   Khalid Moore defensive rebound  
16:29   Neal Quinn misses two point jump shot  
16:42   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
16:44   Darius Quisenberry misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound  
16:55   Neal Quinn misses two point layup  
17:32   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
17:34   Rostyslav Novitskyi misses three point jump shot  
18:01 +2 Matt Grace makes two point layup 2-6
18:22   Andre Gustavson defensive rebound  
18:24   Will Richardson misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Darius Quisenberry defensive rebound  
18:38   Neal Quinn misses two point layup  
18:57   Khalid Moore turnover (out of bounds)  
19:04 +1 Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
19:04 +1 Neal Quinn makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
19:04   Rostyslav Novitskyi shooting foul (Neal Quinn draws the foul)  
19:02   Neal Quinn offensive rebound  
19:04   Rostyslav Novitskyi blocks Neal Quinn's two point layup  
19:24 +2 Rostyslav Novitskyi makes two point layup 2-2
19:47 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Rostyslav Novitskyi vs. Neal Quinn (Spiders gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 2 8
Field Goals 1-5 (20.0%) 3-7 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 0-3 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 5
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 3 4
Team 0 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
15
R. Novitskyi C
2 PTS
15
M. Grace F
2 PTS
12T
Fordham 18-4 2-2
Richmond 11-12 6-6
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Fordham 18-4 72.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.1 APG
Richmond 11-12 68.3 PPG 35.2 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Novitskyi C 7.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.9 APG 57.9 FG%
00
. Quinn C 8.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.8 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
15
R. Novitskyi C 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
32
N. Quinn C 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
20.0 FG% 42.9
0.0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 100.0
Fordham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Novitskyi 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 0
W. Richardson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Moore 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
D. Quisenberry 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Riley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardenburg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Montas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tsimbila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 3 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 0 1 1 2 0 3
Richmond
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Grace 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gustavson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
T. Burton 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Quinn 2 2 0 0/4 0/0 2/2 0 - 1 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Southall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dread - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roche - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Walz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bigelow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 8 5 0 3/7 0/0 2/2 0 0 1 0 1 1 4
