LSALLE
STJOES
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|14:38
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|10-7
|14:59
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|15:01
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|+3
|Hassan Drame makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|10-5
|15:45
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|7-5
|16:02
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|16:16
|Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)
|16:30
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|7-3
|16:51
|+2
|Hassan Drame makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|7-0
|17:03
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball)
|17:05
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|17:06
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|17:08
|Rasheer Fleming misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|17:29
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup
|17:35
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|17:37
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot
|5-0
|18:10
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|18:12
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|18:27
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|18:47
|+2
|Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|2-0
|19:11
|Ejike Obinna turnover (lost ball) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)
|19:11
|Jump ball. Ejike Obinna vs. Mamadou Doucoure (Explorers gains possession)
|19:20
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|19:22
|Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|19:45
|Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|(Hawks gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|14:38
|Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
|14:59
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|+ 3
|Hassan Drame makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|15:13
|+ 2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|15:45
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|16:02
|Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)
|16:16
|+ 3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|16:30
|+ 2
|Hassan Drame makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|16:51
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball)
|17:03
|Hassan Drame personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|17:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|7
|Field Goals
|4-8 (50.0%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|4
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|4
|3
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|3
|0
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
4 PTS, 3 REB
|Team Stats
|La Salle 9-13
|68.4 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Saint Joseph's 11-11
|72.1 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Drame F
|6.4 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|34.2 FG%
|
00
|. Greer III G
|10.6 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|4.4 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|H. Drame F
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|L. Greer III G
|4 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|100.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Drame
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Brantley
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Doucoure
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Brickus
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Drame
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Drame
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Brantley
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Doucoure
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Brickus
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Drame
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Marrero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Shepherd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Zan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Jocius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|5
|3
|4/8
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Reynolds II
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Obinna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Fleming
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Greer III
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Reynolds II
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Obinna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Fleming
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Klaczek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Berger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Winborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Essandoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bleechmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jansson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|4
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
-
DEP
HALL4
1
1st 15:32 FS1
-
FOR
RICH2
6
1st 15:59 USA
-
LAS
JOES10
7
1st 14:38 ESPU
-
OSU
MICH0
0145 O/U
-3
1:00pm CBS
-
CAN
MRST0
0134.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
IONA
FAIR0
0136 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
MOSU
SIU0
0121.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
MTSM
QUIN0
0135 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
NIAG
SIEN0
0127 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MAN0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
WICH
TLSA0
0139 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
PSU
NEB0
0136 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm BTN
-
CAL
UTAH0
0127.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESPU
-
3HOU
TEMP0
0131 O/U
+11.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
NW
WISC0
0126 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STAN
COLO0
0135.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm FS1