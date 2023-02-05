LSALLE
STJOES

1st Half
LAS
Explorers
10
JOES
Hawks
7

Time Team Play Score
14:38 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 10-7
14:59   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
15:01   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
15:13 +3 Hassan Drame makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 10-5
15:45 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 7-5
16:02   Jhamir Brickus personal foul  
16:16   Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling)  
16:30 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 7-3
16:51 +2 Hassan Drame makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 7-0
17:03   Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball)  
17:05   Hassan Drame personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
17:06   Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound  
17:08   Rasheer Fleming misses two point jump shot  
17:27   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
17:29   Fousseyni Drame misses two point layup  
17:35   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
17:37   Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot  
18:01 +3 Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot 5-0
18:10   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
18:12   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
18:27   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
18:47 +2 Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists) 2-0
19:11   Ejike Obinna turnover (lost ball) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)  
19:11   Jump ball. Ejike Obinna vs. Mamadou Doucoure (Explorers gains possession)  
19:20   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
19:22   Hassan Drame misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound  
19:45   Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Hawks gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 14:38
  Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound 14:59
  Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot 15:01
+ 3 Hassan Drame makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 15:13
+ 2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 15:45
  Jhamir Brickus personal foul 16:02
  Khalil Brantley turnover (traveling) 16:16
+ 3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 16:30
+ 2 Hassan Drame makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 16:51
  Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball) 17:03
  Hassan Drame personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul) 17:05
Team Stats
Points 10 7
Field Goals 4-8 (50.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 2-2 (100.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 4
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 3
Team 0 0
Assists 3 0
Steals 1 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 2 0
Technicals 0 0
4
H. Drame F
5 PTS
5
L. Greer III G
4 PTS, 3 REB
12T
La Salle 9-13 10-10
Saint Joseph's 11-11 7-7
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
La Salle 9-13 68.4 PPG 39.2 RPG 12.0 APG
Saint Joseph's 11-11 72.1 PPG 38.6 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Drame F 6.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.0 APG 34.2 FG%
00
. Greer III G 10.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.4 APG 38.8 FG%
Top Scorers
4
H. Drame F 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
L. Greer III G 4 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 37.5
100.0 3PT FG% 33.3
0 FT% 0
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Drame 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Brantley 3 1 3 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
M. Doucoure 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 2
J. Brickus 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
F. Drame 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Total 10 5 3 4/8 2/2 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 1 4
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Greer III 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
E. Reynolds II 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
E. Obinna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
R. Fleming 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
C. Brown 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 4 0 3/8 1/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 1 3
