Minnesota-Illinois postponed for COVID-19 in Gophers program
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota's game at Illinois that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers' program.
The announcement was made Monday by Minnesota, which didn't specify how many players would have been unable to play. The game at State Farm Center was rescheduled for Feb. 20.
The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) had only eight available scholarship players for their last game, an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Saturday. Dawson Garcia (ankle) has missed the last four games, and Braeden Carrington (leg) has missed the last six. Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen will not play this season while recovering from knee injuries.
Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.
---
