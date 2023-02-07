Virginia Tech aims to continue hot shooting vs. BC
Virginia Tech aims to build on a statement win and continue their efficient shooting when they host Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Va.
The Hokies (14-9, 4-8) recorded an upset victory over their archrival on Saturday when they never trailed in knocking off then-No. 6 Virginia 74-68. Sean Pedulla poured in 22 points and Justyn Mutts supplied 17 for Virginia Tech, which is averaging 80 points over its last four games.
The Hokies have gone 3-1 in that span and have shot better than 50 percent from the field in all four contests. That's a promising trend for a team that is eyeing an NCAA Tournament push after beginning its conference slate 1-7.
"We're trying to make it back from the abyss," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young told the Washington Post. "We've got a ways to go, but, yes, the term was 'the abyss' -- and we were there. Let's hope that we can continue to move in a positive direction."
The Eagles (11-13, 5-8) limp into Blacksburg after their 77-68 home setback against Syracuse on Saturday.
Quinten Post collected 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Boston College. Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery combined for 25 points and 10 assists in the loss.
The Eagles surrendered 27 points to the Orange's Jesse Edwards, who notched his career-high total by making 12 of 15 shots from the floor.
"We wanted to make sure he didn't get any deep catches, which we did a good job of that," Boston College coach Earl Grant said of Edwards, per the student newspaper. "His talent just showed up."
Defense has been a problem throughout the conference schedule for Grant's squad. The 44.8 percent shooting by the Eagles' opponents is the third-highest mark in the ACC entering Tuesday.
The Eagles may have to pay extra attention to Mutts, who is shooting a robust 58.1 percent from the floor.
Mutts scored 18 points in the teams' initial meeting against Boston College on Dec. 21. The Eagles nipped the then-No. 21 Hokies 70-65 in overtime.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 11-13
|65.8 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Virginia Tech 14-9
|73.9 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|11
|25.5
|15.8
|6.0
|1.5
|0.30
|1.10
|2.0
|54.6
|36.4
|94.1
|1.5
|4.5
|M. Ashton-Langford
|22
|31
|12.9
|3.2
|2.4
|1.60
|0.80
|2.1
|40.5
|28.8
|87.7
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|24
|34.8
|10.5
|3.2
|2.6
|1.50
|0.20
|2.1
|40.3
|32.4
|79.4
|0.9
|2.3
|C. Penha Jr.
|20
|19.1
|7.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.7
|53.0
|34.0
|43.5
|0.7
|2.2
|D. Langford Jr.
|19
|30
|7.3
|2.7
|2.1
|0.40
|0.30
|1.6
|43.8
|20.0
|77.4
|0.8
|1.8
|P. Aligbe
|18
|20.2
|6.9
|4.1
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|39.0
|24.2
|61.5
|1.2
|2.9
|D. McGlockton
|24
|15.3
|5.8
|4.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.60
|0.9
|56.7
|66.7
|76.2
|1.6
|2.5
|M. Madsen
|24
|22
|5.4
|2.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|32.8
|28.0
|71.4
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Bickerstaff
|24
|20
|5.2
|5.8
|1.3
|1.00
|0.60
|1.6
|46.7
|0.0
|56.8
|2.2
|3.6
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|C. Kelley III
|21
|13.4
|2.4
|1.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|29.4
|21.6
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|A. Kenny
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Mighty
|12
|4
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.0
|37.5
|0.0
|26.7
|0.4
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Pemberton
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|65.8
|35.1
|12.0
|6.80
|3.70
|12.0
|43.1
|29.6
|72.1
|9.6
|23.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|23
|35.4
|16.0
|3.6
|4.0
|1.30
|0.20
|2.2
|42.6
|33.3
|86.3
|0.3
|3.3
|G. Basile
|23
|27.3
|14.9
|5.7
|1.9
|0.40
|1.40
|1.7
|50.2
|38.2
|70.2
|1.2
|4.5
|J. Mutts
|22
|33.2
|12.9
|7.2
|4.5
|1.70
|0.70
|3.0
|58.1
|38.5
|64.9
|1.5
|5.7
|H. Cattoor
|19
|32.9
|10.9
|4.0
|2.2
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|44.1
|43.4
|70.6
|0.3
|3.7
|D. Maddox
|20
|29.6
|8.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|37.4
|32.3
|87.5
|1.3
|1.9
|L. Kidd
|23
|13.3
|5.6
|3.9
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|67.1
|0.0
|58.3
|1
|2.9
|M. Collins
|23
|22.4
|4.0
|2.6
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|37.0
|29.5
|71.4
|0.6
|2
|M. Poteat
|23
|9.2
|3.7
|1.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|70.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.7
|1
|R. Rice
|1
|30
|2.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|2.0
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Camden
|15
|9.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|25.9
|20.0
|57.1
|0.3
|0.9
|O. Dawyot
|4
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Johnson
|6
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Ward
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|73.9
|37.3
|15.3
|5.30
|3.40
|10.4
|47.3
|35.5
|73.9
|8.4
|26.1
