UCF takes down Wichita State 72-67
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points as UCF beat Wichita State 72-67 on Wednesday night.
Hendricks had five rebounds for the Knights (14-9, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Ithiel Horton added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five assists. Darius Johnson shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Knights broke a five-game slide.
Craig Porter Jr. led the Shockers (12-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Wichita State. James Rojas also had 12 points.
---
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Taylor Hendricks vs. Kenny Pohto (Knights gains possession)
|19:43
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|19:27
|Kenny Pohto turnover (bad pass)
|19:11
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|3-0
|18:38
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup
|3-2
|18:30
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|18:12
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|18:06
|Ithiel Horton turnover (bad pass)
|17:52
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|17:30
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)
|17:22
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point dunk
|5-4
|17:07
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|8-4
|16:56
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|8-7
|16:31
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|11-7
|16:06
|James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|15:59
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass)
|15:59
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive rebound
|15:26
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point layup
|11-9
|15:01
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|14:55
|Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|14:51
|C.J. Kelly blocks James Rojas's two point layup
|14:49
|Shockers offensive rebound
|14:45
|+3
|Craig Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kenny Pohto assists)
|11-12
|14:13
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|14:11
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|14:08
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball)
|13:48
|James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)
|13:27
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|13:21
|Kenny Pohto blocks Ithiel Horton's two point jump shot
|13:19
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|13:14
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|13:12
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|13:08
|Craig Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Darius Johnson steals)
|12:43
|James Rojas personal foul
|12:39
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|P.J. Edwards offensive rebound
|12:32
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:30
|Xavier Bell defensive rebound
|12:25
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|11-14
|12:12
|C.J. Kelly turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
|12:00
|James Rojas turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|11:53
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:44
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|11-16
|11:42
|Knights 30 second timeout
|11:42
|TV timeout
|11:26
|Isaac Abidde shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|11:26
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-16
|11:26
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-16
|11:13
|P.J. Edwards personal foul
|11:04
|Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|10:46
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot
|15-16
|10:26
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point layup
|10:24
|Thierno Sylla defensive rebound
|10:09
|P.J. Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:07
|Isaac Abidde defensive rebound
|10:01
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|15-18
|9:42
|Darius Johnson misses two point jump shot
|9:40
|Isaac Abidde defensive rebound
|9:35
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|15-20
|9:15
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:59
|Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|8:59
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-21
|8:59
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-22
|8:44
|Jayhlon Young misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|8:28
|Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|8:15
|Isaac Abidde shooting foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|8:15
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|16-22
|8:15
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|17-22
|8:15
|+1
|C.J. Kelly makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|18-22
|8:09
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|Jaron Pierre Jr. offensive rebound
|8:04
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point jump shot
|18-24
|7:52
|+2
|Tyem Freeman makes two point jump shot
|20-24
|7:25
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:23
|Shockers offensive rebound
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:18
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)
|7:04
|Lahat Thioune turnover (lost ball) (Jaron Pierre Jr. steals)
|6:57
|James Rojas offensive foul
|6:57
|James Rojas turnover (offensive foul)
|6:36
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|6:24
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point hook shot
|20-26
|6:07
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (Jaykwon Walton steals)
|6:01
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|20-28
|5:42
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists)
|22-28
|5:31
|James Rojas misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Knights defensive rebound
|5:14
|Craig Porter Jr. blocks Taylor Hendricks's two point jump shot
|5:12
|Tyem Freeman offensive rebound
|5:05
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|25-28
|4:57
|Thierno Sylla personal foul
|4:50
|Kenny Pohto misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|4:40
|Kenny Pohto personal foul
|4:25
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|4:01
|Thierno Sylla shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|4:01
|Jaykwon Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-29
|3:38
|Tyem Freeman misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|3:23
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Jaron Pierre Jr. assists)
|25-31
|3:23
|Darius Johnson shooting foul (Kenny Pohto draws the foul)
|3:23
|TV timeout
|3:23
|Kenny Pohto misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:23
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|3:02
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot
|27-31
|3:01
|Jaykwon Walton shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|3:01
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-31
|2:39
|+2
|Isaac Abidde makes two point jump shot (Kenny Pohto assists)
|28-33
|2:07
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|2:05
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|1:59
|+2
|Darius Johnson makes two point layup
|30-33
|1:44
|+3
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes three point jump shot
|30-36
|1:29
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Shockers defensive rebound
|1:11
|Taylor Hendricks blocks Craig Porter Jr.'s two point jump shot
|1:09
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|1:01
|Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball)
|0:44
|C.J. Kelly blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup
|0:42
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|0:36
|Kenny Pohto misses two point layup
|0:34
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|0:01
|Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:01
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|30-38
|19:27
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|19:18
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (bad pass)
|19:02
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|33-38
|18:44
|Darius Johnson shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|18:44
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-39
|18:44
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-40
|18:16
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|18:14
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|18:10
|+2
|James Rojas makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|33-42
|17:53
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|17:40
|Kenny Pohto turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)
|17:33
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|17:31
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|17:12
|Taylor Hendricks personal foul
|17:09
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|16:58
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|36-42
|16:48
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|36-44
|16:14
|C.J. Kelly misses two point layup
|16:12
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|16:08
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Lahat Thioune assists)
|39-44
|15:55
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|15:53
|Knights defensive rebound
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:41
|C.J. Kelly misses two point layup
|15:39
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|15:34
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|15:27
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|15:17
|James Rojas misses two point layup
|15:15
|Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|15:02
|C.J. Kelly turnover (traveling)
|14:55
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|39-46
|14:34
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|14:32
|Kenny Pohto defensive rebound
|14:26
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|14:24
|Craig Porter Jr. personal foul
|14:12
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point layup (Darius Johnson assists)
|41-46
|13:44
|Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Kenny Pohto draws the foul)
|13:44
|+1
|Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-47
|13:44
|+1
|Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-48
|13:22
|Craig Porter Jr. personal foul
|13:11
|Xavier Bell personal foul
|13:04
|C.J. Kelly misses two point layup
|13:02
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|12:49
|Lahat Thioune shooting foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|12:49
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-49
|12:49
|+1
|James Rojas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-50
|12:25
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|12:07
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|41-52
|12:00
|Knights 30 second timeout
|12:00
|TV timeout
|11:50
|Craig Porter Jr. shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|11:50
|TV timeout
|11:50
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:50
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-52
|11:42
|James Rojas turnover (lost ball) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|11:35
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Tyem Freeman assists)
|45-52
|11:11
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:09
|Shockers offensive rebound
|11:00
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler turnover (lost ball)
|10:46
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|10:41
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:39
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|10:36
|Jaron Pierre Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Darius Johnson steals)
|10:30
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|10:28
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|10:22
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|10:20
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|10:16
|Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
|10:14
|Knights defensive rebound
|9:53
|+3
|Tyem Freeman makes three point jump shot (Thierno Sylla assists)
|48-52
|9:29
|Ithiel Horton shooting foul (Isaac Abidde draws the foul)
|9:29
|+1
|Isaac Abidde makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-53
|9:29
|Isaac Abidde misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:29
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Thierno Sylla makes two point layup
|50-53
|8:38
|Xavier Bell turnover (bad pass)
|8:24
|Thierno Sylla misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Darius Johnson offensive rebound
|8:17
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|8:15
|Shammah Scott defensive rebound
|8:11
|Shammah Scott turnover (lost ball) (Darius Johnson steals)
|8:01
|+2
|Thierno Sylla makes two point layup (Tyem Freeman assists)
|52-53
|7:55
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Taylor Hendricks shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|7:36
|Craig Porter Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:36
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-54
|7:23
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|55-54
|7:09
|Craig Porter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)
|7:03
|+2
|Darius Johnson makes two point layup (Ithiel Horton assists)
|57-54
|6:44
|Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound
|6:39
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup
|57-56
|6:19
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup
|59-56
|6:00
|James Rojas misses two point layup
|5:58
|Darius Johnson defensive rebound
|5:35
|Kenny Pohto blocks Ithiel Horton's two point layup
|5:33
|James Rojas defensive rebound
|5:26
|Thierno Sylla shooting foul (Craig Porter Jr. draws the foul)
|5:26
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-57
|5:26
|+1
|Craig Porter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-58
|5:00
|Tyem Freeman misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Jaron Pierre Jr. makes two point dunk (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
|59-60
|4:27
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Tyem Freeman offensive rebound
|4:23
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul
|4:16
|James Rojas shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-60
|4:16
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-60
|4:03
|Thierno Sylla personal foul (Kenny Pohto draws the foul)
|4:03
|Kenny Pohto misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:03
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|3:39
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|64-60
|3:30
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|3:07
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|2:46
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|66-60
|2:22
|Thierno Sylla shooting foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
|2:22
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-61
|2:22
|+1
|Jaykwon Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-62
|2:00
|James Rojas blocks Taylor Hendricks's two point jump shot
|1:58
|Knights offensive rebound
|1:58
|Knights 30 second timeout
|1:53
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|69-62
|1:42
|+2
|Craig Porter Jr. makes two point layup
|69-64
|1:42
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|1:12
|Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:59
|Jaron Pierre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|0:36
|Jaron Pierre Jr. personal foul (C.J. Kelly draws the foul)
|0:36
|C.J. Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:36
|Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|0:31
|Craig Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|Tyem Freeman defensive rebound
|0:27
|Jaron Pierre Jr. personal foul (Tyem Freeman draws the foul)
|0:27
|+1
|Tyem Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-64
|0:27
|Tyem Freeman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|Jaron Pierre Jr. defensive rebound
|0:10
|+3
|Craig Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|70-67
|0:10
|Shockers 60 second timeout
|0:08
|Jaron Pierre Jr. personal foul (Darius Johnson draws the foul)
|0:08
|+1
|Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-67
|0:08
|+1
|Darius Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-67
|0:03
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|67
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|24-47 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|12-32 (37.5%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|14
|4
|Defensive
|16
|25
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|13
|6
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|18
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 14-9
|71.6 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Wichita State 12-12
|68.7 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hendricks F
|14.7 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.6 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
00
|. Porter Jr. G
|12.4 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|4.1 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hendricks F
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|C. Porter Jr. G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hendricks
|23
|5
|0
|7/14
|3/5
|6/7
|3
|38
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. Horton
|14
|3
|5
|5/12
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|D. Johnson
|12
|7
|4
|4/12
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|38
|7
|0
|0
|4
|3
|C. Kelly
|9
|1
|3
|2/10
|2/7
|3/4
|0
|29
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|L. Thioune
|4
|7
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Freeman
|6
|5
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|T. Sylla
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Edwards
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kalina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Warakulnukroh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Durr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Suggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|30
|17
|24/63
|12/32
|12/15
|14
|200
|13
|3
|11
|14
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Abidde
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Scott
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|X. Bell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Ricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Flanagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|29
|14
|24/47
|4/16
|15/20
|15
|200
|6
|4
|18
|4
|25
