Northwestern looks to extend Ohio State's tailspin
When Ohio State ended Northwestern's five-game winning streak on Jan. 1, no one could have imagined Thursday night's rematch in Columbus, Ohio, would be a referendum on the Buckeyes' season.
That 73-57 win gave Ohio State a 10-3 record, but it has been a complete collapse since.
The Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) have lost four straight and nine of 10. They've fallen from a No. 24 national ranking to 13th in the conference standings, ahead of only Minnesota, whose only Big Ten win was at Ohio State.
This is the latest in the season that Ohio State has been below .500 since the 2003-04 season.
"If you focus your thoughts too much on what has happened or what's ahead of us or what's next, I think that can be overwhelming for everybody," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "There's optimism if we focus on the work that ultimately, if we show improvement, that there'll be dividends that will be paid."
Northwestern (16-7, 7-5) has a 6-4 record since the loss to the Buckeyes.
The Wildcats' 54-52 win at Wisconsin on Sunday gave them a 4-2 record in a stretch of six games in 14 days due to having two games postponed last month because of COVID-19 issues in the program.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins is happy to have a few extra days of rest but knows facing Ohio State again will be a challenge.
"When you get to the second go-around, you see the scores go lower and lower because coaches are taking people's tendencies away," he said. "They're taking away your favorite plays and you really have to adjust as an offense to continue to be successful out there."
Meanwhile, Holtmann took the unusual step of having the Ohio State players vote again for captains and he announced Monday that freshman Bruce Thornton would join upperclassmen Zed Key, Isaac Likekele and Justice Sueing.
"I just wanted our guys to have a say in revoting for the leadership on the team. I thought it was a good time to do it," Holtmann said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 16-7
|68.3 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Ohio State 11-12
|75.6 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|23
|34.3
|16.1
|3.4
|4.5
|1.00
|0.10
|2.6
|38.7
|28.8
|89.7
|0.3
|3.1
|C. Audige
|23
|33.6
|15.3
|3.4
|3.0
|2.50
|0.70
|2.3
|39.2
|33.6
|84.7
|0.7
|2.7
|T. Berry
|23
|26.3
|8.9
|4.7
|1.2
|1.40
|0.20
|0.7
|37.0
|31.6
|86.5
|0.7
|4
|R. Beran
|23
|28.3
|8.7
|5.1
|0.7
|0.60
|0.90
|0.6
|37.9
|35.0
|83.3
|1.5
|3.6
|M. Nicholson
|23
|20.5
|6.3
|6.0
|1.2
|0.60
|1.30
|1.0
|55.6
|0.0
|48.6
|2.3
|3.7
|B. Barnhizer
|23
|21.7
|5.9
|4.4
|1.2
|0.80
|0.40
|1.0
|39.0
|22.9
|78.0
|1.3
|3.1
|J. Roper II
|15
|21.3
|4.4
|3.7
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|45.3
|42.1
|45.5
|0.6
|3.1
|N. Martinelli
|9
|9
|3.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|61.1
|66.7
|50.0
|1
|0.3
|L. Hunger
|6
|6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|50.0
|60.0
|1.3
|0
|T. Verhoeven
|23
|15.4
|2.3
|2.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|48.9
|0.0
|46.2
|1.1
|1.7
|B. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|R. Dixon III
|9
|1.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|23
|0.0
|68.3
|38.4
|13.4
|8.00
|4.60
|10.3
|40.7
|31.6
|74.6
|10.6
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|23
|23.8
|17.3
|5.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|50.2
|46.6
|80.8
|1.3
|4.3
|J. Sueing
|23
|28.6
|12.4
|4.8
|1.9
|0.70
|0.40
|1.9
|44.7
|25.4
|67.9
|1.8
|3
|Z. Key
|22
|25.5
|11.6
|7.7
|0.8
|0.60
|1.00
|1.3
|55.1
|29.2
|65.9
|3
|4.6
|S. McNeil
|23
|29.1
|9.4
|2.1
|1.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|41.9
|38.0
|87.9
|0.3
|1.8
|B. Thornton
|23
|29
|8.9
|2.7
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|43.1
|39.4
|76.3
|0.2
|2.5
|T. Holden
|22
|14.7
|4.0
|2.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|46.0
|50.0
|85.7
|0.7
|1.9
|I. Likekele
|20
|22.5
|4.0
|4.7
|2.9
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|37.2
|14.3
|44.4
|1.3
|3.4
|R. Gayle Jr.
|23
|13.8
|3.9
|1.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|39.8
|31.0
|76.9
|0.2
|1.3
|F. Okpara
|23
|13
|3.5
|3.3
|0.3
|0.40
|1.10
|0.5
|56.7
|100.0
|60.0
|1.3
|2
|B. Hardman
|5
|3.6
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Brown III
|11
|7.9
|1.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.40
|0.1
|46.7
|37.5
|100.0
|0.4
|0.9
|K. Etzler
|7
|4
|1.0
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|O. Spencer
|5
|2.4
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|0.4
|C. Baumann
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|23
|0.0
|75.6
|41.7
|12.0
|5.20
|3.80
|10.9
|46.1
|37.6
|72.7
|11.8
|26.8
-
WAG
STFR0
0120.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
SHU
SFU0
0149.5 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESPU
-
BELLAR
LIB0
0125 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
QUEEN0
0158 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
LIU0
0154.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GWEB
RAD0
0125 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
IOWA
1PUR0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
GASO0
0138.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
LT
FIU0
0142 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSH
CCAR0
0154 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
GAST0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
RICE
FAU0
0150 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
STET
JU0
0130 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STONEH
MRMK0
0125 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UMKC
WIU0
0135 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
APP
ULM0
0130 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
MORE
UALR0
0142 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UTA
UTRGV0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
ARST
TXST0
0122.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DU
UND0
0144.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DET
MIL0
0156.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MTSU
WKY0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NEOM
NDST0
0147 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
UNO
NICH0
0149.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
NW
OSU0
0136 O/U
-5
8:00pm FS1
-
OAK
GB0
0140 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
ORU
STTHMN0
0154 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PRST
NCO0
0157.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NAU0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
SIUE
LIND0
0138.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UAB
NTEX0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USA
TROY0
0135.5 O/U
-3
8:15pm
-
HOUC
TXCC0
0160.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
KENN
JVST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
LAM
UIW0
0137 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
SELA
MCNS0
0147 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
UTM
EIU0
0150.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
UL
USM0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEAY
NALAB0
0141 O/U
-6
8:45pm
-
CHAR
UTEP0
0121.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
LIP
CARK0
0158 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0133 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
NW ST
TXAMC0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
SF
16GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SEMO
TNST0
0157 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
SNIND
TNTC0
0145.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESPU
-
TRLST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORST0
0123.5 O/U
+15
9:00pm PACN
-
UOP
PORT0
0154 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
STAN0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm FS1
-
BYU
PEP0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
CP
UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSUB0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
15SMC
LMU0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
SACL0
0158.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
+19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
LBSU0
0145.5 O/U
+1
11:00pm ESPU
-
USC
ORE0
0143 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP2