ARMY
NAVY
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:05
|Daniel Deaver turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)
|0:30
|Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|0:38
|+3
|Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Abe Johnson assists)
|24-29
|1:00
|Black Knights 30 second timeout
|1:00
|Sean Yoder turnover (lost ball)
|1:27
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|1:29
|Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Tyler Nelson assists)
|21-29
|1:54
|Tyler Nelson offensive rebound
|1:56
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|2:22
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|2:24
|Abe Johnson misses two point hook shot
|2:33
|+1
|Sean Yoder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-27
|2:33
|Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)
|2:33
|+2
|Sean Yoder makes two point layup (Daniel Deaver assists)
|21-26
|2:37
|Charlie Peterson personal foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|2:51
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|2:53
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|+2
|Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists)
|21-24
|3:16
|Sean Yoder defensive rebound
|3:18
|TJ Small misses two point jump shot
|3:38
|Charlie Peterson offensive rebound
|3:40
|Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:09
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|4:11
|Austin Benigni misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-22
|4:32
|+1
|Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|4:32
|Christian Jones shooting foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)
|5:00
|+3
|Tyler Nelson makes three point jump shot
|19-22
|5:14
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|5:16
|TJ Small misses two point layup
|5:17
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|5:19
|Daniel Deaver misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|5:34
|Abe Johnson misses two point jump shot
|5:51
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|5:55
|Austin Benigni misses two point layup
|5:59
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|6:01
|Chris Mann misses two point layup
|6:07
|Abe Johnson offensive rebound
|6:09
|Ethan Roberts misses two point jump shot
|6:17
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|6:19
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)
|6:46
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-19
|6:46
|Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
|6:47
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists)
|19-18
|7:04
|+3
|TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Abe Johnson assists)
|19-16
|7:30
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|7:32
|Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|TV timeout
|7:47
|Jared Cross turnover (traveling)
|8:16
|+2
|Christian Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|16-16
|8:48
|+2
|Abe Johnson makes two point layup (Ethan Roberts assists)
|16-14
|9:13
|+3
|Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Daniel Deaver assists)
|14-14
|9:36
|+2
|Abe Johnson makes two point hook shot (Isaiah Caldwell assists)
|14-11
|9:59
|Black Knights defensive rebound
|10:00
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|10:26
|Abe Johnson defensive rebound
|10:28
|Austin Benigni misses two point layup
|10:34
|Jared Cross turnover (bad pass) (Austin Benigni steals)
|10:44
|TV timeout
|10:44
|Austin Inge personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)
|10:54
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|10:56
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound
|11:03
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound
|11:19
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|+2
|Chris Mann makes two point jump shot
|10-11
|12:06
|Ethan Roberts defensive rebound
|12:08
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|+2
|Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists)
|8-11
|12:41
|Charlie Peterson defensive rebound
|12:43
|Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Jalen Rucker turnover (offensive foul)
|12:59
|Jalen Rucker offensive foul
|13:10
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists)
|6-11
|13:25
|+2
|Jalen Rucker makes two point layup (Charlie Peterson assists)
|6-9
|13:42
|TJ Small defensive rebound
|13:44
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|14:06
|Aidan Kehoe defensive rebound
|14:06
|Jared Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:06
|Jared Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:06
|Daniel Deaver shooting foul (Jared Cross draws the foul)
|14:16
|Tyler Nelson turnover (bad pass) (Coleton Benson steals)
|14:33
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|14:35
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|Austin Benigni personal foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)
|14:56
|Mike Woods personal foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)
|15:08
|Daniel Deaver turnover (traveling)
|15:18
|+1
|Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|15:18
|+1
|Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-9
|15:18
|Sean Yoder shooting foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)
|15:25
|Jalen Rucker defensive rebound
|15:27
|Christian Jones misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|15:38
|Christian Jones misses two point layup
|15:58
|Christian Jones defensive rebound
|16:00
|Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Austin Inge personal foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)
|16:13
|TJ Small defensive rebound
|16:15
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|Ethan Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)
|16:51
|+3
|Tyler Nelson makes three point jump shot (Patrick Dorsey assists)
|2-9
|16:59
|Chris Mann personal foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|17:29
|Tyler Nelson defensive rebound
|17:31
|Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot
|17:41
|Chris Mann defensive rebound
|17:43
|Patrick Dorsey misses two point jump shot
|17:57
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|17:59
|Charlie Peterson misses two point layup
|18:15
|+3
|Patrick Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Yoder assists)
|2-6
|18:19
|Sean Yoder offensive rebound
|18:21
|Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|+2
|Ethan Roberts makes two point layup
|2-3
|18:58
|Coleton Benson defensive rebound
|19:00
|Daniel Deaver misses two point layup
|19:06
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|19:08
|Tyler Nelson blocks Chris Mann's two point jump shot
|19:22
|+1
|Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-3
|19:22
|Chris Mann shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)
|19:22
|+2
|Tyler Nelson makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:26
|Coleton Benson turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nelson steals)
|19:42
|Daniel Deaver turnover (bad pass) (Charlie Peterson steals)
|20:00
|Charlie Peterson vs. Tyler Nelson (Daniel Deaver gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|29
|Field Goals
|9-23 (39.1%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|19
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|13
|13
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|6
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 14-12
|74.2 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Navy 14-11
|70.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|E. Roberts F
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|T. Nelson F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.1
|FG%
|35.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Roberts
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Rucker
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Peterson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Mann
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Benson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Roberts
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Rucker
|6
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Peterson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Mann
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Benson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Small
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Rocco
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lezanic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Naess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. St. Clair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allenspach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Perkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mayo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|15
|6
|9/23
|2/7
|4/6
|6
|0
|3
|0
|7
|2
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benigni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kehoe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Atkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rehnstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fischer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Whitlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Summers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. MacDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cormany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Krist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Roach Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Allison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|18
|8
|11/31
|4/17
|3/3
|7
|0
|5
|1
|5
|5
|13
