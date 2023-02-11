ARMY
NAVY

1st Half
ARMY
Black Knights
24
NAVY
Midshipmen
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05   Daniel Deaver turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Rucker steals)  
0:30   Midshipmen 30 second timeout  
0:38 +3 Ethan Roberts makes three point jump shot (Abe Johnson assists) 24-29
1:00   Black Knights 30 second timeout  
1:00   Sean Yoder turnover (lost ball)  
1:27   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
1:29   Coleton Benson misses three point jump shot  
1:44 +2 Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Tyler Nelson assists) 21-29
1:54   Tyler Nelson offensive rebound  
1:56   Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot  
2:22   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
2:24   Abe Johnson misses two point hook shot  
2:33 +1 Sean Yoder makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-27
2:33   Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)  
2:33 +2 Sean Yoder makes two point layup (Daniel Deaver assists) 21-26
2:37   Charlie Peterson personal foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)  
2:51   Tyler Nelson defensive rebound  
2:53   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
3:07 +2 Daniel Deaver makes two point layup (Sean Yoder assists) 21-24
3:16   Sean Yoder defensive rebound  
3:18   TJ Small misses two point jump shot  
3:38   Charlie Peterson offensive rebound  
3:40   Jalen Rucker misses two point jump shot  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:09   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
4:11   Austin Benigni misses three point jump shot  
4:32 +1 Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-22
4:32 +1 Ethan Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
4:32   Christian Jones shooting foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)  
5:00 +3 Tyler Nelson makes three point jump shot 19-22
5:14   Tyler Nelson defensive rebound  
5:16   TJ Small misses two point layup  
5:17   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
5:19   Daniel Deaver misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
5:34   Abe Johnson misses two point jump shot  
5:51   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
5:55   Austin Benigni misses two point layup  
5:59   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
6:01   Chris Mann misses two point layup  
6:07   Abe Johnson offensive rebound  
6:09   Ethan Roberts misses two point jump shot  
6:17   Ethan Roberts defensive rebound  
6:19   Christian Jones misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Coleton Benson turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)  
6:46 +1 Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-19
6:46   Ethan Roberts shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)  
6:47 +2 Tyler Nelson makes two point layup (Christian Jones assists) 19-18
7:04 +3 TJ Small makes three point jump shot (Abe Johnson assists) 19-16
7:30   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
7:32   Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Jared Cross turnover (traveling)  
8:16 +2 Christian Jones makes two point floating jump shot 16-16
8:48 +2 Abe Johnson makes two point layup (Ethan Roberts assists) 16-14
9:13 +3 Christian Jones makes three point jump shot (Daniel Deaver assists) 14-14
9:36 +2 Abe Johnson makes two point hook shot (Isaiah Caldwell assists) 14-11
9:59   Black Knights defensive rebound  
10:00   Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot  
10:19 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point jump shot 12-11
10:26   Abe Johnson defensive rebound  
10:28   Austin Benigni misses two point layup  
10:34   Jared Cross turnover (bad pass) (Austin Benigni steals)  
10:44   TV timeout  
10:44   Austin Inge personal foul (Charlie Peterson draws the foul)  
10:54   Jalen Rucker defensive rebound  
10:56   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound  
11:03   Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Patrick Dorsey offensive rebound  
11:19   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
11:46 +2 Chris Mann makes two point jump shot 10-11
12:06   Ethan Roberts defensive rebound  
12:08   Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot  
12:28 +2 Charlie Peterson makes two point layup (Jalen Rucker assists) 8-11
12:41   Charlie Peterson defensive rebound  
12:43   Sean Yoder misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Jalen Rucker turnover (offensive foul)  
12:59   Jalen Rucker offensive foul  
13:10 +2 Tyler Nelson makes two point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists) 6-11
13:25 +2 Jalen Rucker makes two point layup (Charlie Peterson assists) 6-9
13:42   TJ Small defensive rebound  
13:44   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
14:06   Aidan Kehoe defensive rebound  
14:06   Jared Cross misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:06   Jared Cross misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:06   Daniel Deaver shooting foul (Jared Cross draws the foul)  
14:16   Tyler Nelson turnover (bad pass) (Coleton Benson steals)  
14:33   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
14:35   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
14:43   Austin Benigni personal foul (Coleton Benson draws the foul)  
14:56   Mike Woods personal foul (Ethan Roberts draws the foul)  
15:08   Daniel Deaver turnover (traveling)  
15:18 +1 Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
15:18 +1 Jalen Rucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-9
15:18   Sean Yoder shooting foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)  
15:25   Jalen Rucker defensive rebound  
15:27   Christian Jones misses three point jump shot  
15:35   TV timeout  
15:35   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
15:38   Christian Jones misses two point layup  
15:58   Christian Jones defensive rebound  
16:00   Jalen Rucker misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Austin Inge personal foul (Jalen Rucker draws the foul)  
16:13   TJ Small defensive rebound  
16:15   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Ethan Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Christian Jones steals)  
16:51 +3 Tyler Nelson makes three point jump shot (Patrick Dorsey assists) 2-9
16:59   Chris Mann personal foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)  
17:29   Tyler Nelson defensive rebound  
17:31   Ethan Roberts misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Chris Mann defensive rebound  
17:43   Patrick Dorsey misses two point jump shot  
17:57   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
17:59   Charlie Peterson misses two point layup  
18:15 +3 Patrick Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Sean Yoder assists) 2-6
18:19   Sean Yoder offensive rebound  
18:21   Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot  
18:48 +2 Ethan Roberts makes two point layup 2-3
18:58   Coleton Benson defensive rebound  
19:00   Daniel Deaver misses two point layup  
19:06   Daniel Deaver defensive rebound  
19:08   Tyler Nelson blocks Chris Mann's two point jump shot  
19:22 +1 Tyler Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
19:22   Chris Mann shooting foul (Tyler Nelson draws the foul)  
19:22 +2 Tyler Nelson makes two point driving layup 0-2
19:26   Coleton Benson turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nelson steals)  
19:42   Daniel Deaver turnover (bad pass) (Charlie Peterson steals)  
20:00   Charlie Peterson vs. Tyler Nelson (Daniel Deaver gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 24 29
Field Goals 9-23 (39.1%) 11-31 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 19
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 13 13
Team 1 1
Assists 6 8
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 6 7
Technicals 0 0
23
E. Roberts F
7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
5
T. Nelson F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
Army West Point
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Roberts 7 2 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Rucker 6 2 1 2/6 0/3 2/2 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
C. Peterson 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 1 1
C. Mann 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Benson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Small - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dove - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rocco - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lezanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Naess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Barker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. St. Clair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Allenspach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dougherty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 15 6 9/23 2/7 4/6 6 0 3 0 7 2 13
Navy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Nelson 14 4 1 5/9 2/6 2/2 0 - 2 1 1 1 3
D. Deaver 4 5 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 0 5
P. Dorsey 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 2 0
S. Yoder 3 2 2 1/6 0/5 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
A. Inge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benigni - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kehoe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Atkinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rehnstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fischer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Whitlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Summers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. MacDonald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cormany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Krist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Roach Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Allison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 18 8 11/31 4/17 3/3 7 0 5 1 5 5 13
